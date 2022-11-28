Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tomo Japanese Restaurant

No reviews yet

3630 Peachtree Road Northeast Suite 140

Atlanta, GA 30326

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

APPETIZERS

BLACK COD BOSTON

$8.00

order by the piece, sweet miso marinade, broiled, boston lettuce, garlic chips.

CHAMAME

$7.00

From the Chiba prefecture, naturally sweet and nuttier than green edamame

CRAB JALAPENO

$20.00

real crab meat with cilantro, cucumber wrap, jalapeno sauce

CRISPY S. SHELL CRAB APP

$22.00

KAKI FRIED

$16.00

fried Oyster drizzle with wasabi lime aioli sauce

KAMPACHI SERRANO

$22.00

6 slices of kampachi sashimi, garlic, thinly sliced serrano pepper, yuzu soy sauce.

King Salmon Tataki

$28.00

LOBSTER ALLA MUSSO

$48.00

MURASAKI TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

purple yam fries, truffle oil and mayo for for dipping

OKRA TEMPURA

$8.00

flash fried okra serve with tempura sauce

OYSTERS

RICE

$3.00

SALMON KAMA

$15.00

SESAME SPINACH

$6.00

blanched spinach, sesame, sweet soy sauce

SHIMA AJI SPICY CARPACCIO

$22.00

sliced thinly, spicy asian salsa

SHRIMP SHUMAI

$12.00

10 pcs of lightly fried shrimp dumplings

SHRIMP STIX

$14.00

shrimp, asparagus, shiso in a spring roll wrapper, deep-fried, tomo salsa.

SUNO MONO

$6.00

SUSHI RICE

$4.00

TEMP 2 CHICKEN 3 VEG

$8.00

two chicken & three veg

TEMP 2 SHRIMP 3 VEG

$10.00

two shrimp & three veg

TEMP 5 VEG

$7.00

two chicken & five veg

TEMP SQUID RINGS

$12.00

hot & jalapeno sauce, yuzu salt

LAMB CHOP App

$22.00

two New Zealand lamb chops seasoned sansho for coolness

TOMO SALMON

$16.00

salmon rolled in cucumber w/ shiso, wakame,A scallions, sesame, ginger-garlic ponzu.

TATAKI BEEF

$18.00

seared beef or tuna, ginger, scallions, shiso, garlic ponzu beef

TATAKI TUNA

$22.00

seared beef or tuna, ginger, scallions, shiso, garlic ponzu tuna

TULIPPED WINGS

$12.00

3 marinated chicken wings per order, flash fried in hot oil

TUNA TARTARE

$18.00

yama-imo (sticky yam), scallions, pink peppercorn, shiso, pistachios, balsamic glaze

UNI SCALLOP CARPACCIO

$32.00

UNI SUGOMORI

$38.00

USUZUKURI

$19.00

thin sliced fluke, cilantro, dot of hot sauce

WASABI ROOT

$14.00

CHEF’S SIGNATURE APPETIZERS

AJI TATAKI

$24.00

(japanese jack) thin sliced aji sashimi, gin- ger, scallions, garlic-ponzu, crispy fried skeleton

GARLIC PEPPER TORO

$24.00

JAPANESE SNAPPER NUTA

$18.00

seared, scallion, sweet mustard-spiced miso

KIMME-DAI NEW STYLE SASHIMI

$32.00

seasoned with garlic, ginger, scallions, yuzu- ponzu, seared wi extra virgin olive & sesame oil

KING SALMON TARTARE

$24.00

tomo salsa, pink sea salt, yuzu juice, truffle oil, pistachios

SCALLOP TOBAN YAKI

$22.00

TORO TARTARE

$36.00

WAGYU TOBAN YAKI

$56.00

CHEF’S SIGNATURE ROLLS

24K ROLL

$30.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, A5 wagyu, garlic chips, ito togarashi, black caviar, ponzu sauce, 24k gold flakes

98 DEGREES

$18.00

mixed spicy crab crunch and avocado inside top with seared salmon and sliced lemon on top

HANABI

$18.00

crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, crunchy garlic, serrano pepper

MR ROLL

$18.00

smoked salmon skin, scallions, bonito, yamagobo, cucumbers, topped with eel,avocado, eel sauce and masago arare

OCEAN 6 ROLL

$20.00

fresh tuna smoked salmon avocado top with seared scallop serrano peppers sriracha and ponzu sauce

SPICY YELLOWTAIL

$18.00

Spicy yellowtail crunch and avocado top with seared salmon eel sauce and scallions on top

DESSERTS

BLACK SESAME ICE CREAM

$8.00

has a rich nutty flavor, that is savory and has a pleasant bitterness like dark chocolate

CHOCOLATE CUBE gf

$4.00

1-inch cube w/ a drop Hennessy cognac

CHOCOLATE MIL CREPES

$12.00

alternating layers of chocolate crepes, co- gnac whipped cream, dusted with Valrhona cocoa powder

GREEN TEA ICE CREAM

$8.00

konacha matcha green tea sprinkled over house vanilla ice cream

GREEN TEA MIL CREPES

$14.00

UBE MIL CREPES

$14.00

WARM BREAD PUDDING

$9.00

vanilla ice cream, whipped cream

YUZU SORBET gf

$7.00

japanese citrus

ENTREES

A5 WAGYU STRIP-D

$169.00

Superior fat marbling, tender and delicate texture, bright color of the lean and a quality and luster to the fat. It is simply the best in the world. 6 oz oz prepared simply; fresh cracked pepper, Himalayan pink sea salt & grilled. ask for teriyaki or garlic ponzu. Excellent with fresh wasabi (additional fee) or soy sauce

BLACK ANGUS NY STRIP-D

$28.00

8 oz black angus strip, sansho, teriyaki demi

CHIRASHI

$34.00

18 pc sashimi assort over a bed of sushi rice

KATSU

$24.00

choice of chicken or pork tenderloin, panko breaded, flash fried, roasted mango katsu sauce

KOBE RIBEYE FROM KOBE, JAPAN

$149.00

Superior fat marbling, tender and delicate texture, bright color of the lean and a quality and luster to the fat. It is simply the best in the world. 6 oz oz prepared simply; fresh cracked pepper, Himalayan pink sea salt & grilled. ask for teriyaki or garlic ponzu. Excellent with fresh wasabi (additional fee) or soy sauce

SASHIMI-D

$34.00

16 pc chef’s choice

SCOTTISH SALMON

$26.00

8 oz sushi grade scottish salmon, wild mushroom teriyaki demi-glace

SPRINGER MOUNTAIN CHICKEN

$26.00

100% all natural, chicken breast, tomo’s teriyaki demi-glace

SUSHI -D

$34.00

one california roll, eight pieces of nigiri

SUSHI-SASHIMI -D

$42.00

1 spicy tuna roll, 6 nigiri, 12 sashimi

TEMP_DIN

$26.00

six shrimp, five vegetables

TOMO LAMB CHOP DIN

$44.00

seasoned w/ garlic & thyme. I add sansho, that add a wonderful coolness to the dish

NIGIRI / SASHIMI

(two pieces per order)

AKAMUTSU

$28.00

ALBACORE

$9.00

(white tuna)

AMAEBI

$17.00

(w/ fried head)

BLUE FIN TUNA

$14.00

BLUEFIN CHUTORO

$18.00

CRAB STICK

$6.00

EEL

$12.00

EGG OMELETTE

$6.00

FLUKE

$12.00

FLYING FISH EGG

$9.00

INARI

$6.00

JAPANESE JACK

$12.00

JAPANESE MACKEREL

$12.00

JAPANESE SNAPPER

$14.00

KAMPACHI

$14.00

KIMME-DAI

$24.00

KING SALMON

$14.00

KOHADA

$10.00

MASAGO (SMELT CAVIAR)

$8.00

OCTOPUS

$8.00

SALMON CAVIAR (zuke)

$14.00

SALMON

$10.00

SCALLOP

$12.00

SEA BASS

$9.00

SHIMA-AJI

$18.00

SHRIMP

$9.00

SMOKED SALMON

$10.00

SQUID

$8.00

YELLOW-TAIL

$13.00

OPEN FOOD

OPEN FOOD

ROLLS

APARAGUS ROLL

$7.00

Avocado Roll-L

$6.00

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$8.00

cucumber, avocado, crab stick

CALIFORNIA W/ REAL CRAB ROLL

$16.00

CUCUMBER ROLL

$6.00

EEL CUCUMBER ROLL

$16.00

GARLIC YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$14.00

yellowtail tempura, roasted garlic, red pepper, micro greens, sake gorgonzola sauce

GREEN GODDESS ROLL

$16.00

japanese fritters topped with avocado and truffle mayo

HOUSE SPECIAL ROLL

$17.00

tuna, yellowtail, salmon, white fish, smelt egg, eel, avocado

JUMBO SOFT SHELL CRAB ROLL

$22.00

cucumber, avocado, flying fish egg sauce

LOBSTER ROLL

$28.00Out of stock

steamed lobster, yuzu mayo, smelt eggs, avo- cado, cucumber, and scallions

NEGITORO ROLL

$20.00

SHITAKE ROLL

$7.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$13.00

SP TUNA ROLL

$13.00

w/ crunch and smelt egg

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$13.00

SPICY SCALL ROLL

$16.00

seared scallop, arugula, spicy mayo, smelt egg, shiitake, avocado

SQUID INK ROLL

$16.00

fried calamari, shiso, roasted red pepper, asparagus, squid ink sauce

TUNA ROLL

$12.00

w/ shiso (basil family; mint meets fennel)

VEGGIE ROLL

$10.00

avocado, shiitake, asparagus,cilantro wrapped in soy paper and red beet sauce

YELLOW TAIL AVOCADO ROLL

$13.00

YELLOW TAIL SCALLION ROLL

$12.00

Garlic Pepper Toro Roll

$24.00

Salmon Avo Roll

$14.00

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$13.00

Tuna Avo roll

$13.00

Smoke Salmon Scallion

$13.00

Salmon Roll

$13.00

SOUPS / SALADS

AVOCADO SALAD-D

$12.00

shrimp & sesame dressing

DASHI-D

$3.00

MISO-D

$3.00

SEAWEED SALAD-D

$8.00

S. SHELL CRAB SALAD-D

$22.00

soft shell crab tempura, yuzu-garlic dressing

SPRING MIX-D

$6.00

ginger dressing

TUNA AVOCADO SALAD-D

$22.00

seared tuna & albacore, avocado, sesame-onion dressing

1PC NIGIRI

1 Pc Akamutsu

$14.00

1 Pc Albacore

$4.50

1 Pc Amaebi

$8.50

1 Pc Ankimo Sushi

$4.00

1 Pc Barracuda

$6.00

1 Pc BF Chutoro

$9.00

1 Pc BF Tuna

$7.00

1 Pc Blue Shrimp

$5.00

1 Pc Bonito

$6.00

1 Pc Crab Stick

$3.00

1 Pc Eel

$6.00

1 Pc Egg Omlette

$3.00

1 Pc Enggawa

$3.50

1 Pc Fluke

$6.00

1 Pc Flying Fish

$6.00

1 Pc Flying Fsh Egg

$4.50

1 Pc Giant Clam

$9.00

1 Pc GP Toro

$10.00

1 Pc Hobo

$4.00

1 Pc Ikura

$7.00

1 Pc Inari

$3.00

1 Pc Isaki

$4.00

1 Pc Iwashi

$4.50

1 Pc Japanese Flounder

$6.00

1 Pc Jellyfish

$3.50

1 Pc Jp Jack

$6.00

1 Pc Jp Mackerel

$6.00

1 Pc Jp Snapper

$7.00

1 Pc Kampachi

$7.00

1 Pc Kawahagi

$5.00

1 Pc Kimmedai

$12.00

1 Pc King Salmon

$7.00

1 Pc Kobashira

$3.50

1 Pc Kohada

$5.00

1 Pc Live Lobster

$13.00

1 Pc Mejina

$4.00

1 Pc Ocean Trout

$4.00

1 Pc Octopus

$4.00

1 Pc Rock Snapper

$5.00

1 Pc Sake Toro

$6.00

1 Pc Salmon

$5.00

1 Pc Salmon Cav

$7.00

1 Pc Samma

$4.00

1 Pc Sawara

$4.00

1 Pc Sayori

$5.00

1 Pc Scallop

$6.00

1 Pc Sea Bass

$4.50

1 Pc Shima Aji

$9.00

1 Pc Shrimp

$4.50

1 Pc Smelt Egg

$4.50

1 Pc Smoked Salmon

$5.00

1 Pc Snow Crab

$5.50

1 Pc Sockeye

$4.00

1 Pc Squid

$4.00

1 Pc Tachiou

$5.00

1 Pc Toriguy

$6.00

1 Pc Toro

$11.00

1 Pc Tuna

$5.50

1 Pc Uni Hokkaido

$13.00

1 Pc Uni Maine

$14.00

1 Pc Waygu Nigiri

$16.00

1 Pc Waygu Sando

$18.00

1 Pc Yellow Tail

$6.50

CHEF’S SPECIALS

AYU TEMPURA

$26.00

OMAKASE SASHIMI

$150.00

SAKE TORO TRUFFLE

$26.00

TOMO CHOICE SUSHI

$100.00

TORO TARTARE

$36.00

LOBSTER CAKE

$28.00

DESSERTS

BLACK SESAME ICE CREAM

$8.00

CHOCOLATE CUBE

$4.00

CHOCOLATE MILLE CREPES

$12.00

GREEN TEA ICE CREAM

$8.00

GREEN TEA MILLE CREPES

$14.00

UBE MILLE CREPES

$14.00

WARM BREAD PUDDING

$9.00

YUZU SORBET

$7.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$8.00

BEVERAGES

ARNOLD PALMER

$6.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

COFFEE

$4.00

COKE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$6.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

ESPRESSO DOUBLE

$7.00

ESPRESSO SINGLE

$4.00

FIJI WATER 1L

$6.00Out of stock

FIJI WATER 300ML

$4.00Out of stock

GINGER ALE

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

GREEN TEA

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

JUICE

$6.00

LEMONADE

$6.00

MILK

$3.00

MOCKTAIL

$10.00

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$8.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$5.00

SPRITE

$4.00

STILL WATER LARGE

$6.00

SWEETENED TEA

$4.00

TONIC WATER

$4.00

UNSWEETENED TEA

$4.00

OPEN N/A BEVERAGES

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Tomo Japanese Restaurant provides Atlanta's most authentic and unique Japanese dining experience, serving the finest quality Sushi and exquisitely prepared dishes created by our Executive Chefs. In addition to Sushi and traditional Japanese dishes, we also offer Omakase. Tomo Japanese Restaurant located just north of Phipps Plaza, in the same building as the Ritz Carlton Residences.

Website

Location

3630 Peachtree Road Northeast Suite 140, Atlanta, GA 30326

Directions

