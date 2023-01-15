Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Tommy's Restaurant #1

review star

No reviews yet

1205 Nogalitos St.

San Antonio, TX 78204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Guisada Taco
Barbacoa Taco
Lengua Guisada Taco

Breakfast Tacos

Avocado Taco

$2.29

Bacon & Egg Taco

$2.29

Bacon Taco

$2.29

Barbacoa Taco

$3.49

BARBADILL

$3.39

BBQ & Guacamole Taco

$4.49

Bean & Bacon Taco

$1.89

Bean & Cheese & Bacon Taco

$2.49

Bean & Cheese Taco

$1.59

Bean & Egg Taco

$1.89

Bean Tacon

$1.49

Beef Fajitas Taco

$3.49

Big Red & Barbacoa Taco

$5.99

Brisket taco

$3.49

Carne Asada Taco

$3.49

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.29

Carne Guisada w/Cheese

$3.79

Chicarron & Salsa Taco

$2.29

Chicharron & Egg Taco

$2.59

Chicken Fajitas Taco

$3.29

Chilaquiles Taco

$2.99

Chorizo & Bean Taco

$1.89

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$2.29

Country & Bean

$2.99

Country Ranchero Taco

$2.99

Country Sausage & Egg Taco

$2.59

Egg & Cheese Taco

$1.99

Egg Taco

$1.59

GUAC MY WORLD/ BIG RED

$5.99

Ham & Egg Taco

$1.99

Huevos A La Mexicana Taco

$1.99

Lengua Guisada Taco

$3.49

Machacado Taco

$3.49

MACHO TACO

$3.49

Migas Taco

$1.99

Papa Ranchera

$1.89

Picadillo Taco

$2.59

Pork Chop Taco

$3.29

Potato & Bacon Taco

$1.99

Potato & Chorizo Taco

$1.99

Potato & Egg Taco

$1.89

Potato a LA mexicana

$1.79

Sausage Patty & Egg

$2.59

Steak A La Mexicana Taco

$3.49

TACO MADRE

$3.99

Bean & Rice taco

$1.79

Country & Papa taco

$2.59

Papa a LA mexicana

Potato a LA mexicana

Potato Taco

$1.79

Breakfast Plates

Huevos Rancheros plate

$5.99

Migas Plate

$6.99

Chilaquiles Plate

$7.99

Chorizo Con Huevo plate

$7.99

Huevos A La Mexicana plate

$6.99

Machacado plate

$9.99

Big Boy Special

$10.99

Omelette Plate

$8.59

Pancake Special plate

$8.99

Oatmeal

$5.99

Add Cheese

$1.49

Add Chorizo

Caldos

Sm Caldo De Res

$7.99

Lg Caldo De Res

$8.99

Fideo w/Whole Beans & Picadillo

$7.99

Sm Caldo De Pollo

$7.99

Lg Caldo De Pollo

$8.99

Sm Menudo

$7.99

Lg Menudo

$9.99

Fideo w/ Carne Guisada

$8.59

A La Carte

Avocado Slices

$3.99

Bacon (2)

$2.29

Bean & Cheese Chalupa

$3.29

Beans

$1.99

Chalupa Compuesta

$4.59

Cheese

$2.29

Chips & Queso

$4.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Country Link (2)

$2.29

Crispy Taco

$3.59

Egg (1)

$1.99

Enchilada

$2.99

French Fries

$3.29

Gordita

$4.59

Guacamole

$3.99

Ham

$2.29

Omelette

Pancakes

$1.99

Pork Chop whole

$5.49

Potatoes

$1.99

Puffy Taco

$4.59

Rice

$1.99

Sausage Patty (2)

$2.29

Side Order Salsa 16oz

$2.99

Side Order Salsa 8oz

$1.59

Toast (2)

$1.99

Tortilla (1)

$0.59

Lettuce

$0.69

Tomato

$0.69

Sourcream

$0.35

4oz salsa ranchera

$0.50

Cilantro

$0.59

Onion

$0.59

Toreado

$0.69

Chile picado

$0.69

Taco add-on

Eggs

$0.99

Beans

$0.89

Potato

$0.89

Cheese

$0.99

Bacon

$1.09

Ham

$1.09

Chorizo

$1.09

Sausage

$1.09

Guacamole

$1.09

Rice

$0.89

Pico

$0.79

Plates

Barbacoa Plate

$11.99

Beef Enchiladas Plate (2) Plate

$8.99

Carne Guisada Plate

$10.59

Chalupas Compuestas (2) Plate

$10.99

Chicken Enchiladas Plate (2) Plate

$8.99

Crispy Tacos (3) Plate

$9.99

Cheese Enchiladas Plate (3)

$8.99

Beef Fajitas Plate

$11.99

Gorditas (2) Plate

$12.59

Grilled Chicken Breast Plate

$11.99

Mole Enchiladas Plate

$10.99

Pork Chop Plate

$10.99

Puffy Tacos (2) Plate

$12.59

Soft Tacos (2) Plate

$8.99

Steak A La Mexicana Plate

$11.99

Bean & Cheese Chalupa Plate

$8.99

W / Guacamole added on 1

$0.99

Pastor Mini Tacos

$7.99

Asada Mini Tacos

$9.99

Brisket Taco Plate

$9.99

Chicken Fajita Plate

$10.99

Flautas Plate

$10.99

Enchilada Guisada Plate

$8.99

Add Cheese to Plate

$1.49

Flauta plate

$10.99

Taco salad

$10.99

Lengua plate

$11.99

Combo Plates

Enchilada Combo

$10.99

Mexican Plate

$8.99

Deluxe Plate

$10.99

Old San Antonio Special

$12.99

Senior Special

$5.99

Tommy's Burger

Tommy's Burger

$7.99

Tommy's Cheese Burger

$8.59

Tommy's Bacon/Cheese Burger

$9.99

A La Carte

Avocado Slices

$3.99

Bacon (2)

$2.29

Bean & Cheese Chalupa

$3.29

Beans

$1.99

Chalupa Compuesta

$4.59

Cheese

$2.29

Chips & Queso

$4.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Country Link (2)

$2.29

Crispy Taco

$3.59

Egg (1)

$1.99

Enchilada

$2.99

French Fries

$2.59

Gordita

$4.59

Guacamole

$3.99

Ham

$2.29

Pancakes

$1.99

Puffy Taco

$4.59

Rice

$1.99

Sausage Patty (2)

$2.29

Side Order Salsa 16oz

$2.99

Side Order Salsa 8oz

$1.59

Toast (2)

$1.99

Tortilla (1)

$0.59

W / Guacamole added on 1

Pico de Gallo

$1.59

Cilantro

$0.79

Onion

$0.79

Tommy's Nachos

Half order Bean & Cheese

$6.99

Full order Bean & Cheese

$7.99

Half order Nachos Compuestas

$7.99

Full order Nachos Compuestas

$9.99

Half order Fajita Nachos

$8.99

Full order Fajita Nachos

$10.99

Drinks

Coffee

$2.29

16oz Milk

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Soft Drinks

$2.59

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Bottled Drinks

$2.59

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.59

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.59

24oz Lemonade

$2.99

32oz Lemonade

$3.59

Cup of ice

$0.59

Employees Drink

$1.00

Arnold Palmer (tea/lemonade)

$3.29

Refill

$2.75

Candy

Blow Pop

$0.35

Chocolate

$1.00

Gum

$0.35

Mexican Candy

$1.99

Mint

$0.35

Empanadas

$3.00

Cookies

$7.25

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

To-Go Drinks (Copy)

Coffee

$2.29

16oz Milk

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Soft Drinks

$2.49

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Bottled Drinks

$2.49

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.49

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.49

24oz Lemonade

$2.99

32oz Lemonade

$3.59

Cup of ice

$0.49

Employees Drink

$1.00

Arnold Palmer (tea/lemonade)

$2.99

Refill

$2.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

1205 Nogalitos St., San Antonio, TX 78204

Directions

Gallery
Tommy's Restaurant #1 image
Tommy's Restaurant #1 image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Fruteria - Fruteria
orange starNo Reviews
1401 S Flores St,Ste 102 San Antonio, TX 78204
View restaurantnext
The Good Kind -
orange starNo Reviews
1127 S. St Mary's Street San Antonio, TX 78210
View restaurantnext
ROSARIO'S MEXICAN CAFE Y CANTINA
orange starNo Reviews
722 South Saint Mary's Street San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Schilo's Deli
orange starNo Reviews
424 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Elsewhere Kitchen - 103 E Jones Ave
orange starNo Reviews
103 E Jones Ave San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
The Boiler House - San Antonio
orange starNo Reviews
312 Pearl Pkwy San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Playland Pizza
orange star4.3 • 835
400 E Houston St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Azuca Nuevo Latino - Southtown
orange star4.4 • 700
709 S. Alamo St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Burgerteca
orange star4.1 • 625
403 Blue Star San Antonio, TX 78204
View restaurantnext
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse - and BRAZED Bar
orange star4.0 • 576
909 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Maverick Whiskey - 115 Broadway St
orange star4.5 • 319
115 Broadway St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Mahncke Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
King William
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
North Central
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Southtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Tobin Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Stone Oak
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston