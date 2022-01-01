Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Tom's Farm Old Fashioned Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

23900 Temescal Canyon Rd

Corona, CA 92883

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.99

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

Swiss Burger

$6.99

Veggie Burger

$6.99

Patty Melt

$6.99

Southwestern Burger

$6.99

Turkey Burger

$7.99

Chili Burger

$7.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Pastrami Sandwich

$7.99

BLT Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Specialties

Fish and Chips

$9.99

Chicken Strips w/Fries

$7.99

Chili Fries

$5.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Bowl Of Chili

$5.99

Chicken Tamale

$3.49

Beef Tamale

$3.49

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.99

Minestrone Soup

$4.99

Salads

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Asian Chicken Salad

$9.99

Classic Caesar Salad

$6.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Fried Zucchini

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Patty

$2.00

Desserts

Ice Cream Cup

$2.49

Ice Cream Cone

$1.99

Coffee Cake

$3.49

Caramel Brownie

$3.49

Choco Banana Loaf

$2.99

Lemon Loaf

$2.99

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Fanta Float

$4.99

Sauces

Salsa

Caesar

Italian

Tarter Sauce

Thousand

Balsamic Vinegar

Asain Sesame

BBQ

Ranch

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

Extra Ranch

$0.25

Extra BBQ

$0.25

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Yellow Peppers

Side Of Guacamole

$2.00

Specials

Valentines for 2

$22.00Out of stock

Valentines for 4

$44.00Out of stock

Non Alcoholic

Orange Juice

$2.99+

Apple Juice

$2.99+

Bottled Water

$1.99

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99+

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Coke

$1.99+

Diet Coke

$1.99+

Sprite

$1.99+

Raspberry Tea

$1.99+

Hi-C

$1.99+

Fanta

$1.99+

Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Root beer

$1.99+

Orange Whip

$1.99+

Jamaica

$1.99+

Horchata

$1.99+

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$1.99+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

23900 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA 92883

Tom's Old Fashioned Hamburgers image
Tom's Old Fashioned Hamburgers image
Tom's Old Fashioned Hamburgers image

