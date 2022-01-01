Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tonati Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

8945 S Fry Road Suite A

Katy, TX 77494

Order Again

Appetizer

Chile con Queso

Chile con Queso

$7.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$9.00
Beef Empanadas

Beef Empanadas

$10.00

Three masa turnovers filled with ground beef & black beans, topped with pickled onions, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo sauce and queso fresco.

Sopes Cubanos

Sopes Cubanos

$10.00

Three sweet plantains topped with grill marinated chicken, pickled onions and drizzled with cilantro chimichurri sauce.

Sopes

Sopes

$12.00

Two masa cakes smothered with black refried beans, lettuce, tomato, Monterrey Jack cheese, and guacamole and your choice of protein.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$12.00

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Veggie Quesadillas

$12.00

Marinated portobello mushrooms, spinach, Monterrey Jack cheese and pico de gallo.

Tostadas

$12.00

Two tostadas topped with black beans, meat of choice and red pickled onions. Drizzled with creamy avocado sauce

Gorditas

$12.00

Masa pancakes stuffed with choice of meat, refried beans, onion relish, and house sauce

Botana Sampler

Botana Sampler

$20.00

Elote bites, flautas, sopes cubanos, veggie quesadillas

Cheese Only Quesadilla

$10.00

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.00

Served with rice and black refired beans.

Green Chicken Enchiladas

$13.00

Shredded chicken, green tomatillo sauce, served with Mexican rice and salad.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.00

Sauteed shrimp, topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice and salad.

Veggie Enchiladas

Veggie Enchiladas

$13.00

Sauteed veggie medley, topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and salad

Spinach Enchiladas

Spinach Enchiladas

$13.00

Garlic sauteed spinach with onions, topped with ranchero sauce Monterrey Jack cheese, served with rice and salad.

Beef Enchiladas

$12.00

Ground beef topped with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with rice and black refried beans.

Fajita Enchiladas

$13.00

Your choice of fajita meat, topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and black refried beans.

Mole Enchiladas

$18.00

Specialties & Fajita

Tonati Chicken

Tonati Chicken

$17.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast, served on a bed of casamiento. Drizzled with chimichurri sauce and garnished with red pickled onions.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$16.00

Grilled poblano pepper, egg battered and stuffed with choice of cheese or ground beef. Covered with ranchero sauce and melted Monterrey Jack cheese, served with rice and beans.

Fajitas for One

Fajitas for One

$20.00

All fajitas served with grilled tomatoes, grilled onions, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and tortillas

Fajitas for Two

Fajitas for Two

$38.00

all fajitas served with grilled tomatoes, grilled onions, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and tortillas

Soups & Salads

Pozole Verde

Pozole Verde

$11.00

Traditional verde soup, with hominy, and chicken breast.

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$11.00

Chicken broth, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, cheese and tortilla chips

Seafood Soup

$16.00

Cascabel chile base broth, shrimp and fish, carrots, potatoes, red jalapenos. Caliente!

Fajita Salad

Fajita Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of meat.

Red Salad

Red Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, pickled red cabbage, tomato wedges, sliced avocado, black beans, and your choice of protein.

Nopales Salad

Nopales Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, marinated baby cactus, tomato wedges, sliced carrots, black beans, sliced avocado, queso fresco, and your choice of protein.

Grapefruit Salad

Grapefruit Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomato wedges, grapefruit slices, avocado, almonds and your choice of protein.

Tacos

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$15.00

3 Blue corn tortillas, grilled fajita beef, grilled pineapple, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, served with charro beans and smoked pineapple chimichuri sauce.

Tacos Dorados

Tacos Dorados

$14.00

3 Fried corn tortillas, tender beef, queso Oaxaca, cilantro, and red pickled onions. Served with charro beans and creamy avocado sauce.

Tacos de Camaron

$18.00

3 Blue corn tortillas, grilled shrimp, pickled red cabbage, avocado. Served with charro beans and chipotle mayo sauce.

Tacos verdes

Tacos verdes

$13.00

3 tacos. Choice of green leaf or blue corn tortilla, marinated portobello steak, avocado, pickled red cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco. Served with charro beans and chipotle mayo sauce.

Tacos al Carbon

$14.00

2 Flour tortillas, choice of meat, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream. Served with rice and charro beans.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Three blue corn tortilla tacos, grilled Tilapia fish, sliced avocado and pickled red cabbage drizzled with chipotle mayo sauce, served with charro beans.

Combos

Combo 1

$14.00

Cheese enchilada, chicken chalupa, 1 beef fajita taco, served with rice and charro beans

Combo 2

$13.00

Cheese enchilada, green chicken enchilada, ground beef taco, rice and charro beans

Combo 3

$15.00

Street taco, green enchilada, guacamole, served with rice and charro beans

Burrito Verde

$12.00

Shredded chicken, black refried beans, rice and salad.

Flautas

$13.00

Served with rice and refried beans

Tortas

Tortas

$10.00

Open faced bolillo, choice of meat, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

Seafood

Fish Potosino

$18.00

Tilapia, topped with garlic sauteed cactus, grilled onions, chipotle mayo. Served with casamiento and salad.

Fish or Shrimp a la Diabla

Fish or Shrimp a la Diabla

$18.00

Sauteed in a chipotle garlic sauce, grilled onions, served with casamiento and salad

Fish or Shrimp al Mojo de Ajo

$18.00

Fresh garlic sauteed with grilled onions and spices, served with casamiento and salad.

Chicken

Chicken Piña

Chicken Piña

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken, topped with grilled pineapple and chipotle chimichurri, served with casamiento.

Cactus Chicken

Cactus Chicken

$16.00

Chicken breast on top of salsa verde, topped with sauteed baby cactus, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado, served with rice and black refried beans.

Veggie Chicken

Veggie Chicken

$17.00

Chicken breast topped with a veggie medley, covered with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Chicken

$18.00

Chicken breast, topped with sauteed shrimp in a homemade salsa, served with rice and beans.

Mole Chicken

$17.00

Chicken breast, homemade mole sauce, wine pickled onions, queso fresco, and casamiento.

Tonati Chicken

Tonati Chicken

$17.00

Beef

Carne Asada

$22.00

Fajita skirt steak, topped with grilled onions and sliced jalapeños, served with rice and black refried beans.

Cactus Steak

Cactus Steak

$23.00

Fajita skirt steak, garlic sauteed baby cactus, grilled onions and queso fresco, chipotle mayo. Served with rice and charro beans.

Steak Ranchero

$23.00

Fajita skirt steak, bell peppers, grilled onions, Monterrey Jack cheese and homemade ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Jalapeño Steak

$22.00

Fajita skirt steak, topped with sliced fresh jalapeños, ranchero sauce, & Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with rice and charro beans.

Portobello Steak

$23.00

Fajita skirt steak, grilled marinated mushrooms, chipotle mayo, queso fresco. Served with charro beans.

Mole Steak

Mole Steak

$23.00

Fajita skirt steak, homemade mole sauce, red pickled onions, queso fresco. Served with casamiento.

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$7.00
Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$7.00
Mangonada

Mangonada

$7.00
Sweet Plantain Flautas

Sweet Plantain Flautas

$9.00

Paleta

$3.00

Non-Alcohol Drinks

Soda

$2.99

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.99

Topo Chico

$3.50

Kid Soda

$1.99

Water

Agua Fresca

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.99

Sides

Grilled Pineapple

$3.00

Side of Guacamole

$3.00

Pickled Jalapeños

$1.50

Fresh Jalapeños

$1.50

Tortillas (3)

$2.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Red Cabbage

$2.50

Red Onion

$2.50

Sour Cream

$2.00

Portobello

$3.50

Mexican Rice

$2.50

Pineapple Chimichurri (red)

$1.50

Sliced avocado

$2.50

Cheese

$2.50

Chopped onions

$1.50

chopped tomatoes

$1.50

Chopped cilantro

$1.50

Queso

$3.00

Elote

$3.50

Jalapeno Toreado

$2.50

Cactus Sauteed

$3.00

vanilla ice cream

$2.50

Red pickled Onions

$2.00

Small Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Pozole Verde Small

$6.00

Charro Beans

$2.50

Refried Beans

$2.00

Refried Black Beans

$2.00

Fried Plantains

$3.50

Lettuce

$1.00

Grilled Tomato

$2.50

Extra Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Big Salsa To Go

$6.00

Extra salsa to go

$2.50

Side Grilled Shrimp(3)

$6.00

Regular Chimichuri (green)

$1.50

Fajita Plate-guac, sour cream, pico

$5.00

Side salad

$3.00

Casamiento

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fajita Taco

$6.00

Kids Beef Fajita Taco

$8.00

Kids Beef Enchilada

$7.00

Gluten Free Menu

Pozole Verde- NO Tostadas

$11.00

Seafood Soup- NO Tostadas

$16.00

Red Salad

$10.00

Nopales Salad

$10.00

Grapefruit Salad

$11.00

Carne Asada- NO tortilla

$22.00

Cactus Steak- NO tortilla

$23.00

Jalapeño Steak- NO tortilla

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tonati Mexican Grill is a family owned restaurant started by the Soto brothers. With over 15 years of experience, and every meal cooked from scratch, you can’t go wrong when you come to Tonati! Menos drama. Más Tacos!

Location

8945 S Fry Road Suite A, Katy, TX 77494

