Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tommy's Restaurant #3

306 Reviews

$

8823 Wurzbach Rd

San Antonio, TX 78240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Guisada w/Cheese
Barbacoa Taco
Brisket taco

Breakfast Tacos

Avocado Taco

$2.29

Bacon & Egg Taco

$2.29

Bacon Taco

$2.29

Barbacoa Taco

$3.49

BARBADILL

$3.39

BBQ & Guacamole Taco

$4.49

Bean & Bacon Taco

$1.89

Bean & Cheese & Bacon Taco

$2.49

Bean & Cheese Taco

$1.59

Bean & Egg Taco

$1.89

Bean & Rice

$1.79

Bean Tacon

$1.89

Beef Fajitas Taco

$3.49

Big Red & Barbacoa Taco

$5.99

Brisket taco

$3.49

Carne Asada Taco

$3.49

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.29

Carne Guisada w/Cheese

$3.79

Chicarron & Salsa Taco

$2.29

Chicharron & Egg Taco

$2.59

Chicken Fajitas Taco

$3.29

Chilaquiles Taco

$2.99

Chorizo & Bean Taco

$1.89

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$2.29

Country & Bean

$2.79

Country & Papa

$2.59

Country Mexicana Taco

$2.99

Country Ranchero Taco

$2.99

Country Sausage & Egg Taco

$2.59

Egg & Cheese Taco

$1.99

Egg Taco

$1.59

GUAC MY WORLD/ BIG RED

$5.99

Ham & Egg Taco

$1.99

Huevos A La Mexicana Taco

$1.99

Lengua Guisada Taco

$3.49

Machacado Taco

$3.49

MACHO TACO

$3.49

Migas Taco

$1.99

Papa Ranchera

$1.89

Picadillo Taco

$2.59

Pork Chop Taco

$3.29

Potato & Bacon Taco

$1.99

Potato & Chorizo Taco

$1.99

Potato & Egg Taco

$1.89

Potato Taco

$1.79

Sausage Patty & Egg

$2.59

Steak A La Mexicana Taco

$3.49

TACO MADRE

$3.99

Breakfast Plates

Huevos Rancheros

$5.99

Migas Plate

$6.99

Chilaquiles Plate

$7.99

Chorizo Con Huevo

$7.99

Huevos A La Mexicana

$6.99

Machacado

$9.99

Big Boy Special

$10.99

Omelette Plate

$8.59

Pancake Special

$8.99

Oatmeal

$5.99

Add Cheese

$1.49

Add Chorizo

$1.49

Caldos

Sm Caldo De Res

$7.99

Lg Caldo De Res

$8.99

Fideo w/Whole Beans & Picadillo

$7.99

Sm Caldo De Pollo

$7.99

Lg Caldo De Pollo

$8.99

Sm Menudo

$7.99

Lg Menudo

$9.99

Fideo w/ Carne Guisada

$8.59

A La Carte

Avocado Slices

$3.99

Bacon (2)

$2.29

Bean & Cheese Chalupa

$3.29

Beans

$1.99

Chalupa Compuesta

$4.59

Cheese

$2.29

Chips & Queso

$4.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Country Link (2)

$2.29

Crispy Taco

$3.59

Egg (1)

$1.99

Enchilada

$2.99

French Fries

$3.29

Gordita

$4.59

Guacamole

$3.99

Ham

$2.29

Omelette

$4.99

Pancakes

$1.99

Pork Chop

$5.49

Potatoes

$1.99

Puffy Taco

$4.59

Rice

$1.99

Sausage Patty (2)

$2.29

Side Order Salsa 16oz

$2.99

Side Order Salsa 8oz

$1.59

Toast (2)

$1.99

Tortilla (1)

$0.59

Taco add-on

Eggs

$0.99

Beans

$0.89

Potato

$0.89

Cheese

$0.99

Bacon

$1.09

Ham

$1.09

Chorizo

$1.09

Sausage

$1.09

Guacamole

$1.09

Rice

$0.99

Pico

$0.79

Drinks

Coffee

$2.29

16oz Milk

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Soft Drinks

$2.59

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Bottled Drinks

$2.59

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.59

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.59

24oz Lemonade

$2.99

32oz Lemonade

$3.59

Cup of ice

$0.59

Employees Drink

$1.00

Arnold Palmer (tea/lemonade)

$3.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

Directions

Gallery
Tommy's Restaurant image
Tommy's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Juice Punks™ - 9517 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78240
orange starNo Reviews
9517 Fredericksburg Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Zaatar Lebanese Grill - International Plaza
orange star4.6 • 256
9323 Wurzbach Rd San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
orange starNo Reviews
I-10 @ Wurzbach San Antonio, TX 78230
View restaurantnext
Baklovah Bakery & Sweets
orange star4.6 • 1,427
9329 Wurzbach Road Ste 104 San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Via 313 - Gateway
orange starNo Reviews
8435 Wurzbach Rd San Antonio, TX 78229
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston