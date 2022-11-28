Tomo Japanese Restaurant
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Tomo Japanese Restaurant provides Atlanta's most authentic and unique Japanese dining experience, serving the finest quality Sushi and exquisitely prepared dishes created by our Executive Chefs. In addition to Sushi and traditional Japanese dishes, we also offer Omakase. Tomo Japanese Restaurant located just north of Phipps Plaza, in the same building as the Ritz Carlton Residences.
Location
3630 Peachtree Road Northeast Suite 140, Atlanta, GA 30326
