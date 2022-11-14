Babe’s Smokehouse 169 Grays Creek Dr

A map showing the location of Babe’s Smokehouse 169 Grays Creek DrView gallery

Sandwiches

Pork

$8.00

Brisket

$9.00

Rib

$9.00

Sausage

$9.00

Chicken

$8.00

Smoked Turkey

$8.00

Sides

Brunswick Stew

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Redneck Ravioli

$3.00

Plates

Pork

$10.00

Ribs

$12.00

Brisket

$12.00

Chicken

$11.00

Sausage

$12.00

Hogzilla

$12.00

Salads

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Pork Salad

$11.00

Brisket Salad

Sausage Salad

Veggie Salad

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Bottle Water

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come out and enjoy! Fresh Smoke BBQ with Georgia pecan wood ...fresh the off the smoker everyday ...with traditional southern side items Brisket, chopped pork, ribs, chicken, sausage.... Made fresh everyday ……our side items ....potato salad ..cole slaw, baked beans, brunswick stew, fries , ..our famous hogzilla baked potato...topped off with your choice of meat with cheese, Brunswick stew, our BBQ sauce, sour cream, and scallions We are a mobile kitchen providing services for catering festivals and job site locations …

Location

169 Grays Creek Dr, Savannah, GA 31410

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

