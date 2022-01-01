Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Tonari

42 Reviews

$$

707 6th St. NW

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Mentaiko & Corn
Uni Uni Unico

ANTIPASTI

Burrata

$16.50

Orange Segments, Szechuan Oil, Pizza Bread, Orange Dressing

Inari Sushi

$12.50

Seasoned Tofu Pockets, Steamed Koshihikari Rice, Cantabrian Anchovy, Matiz Boqueron

Prosciutto & Chips

$12.50

Fresh Potato Chips, Parmesan, Ao Nori

Little Caesar

$14.50

Granny Smith Apple, Marcona Almonds, Local Mesclun Mix, Caesar Vinaigrette

PASTA

Uni Uni Unico

$22.50

Tagliatelle, Sea Urchin, Tsuyu, Butter, Lemon, Ao Nori, Pane Frito

Toryufu Kinoko

$28.50Out of stock

Pappardelle, Shiitake, Cremini, Marsala, Pecorino, Shaved Black Burgundy Truffles

Mentaiko

Mentaiko

$18.50

Tagliolini, Spicy Cod Roe, Tsuyu, Shiso, Lemon, Nori

Marcella Hazan

$16.50

Spaghetti, Famous Tomato Sauce, Butter, Basil, Pecorino, Parmesan

PIZZA

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$30.50+

Pepperoni, Brick Cheese, Pizzaiolo Sauce, Pickled Jalapeno

Mentaiko & Corn

Mentaiko & Corn

$26.50+

A Chef Katsuya Original - Corn Sauce, Kewpie-Mentaiko Cream, Brick Cheese, Chives

Clam

Clam

$28.50+Out of stock

Brick Cheese, Red Miso Clam Veloute, Oregano, Pickled Wakame, Chili

Mushroom

Mushroom

$26.50+

Shiitake, Brick Cheese, Parmesan, Dandelion Greens, Yuzu Kosho, Maple Syrup, Ichimi

DESSERT

Black Sesame Tea Cake

$8.00

Almond Flour, Black Sesame, Olive Oil, Oranges, Whipped Cream

FANCY EXTRAS

Side Kaluga Caviar (8g)

$25.00

Side Shaved Black Truffle (5g)

$24.00

RETAIL

Crochet Onigiri

Crochet Onigiri

$9.99

These adorable crochet Japanese rice balls were handmade by Chef & Owner Katsuya Fukushima's mother (limited supply).

WINE (Must be 21+ to order)

Ferrari Trento Brut Rose, 750ml sparkling wine (12.5% ABV)

Ferrari Trento Brut Rose, 750ml sparkling wine (12.5% ABV)

$135.00

Fresh Hawthorne flowers, red currants, and wild strawberries on the nose. Dry, clean, elegant palate with a delicate finish of sweet almonds.

Bisol Jeio Prosecco Brut, 750ml sparkling wine (11% ABV)

Bisol Jeio Prosecco Brut, 750ml sparkling wine (11% ABV)

$58.00

Intense and fresh with notes of citrus fruits and saline sensations.

Cantine Cavicchioli Prosecco 1928 Extra Dry, 750ml sparkling wine (11% ABV)

Cantine Cavicchioli Prosecco 1928 Extra Dry, 750ml sparkling wine (11% ABV)

$48.00

Cavicchioli 1928 Prosecco DOC Spumante Extra Dry features, when poured and tasted, white foam; lively, fine and persistent perlage; pale straw yellow color; an intense aroma of candied fruits and sweet flowers; and a fresh and delicate taste with an aromatic finish.

Mastroberardino Falanghina del Sannio, 750ml white wine (12.5% ABV)

Mastroberardino Falanghina del Sannio, 750ml white wine (12.5% ABV)

$58.00

Aromas of ripe pineapple, citrus fruits, and white flowers. Notes of honeysuckle and toasted almond on the palate are lifted by lively acidity.

Stefano Massone Gavi Masera, 750ml white wine (12.5% ABV)

Stefano Massone Gavi Masera, 750ml white wine (12.5% ABV)

$42.00

On the nose it’s both intense and elegant with fruity notes. This dry wine is fresh, opulent, nuanced, and delicate with a body and finish to match.

Luigi Einaudi Dolcetto di Dogliani, 750ml red wine (13% ABV)

Luigi Einaudi Dolcetto di Dogliani, 750ml red wine (13% ABV)

$58.00

Fresh and flavorful with a fruity bouquet and abundant red berry fruit and almond finish.

Fontanafredda Barbera d'Alba, 750ml red wine (12.5% ABV)

Fontanafredda Barbera d'Alba, 750ml red wine (12.5% ABV)

$72.00

Intense flowery and fruity bouquet with a full persistent taste which is nicely dry and velvety.

Allegrini Valpolicella, 750ml red wine (12.9% ABV)

Allegrini Valpolicella, 750ml red wine (12.9% ABV)

$46.00

The savory, bright palate offers ripe cherry, nutmeg, and star anise alongside polished tannins and fresh acidity.

COCKTAILS (Must be 21+ to order)

Long Island Iced Tea, 17oz cocktail

Long Island Iced Tea, 17oz cocktail

$32.00

Nikka Vodka, Beefeater Gin, Plantation Rum, Hornitos Reposado, Triple Sec, Lemon - Shake well, serve over ice, & enjoy!

White Negroni, 4.5oz cocktail

White Negroni, 4.5oz cocktail

$13.00

Gin, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, Dolin Blanc, Orange Bitters - Serve over ice with an orange peel & enjoy!

BEERS (Must be 21+ to order)

Hitachino White Ale, 11oz bottle beer (5.5% ABV)

Hitachino White Ale, 11oz bottle beer (5.5% ABV)

$13.00

Brewed with wheat malt, flavors of coriander, orange peel, and nutmeg - 5.5% ABV.

Hitachino Red Rice Ale, 11oz bottle beer (7.0% ABV)

Hitachino Red Rice Ale, 11oz bottle beer (7.0% ABV)

$13.00

Brewed using red rice from ancient times giving it a rose pink color along with a fruity flavor and aroma - 7.0% ABV.

Baladin L'IPPA, 375ml bottle beer (5.5% ABV)

Baladin L'IPPA, 375ml bottle beer (5.5% ABV)

$13.00

Citrusy notes of tangerine complemented by notes of melon and mango. Balanced bitterness and the harmonious use of hops 5.5% ABV.

Baladin Sidro, 375ml hard cider (4.7% ABV)

Baladin Sidro, 375ml hard cider (4.7% ABV)

$13.00

Made exclusively from Italian apples to make a very well-balanced, fresh, and fragrant cider 4.7% ABV.

Athletic Brewing "Run Wild" Non-Alcoholic IPA, 12oz can (less than 0.5% ABV)

Athletic Brewing "Run Wild" Non-Alcoholic IPA, 12oz can (less than 0.5% ABV)

$7.00

Non-alcoholic beer brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body - Less than 0.5% ABV.

Athletic Brewing "Upside Dawn" Non-Alcoholic Golden Ale, 12oz can (less than 0.5% ABV)

Athletic Brewing "Upside Dawn" Non-Alcoholic Golden Ale, 12oz can (less than 0.5% ABV)

$7.00

Non-alcoholic beer that’s refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes - Less than 0.5% ABV.

SAKE (Must be 21+ to order)

Kamoizumi “Summer Snow” Nigori Ginjo (alcohol)

Kamoizumi “Summer Snow” Nigori Ginjo (alcohol)

$68.00

This unfiltered sake has a gentle viscosity that meets a full melon and cotton candy flavor rush that settles into a dry and subtle ending.

Ryujin “Oze x Rosé” Junmai Daiginjo (alcohol)

Ryujin “Oze x Rosé” Junmai Daiginjo (alcohol)

$100.00

Juicy but dry, crisp, and a little tart, sweet but not too sweet. Plum, cranberries, crisp red tart apples, sweet rice, orange, and apricot flavors on the palate.

Dassai 39 “Otter Festival” Junmai Daiginjo (alcohol)

Dassai 39 “Otter Festival” Junmai Daiginjo (alcohol)

$138.00

A very plush sake that is loaded with fruit basket flavors and has a very wine-like acidity presence with a long finish. Chewy, round, and soft, but bright.

NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

San Pellegrino Sparkling (1L)

San Pellegrino Sparkling (1L)

$10.00

Sparkling natural mineral water

Sanpellegrino Limonata

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$5.00

Smooth on the palate, Sanpellegrino Limonata is a delicately balanced drink with fresh and tart notes that linger in the mouth, with the perfect sweet touch to end.

Sanpellegrino Aranciata

Sanpellegrino Aranciata

$5.00

Sanpellegrino Aranciata has a medium sweetness that is balanced with subtle bitter notes of natural orange that are carried through to a caramelized orange finish, creating a truly unique taste that dances in the mouth.

Topo Chico (355ml)

Topo Chico (355ml)

$6.00Out of stock

Carbonated mineral water

Mexican Coke Bottle (355ml)

Mexican Coke Bottle (355ml)

$5.00
Mexican Sprite Bottle (355ml)

Mexican Sprite Bottle (355ml)

$5.00
Diet Coke Bottle (237ml)

Diet Coke Bottle (237ml)

$3.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Actual closing times are 15 minutes BEFORE the listed time on the website.

Location

707 6th St. NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Tonari image
Tonari image

Similar restaurants in your area

FIG & OLIVE - DC
orange star4.2 • 4,609
934 Palmer Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d
orange starNo Reviews
901 4th Street NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Pi Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
910 F Street NW Washington DC, DC 20004
View restaurantnext
Baan Siam
orange star4.9 • 355
425 Eye St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Bar Chinois
orange star4.3 • 193
455 Eye St Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
orange starNo Reviews
465 K Street NW Washington DC, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston