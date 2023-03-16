A map showing the location of Tones' Tacos 1212 w mulberry stView gallery

Tones' Tacos 1212 w mulberry st

No reviews yet

1212 West Mulberry Street

Denton, TX 76201

Food

Tacos

CARNE ASADA TACO

CARNE ASADA TACO

$3.49

WITH CILANTRO AND ONIONS

CHICKEN TACO

$2.99

WITH CILANTRO AND ONIONS

PORK TACO

$2.99

WITH CILANTRO AND ONIONS

POTATO TACO

$2.99

WITH CILANTRO AND ONIONS

BEYOND TACO

$2.99

WITH CILANTRO AND ONIONS

CHORIZO TACO

$2.99

WITH CILANTRO AND ONIONS

Quesadilla

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$10.99

SIDE OF PICO

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$9.99

SIDE OF PICO

PORK QUESADILLA

$9.99

SIDE OF PICO

CHORIZO QUESADILLA

$9.99

SIDE OF PICO

POTATO QUESADILLA

$9.99

SIDE OF PICO

BEYOND QUESADILLA

$10.99

SIDE OF PICO

Burrito

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$10.99

MEAT, CHEESE, RICE, REFRIED BEANS, PICO

CHICKEN BURRITO

$9.99

MEAT, CHEESE, RICE, REFRIED BEANS, PICO

PORK BURRITO

$9.99

MEAT, CHEESE, RICE, REFRIED BEANS, PICO

CHORIZO BURRITO

$9.99

MEAT, CHEESE, RICE, REFRIED BEANS, PICO

POTATO BURRITO

$9.99

MEAT, CHEESE, RICE, REFRIED BEANS, PICO

BEYOND BURRITO

$10.99

MEAT, CHEESE, RICE, REFRIED BEANS, PICO

Breakfast

CARNE ASADA BREAKFAST TACO

CARNE ASADA BREAKFAST TACO

$3.99

MEAT, EGGS, CHEESE

CHORIZO BREAKFAST TACO

$3.49

MEAT, EGGS, CHEESE

BACON BREAKFAST TACO

$3.49

MEAT, EGGS, CHEESE

CHICKEN BREAKFAST TACO

$3.49

MEAT, EGGS, CHEESE

POTATO BREAKFAST TACO

$3.49

MEAT, EGGS, CHEESE

PORK BREAKFAST TACO

$3.49

MEAT, EGGS, CHEESE

BEYOND BREAKFAST TACO

$3.99

MEAT, EGGS, CHEESE

Sides

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.99
CHIPS & QUESO

CHIPS & QUESO

$6.49

SIDE QUESO

$1.99
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$5.99

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$2.49
ELOTE

ELOTE

$3.49

MAYO, COTIJA CHEESE, TAJIN, CILANTRO, LIME WEDGE

RICE

$1.99

REFRIED BEANS

$1.99

CONTAINS SOUR CREAM

RED SAUCE

$0.50

GREEN SAUCE

$0.50

FRIES

$2.99

SOUR CREAM

$1.29

PICO

$0.99

Desserts

CHURRO

$2.99

WITH CARMEL DIPPING SAUCE

Beverage

Beverages

JARRITOS RED

$1.99

JARRITOS ORANGE

$1.99

JARRITOS GREEN

$1.99

JARRITOS YELLOW

$1.99
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Tacos on tap

Location

1212 West Mulberry Street, Denton, TX 76201

Directions

