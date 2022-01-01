Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Tomukun Korean BBQ

1,770 Reviews

$$

505 E Liberty St

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Popular Items

Dolsot Bibimbop
Soondubu / Tofu Stew
Jopchae / Sweet Potato Noodles

Starters

Haemul Pajeon / Seafood Pancake

$12.00

Kimchi Pajeon / Kimchi Pancake

$12.00

Gehran Jjim / Steamed Egg

$6.00

Jopchae / Sweet Potato Noodles

$13.00

Dduk Boki / Spicy Rice Cakes

$14.00

Mandoo / Fried Dumplings

$8.00

Bacorn Cheese

$8.00

Gimarhee Twigim

$10.00

Dahk Twigim / Chicken Wings

$12.00

Homemade Kimchi 8oz

$3.50

Homemade Kimchi 16oz

$6.50

Homemade Kimchi 32oz

$12.00

Salad Dressing 8oz

$3.00

Salad Dressing 16oz

$5.50

Salad Dressing 32oz

$10.00

BBQ Meat

Seng Galbi / Short Ribs

$38.00

Yangnyum Galbi / Marinated Short Ribs

$38.00

L.A. Galbi

$35.00

Seng Deung Shim / Ribeye

$35.00

Joomooluk / Boneless Rib

$35.00

Bulgogi / Marinated Ribeye

$32.00

Chadulbaegi / Beef Brisket

$30.00

Samgyupsal / Pork Belly

$30.00

Dae Pae Samgyupsal

$30.00

Dweji Bulgogi / Spicy Pork

$28.00

Dahk Bulgogi / Marinated Chicken

$28.00

BBQ Combo Platters

Combo 1 (Pick 2)

$50.00

Combo 1 (Pick 3)

$75.00

Combo 1 (Pick 4)

$100.00

Combo 2

$125.00

Combo 3

$150.00

Rice Bowls

Dolsot Bibimbop

$13.00

Dolsot Dupbop

$13.00

Soups & Stews

Dduk Guk / Rice Cake Soup

$12.00

Dduk Mandoo Guk / Dumpling & Rice Cake Soup

$14.00

Galbi Tang / Short Rib Soup

$18.00

Sullung Tang / Ox Bone Soup

$14.00

Yookae Jang / Spicy Beef Brisket Stew

$16.00

Dwenjang Jigae / Soybean Soup

$13.00

Kimchi Jigae / Kimchi Stew

$13.00

Boodae Jigae

$14.00

Soondubu / Tofu Stew

$13.00

Bokum / Stirfry

Ojinguh Bokum / Spicy Squid Stirfry

$18.00

Jaeyook Kimchi Bokum / Kimchi & Pork Belly Stirfry

$18.00

Oh Sahm Bokum / Spicy Squid & Pork Belly Stirfry

$18.00

Bool Joo Koo Mi / Super Spicy Baby Octopus Stirfry

$18.00

Myun / Noodles

Jajangmyun / Noodles & Black Bean Sauce

$12.00

Jjampong

$14.00

Jjampong + Jajangmyun

$14.00

Additional Entrees

Tangsooyook / Fried, Sweet & Sour

$15.00

Kampoonki / Fried, Sweet & Spicy

$15.00

Goh Deung Uh / Broiled Mackerel

$16.00

Mae-Un Galbi Jjim / Spicy Galbi Jjim

$24.00

Bul Dahk / Spicy Fire Chicken

$16.00

Jongol / Hot Pot

Boodae Jongol / Army Stew

$50.00

Gamjatang Jongol / Pork & Potato Hotpot

$55.00

Haemul Jongol / Seafood Hotpot

$55.00Out of stock

Gopchang Jongol / Beef Tripe & Intestine Hotpot

$55.00

Starters

Haemul Pajeon / Seafood Pancake

$12.00

Kimchi Pajeon / Kimchi Pancake

$12.00

Gehran Jjim / Steamed Egg

$6.00

Jopchae / Sweet Potato Noodles

$13.00

Dduk Boki / Spicy Rice Cakes

$14.00

Mandoo / Fried Dumplings

$8.00

Bacorn Cheese

$8.00

Dahk Twigim / Chicken Wings

$12.00

Gimarhee Twigim

$10.00

Lunch Combos

Bulgogi & Soondubu

$18.00

Soondubu & Bibimbop

$18.00

Jjampong + Jajangmyun

$13.00

Rice Bowls

Dolsot Bibimbop

$13.00

Dolsot Dupbop

$13.00

Soups & Stews

Dduk Guk / Rice Cake Soup

$12.00

Dduk Mandoo Guk / Dumpling & Rice Cake Soup

$14.00

Galbi Tang / Short Rib Soup

$18.00

Sullung Tang / Ox Bone Soup

$14.00

Yookae Jang / Spicy Beef Brisket Stew

$16.00

Dwenjang Jigae / Soybean Soup

$13.00

Kimchi Jigae / Kimchi Stew

$13.00

Soondubu / Tofu Stew

$13.00

Boodae Jigae

$14.00

Bokum / Stirfry

Ojinguh Bokum / Spicy Squid Stirfry

$18.00

Jaeyook Kimchi Bokum / Kimchi & Pork Belly Stirfry

$18.00

Oh Sahm Bokum / Spicy Squid & Pork Belly Stirfry

$18.00

Bool Joo Koo Mi / Super Spicy Baby Octopus Stirfry

$18.00

Additional Entrees

Tangsooyook

$15.00

Kampoonki

$15.00

Broiled Mackerel

$16.00

Spicy Galbi Jjim

$24.00

Bul Dahk

$16.00

Myun / Noodles

Jajangmyun / Noodles & Black Bean Sauce

$12.00

Jongol / Hot Pot

Boodae Jongol / Army Stew

$45.00

Gamjatang Jongol / Spicy Pork & Potato Hotpot

$50.00

Haemul Jongol / Seafood Hotpot

$55.00

Gopchang Jongol / Beef Hotpot

$50.00

BBQ Meat

Seng Galbi / Short Ribs

$38.00

Yangnyum Galbi / Marinated Short Ribs

$38.00

Seng Deung Shim / Ribeye

$35.00

Joomooluk / Boneless Rib

$35.00

Bulgogi / Marinated Ribeye

$32.00

Chadulbaegi / Beef Brisket

$30.00

Samgyupsal / Pork Belly

$30.00

Dweji Bulgogi / Spicy Pork

$28.00

Dahk Bulgogi / Marinated Chicken

$28.00

BBQ Combo Platters

Combo 1 (Pick 2)

$50.00

Combo 1 (Pick 3)

$75.00

Combo 1 (Pick 4)

$100.00

Combo 2

$125.00

Combo 3

$150.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

505 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Directions

South University Ann Arbor
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
