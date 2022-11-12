Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream

Tommy's All American Burger Co.

review star

No reviews yet

151 Main

Myrtle Creek, OR 97457

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

5 Pc Chicken Basket
Fries
Tsunami

Burgers (Online)

Tommy Burger

Tommy Burger

$7.75

1/3 lbs, Bacon Cheese Burger, It's Noteworthy! Double Patty.

Atta Boy

Atta Boy

$6.75

1/4 lb, Bacon Cheeseburger making a come back from years past. Son of Tommy is a house favorite. Double Patty.

1/4 Pound Classic

$6.00

Deluxe

$4.50

Double Deluxe

$5.75

Susie Q

$7.00

Celtic

$12.99

Big Q

$12.99

Big Tommy

$11.00

Little Tommy

$2.00

6-Pack Little Tommy's

$11.95
Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$7.50

1/3 lb. On a Pub Bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo and our Smokehouse Sauce.

Johnny Blazer

Johnny Blazer

$7.00

1/4 lb, with a little Jalapeno Heat!

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$7.00

Mushroom Swiss comes with Mayo and any other goodies you would like to add!

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$5.39

Tommy's Patty Melt, grilled onions, patty and swiss cheese on Texas toast. You can order any of our sauces to dip it in. Fry Sauce, Smoke House or Ranch.

Buffalo Burger

$11.00
Elk Burger

Elk Burger

$11.00

Elk Burger with our Relish Sauce, Pickles, Onions, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato.

Garden Burger

$7.75

Puppy Patty

$2.00

2/Deluxe

$6.50

Burger Combos (Online)

Tommy Burger

Tommy Burger

$7.75

1/3 lbs, Bacon Cheese Burger, It's Noteworthy! Double Patty.

Atta Boy

Atta Boy

$6.75

1/4 lb, Bacon Cheeseburger making a come back from years past. Son of Tommy is a house favorite. Double Patty.

1/4 Pound Classic

$6.00

Deluxe

$4.50

Double Deluxe

$5.75

Susie Q

$7.00

Celtic

$12.99

Big Q

$12.99

Big Tommy

$10.50

Little Tommy

$2.00
Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$7.50

1/3 lb. On a Pub Bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo and our Smokehouse Sauce.

Johnny Blazer

Johnny Blazer

$7.00

1/4 lb, with a little Jalapeno Heat!

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$7.00

Mushroom Swiss comes with Mayo and any other goodies you would like to add!

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$5.39

Tommy's Patty Melt, grilled onions, patty and swiss cheese on Texas toast. You can order any of our sauces to dip it in. Fry Sauce, Smoke House or Ranch.

Buffalo Burger

$11.00
Elk Burger

Elk Burger

$11.00

Elk Burger with our Relish Sauce, Pickles, Onions, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato.

Garden Burger

$7.75

Lunch Combos (Online)

BLT

$5.25

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.39

Chicken Wrap

$3.59

Chicken Blazer

$7.75

Chicken Sand

$6.89
Malibu Chicken

Malibu Chicken

$8.50

Grilled Chicken on a Pub Bun with Teriyaki Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Bacon and Pineapple.

Chili Burger

$5.59

Chili Dog

$3.79+

Corndog

$2.50
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.75+

Fish Sandwich

$6.69

Burrito

$2.50

Taco

$3.49

Super Taco

$4.99

Lunch (Online)

Fries

$2.50+

Tator Tots

$2.39+

Onion Rings

$3.50+
Munchers

Munchers

$3.49+

Like a Tater Tot with a Kick!

BLT

$5.25

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.39

Chicken Bucket

$18.00

3 Pc Chicken Basket

$8.00

Chicken Strips Only

$1.97+

5 Pc Chicken Basket

$9.89

Chicken Wrap

$3.59

Chicken Blazer

$7.75

Chicken Sand

$6.89
Malibu Chicken

Malibu Chicken

$8.50

Grilled Chicken on a Pub Bun with Teriyaki Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Bacon and Pineapple.

Chili Burger

$5.59

Bowl Chili

$3.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.29+

Chili Dog

$3.79+

Corndog

$2.50
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.75+
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$9.99

Cod Fillets with fries.

1 Fish strip

$2.50

Fish Sandwich

$6.69
Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$8.29

With Texas Toast and Fries.

Shrimp Only

$7.99

Burrito

$2.50

Taco

$3.49

Super Taco

$4.99

Toast

$0.45

4 Fish strips only

$7.10

2 Reg Hot Dogs

$4.00

Salads (Online)

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Sml Taco Salad

$3.75

Lrg Taco Salad

$6.25
Taco Salad Shell

Taco Salad Shell

$6.50

Taco Salad with a Crunchy Bowl!

Sm. Dinner Salad

$2.75

Lg. Dinner Salad

$4.50

Kid Meals (Deep Copy)

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Cheese Burger

$6.00

Kid Chicken Strip

$6.00

Kid Hot Dog

$6.00

Kid Corn Dog

$6.00

Kid Burrito

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Desserts (Online)

Tsunami

Tsunami

$4.74+

Reese's, Snickers, Butterfinger, Nerds, Oreo Heath, M&M, Twix, Berry Cheesecake, S'mores, German Chocolate, Nutter Butter, Cookie Dough, Banana Cream Pie, Lemon Lush, Oreo Mint, Chocolate Chip Mint.

Shake

$2.84+

Sundae

$3.04+

Ice Cream Dish

$2.49+

Cone

$2.64+

Dipped Cone

$3.04+

Flavor Burst

$3.04+

Float

$3.64+

Slushie

$1.59+

Freeze

$4.14+

Torch Cone

$0.50
Banana Split

Banana Split

$5.75
Hot Fudge Parfait

Hot Fudge Parfait

$5.40
Patriot Parfait

Patriot Parfait

$5.40

Strawberry, Blackberry and Raspberry.

Bad Leroy Brownie

Bad Leroy Brownie

$5.94

Try our Bad bad Leroy Brownie... hot fudge, Carmel over 2 brownies, soft serve ice cream with whip and a sprinkle of oreo.

Leroy Jr.

$4.34

Pint of Ice Cream

$3.75

Quart of Ice Cream

$4.99

Tsunami Bar

$2.00
Tom Bomb

Tom Bomb

$2.00

Chocolate Bananas

$2.00

Beverages (Deep Copy)

Kid Drink

$0.99

Sml Drink

$1.49

Med Drink

$1.99

Lrg Drink

$2.48

Bottled Water

$1.75

Leif Tea

$2.50

Juice

$2.25

Kombucha

$3.00

Pint Milk

$2.00

Pint Chocolate Milk

$2.35

1/2 Pint Milk

$1.00

1/2 Pint Chocolate Milk

$1.35

Coffee

$1.19

Hot Cocoa

$1.50

Hog Wash Juice

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are your local laid back Burger Joint, grilling each burger and toasting the buns. We serve soft serve ice cream desserts as well.

Website

Location

151 Main, Myrtle Creek, OR 97457

Directions

Gallery
Tommy's All American Burger Co. image
Tommy's All American Burger Co. image
Tommy's All American Burger Co. image
Tommy's All American Burger Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Loggers Pizza + Beer - 1NE Main Street Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
1 NE Main Street, Suite 101 Winston, OR 97496
View restaurantnext
Old 99 Brewing Co. featuring Loggers Pizza - Roseburg
orange starNo Reviews
1810 NE Stephens St Roseburg, OR 97470
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Myrtle Creek

Mid Town Grill
orange star4.8 • 590
260 Mountain View Ave Myrtle Creek, OR 97457
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Myrtle Creek
Grants Pass
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bend
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston