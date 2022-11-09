Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

867 Reviews

$$

228 Arch St

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll (6pcs)
Alaskan (6pcs)
Tomo Roll

Appetizers

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00
Edamame

Edamame

$6.00
Shrimp Shumai (6pcs)

Shrimp Shumai (6pcs)

$7.00

*can't be made gluten-free

Pork Wasabi Shumai (2pcs)

$5.00

*can't be made gluten-free

Baby Octopus

Baby Octopus

$8.00

*can't be made gluten-free

Pork Bun (2pcs)

Pork Bun (2pcs)

$9.00

*can't be made gluten-free

Veggie Bun (2pcs)

$8.00

*can't be made gluten-free

Pan-Fried Pork Gyoza (6pcs)

Pan-Fried Pork Gyoza (6pcs)

$9.00Out of stock

*can't be made gluten-free

Steamed Veggie Gyoza (6pcs)

$8.00

*can't be made gluten-free

No Utensils Or Napkins

No Appetizer

Salads

Green Salad

Green Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, carrot, house-made ginger dressing *can't be made gluten-free

Avocado Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomato, cucmber, bell pepper, carrot, ginger dressing *can't be made gluten-free

Spicy Crab Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, spicy crab stick, ginger dressing *can't be made gluten-free

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Marinated seaweed, sesame

Sashimi Appetizers

Tuna Tataki Sashimi

Tuna Tataki Sashimi

$18.00
Tuna Guacamole

Tuna Guacamole

$12.00
Yellowtail Tartare

Yellowtail Tartare

$13.00

Seared yellowtail, scallion, topped with quail egg & wasabi tobiko

Triple Salmon Bite (4pcs)

Triple Salmon Bite (4pcs)

$15.00

salmon, crispy salmon skin, ikura, masago, avocado

Sashimi Skewer (3skewer)

Sashimi Skewer (3skewer)

$17.00

White tuna, eel, shibazuke, cilantro, strawberry; Salmon, eel, oshinko, strawberry, cilantro; Yellowtail, oshinko, cilantro, shibazuke, strawberry *can't be made gluten-free

Naruto Sashimi (4)

$15.00

Selected sashimi in cucumber wrap

Naruto Vegan (4)

Naruto Vegan (4)

$12.00

Selected veggies & pickles in cucumber wrap *can't be made gluten-free

Hamachi Jalapeño

Hamachi Jalapeño

$16.00

Sliced yellowtail, house-made pickled jalapeños, ikura, sweet & tangy miso sauce *can't be made gluten-free

Inari Sushi

Spicy Tuna Inari (1pcs)

$6.00

*can be made gluten-free

Spicy Salmon Inari (1pcs)

$6.00

*can be made gluten-free

Spicy Vegan Tuna Inari (1pcs)

$5.00

*can't be made gluten-free

Shiitake Inari (1pcs)

$4.00

*can't be made gluten-free

Inari Sushi

$5.00

Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Spring Water

$5.00

S.Pellegrino

$3.00+

Green Tea

$2.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Classic Rolls

Tekka (6pcs)

$8.00

Tuna

California (6pcs)

California (6pcs)

$7.00

Crab stick, cucumber, avocado, masago. *can't be made gluten-free

Salmon Roll (6pcs)

$7.00

Hamachi Roll (6pcs)

$8.00

Yellowtail, scallion

Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pcs)

$10.00

*can't be made gluten-free

Spicy Tuna Roll (6pcs)

Spicy Tuna Roll (6pcs)

$9.00
Alaskan (6pcs)

Alaskan (6pcs)

$8.00

Salmon, cucumber, avocado.

Philly (6pcs)

Philly (6pcs)

$8.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, asparagus.

Rainbow (8pcs)

Rainbow (8pcs)

$12.00

Assorted fish over california roll. *can't be made gluten-free

Futo (5pcs)

$10.00

Oshinko, kanpyo, crab stick, cucumber, avocado, shiitake, tamago *can't be made gluten-free

Spicy Tuna Fried Onion (6pcs)

$10.00

*can't be made gluten-free

Spicy Salmon Roll (6pcs)

$8.00

Spicy Shrimp Roll (6pcs)

$8.00

Avocado, masago, spicy mayo

Spicy Scallop Roll (6pcs)

$8.00

Cucumber, masago, scallion

Spicy Crab Roll (6pcs)

$8.00

Unakyu (6pcs)

$8.00

Eel, cucumber. *can't be made gluten-free

Salmon Skin Roll (6pcs)

$8.00

Crispy salmon skin, avocado, scallion, unagi sauce

Dragon (8pcs)

$12.00

Eel, cucumber, crab stick, topped with avocado *can't be made gluten-free

Spider (5pcs)

Spider (5pcs)

$13.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago *can't be made gluten-free

Tuna Avocado Roll (6pcs)

$9.00

Salmon Avocado Roll (6pcs)

$8.00

Eel Avocado Roll (6pcs)

$9.00

Shrimp Cucumber

$7.00

Negi Toro Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Specialty Rolls

Tomo Roll

Tomo Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro, topped with seared tuna & sweet miso sauce.

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna topped with eel and avocado. *can't be made gluten-free

Red Shrimp Roll

Red Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura topped with seared spicy tuna & Sweet miso sauce. *can't be made gluten-free

Brian Roll

Brian Roll

$13.00

Oshinko, kanpyo, shibazuke, avocado, topped with seared yellowtail.

Steven Roll

Steven Roll

$15.00

Crispy salmon skin, avocado, massago, spicy sauce, topped with seared yellow tail tartare.

Margarita Roll

Margarita Roll

$15.00

White tuna, shibazuke, masago, topped with tuna ,oba, thin-sliced lime & sweet miso sauce

Aka-yuki Roll

Aka-yuki Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, fried onion, topped with seared white tuna & wasabi tobiko.

Bugz Roll

Bugz Roll

$15.00

Eel, crispy salmon skin, strawberry, topped with seared salmon.

Hako

Hako

$17.00

Eel, avocado, unagi sauce, topped with seared salmon, tobiko & strawberry

Sunset Roll

Sunset Roll

$16.00

Salmon, eel, cilantro, topped with seared yellowtail & pickled jalapeños *can't be made gluten-free

Shrimp On Fire Roll

Shrimp On Fire Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura topped with spicy scallop sauce *can't be made gluten-free

Rock & Roll

Rock & Roll

$13.00

Eel, avocado, topped with shrimp & avocado *can't be made gluten-free

Philly Special Roll

Philly Special Roll

$14.00

Broiled salmon, cream cheese, asparagus, topped with seared spicy crab stick *can't be made gluten-free

Salmon Yaki Roll

Salmon Yaki Roll

$13.00

Asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo, fried onion, topped with cooked salmon & unagi sauce.

Unagi Kami

$16.00

eel, avocado, house-pickled jalapenos, fried onion, cilantro, topped with eel and furikake

Nigiri (2 pieces per order)

Maguro

$9.00

Tuna

Sake

$7.00

Salmon

Suzuki

$7.00

Striped bass

Hamachi

$8.00

Yellowtail

White Tuna

$8.00

Saba

$6.00

Pickled mackerel

Sawara

$7.00

Spanish mackerel

Madai

$8.00

Japan seabream

Ebi

$5.00

Shrimp

Tobiko

$7.00

Flying fish roe

Masago

$6.00

Smelt fish roe

Ikura

$9.00

Salmon roe

Unagi

$8.00

Eel *can't be made gluten-free

Tamago

$5.00

Rolled omelet

Hotate

$7.00

Scallop

Spicy Scallop Nigiri

$8.00

Tako

$7.00

Octopus

Ika

Ika

$8.00

Squid

Japanese Uni (1pc)

$15.00

Sea urchin

Crab Stick

$5.00

Salmon Belly

$8.00

O-Toro

$13.00Out of stock

Fatty tuna

Chu Toro

$12.00Out of stock

Fluke

$7.00Out of stock

Sashimi (2 pieces per order)

Maguro Sashimi

$10.00

Tuna

Sake Sashimi

$8.00

Salmon

Suzuki Sashimi

$8.00

Striped bass

Hamachi Sashimi

$9.00

Yellowtail

White Tuna Sashimi

$9.00

Saba Sashimi

$7.00

Pickled mackerel

Sawara Sashimi

$8.00

Spanish mackerel

Madai Sashimi

$9.00

Japan seabream

Ebi Sashimi

$6.00

Shrimp

Tobiko Sashimi

$8.00

Flying fish roe

Masago Sashimi

$7.00

Smelt fish roe

Ikura Sashimi

$10.00

Salmon roe

Unagi Sashimi

$9.00

Eel *can't be made gluten-free

Tamago Sashimi

$6.00

Rolled omelet

Hotate Sashimi

$8.00

Scallop

Spicy Scallop Sashimi

$9.00

Tako Sashimi

$8.00

Octopus

Ika Sashimi

$9.00

Squid

Japanese Uni Sashimi (1pc)

$16.00

Sea urchin

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$9.00

O-Toro Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Fatty tuna

Chu Toro Sashimi

$13.00Out of stock

Fluke Sashimi

$8.00Out of stock

Crabstick Sashimi

$5.00

Vegan Rolls

Avocado Roll (6pcs)

$6.00

Cucumber Roll (6pcs)

$5.00

Shiitake Mushroom Roll (6pcs)

$5.00

*can't be made gluten-free

Veggie on Fire (8 pcs; vegetarian)

Veggie on Fire (8 pcs; vegetarian)

$12.00

Cucumber, avocado, fried onion, topped with spicy zucchini sauce

Vegan On Fire (8pcs)

$13.00
Spicy Vegan Tuna Roll (6pcs)

Spicy Vegan Tuna Roll (6pcs)

$9.00

Marinated tomato, spicy sauce *can't be made gluten-free

Vegan Tomo Roll (8pcs)

Vegan Tomo Roll (8pcs)

$15.00

Spicy vegan tuna, avocado, cilantro, topped with seared vegan tuna. *can't be made gluten-free

Chao (8pcs)

Chao (8pcs)

$13.00

Shitake, vegan cream cheese, avocado, topped with seared vegan chao cheese & scallion

Guacarollie (8pcs)

Guacarollie (8pcs)

$13.00

Vegan cream cheese, vegan spicy tuna, topped with guacamole *can't be made gluten-free

Midori (8pcs)

Midori (8pcs)

$11.00

Mixed pickles & veggies, topped with avocado

Lime Sinko (8pcs)

Lime Sinko (8pcs)

$11.00

Cucumber, avocado, topped with oshinko & lime

Straw-Veggie (8pcs)

Straw-Veggie (8pcs)

$12.00

Oshinko, kanpyo, shibazuke, avocado, topped with strawberry & unagi sauce

Umeshiso Kappa (6pcs)

$5.00

Plum paste, oba, cucumber

Oshinko Roll (6pcs)

$5.00

Pickled radish

Kanpyo Roll (6pcs)

$5.00

Seasoned gourd strips *can't be made gluten-free

Harvest (8pcs)

Harvest (8pcs)

$14.00

Shiitake, avocado, shibazuke, crispy onions, topped with sweet potatoes & coconut flakes

Vegan Red Dragon (8pcs)

$14.00

spicy vegan tuna, avocado, topped with vegan eel (eggplant) *can't be made gluten-free

Vegan Green Dragon (8pcs)

Vegan Green Dragon (8pcs)

$13.00

vegan eel (eggplant), asparagus, coconut flakes, topped with avocado, sweet soy drizzle, & crispy onions *can't be made gluten-free

Vegan Cheesesteak

$15.00

braised steak (seitan), cucumber, oshinko, topped with Chao cheese & fried onion

Bowls

Chirashi

Chirashi

$32.00

Variety of sashimi

Tekka Don

Tekka Don

$26.00

Assorted Tuna

Salmon Don

Salmon Don

$25.00

Assorted Salmon

Unadon

$25.00

Eel *can't be made gluten-free

Vegan Poke

Vegan Poke

$16.00

Vegan tuna, avocado, selected veggies & pickles *can't be made gluten-free

Sashimi Boards

Sashimi Deluxe (15pcs)

Sashimi Deluxe (15pcs)

$40.00

*salad can't be made gluten free

Sashimi For One (10pcs)

$33.00

*salad can't be made gluten-free

Sushi & Sashimi

$45.00

Tekka roll, 5 nigiri, 10 sashimi *salad can't be made gluten-free

Maki & Sushi Combinations

Mixed Rolls Combo

$25.00

Spicy tuna avocado, shrimp tempura, alaskan

Tuna Combo

$20.00

Spicy tuna avocado, 1 spicy tuna inari, 2 tuna nigiri

Salmon Combo

$19.00

Spicy salmon, 1 spicy salmon inari, 2 salmon nigiri

Unagi Combo

$22.00

Dragon roll, eel cucumber roll, 2 unagi nigiri

Chef's Selection Sushi

Chef's Selection Sushi

$30.00

Tekka roll, 8 nigiri

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

pork broth, pork belly chashu, nitamago, bamboo shoot, black fungus, red ginger, scallion *can't be made gluten-free

Mayu Tonkotsu Ramen

Mayu Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.00

pork broth w/ charred garlic oil, pork belly chashu, nitamago, bamboo shoot, black fungus, red ginger, scallion *can't be made gluten-free

Chicken Ramen

$14.00

Chicken broth, chicken chashu, nitamago, bamboo shoot, black fungus, red ginger, scallion *can't be made gluten-free

Shoyu Ramen

$14.00

pork & soy base broth, pork belly chashu, nitamago, bamboo shoot, black fungus, red ginger, scallion *can't be made gluten-free

Miso Ramen

$14.00

pork and miso base, pork belly chashu, nitamago, bamboo shoot, black fungus, red ginger, scallion *can't be made gluten-free

Udon (Vegan Available)

Udon (Vegan Available)

$12.00

soy base, shiitake, nitamago, bamboo shoot, black fungus, inari, red ginger, scallion. *can't be made gluten-free

Vegetarian Miso Ramen

$14.00

miso base, shiitake, nitamago, bamboo shoot, black fungus, red ginger, scallion *can't be made gluten-free

Vegetarian Shoyu Ramen

Vegetarian Shoyu Ramen

$14.00

soy base, shiitake, nitamago, bamboo shoot, black fungus, red ginger, scallion *can't be made gluten-free

Vegan Miso Ramen (Gluten-free available)

$14.00

miso base, shiitake, inari, tofu, bamboo shoot, black fungus, red ginger, scallion

Vegan Shoyu Ramen

$14.00

soy base, shiitake, inari, tofu, bamboo shoot, black fungus, red ginger, scallion *can't be made gluten-free

Vegan Yasai Ramen

Vegan Yasai Ramen

$15.00

Soybean & vegetable broth, black garlic oil, seitan teriyaki, tofu, bamboo shoot, shiitake, black fungus, red ginger and scallion *can't be made gluten-free

Broiled

Hamachi Kama

Hamachi Kama

$20.00

Broiled yellowtail collar, teriyaki sauce

Salmon Yaki Entree

$20.00

Broiled salmon, teriyaki sauce

Dessert

Chocolate Mochi

$3.00

Green tea, strawberry, chocolate, vanilla

Strawberry Mochi

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate, strawberry, coconut, mango

Vanilla Mochi

$3.00

Green Tea Mochi

$3.00

Green tea, red bean

Green Tea Ice Cream

$6.00

Vegan Green Tea Mochi

$3.00

Vegan Passion Fruit Mochi

$3.00

Vegan Mango Mochi

$3.00

Vegan Coconut Mochi

$3.00

Red Bean Ice Cream

$6.00

Sauces

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Vegan Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Shrimp On Fire Sauce

$6.00

Veggie On Fire Sauce

$6.00

Vegan On Fire Sauce

$7.00

Spicy Paste

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$2.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Miso Sauce

$1.00

Vegan Plum Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Sauce

$1.00

No Chop/Utensils

Sides

White Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Shrimp Tempura Apps. (1pc)

$3.00

Oshinko Appetizer

$7.00

Fresh Wasabi

$8.00Out of stock

Extra Wasabi

Extra Ginger

Extra Soy Sauce

Guacamole

$2.00

Kai Dama

$4.00

extra noodles

Pork Chashu

$5.00

Chicken Chashu

$4.00

Nitamago

$1.50

ramen eggs

Gf Soy Sauce

Extra Broth

$5.00

Tomo T-Shirt

Tomo T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

228 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Tomo Sushi & Ramen image

Map
