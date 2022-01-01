Sushi & Japanese
Tonari
42 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Actual closing times are 15 minutes BEFORE the listed time on the website.
Location
707 6th St. NW, Washington, DC 20001
Gallery
