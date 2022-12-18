Tom Sawyer's Country Restaurant Tom Sawyer's Country Restaurant

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Mark Twain Half
Home Fries

Weekend Specials

Plain Waffle

$9.50

Krab Benedict

$14.50

Omelettes

Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.95

Carolina Omelette

$13.95

Cheese & Meat Omelette

$11.95

Cheese Omelette

$10.95

Chili and Cheese Omelette

$12.50

Farmers Omelette

$12.50

Five Veggie Omelette

$12.95

Giant Skillet Omelette

$14.50

Giant Volcano Omelette

$14.75

Greek Omelette

$12.50

Jalapeno & Cheddar Omelette

$12.50

Leo Omelette

$15.95

Plain Omelette

$10.50

Veggie Omelette

$11.95

Western Omelette

$11.95

Works Omelette

$14.75

Scrambles

Blue Ridge Mountain Shell

$12.95

Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Scramble

$12.95

Carolina Scramble

$13.95

Cheese & Meat Scramble

$11.95

Cheese Scramble

$10.95

Chili and Cheese Scramble

$12.50

Country Scramble

$12.95

Farmers Scramble

$12.50

Five Veggie Scramble

$12.95

Giant Skillet Scramble

$14.50

Giant Volcano Scramble

$14.75

Greek Scramble

$12.50

Jalapeno & Cheddar Scramble

$12.50

Leo Scramble

$15.95

Plain Scramble

$10.50

Veggie Scramble

$11.95

Western Scramble

$11.95

Works Scramble

$14.75

Breakfast Combos

Aunt Polly

$11.95

Country Deal - 1 Biscuit

$11.75

Country Deal - 2 Biscuits

$14.75

English Tom Sawyer

$10.50

French Tom Sawyer

$11.95

Huck Finn

$10.95

Mark Twain Full

$13.95

Mark Twain Half

$10.95

Tom Sawyer's

$10.50

Breakfast Sandwiches & Platters

Bagel Egg Sandwich

$4.50

English Muffin Egg Sandwich

$3.95

Croissant Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Biscuit Egg Sandwich

$4.50

White Toast Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Rye Toast Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Wheat Toast Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Griddle

Croissant French Toast

$8.95

Cinnamon Bun French Toast

$8.95

Challah Bread French Toast

$8.95

Half French Toast

$7.25

Stuffed French Toast

$9.95

3 Large Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.25

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.25

Signature Breakfast

No Meat

$7.95

4 Sausage Links

$9.95

4 Bacon Strips

$9.95

2 Bacon & 2 Sausage Links

$9.95

4 Turkey Links

$9.95

2 Bacon & 2 Turkey Links

$9.95

Canadian Bacon

$9.95

Ham Steak

$11.50

Corned Beef Hash

$11.95

Chopped Sirloin Steak

$13.95

Tennessee Country Ham

$14.95

Pork Chops

$13.95

Sirloin Steak

$17.95

2 Sausage Patties

$9.95

Pots

Western Pot

$13.50

3 Meats Pot

$13.50

Veggie Pot

$13.25

Skillets

Western Skillet

$12.95

3 Meats Skillet

$12.95

Veggie Skillet

$12.50

Benedicts

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$13.25

Veggie Eggs Benedict

$13.25

Salmon Eggs Benedict

$14.25

Irish Eggs Benedict

$14.25

Florentine Eggs Benedict

$13.50

Sausage Gravy

Country Fried Steak

$12.95

2 Biscuits & Gravy

$7.95

1 Biscuit & Gravy

$6.25

Country Scramble

$12.95

Country Deal - 1 Biscuit

$11.75

Country Deal - 2 Biscuits

$14.75

Sides

1 Egg

$2.25

1 Pancake

$2.50

2 Bacon & 2 Sausage

$5.50

2 Biscuits

$2.95

2 Canadian Bacon

$5.50

2 Eggs

$4.50

2 Sausage Patties

$4.95

2 Turkey Links

$2.50

4 Bacon

$5.50

4 Sausage Links

$4.95

4 Turkey Links

$4.95

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.95

Banana Cup

$2.75

Bowl of Grits

$3.50

Cali Cup

$4.50

Chopped Sirloin Steak

$8.50

Corned Beef Hash

$7.25

Country Fried Steak

$8.50

Cup of Grits

$2.50

English Muffin

$1.95

Fruit Plate Combo

$9.50

Hash Browns

$3.95

Home Fries

$3.95

Jr Pancakes

$4.95

Maple Syrup

$1.50

NY Strip Steak

$13.95

Oatmeal

$3.50

Pork Chop

$3.95

Sd of Hollandaise

$2.95

Sd of Sausage Gravy

$2.95

Strawberry Cup

$4.95

Sugar Cured Ham Steak

$5.50

Tennessee Country Ham

$8.95

Toast

$1.95

Tomato Slices

$2.25

2 Bacon

$2.50

Lunch Sandwiches

BLT

$10.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Grilled Cheese Bacon & Tomato

$11.95

Ham & Cheese Club

$13.95

Roast Beef Club

$14.50

Tom Sawyer Deluxe Club

$14.50

Tuna Club

$14.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Turkey Club

$13.95

Lunch Salads

Chef Salad

$14.95

Perfect Caesar Salad

$14.95

Tuna Salad Plate

$14.50

Chicken Salad Plate

$14.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Lunch Burgers/Melts

Plain Burger

$13.95

Cheeseburger

$14.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

Chili Cheeseburger

$15.50

Patty Melt

$14.50

Tuna Melt

$14.50

Turkey Melt

$14.50

Beverages

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Soda

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Large Apple Juice

$3.25

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Large Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Large Orange Juice

$3.95

Large Tomato Juice

$3.25

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Small Apple Juice

$2.50

Small Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Small Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Small Orange Juice

$2.95

Small Tomato Juice

$2.50

Pastry

Flying Saucer

$3.95

Cookie B&W

$3.95

Linzer Tart

$3.95

Muffin Banana Nut

$3.95

Muffin Choc Chip

$3.95

Muffin Carrot

$3.95

Muffin Corn

$3.95

Cookie Choc Chip

$1.00

Muffin Blueberry

$3.95

Muffin Choc Choc Chip

$3.95

Cheese Danish

$3.95

Cigar Raspberry

$3.95

Cigar Chocolate

$3.95

Cigar Almond

$3.95

Apple Turnover

$3.95

Cookie Oatmeal Raisin

$1.00

Cinnamon Bun

$3.95

Croissant

$3.95

5.95 Breakfasts

1 Egg + Meat

$5.95

Jr Pancake + Banana

$5.95

Jr Pancake + Meat

$5.95

Choc Chip Jr Pancake

$5.95

Kids Toms Sawyer

1 Egg + 1 Pancake + Meat

$6.95

Kids Lunch

6 Nuggs + Side

$6.95

Grilled Cheese + Side

$6.95
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Best Breakfast and Lunch in Boca Raton since 1985!

1759 NW 2nd Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33432

