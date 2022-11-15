Tom's Deli
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
A Southern Utah landmark! Serving quality sub sandwiches since 1978!
Location
175 West 900 South, Saint George, UT 84770
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
No Reviews
333 E 10th St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Saint George
Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza - St. George
4.3 • 1,025
974 W Sunset Blvd St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurant
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT
4.2 • 548
1091 N Bluff St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurant