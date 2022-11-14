Babe’s Smokehouse 169 Grays Creek Dr

Restaurant info

Come out and enjoy! Fresh Smoke BBQ with Georgia pecan wood ...fresh the off the smoker everyday ...with traditional southern side items Brisket, chopped pork, ribs, chicken, sausage.... Made fresh everyday ……our side items ....potato salad ..cole slaw, baked beans, brunswick stew, fries , ..our famous hogzilla baked potato...topped off with your choice of meat with cheese, Brunswick stew, our BBQ sauce, sour cream, and scallions We are a mobile kitchen providing services for catering festivals and job site locations …