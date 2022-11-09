- Home
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
867 Reviews
$$
228 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Popular Items
Appetizers
Miso Soup
Edamame
Shrimp Shumai (6pcs)
*can't be made gluten-free
Pork Wasabi Shumai (2pcs)
*can't be made gluten-free
Baby Octopus
*can't be made gluten-free
Pork Bun (2pcs)
*can't be made gluten-free
Veggie Bun (2pcs)
*can't be made gluten-free
Pan-Fried Pork Gyoza (6pcs)
*can't be made gluten-free
Steamed Veggie Gyoza (6pcs)
*can't be made gluten-free
No Utensils Or Napkins
No Appetizer
Salads
Green Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, carrot, house-made ginger dressing *can't be made gluten-free
Avocado Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomato, cucmber, bell pepper, carrot, ginger dressing *can't be made gluten-free
Spicy Crab Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, spicy crab stick, ginger dressing *can't be made gluten-free
Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed, sesame
Sashimi Appetizers
Tuna Tataki Sashimi
Tuna Guacamole
Yellowtail Tartare
Seared yellowtail, scallion, topped with quail egg & wasabi tobiko
Triple Salmon Bite (4pcs)
salmon, crispy salmon skin, ikura, masago, avocado
Sashimi Skewer (3skewer)
White tuna, eel, shibazuke, cilantro, strawberry; Salmon, eel, oshinko, strawberry, cilantro; Yellowtail, oshinko, cilantro, shibazuke, strawberry *can't be made gluten-free
Naruto Sashimi (4)
Selected sashimi in cucumber wrap
Naruto Vegan (4)
Selected veggies & pickles in cucumber wrap *can't be made gluten-free
Hamachi Jalapeño
Sliced yellowtail, house-made pickled jalapeños, ikura, sweet & tangy miso sauce *can't be made gluten-free
Inari Sushi
Beverages
Classic Rolls
Tekka (6pcs)
Tuna
California (6pcs)
Crab stick, cucumber, avocado, masago. *can't be made gluten-free
Salmon Roll (6pcs)
Hamachi Roll (6pcs)
Yellowtail, scallion
Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pcs)
*can't be made gluten-free
Spicy Tuna Roll (6pcs)
Alaskan (6pcs)
Salmon, cucumber, avocado.
Philly (6pcs)
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, asparagus.
Rainbow (8pcs)
Assorted fish over california roll. *can't be made gluten-free
Futo (5pcs)
Oshinko, kanpyo, crab stick, cucumber, avocado, shiitake, tamago *can't be made gluten-free
Spicy Tuna Fried Onion (6pcs)
*can't be made gluten-free
Spicy Salmon Roll (6pcs)
Spicy Shrimp Roll (6pcs)
Avocado, masago, spicy mayo
Spicy Scallop Roll (6pcs)
Cucumber, masago, scallion
Spicy Crab Roll (6pcs)
Unakyu (6pcs)
Eel, cucumber. *can't be made gluten-free
Salmon Skin Roll (6pcs)
Crispy salmon skin, avocado, scallion, unagi sauce
Dragon (8pcs)
Eel, cucumber, crab stick, topped with avocado *can't be made gluten-free
Spider (5pcs)
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago *can't be made gluten-free
Tuna Avocado Roll (6pcs)
Salmon Avocado Roll (6pcs)
Eel Avocado Roll (6pcs)
Shrimp Cucumber
Negi Toro Roll
Specialty Rolls
Tomo Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro, topped with seared tuna & sweet miso sauce.
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna topped with eel and avocado. *can't be made gluten-free
Red Shrimp Roll
Shrimp tempura topped with seared spicy tuna & Sweet miso sauce. *can't be made gluten-free
Brian Roll
Oshinko, kanpyo, shibazuke, avocado, topped with seared yellowtail.
Steven Roll
Crispy salmon skin, avocado, massago, spicy sauce, topped with seared yellow tail tartare.
Margarita Roll
White tuna, shibazuke, masago, topped with tuna ,oba, thin-sliced lime & sweet miso sauce
Aka-yuki Roll
Spicy tuna, fried onion, topped with seared white tuna & wasabi tobiko.
Bugz Roll
Eel, crispy salmon skin, strawberry, topped with seared salmon.
Hako
Eel, avocado, unagi sauce, topped with seared salmon, tobiko & strawberry
Sunset Roll
Salmon, eel, cilantro, topped with seared yellowtail & pickled jalapeños *can't be made gluten-free
Shrimp On Fire Roll
Shrimp tempura topped with spicy scallop sauce *can't be made gluten-free
Rock & Roll
Eel, avocado, topped with shrimp & avocado *can't be made gluten-free
Philly Special Roll
Broiled salmon, cream cheese, asparagus, topped with seared spicy crab stick *can't be made gluten-free
Salmon Yaki Roll
Asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo, fried onion, topped with cooked salmon & unagi sauce.
Unagi Kami
eel, avocado, house-pickled jalapenos, fried onion, cilantro, topped with eel and furikake
Nigiri (2 pieces per order)
Maguro
Tuna
Sake
Salmon
Suzuki
Striped bass
Hamachi
Yellowtail
White Tuna
Saba
Pickled mackerel
Sawara
Spanish mackerel
Madai
Japan seabream
Ebi
Shrimp
Tobiko
Flying fish roe
Masago
Smelt fish roe
Ikura
Salmon roe
Unagi
Eel *can't be made gluten-free
Tamago
Rolled omelet
Hotate
Scallop
Spicy Scallop Nigiri
Tako
Octopus
Ika
Squid
Japanese Uni (1pc)
Sea urchin
Crab Stick
Salmon Belly
O-Toro
Fatty tuna
Chu Toro
Fluke
Sashimi (2 pieces per order)
Maguro Sashimi
Tuna
Sake Sashimi
Salmon
Suzuki Sashimi
Striped bass
Hamachi Sashimi
Yellowtail
White Tuna Sashimi
Saba Sashimi
Pickled mackerel
Sawara Sashimi
Spanish mackerel
Madai Sashimi
Japan seabream
Ebi Sashimi
Shrimp
Tobiko Sashimi
Flying fish roe
Masago Sashimi
Smelt fish roe
Ikura Sashimi
Salmon roe
Unagi Sashimi
Eel *can't be made gluten-free
Tamago Sashimi
Rolled omelet
Hotate Sashimi
Scallop
Spicy Scallop Sashimi
Tako Sashimi
Octopus
Ika Sashimi
Squid
Japanese Uni Sashimi (1pc)
Sea urchin
Salmon Belly Sashimi
O-Toro Sashimi
Fatty tuna
Chu Toro Sashimi
Fluke Sashimi
Crabstick Sashimi
Vegan Rolls
Avocado Roll (6pcs)
Cucumber Roll (6pcs)
Shiitake Mushroom Roll (6pcs)
*can't be made gluten-free
Veggie on Fire (8 pcs; vegetarian)
Cucumber, avocado, fried onion, topped with spicy zucchini sauce
Vegan On Fire (8pcs)
Spicy Vegan Tuna Roll (6pcs)
Marinated tomato, spicy sauce *can't be made gluten-free
Vegan Tomo Roll (8pcs)
Spicy vegan tuna, avocado, cilantro, topped with seared vegan tuna. *can't be made gluten-free
Chao (8pcs)
Shitake, vegan cream cheese, avocado, topped with seared vegan chao cheese & scallion
Guacarollie (8pcs)
Vegan cream cheese, vegan spicy tuna, topped with guacamole *can't be made gluten-free
Midori (8pcs)
Mixed pickles & veggies, topped with avocado
Lime Sinko (8pcs)
Cucumber, avocado, topped with oshinko & lime
Straw-Veggie (8pcs)
Oshinko, kanpyo, shibazuke, avocado, topped with strawberry & unagi sauce
Umeshiso Kappa (6pcs)
Plum paste, oba, cucumber
Oshinko Roll (6pcs)
Pickled radish
Kanpyo Roll (6pcs)
Seasoned gourd strips *can't be made gluten-free
Harvest (8pcs)
Shiitake, avocado, shibazuke, crispy onions, topped with sweet potatoes & coconut flakes
Vegan Red Dragon (8pcs)
spicy vegan tuna, avocado, topped with vegan eel (eggplant) *can't be made gluten-free
Vegan Green Dragon (8pcs)
vegan eel (eggplant), asparagus, coconut flakes, topped with avocado, sweet soy drizzle, & crispy onions *can't be made gluten-free
Vegan Cheesesteak
braised steak (seitan), cucumber, oshinko, topped with Chao cheese & fried onion
Bowls
Sashimi Boards
Maki & Sushi Combinations
Mixed Rolls Combo
Spicy tuna avocado, shrimp tempura, alaskan
Tuna Combo
Spicy tuna avocado, 1 spicy tuna inari, 2 tuna nigiri
Salmon Combo
Spicy salmon, 1 spicy salmon inari, 2 salmon nigiri
Unagi Combo
Dragon roll, eel cucumber roll, 2 unagi nigiri
Chef's Selection Sushi
Tekka roll, 8 nigiri
Ramen
Tonkotsu Ramen
pork broth, pork belly chashu, nitamago, bamboo shoot, black fungus, red ginger, scallion *can't be made gluten-free
Mayu Tonkotsu Ramen
pork broth w/ charred garlic oil, pork belly chashu, nitamago, bamboo shoot, black fungus, red ginger, scallion *can't be made gluten-free
Chicken Ramen
Chicken broth, chicken chashu, nitamago, bamboo shoot, black fungus, red ginger, scallion *can't be made gluten-free
Shoyu Ramen
pork & soy base broth, pork belly chashu, nitamago, bamboo shoot, black fungus, red ginger, scallion *can't be made gluten-free
Miso Ramen
pork and miso base, pork belly chashu, nitamago, bamboo shoot, black fungus, red ginger, scallion *can't be made gluten-free
Udon (Vegan Available)
soy base, shiitake, nitamago, bamboo shoot, black fungus, inari, red ginger, scallion. *can't be made gluten-free
Vegetarian Miso Ramen
miso base, shiitake, nitamago, bamboo shoot, black fungus, red ginger, scallion *can't be made gluten-free
Vegetarian Shoyu Ramen
soy base, shiitake, nitamago, bamboo shoot, black fungus, red ginger, scallion *can't be made gluten-free
Vegan Miso Ramen (Gluten-free available)
miso base, shiitake, inari, tofu, bamboo shoot, black fungus, red ginger, scallion
Vegan Shoyu Ramen
soy base, shiitake, inari, tofu, bamboo shoot, black fungus, red ginger, scallion *can't be made gluten-free
Vegan Yasai Ramen
Soybean & vegetable broth, black garlic oil, seitan teriyaki, tofu, bamboo shoot, shiitake, black fungus, red ginger and scallion *can't be made gluten-free
Broiled
Dessert
Chocolate Mochi
Green tea, strawberry, chocolate, vanilla
Strawberry Mochi
Chocolate, strawberry, coconut, mango
Vanilla Mochi
Green Tea Mochi
Green tea, red bean
Green Tea Ice Cream
Vegan Green Tea Mochi
Vegan Passion Fruit Mochi
Vegan Mango Mochi
Vegan Coconut Mochi
Red Bean Ice Cream
Sauces
Sides
Tomo T-Shirt
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
228 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106