Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Sushi & Japanese
Chinese

Tong's Thai Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1146 Austin Hwy

San Antonio, TX 78209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai Dinner
Spring Roll(Deep-Fried)
House Rolls (6) vegetarian

Appetizer

Spring Roll(Deep-Fried)

Spring Roll(Deep-Fried)

$9.99

Seasoned pork, mushrooms, carrots, clear noodles deep fried. Two rolls cut into 10 pieces

White spring roll

White spring roll

$8.99

Vermicelli noodles, spring mix, chicken, shrimp, carrots, and cilantro wrapped in fresh rice paper wrapper and served cold with dark peanut sauce (available vegetarian)

House Rolls (6) vegetarian

House Rolls (6) vegetarian

$7.99

carrots, celery, cabbage, onions, clear glass noodles. wrapped with crispy rice paper and deep fried. served with sweet garlic sauce. (No Meat)

Cheese Roll

Cheese Roll

$8.99

cream cheese stuffed inside crispy rice paper deep fried, and served with sweet and sour sauce.

Cheese Rangoon

$8.99

Crispy Wonton skin wrapped and filled with cream cheese then deep fried. served with sweet and sour sauce. 6 pieces

Pan Fried Dumplings

Pan Fried Dumplings

$8.99

Pan Fried - Chicken&Vegetables dumplings serve with our Dumplings soy sauce.

Steamed Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

$8.99

Steamed - Chicken and minced veggies. Served with ginger, scallion soy sauce

Chive Dumplings (Jiu-cai) (4)

Chive Dumplings (Jiu-cai) (4)

$9.99

Crisp and chewy pan-fried dumplings with chopped chives for the filling. (4ps) Vegetarian.

Sa-Tay (6)

Sa-Tay (6)

$9.99

Skewered meat of your choice (chicken or beef) marinated in coconut milk, curry, and spices served with cucumber sauce and light peanut sauce.

Ban Xeo (Thai crepes)

Ban Xeo (Thai crepes)

$10.99

Seasoned rice batter crepe filled with 2 pieces of shrimp, chopped chicken, beansprouts, onions, green onions, black pepper served with garnished veggies on the side, and sweet garlic sauce.

Fried Eggplant (6)

Fried Eggplant (6)

$7.99

Large slices of Chinese eggplant dipped in tempura batter, deep fried and served with sweet garlic sauce.

Chicken wings (8pcs)

Chicken wings (8pcs)

$10.00

Deep Fried- 8 Piece of Chicken Wings serve with house sweet garlic sauce.

Sticky Rice

$5.00
Crab Claws (1lbs)

Crab Claws (1lbs)

$40.00Out of stock

1lbs of crab claw meat with lettuce at the bottom and served with garlic herb butter.

Papaya Salad (Thai style)

Papaya Salad (Thai style)

$10.99

Shredded green papaya mixed with garlic, chili, tomatoes, dried shrimp and ground peanuts in lime juice. Does not come with rice.

Papaya Salad (Lao style)

$10.99

Shredded green papaya mixed with garlic, chili, tomatoes, dried shrimp and salty crab in lime juice. Does not come with rice.

Tord Tofu (4)

$6.99

Large wedges of fresh, tender, tofu, deep fried and served with our savory homemade sweet garlic sauce.

Soups and Salads

Hot and Sour Soup

Hot and Sour Soup

$3.00+

Tofu, eggs, celery, mushroom, carrots, bamboo shoots and spicy topped with green onions

Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$3.00+

Wispy beaten eggs in Chicken broth. Green onions on top.

Crispy Noodles

Crispy Noodles

$2.00

Fried won ton skin

Soup Supreme

$3.00+

Chicken broth, glass noodles, chopped chicken, and topped with green onions

Combination Soup

$3.99+

Egg drop soup base with chopped shrimp and chicken with mixed veggies chopped small topped with green onions.

Crab Corn Soup

$10.00

Egg drop soup base with corn and crab, topped with green onions

Vegetable Soup

$3.00+

Vegetable broth with mixed veggies chopped small and topped with green onions.

Won Ton Noodle Soup (LG only)

Won Ton Noodle Soup (LG only)

$9.00

Won tons, bok choy, egg noodles, sliced red pork, and topped with green onions

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$14.99

Tender chicken breast pieces, lemon grass, mushrooms, onions, kaffir lime, galangal,and chili paste in a creamy coconut milk based soup served in a flaming hot pot.

Tom Yam Koong (Spicy Lemongrass)

$15.99

Shrimp in a clear, spicy lemon grass soup including mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, kaffir lime, galangal, and Thai peppers served in a flaming hot pot.

Four Aces

Four Aces

$20.99

Fish, scallops, shrimp, and squid in a clear spicy lemon grass soup with straw mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, kaffir lime, galangal, and Thai peppers served with a flaming hot pot.

Noodle Soup

Noodle Soup

$10.00

Thai style rice noodle soup with five spice seasoned broth with your choice of beef, meatball, or chicken comes with bean sprouts, mint, clinatro, lime, and jalapenos on the side.

Rice Soup

$9.99

Garlic flavored broth with jasmine rice and green onions. Choose between ground chicken, tofu, or pork.

Potato Soup.

Potato Soup.

$3.95+

Potato, onions, salt, pepper, butter, puree'd and topped with green onions. Available on Fridays.

Breaded Chicken Salad

$11.99

10oz breaded fried chicken breast with mixed greens, red onions, and homemade ginger salad dressing

Yam Wun Sen

$11.99

Chopped chicken, Shrimp, glass noodles, carrots, tomato, mint, lime juice, pepper flakes mixed together with spring mix at the bottom and topped with green onions.

Yam Ta Lay

Yam Ta Lay

$25.00

Shrimp, squid, fish, and scallops marinated in lime juice and mixed with Thai peppers , lemon grass, onions, and tomatoes.

Yam Nua (Spicy)

Yam Nua (Spicy)

$16.99

Grilled beef with fresh Thai peppers, lime juice, and spices tossed with onions, green onions, tomatoes, fresh mint, and lettuce.

Larb Kai

$12.99

Chopped chicken salad in lime juice, fish sauce, and tossed with Thai peppers, red onions, mint, toasted rice, cucumbers, and spring mix

Tiger Cry (Spicy)

$16.99

Thin slices of grilled beef mixed with lime juice, mint, onions, and toasted rice.

Sticky Rice

$5.00
Papaya Salad (Thai style)

Papaya Salad (Thai style)

$10.99

Shredded green papaya mixed with garlic, chili, tomatoes, dried shrimp and ground peanuts in lime juice. Does not come with rice.

Papaya Salad (Lao style)

$10.99

Shredded green papaya mixed with garlic, chili, tomatoes, dried shrimp and salty crab in lime juice. Does not come with rice.

Thai Specialties

Northern Curry

$14.99

A Burmese dish that has red chili, lemongrass, garlic, galangal, shrimp paste, red onions, and other spices. This dish has no coconut milk

Krapo (Basil)

Krapo (Basil)

$13.99

Red and green bell peppers, onions, green onions, garlic, and fresh Thai basil

Pad Khing (Ginger)

$13.99

Carrots, mushrooms, onions, fresh ginger, and fresh jalapenos.

Pad Pik

$13.99

mushrooms, carrots, onions, green onions, and fresh jalapenos.

Pa-Nang (Red curry)

Pa-Nang (Red curry)

$14.99

Red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and zucchini in a thick red curry

Kang Ped Curry (Red curry)

Kang Ped Curry (Red curry)

$14.99

Zucchini, bamboo shoot, bell peppers, peas, carrots, and Chinese eggplants. spicy coconut milk red curry sauce. This curry will be thinner in consistency than the other curries.

Kang Keo Wan Curry (Green Curry)

Kang Keo Wan Curry (Green Curry)

$14.99

Zucchini, bamboo shoot, bell peppers, peas, carrots, Thai eggplant, and Thai basil in a spicy, yet slightly sweet coconut milk green curry.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$16.99

A fusion of Thai and Indian style curry that has potatoes,onions, carrots, ginger, tomatoes, peas. Served with 3 pieces of roti ( Indian Bread)

Garlic Black Pepper

Garlic Black Pepper

$13.99

Garlic, onions, black pepper, broccoli, topped with fried garlic.

Lemon Grass

$13.99

Finely chopped lemon grass, onions, and garlic.

Mussel in Basil

$18.99

Snow peas, celery, onions, garlic, green bellpeppers, basil leaves, and mussels (spicy)

Seafood and Peppers

Seafood and Peppers

$19.99

Breaded shrimp, scallops, grilled onions, bell peppers, and carrots in spices.

Thai Grilled Combo

Thai Grilled Combo

$15.99

Chicken and shrimp seasoned in coconut milk, garlic, sweet soy sauce, ginger, cilantro then grilled. garnished with cucumbers, and tomatoes topped with sesame seeds. Served with a generous serving of steamed jasmine rice.

Haw-Mok

Haw-Mok

$20.99

Fresh seafood in spicy red curry with squid, shrimp, mussels, scallops, fish fillet with assorted herbs and vegetables wrapped and steamed in foil. This dish takes a minimum 20 mins to cook.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.99

A fusion of Thai and Indian style curry that has potatoes, onions, carrots, ginger, tomatoes, and tumeric.

Seafood Combination

Seafood Combination

$20.99

Scallops, shrimp, mussels, squid, broccoli, snow peas, zucchini, cabbage, onions, celery, carrots stir fried with glass noodles. Topped with a piece of fried cod fillet.

Crab Supreme

$20.99

Crab meat, celery, beansprouts, cabbage, snowpeas, carrots stir fried with glass noodles. This dish contains real crab meat. Please be aware that there's a possibility of getting crab shells in the dish.

Baked Fish

$15.99

Baked Cod with chili and herbs wrapped in banana leaf. Please allow 20 mins minimum to cook this dish.

Pla Rad Pik

Pla Rad Pik

$16.99

Delicious deep fried Cod fillet served in a clear spicy red sauce and herbs. Please allow minimum 20 mins to cook.

Honey Pecan Shrimp

Honey Pecan Shrimp

$19.99

Large stir fried shrimp, snow peas, carrots in a flavorful lobster sauce, and spinkled with caramelized honey pecans. A must for shrimp lovers!

Deep Fried Fish - Red Snapper

Deep Fried Fish - Red Snapper

$60.00

Whole Red Snapper or Flounder deep fried and served with sweet chili garlic sauce. 2lbs

Whole Fish Red Snapper

$60.00

Chinese Specialties

Cashew Stir Fry

$13.99

Onions, carrots,peas, and topped with cashew nuts.

Vegetable Stir Fry

$13.99

Onions, broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, celery, snow peas, mushroom, bell pepper stir fried with light soy sauce and garlic.

Spicy Stir Fry

Spicy Stir Fry

$13.99

Sliced bamboo shoots, carrots, onions, and celery stir fried in a spicy red sauce with dried chili.

Asparagus and Mushroom Stir Fry

$13.99

Onions, asparagus, mushrooms, carrots,

Broccoli Stir Fry

$13.99

Carrots and broccoli stir fried with your choice of protein.

Three Flavored Meat Stir Fry

$15.99

Shrimp, chicken, beef, stir fried with mixed vegetables.

Pepper Steak Stir Fry

Pepper Steak Stir Fry

$16.99

Green and red bell peppers, garlic, onions, and black pepper

Five Spiced Duck Stir Fry

Five Spiced Duck Stir Fry

$18.99

Wok seared breast duck marinated in five spices served baby bok choy and egg noodles

Domino Tofu Stir Fry

Domino Tofu Stir Fry

$14.99

Chopped beef, chopped shrimp, stir fried with mushrooms in dark soy sauce with lightly fried tofu piecrs at the bottom.

Lemon Chicken (deep fried)

Lemon Chicken (deep fried)

$15.99

Deep-fried breaded chicken breast with lemon sauce on the side.

Orange Peel (deep fried)

$13.99

Tossed with fresh orange peel and brown sauce served with a bed of broccoli

Sweet & Sour (deep fried)

$12.99

Deep fried meat of your choice comes with pineapple, bell peppers, carrots, onions, and sweet and sour sauce on the side.

Sesame (deep fried)

$13.99

Dark meat chicken, deep fried with seasame sauce topped with sesame seeds, and served with a bed of broccoli

Shrimp Snow Pea Dinner

$19.99

Shrimp, carrots, onions, snowpeas, green onions stir fry in a light brown sauce.

Special Beef

Special Beef

$16.99

Flank steak lightly breaded and deep fried with dried chili peppers, green onions, carrots, celery tossed in garlic tangy slightly sweet reddish sauce.

Mongolian Dinner

$13.99

Carrots,green onions, white onions,Celery,Bamboo shoots, red and geen bell pepper stir fried in brown sauce with your choice of meat. This dish comes medium spicy.

Fried -Rice

Choice of protein, stir mixed with rice,onions and egg, top with green onions

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.99

Wok tossed with Jasmine rice, white onion, garlic, eggs, chicken, topped with green onions, and cucumber slices on the side.

Beef Fried Rice

$12.99

Wok tossed Jasmine rice, beef, eggs, garlic, white onions, topped with green onions, and served with cucumber slices on the side.

Pork Fried Rice

$11.99

Wok tossed Jasmine rice, red BBQ pork, eggs, white onions, garlic, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side.

Land Combo Fried Rice

$15.99

Wok tossed Jasmine rice, chicken, beef, BBQ red pork, garlic, eggs, white onions, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side.

Smoked Brisket Fried Rice

Smoked Brisket Fried Rice

$15.99

Wok tossed Jasmine rice, chopped smoked brisket, garlic, eggs, white onions, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.99

Wok tossed Jasmine rice, pineapple, eggs, garlic, white onions, topped with green onions, and cucumber slices on the side.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.99

Wok tossed Jasmine rice, garlic, white onions, cabbage, mushroom, carrots, zucchini, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, celery, snowpeas, broccoli, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side. This fried rice does not come with egg.

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.99

Stir fry Shrimps,Rice, Eggs, Chopped onions top with Green onions and Slices fresh Cucumber.

Crab Fried Rice

$20.99

Wok tossed Jasmine rice, crab meat, garlic, eggs, white onions, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side. Please be aware we use real crab meat so there is a possibility of crab shells.

Seafood Com Fried Rice

$20.99

Crab meat & Shrimp , Stir-fry with Rice , Eggs,Onions,Green onions ,Cucumbers

Egg Fried Rice

$11.99

Wok tossed Jasmine rice, eggs, white onions, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side.

Tofu Fried Rice

$11.99

Wok tossed Jasmine rice, eggs, fried tofu, white onions, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side.

Curry Chicken Fried Rce

$12.99

Wok tossed Jasmine rice, chicken, white onions, tumeric curry powder, garlic, eggs, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side.

Curry Beef Fried Rice

$12.99

Wok tossed Jasmine rice, eggs, beef, white onions, tumeric curry powder, garlic, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side.

Chinese Sausage & Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.99

Wok tossed Jasmine rice, Chinese sausage, shrimp, garlic, eggs, white onions, beansprouts, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side.

Noodles Specialties

Basil Bowl

$14.99

Wide rice noodles stir fried in basil sauce with broccoli, zucchini, bamboo shoots, carrots, snowpeas, cabbage, red bell pepper, green bell peppers. This dish comes spicy.

Pad Thai Dinner

Pad Thai Dinner

$14.99

Thin rice noodles stir fried with chicken, shrimp, tofu, bean sprouts, green onions, in tamarind sauce. With ground peanuts on the side. This dish is slightly sweet and tangy.

Pad Khi Mao (Drunken Noodles,Spicy)

Pad Khi Mao (Drunken Noodles,Spicy)

$14.99

Extra wide rice noodles stir fried in a spicy basil sauce with, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, bamboo shoots, basil leaves, white onions.

Pad Se-Ew

Pad Se-Ew

$14.99

Wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, Chinese broccoli, sweet soy sauce, and your choice of protein.

Combination Lo Mein

Combination Lo Mein

$15.99

Egg noodle stir fried with chicken, shrimp, beef, pork, celery, cabbage, white onions, green onions, broccoli, and snow peas.

Pad Wun Sen

$14.99

Glass noodle stir fried with celery, white onions, green onions, carrots, beansprouts, snow peas, your choice of protein served with rice on the side.

TongsThai Bowl

$13.99

Grilled meat of your choice marinated in sweet soy sauce and coconut milk. Served with vermicelli noodles on the bottom with carrots, cilantro, cucumbers, beansprouts, and lettuce on the side. Sprinkled with sesame seeds on top.

Singapore Noodles

$13.99

Vermicelli noodles stir fried with cabbage, white onions, green onions, celery, broccoli, beansprouts, snow peas with yellow tumeric powder. This dish comes medium spicy.

Chiang Mai Noodles (Khao Soy)

Chiang Mai Noodles (Khao Soy)

$15.99

Thick gravy, skinny egg noodles stir fried with a curry paste that come from Burma, India, and Northern part of Thailand in Chaing Mai. Served with red onion, green cabbage, purple cabbage, cilantro, and lime wedge on the side. Topped with crispy egg noodles.

Lahd-Na

$14.99

Wide rice noodle stir fried with garlic, sweet soy sauce, and Chinese broccoli, topped with a thick brown gravy that's sweet and tangy.

Desserts

Sticky rice with Mango

$7.99

Sticky rice soaked in coconut milk and sugar to make it sweet. Sliced mango on top with coconut milk drizzled over the sweet rice and mangoes. Garnished with mint.

Sticky rice with taro,banana, Wrapped on Banana leaf

$7.99

Sticky rice soaked in coconut milk and sugar to make it sweet wrapped in banana leaves, then steamed with your choice of banana or taro.

Homemade Coconut Ice Cream

$6.99

Fried Banana

$5.99

Bananas deep fried. Drizzled with caramel, crushed peanuts, and sweet coconut flakes on top

Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.00

Sticky rice soaked in coconut milk and sugar.

Chef’s special and Street food

Spicy Chicken Wings & Fried Rice. (Spec go with a Soda.)

Spicy Chicken Wings & Fried Rice. (Spec go with a Soda.)

$18.99

Spicy Chicken Wings (8). Serve with Eggs Fried Rice. & Soda Included.

Pork Belly (Basil Sauce)

Pork Belly (Basil Sauce)

$20.00Out of stock

Crispy pork belly stir fry with vegetables in Basil sauce (Spicy ) served with Jasmine Rice.

Salmon & Shrimp Curry

$28.00

Thai Sausages

$14.99

Kai Yang SomTom

$14.99Out of stock

Red Snapper

$60.00Out of stock
Thai Spaghetti ( Nam Ngiao)

Thai Spaghetti ( Nam Ngiao)

$15.99

Introduce our Home Town Style Noodles. Kha Nom Jean -Nam Ngiao! Rice Vermicelli Noodles with Northern Thai Chicken Curry.

Palo.

Palo.

$16.99Out of stock
Clams In Basil

Clams In Basil

$25.00Out of stock
Fried Fish & Peppers.

Fried Fish & Peppers.

$21.99
Crispy Duck

Crispy Duck

$28.00Out of stock

Basil Duck

$28.00

Chef's Selections

Ariel Special

Ariel Special

$16.00

Shrimp tempura on the inside. With avocado, kani-kama (crab sticks) on the outside. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce. Topped with sesame seeds. Served with wasabi and ginger on the side.

Sho Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber on the inside. Fresh scallop and shrimp. Topped with masago, served with ginger and wasabi on the side.

The Hot Link

$15.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber on the inside. Spicy crab salad, diced jalapeños, sriracha sauce on top. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.

Kelly

$15.00

Fresh salmon, asparagus, cream cheese, tempura flakes on the inside. Garnished with smoke salmon, and julienne kani-kama (crab sticks). Served with ginger and wasabi.

Dan Dan

Dan Dan

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado on the inside. Crab salad and spicy tuna on the outside. Topped with eel sauce and green tobiko (caviar) served with ginger and wasabi on the side.

Thai King

Thai King

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber on the inside. With Salmon, white tuna, red tuna on the outside. Topped with jalapeño slices with spicy mayo and sirarcha sauce dabbed on top. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.

Lobster

Lobster

$18.00

Shrimp tempura and cream cheese on the inside. Lobster meat and avocado on the outside. Spicy mayo drizzled on top with masago (salmon eggs)

Mango Roll

Mango Roll

$16.00

Salmon and cucumber on the inside. White tuna, red tuna, fresh mango slices, avocado on the outside. Spicy mayo and sirarcha sauce dabbed on top. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.

Louisiana

Louisiana

$16.00

Crab salad and cucumber on the inside. Smoked salmon and spicy crawfish on the outside. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce. Sprinkled sesame seeds on top.

Green Dragon

Green Dragon

$15.00

Cucumber,eel,and crab salad on the inside. Avocado on the outside,and topped with masago.

Rainbow

$16.00

Kani-kama( crab stick) and cucumber on the inside. With 4 kinds of fish on the outside. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.

Crunchy

$16.00

Avocado, cucumber, Kani kama(crabstick) and tempura flakes on the inside. Red tuna,white tuna, salmon on the outside. Topped with tempura flakes, sesame seeds, and masago. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.

Tong Kan

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, smoked salmon, cream cheese, and jalapeños on the inside. Then we deep fry the roll in tempura batter until golden brown. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce on top. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.

Acapulco

$15.00

Spicy crab, red tuna ,avocado on the inside. Deep fried in tempura batter until golden brown. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo sauce. Served with wasabi and ginger on the side.

Sushi Summer Roll

Sushi Summer Roll

$18.00

Kani-kama (crabstick) spring mix, red tuna, white, salmon, carrots, asparagus, mango wrapped in tapioca rice paper. Drizzled with pansu sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.

Dragon Roll

$18.00

(SoftShell Crab ,Cucumber) Eel, Avocado , Eel sauce and Sesame Seeds

Sushi-Maki (Roll)

California Roll

$7.00

Kani-kama (crabstick), avocado, and cucumber. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Fresh Salmon ,Cream Cheese ,Avocado .

Bagel Roll

$8.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna and cucumber. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.

Negi-Hama Roll

$10.00

Yellow tail, scallions, sesame seeds. Served with ginger and wasabi.

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$15.00

Kani-kama (crabstick), cucumber, eel, and avocado. Eel sauce on top. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.

Sunrise Roll

Sunrise Roll

$15.00

Kani-kama (crabstick) cucumber on the inside. Fresh salmon and avocado on the outside. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.

Unagi Roll

$10.00

Cooked Eel,Avocado, and cucumber. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Red tuna, rice, and seaweed. Served with ginger and wasabi.

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Crab Salad Roll

$8.00

Crab Salad, rice, and seaweed. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Avocado , rice, and seaweed. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.

Vegetable Roll

$6.00

Spicy Salmon

$10.00

Spicy salmon,Avocado, rice ,seaweed.

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spider Roll

$14.00

Sushi-Nigiri

Sake (Salmon )

$7.00

Niro Maguro (Red Tuna)

$7.00

Shiro Maguro (White Tuna)

$7.00

Ebi (Shrimp)

$6.00

Kani-Kama (Crab Stick)

$6.00

Ika (Squid)

$6.00

Tako (Octopus)

$7.00

Hotategai (Scallop)

$8.00

Hamachi (Yellow Tail)

$7.00

Ikura (Salmon Egg)

$8.00Out of stock

Unagi (Eel)

$7.00

Kemuri Sake (Smoked Salmon)

$6.00

Tamago (Egg Omelet)

$5.00

Chef's College

Sushi Dinner

$20.00

8 Pieces All Fish

Boat For Two

Boat For Two

$45.00

Combination of Sushi ,Sashimi ,Rain Bow,Tempura Roll

Sashimi Dinner

Sashimi Dinner

$25.00

16 Pieces All Fish

Chirashi Don

$25.00

Taken Don

$20.00

Zensai (Appetizer)

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Miso Soup

$3.00+

Ebi Tempura

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura (4)

Sashimi Zensai

Sashimi Zensai

$13.00
Sushi Appetizer

Sushi Appetizer

$15.00

5 pieces nigiri

Sushi Nachos

Sushi Nachos

$10.00

Sarada (Salad)

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Cucumber ,carrots ,Ginger Dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Squid Salad

$6.00

Mixed Green Salad

$6.00

Crab Salad

$6.00

Crab,Cucumber ,Ginger Dressing

Shrimp Salad

$7.00

Shrimp ,Cucumber ,Ginger Dressing

Octopus Salad

$7.00

Octopus ,Cucumber ,Ginger Dressing

Combo Salad (Squid &Seaweed)

$8.00
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$11.00

Tuna, Seaweed

Seafood Salad

$13.00

Mixed Green and Mixed seafood

Tea & Sodas

Iced Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Pepsi -

$2.75

Pepsi zeros

$2.75

Dr.peppers

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Mountain Dew Bt.

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Pineapple Cream Soda

$2.75

Big Red

$2.75
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.99

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.99

Jasmine Iced Tea

$3.99

Ginger Limeade Tea

$6.99

Jasmine tea, lime, fresh ginger, mint. Over ice

Milk Tea Bubble Tea

$6.99

Black tea with cream over ice

Jasmine Bubble Tea

$6.99

House blend of jasmine tea with a hint of lemon flavor over ice

Thai Coffee Bubble Tea

$6.99

Thai coffee with cream over ice

Thai Tea Bubble Tea

$6.99

Traditional Thai tea with cream over ice (Cha Thai ) bright orange color

Sparkling water

$4.99

Bottle of water 16oz

$2.00

Soda

$2.75

Whole young coconut

$6.99Out of stock

Ice Green Tea

$2.95

Beer

Singha Beer,Thai

$5.99

Imported

Chang Beer,Thai

$5.99

Imported

Sapporo Premium ,Japanese

$6.99

Imported

Sapporo Light,Japanese

$5.99

Imported

Kirin Ichiban,Japanese

$5.99

Imported

Ashahi Super dry,Japanese

$6.99

Imported

DosXX ,Mexico

$5.99Out of stock

Imported

Bud light

$4.99

Domestic

Buswieser

$4.99

Domestic

Ashahi Super Dry 12oz

$5.99Out of stock

Shiner

$4.99Out of stock

Red Wine

Josh -Cabernet Sauvignon,Ca

Josh -Cabernet Sauvignon,Ca

$10.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

Meiomi ,Cabernet - Sonoma-

$12.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

Serial -Paso Robles , Cab

Serial -Paso Robles , Cab

$50.00

Simi Cabernet ,-Alexander Valley. Bt.

$65.00

Rodney Strong ,Sonoma- Ca. Merlot

$10.00+

Merlot

Hahn , Monterey ,California ( Pinot Noir)

$10.00+

Acrobat , Pinot Noir, Oregon.

$45.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon

Flowers , Sonoma . Ca.( Pinot Noir)

$80.00

Pinot Noir-

Etude. Carneros (Pinot Noir)

$70.00

Pinot Noir

Alamos Malbec - Mendoza

$9.00+

Barossa Valley Estate Shiraz-Australia

$10.00+

Locations E -Spain

$36.00

Michael David "Inkblot" Cab Franc.

$65.00

The Prisoner - Ca.

$80.00

Charles Krug Generations - Napa, Ca.

$98.00

White Wine

Jordan -Sonama,Ca

$60.00

J. Lohr Bay Mist

$8.00+

Mionetto Prosecco Rose.

$38.00

Louis Latour Chardonnay -Bt.

$34.00

Prosecco -Sparkling Wine- Bt

$32.00

Chardonnay, -Chalk Hill -Sonoma , Ca. BT

$30.00

Chardonnay- Annabella -Napa , Ca. BT

$36.00

Pinot Grigio. -Delle Venezie . Italy. Bt

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc , Oyster Bay. New Zealand. Bt.

$34.00

Mia Dolcea - Sparkling Moscato , Italy. Bt.

$38.00

Sake

MiO Sparkling Sake

$18.00

Moscow mule.

$9.00

Sake infused with premium Vodka and Natural Flavors. Sweet&Spicy Ginger with Hints of tart lime and tiny,Refreshing Bubbles.

Mojito

$9.00

Sake Infused with Premium Rum,Vodka and Natural Flavors. Mints, hints of lime. Refreshing bubbles.

Grapefruit Paloma

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Yuki Nigori Lychee Flavor.

$18.00

Yuki Nigori White Peach

$18.00

Takara Sierra Cold

$11.00

Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo

$11.00

Sho Chiku Bai Organic Nama

$11.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Silky Mild

$15.00Out of stock

Unfiltered

Shirakabe Gura Junmai

$13.00

Tyku Sake Coconut Nigori

$20.00Out of stock

Tyku Sake Cucumber

$20.00Out of stock

Hana Fuji Lychee

$16.00

Sho Chiku Bai Creme ( Nigori)

$13.00

Bubble Tea

Combo flavors

$6.99

2-3 Mix Flavors

Avocado Bubble Tea

$6.99

Smoothie Avocado with bubbles

Banana Bubble Tea

$5.99

Smoothie

Blueberry Bubble Tea

$5.99

Smoothie

Coconut Bubble Tea

$5.99

Smoothie

Cucumber Bubble Tea

$5.99

Blended

Honeydew Bubble Tea

$5.99

Smoothie

Kiwi Bubble Tea

$5.99

Blended

Lychee Bubble Tea

$5.99

Smoothie

Mango Bubble Tea

$5.99

Blended

Papaya Bubble Tea

$5.99

Smoothie

Peach Bubble Tea

$5.99

Blended

Strawberry Bubble Tea

$5.99

Blended

Taro Root Bubble Tea (Blended)

$5.99

smoothie, blended with ice

Taro Root not blended over ice

$5.99

Not blended and poured over ice

Watermelon Bubble Tea

$5.99

Blended

Cappuccino Bubble Tea

$6.99

Coffee, hazelnut, cream, blended and topped with whipped cream

Matcha Green Bubble Tea

$6.99

Matcha powder, cream, blended and topped with whipped cream (smoothie)

Milk Tea Bubble Tea

$6.99

Black tea with cream over ice

Mocha Bubble Tea

$6.99

Mocha, cream, blended with chocolate swirl and topped with whipped cream.

Thai Tea Bubble Tea

$6.99

Traditional Thai tea with cream over ice (Cha Thai ) bright orange color

Banana Split Bubble Tea

$6.99

Banana, strawberry, pineapple blended

American Dream Bubble Tea

$6.99

Peach, watermelon, strawberry blended

Thai Coffee Bubble Tea

$6.99

Thai coffee with cream over ice

Cookies-N-Cream Bubble Tea

$6.99

Oreo cookies, dairy blended together,chocolate syrup around cup, and topped with whipped cream,

Blue Hawaiian Bubble Tea

$6.99

Blueberries, pineapple, coconut milk, and blended

Strawberry Shortcake Bubble Tea

$6.99

Taro, almond powder, strawberries, and topped with whipped cream

Saturday Morning Bubble Tea

$6.99

Taro, strawberries, banana blended

Jack Fruit Bubble Tea

$5.99

Smoothie

Thaigrrr Bubble Tea

$6.99

Mango, coconut milk, papaya blended and topped with crushed peanuts.

Red Dragon Bubble Tea

$5.99

Dragon fruit and cream blended

Pineapple Bubble Tea

$5.99

Smoothie

Pina Colada Bubble Tea

$6.99

Smoothie

Raspberry Bubble Tea

$5.99

Blended

Honolulu Bubble Tea

$6.99

Watermelon, pineapple, mango blended

Tsunami Bubble Tea

$6.99

Jasmine tea, orange, raspberry over ice

Caramel Coffee Smoothie

$6.99

Mocha, cream hazel nut, caramel, topped with whipped cream, coffee jelly at the bottom no boba in this drink.

Friday Night Bubble Tea

$6.99

Half lychee and half strawberry

Coffee Crunch Bubble Tea

$6.99

Coffee, cookies n cream cookies, caramel, hazel nut, cream, mocha, blended.

Almond Bubble Tea

$5.99

Smoothie

Ginger Limeade Tea

$6.99

Jasmine tea, lime, fresh ginger, mint. Over ice

Jasmine Bubble Tea

$6.99

House blend of jasmine tea with a hint of lemon flavor over ice

Salty Plum Tea

$6.99Out of stock

Salty plum, lemon, jasmine tea over ice

Summer Splash

$6.99

(Lime juice, Ginger ,Pineapple) Blended

Green Tea-Milk Tea

$6.99

Sides / Add On Spec

$2 White Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$5.00

$2 Steamed Broccoli

$2.00

$2 Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$2.00

$2 Roti/1

$2.00

$2 Glass Noodles

$2.00

$2 Lomain Noodles

$2.00

$2 Vermicelli Noodles

$2.00

$2 Pad Thai Noodles

$2.00

$2 Wide-Rice Noodles

$2.00

No Fish Sauce

Thai Hot Sauce $1

$1.00

Soy Sauce .50/pack

$0.50

Red Chili Paste .50

$0.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce .75

$0.75

Lemon Sauce .75

$0.75

Peanut Sauce .75

$0.75

Satay Sauce 1.00

$1.00

Ginger Salad Dressing(16oz)

$10.00

No Utensil

Chopsticks 1.00

$1.00

Utensil 1.00

$1.00

Gluten Free

Tongs T-Shrit

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78209

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
A-Tong’s Thai Restaurant image
A-Tong’s Thai Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Botika
orange star4.2 • 2,703
303 Pearl Pkwy #111 San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2895 Thousand Oaks San Antonio, TX 78235
View restaurantnext
Jasmin Thai Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 145
4065 Medical Dr San Antonio, TX 78229
View restaurantnext
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Sonterra
orange starNo Reviews
700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308 San Antonio, TX 78258
View restaurantnext
Thai Taste
orange star4.4 • 758
5520 Evers Rd San Antonio, TX 78238
View restaurantnext
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101 San Antonio, TX 78251
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston