Antojitos

Flautas

$13.00

Memelas

$10.00

Nachos

$15.00

Guacamole

$12.00

Pico de gallo

$12.00

Ensalada

$13.00

Especial

Tacos

Pastor tacos

$14.00

Chorizo tacos

$14.00

Campechano tacos

$15.00

Pollo cilantro tacos

$14.00

Asada tacos

$16.00

Camarón tacos

$16.00

Nopalitos tacos

$14.00

tuesday taco

$3.00

Platillos

Molcajete

$35.00

Borrego adobo

$28.00

El placero

$18.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Pizzas

Pizza Borrego adobo

$17.00

Pizza Tonalli

$18.00

Pizza pastor

$18.00

Pizza el patriota

$19.00

Pizza pollo Al cilantro

$18.00

Pizza vegetales

$16.00

Pizza margarita

$15.00

Pizza de queso

$14.00

Pepperoni pizza

$16.00

Refrescos

Hochata

$3.00

Temporal

$3.00

Mexican coke

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

jarra del sabor

$12.00

SM pelegrino

$3.00

LG pelegrino

$7.00

Postres

Flan

$8.00

Add

Add Pollo al cilantro

$4.00

Add pastor

$4.00

Add carne asada

$7.00

Add vegetales

$6.00

Add pepperoni

$3.00

as antre

Side tortillas

$2.00

Kids menu

kids pizza

$10.00