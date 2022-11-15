Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tom's Deli

review star

No reviews yet

175 West 900 South

Saint George, UT 84770

Order Again

Classic Sandwiches

HAM and/or TURKEY and/or SALAMI

Classic Build-Your-Own

$4.35+

TURKEY and/or HAM and/or SALAMI

Pinup

$4.35+

Hot ham, turkey, and salami with pepperoncinis and melted provolone, lettuce and tomato on sourdough

Mixed Sandwiches

Up to two (2) meats from the CLASSIC category with up to two (2) meats from the PREMIUM category

Mixed Build-Your-Own

$4.80+

Up to two (2) meats from CLASSIC with up to two (2) meats from PREMIUM

Toni

$4.80+

Hot turkey and pastrami with warm tomato under melted swiss on sourdough

Trap

$4.80+

Hot ham, pastrami, and salami with melted cheddar and provolone with tomato on sourdough

Barnes Biker

$4.80+

Cold turkey, pastrami, and roast beef with swiss and provolone, lettuce and tomato on sourdough

Redneck

$4.80+

Hot roast beef, ham, and turkey with BBQ sauce and melted cheddar cheese on sourdough

Leslie

$4.80+

Ham, pastrami and swiss with sauerkraut and tomato on wheat; served hot or cold

Mishayla

$4.80+

Ham, pastrami and swiss with sauerkraut and tomato on wheat; served hot or cold

JD Special

$4.80+

Cold turkey, pastrami, and roast beef with swiss and provolone, lettuce and tomato on sourdough

Premium Sandwiches

ROAST BEEF and/or CORNED BEEF and/or PASTRAMI

Premium Build-Your-Own

$5.25+

ROAST BEEF and/or CORNED BEEF and/or PASTRAMI

Shemwich

$5.25+

Cold pastrami, roast beef and corned beef with swiss, lettuce and tomato on sourdough

Sherriff

$5.25+

Hot corned beef and pastrami smothered in melted provolone on sourdough with no veggies

Reuben

$5.25+

Hot corned beef with swiss, topped with sauerkraut on rye

Specialty Sandwiches

Veggie

$3.50+

Avocado, pepperoncinis, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of roll

Cheese Sandwich

$4.25+

Provolone, swiss, and cheddar with lettuce and tomato on your choice of roll; served hot or cold

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato

$4.90+

Strips of crispy bacon topped with lettuce and tomato on your choice of roll.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.00+

Creamy peanut butter and concord grape jelly on a white or wheat roll

Sides

Large Potato Salad

$3.15

Fresh, house-made potato salad with russet potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, celery, green onions, mayo, yellow mustard, salt, and pepper.

Small Potato Salad

$2.40

Chips

$1.59

Cookie

$2.00

Peppermint Patty

$0.25

Sucker

$0.25

Sauerkraut Side

$1.50

Whole Pickle

$2.35

Peppers

Avocado

$1.80

Bottle/Can

Monster Energy

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Sunny D

$1.50

Mex Bottle

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.75

Can Soda

$1.45

Vitamin Water

$2.70

Apple Juice

$2.95

s.Pellegrino

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Southern Utah landmark! Serving quality sub sandwiches since 1978!

Website

Location

175 West 900 South, Saint George, UT 84770

Directions

