- Home
- /
- San Antonio
- /
- Thai
- /
- Tong's Thai Restaurant
Tong's Thai Restaurant
No reviews yet
1146 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78209
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizer
Spring Roll(Deep-Fried)
Seasoned pork, mushrooms, carrots, clear noodles deep fried. Two rolls cut into 10 pieces
White spring roll
Vermicelli noodles, spring mix, chicken, shrimp, carrots, and cilantro wrapped in fresh rice paper wrapper and served cold with dark peanut sauce (available vegetarian)
House Rolls (6) vegetarian
carrots, celery, cabbage, onions, clear glass noodles. wrapped with crispy rice paper and deep fried. served with sweet garlic sauce. (No Meat)
Cheese Roll
cream cheese stuffed inside crispy rice paper deep fried, and served with sweet and sour sauce.
Cheese Rangoon
Crispy Wonton skin wrapped and filled with cream cheese then deep fried. served with sweet and sour sauce. 6 pieces
Pan Fried Dumplings
Pan Fried - Chicken&Vegetables dumplings serve with our Dumplings soy sauce.
Steamed Dumplings
Steamed - Chicken and minced veggies. Served with ginger, scallion soy sauce
Chive Dumplings (Jiu-cai) (4)
Crisp and chewy pan-fried dumplings with chopped chives for the filling. (4ps) Vegetarian.
Sa-Tay (6)
Skewered meat of your choice (chicken or beef) marinated in coconut milk, curry, and spices served with cucumber sauce and light peanut sauce.
Ban Xeo (Thai crepes)
Seasoned rice batter crepe filled with 2 pieces of shrimp, chopped chicken, beansprouts, onions, green onions, black pepper served with garnished veggies on the side, and sweet garlic sauce.
Fried Eggplant (6)
Large slices of Chinese eggplant dipped in tempura batter, deep fried and served with sweet garlic sauce.
Chicken wings (8pcs)
Deep Fried- 8 Piece of Chicken Wings serve with house sweet garlic sauce.
Sticky Rice
Crab Claws (1lbs)
1lbs of crab claw meat with lettuce at the bottom and served with garlic herb butter.
Papaya Salad (Thai style)
Shredded green papaya mixed with garlic, chili, tomatoes, dried shrimp and ground peanuts in lime juice. Does not come with rice.
Papaya Salad (Lao style)
Shredded green papaya mixed with garlic, chili, tomatoes, dried shrimp and salty crab in lime juice. Does not come with rice.
Tord Tofu (4)
Large wedges of fresh, tender, tofu, deep fried and served with our savory homemade sweet garlic sauce.
Soups and Salads
Hot and Sour Soup
Tofu, eggs, celery, mushroom, carrots, bamboo shoots and spicy topped with green onions
Egg Drop Soup
Wispy beaten eggs in Chicken broth. Green onions on top.
Crispy Noodles
Fried won ton skin
Soup Supreme
Chicken broth, glass noodles, chopped chicken, and topped with green onions
Combination Soup
Egg drop soup base with chopped shrimp and chicken with mixed veggies chopped small topped with green onions.
Crab Corn Soup
Egg drop soup base with corn and crab, topped with green onions
Vegetable Soup
Vegetable broth with mixed veggies chopped small and topped with green onions.
Won Ton Noodle Soup (LG only)
Won tons, bok choy, egg noodles, sliced red pork, and topped with green onions
Tom Kha Gai
Tender chicken breast pieces, lemon grass, mushrooms, onions, kaffir lime, galangal,and chili paste in a creamy coconut milk based soup served in a flaming hot pot.
Tom Yam Koong (Spicy Lemongrass)
Shrimp in a clear, spicy lemon grass soup including mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, kaffir lime, galangal, and Thai peppers served in a flaming hot pot.
Four Aces
Fish, scallops, shrimp, and squid in a clear spicy lemon grass soup with straw mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, kaffir lime, galangal, and Thai peppers served with a flaming hot pot.
Noodle Soup
Thai style rice noodle soup with five spice seasoned broth with your choice of beef, meatball, or chicken comes with bean sprouts, mint, clinatro, lime, and jalapenos on the side.
Rice Soup
Garlic flavored broth with jasmine rice and green onions. Choose between ground chicken, tofu, or pork.
Potato Soup.
Potato, onions, salt, pepper, butter, puree'd and topped with green onions. Available on Fridays.
Breaded Chicken Salad
10oz breaded fried chicken breast with mixed greens, red onions, and homemade ginger salad dressing
Yam Wun Sen
Chopped chicken, Shrimp, glass noodles, carrots, tomato, mint, lime juice, pepper flakes mixed together with spring mix at the bottom and topped with green onions.
Yam Ta Lay
Shrimp, squid, fish, and scallops marinated in lime juice and mixed with Thai peppers , lemon grass, onions, and tomatoes.
Yam Nua (Spicy)
Grilled beef with fresh Thai peppers, lime juice, and spices tossed with onions, green onions, tomatoes, fresh mint, and lettuce.
Larb Kai
Chopped chicken salad in lime juice, fish sauce, and tossed with Thai peppers, red onions, mint, toasted rice, cucumbers, and spring mix
Tiger Cry (Spicy)
Thin slices of grilled beef mixed with lime juice, mint, onions, and toasted rice.
Sticky Rice
Papaya Salad (Thai style)
Shredded green papaya mixed with garlic, chili, tomatoes, dried shrimp and ground peanuts in lime juice. Does not come with rice.
Papaya Salad (Lao style)
Shredded green papaya mixed with garlic, chili, tomatoes, dried shrimp and salty crab in lime juice. Does not come with rice.
Thai Specialties
Northern Curry
A Burmese dish that has red chili, lemongrass, garlic, galangal, shrimp paste, red onions, and other spices. This dish has no coconut milk
Krapo (Basil)
Red and green bell peppers, onions, green onions, garlic, and fresh Thai basil
Pad Khing (Ginger)
Carrots, mushrooms, onions, fresh ginger, and fresh jalapenos.
Pad Pik
mushrooms, carrots, onions, green onions, and fresh jalapenos.
Pa-Nang (Red curry)
Red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and zucchini in a thick red curry
Kang Ped Curry (Red curry)
Zucchini, bamboo shoot, bell peppers, peas, carrots, and Chinese eggplants. spicy coconut milk red curry sauce. This curry will be thinner in consistency than the other curries.
Kang Keo Wan Curry (Green Curry)
Zucchini, bamboo shoot, bell peppers, peas, carrots, Thai eggplant, and Thai basil in a spicy, yet slightly sweet coconut milk green curry.
Massaman Curry
A fusion of Thai and Indian style curry that has potatoes,onions, carrots, ginger, tomatoes, peas. Served with 3 pieces of roti ( Indian Bread)
Garlic Black Pepper
Garlic, onions, black pepper, broccoli, topped with fried garlic.
Lemon Grass
Finely chopped lemon grass, onions, and garlic.
Mussel in Basil
Snow peas, celery, onions, garlic, green bellpeppers, basil leaves, and mussels (spicy)
Seafood and Peppers
Breaded shrimp, scallops, grilled onions, bell peppers, and carrots in spices.
Thai Grilled Combo
Chicken and shrimp seasoned in coconut milk, garlic, sweet soy sauce, ginger, cilantro then grilled. garnished with cucumbers, and tomatoes topped with sesame seeds. Served with a generous serving of steamed jasmine rice.
Haw-Mok
Fresh seafood in spicy red curry with squid, shrimp, mussels, scallops, fish fillet with assorted herbs and vegetables wrapped and steamed in foil. This dish takes a minimum 20 mins to cook.
Yellow Curry
A fusion of Thai and Indian style curry that has potatoes, onions, carrots, ginger, tomatoes, and tumeric.
Seafood Combination
Scallops, shrimp, mussels, squid, broccoli, snow peas, zucchini, cabbage, onions, celery, carrots stir fried with glass noodles. Topped with a piece of fried cod fillet.
Crab Supreme
Crab meat, celery, beansprouts, cabbage, snowpeas, carrots stir fried with glass noodles. This dish contains real crab meat. Please be aware that there's a possibility of getting crab shells in the dish.
Baked Fish
Baked Cod with chili and herbs wrapped in banana leaf. Please allow 20 mins minimum to cook this dish.
Pla Rad Pik
Delicious deep fried Cod fillet served in a clear spicy red sauce and herbs. Please allow minimum 20 mins to cook.
Honey Pecan Shrimp
Large stir fried shrimp, snow peas, carrots in a flavorful lobster sauce, and spinkled with caramelized honey pecans. A must for shrimp lovers!
Deep Fried Fish - Red Snapper
Whole Red Snapper or Flounder deep fried and served with sweet chili garlic sauce. 2lbs
Whole Fish Red Snapper
Chinese Specialties
Cashew Stir Fry
Onions, carrots,peas, and topped with cashew nuts.
Vegetable Stir Fry
Onions, broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, celery, snow peas, mushroom, bell pepper stir fried with light soy sauce and garlic.
Spicy Stir Fry
Sliced bamboo shoots, carrots, onions, and celery stir fried in a spicy red sauce with dried chili.
Asparagus and Mushroom Stir Fry
Onions, asparagus, mushrooms, carrots,
Broccoli Stir Fry
Carrots and broccoli stir fried with your choice of protein.
Three Flavored Meat Stir Fry
Shrimp, chicken, beef, stir fried with mixed vegetables.
Pepper Steak Stir Fry
Green and red bell peppers, garlic, onions, and black pepper
Five Spiced Duck Stir Fry
Wok seared breast duck marinated in five spices served baby bok choy and egg noodles
Domino Tofu Stir Fry
Chopped beef, chopped shrimp, stir fried with mushrooms in dark soy sauce with lightly fried tofu piecrs at the bottom.
Lemon Chicken (deep fried)
Deep-fried breaded chicken breast with lemon sauce on the side.
Orange Peel (deep fried)
Tossed with fresh orange peel and brown sauce served with a bed of broccoli
Sweet & Sour (deep fried)
Deep fried meat of your choice comes with pineapple, bell peppers, carrots, onions, and sweet and sour sauce on the side.
Sesame (deep fried)
Dark meat chicken, deep fried with seasame sauce topped with sesame seeds, and served with a bed of broccoli
Shrimp Snow Pea Dinner
Shrimp, carrots, onions, snowpeas, green onions stir fry in a light brown sauce.
Special Beef
Flank steak lightly breaded and deep fried with dried chili peppers, green onions, carrots, celery tossed in garlic tangy slightly sweet reddish sauce.
Mongolian Dinner
Carrots,green onions, white onions,Celery,Bamboo shoots, red and geen bell pepper stir fried in brown sauce with your choice of meat. This dish comes medium spicy.
Fried -Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Wok tossed with Jasmine rice, white onion, garlic, eggs, chicken, topped with green onions, and cucumber slices on the side.
Beef Fried Rice
Wok tossed Jasmine rice, beef, eggs, garlic, white onions, topped with green onions, and served with cucumber slices on the side.
Pork Fried Rice
Wok tossed Jasmine rice, red BBQ pork, eggs, white onions, garlic, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side.
Land Combo Fried Rice
Wok tossed Jasmine rice, chicken, beef, BBQ red pork, garlic, eggs, white onions, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side.
Smoked Brisket Fried Rice
Wok tossed Jasmine rice, chopped smoked brisket, garlic, eggs, white onions, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Wok tossed Jasmine rice, pineapple, eggs, garlic, white onions, topped with green onions, and cucumber slices on the side.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Wok tossed Jasmine rice, garlic, white onions, cabbage, mushroom, carrots, zucchini, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, celery, snowpeas, broccoli, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side. This fried rice does not come with egg.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Stir fry Shrimps,Rice, Eggs, Chopped onions top with Green onions and Slices fresh Cucumber.
Crab Fried Rice
Wok tossed Jasmine rice, crab meat, garlic, eggs, white onions, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side. Please be aware we use real crab meat so there is a possibility of crab shells.
Seafood Com Fried Rice
Crab meat & Shrimp , Stir-fry with Rice , Eggs,Onions,Green onions ,Cucumbers
Egg Fried Rice
Wok tossed Jasmine rice, eggs, white onions, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side.
Tofu Fried Rice
Wok tossed Jasmine rice, eggs, fried tofu, white onions, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side.
Curry Chicken Fried Rce
Wok tossed Jasmine rice, chicken, white onions, tumeric curry powder, garlic, eggs, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side.
Curry Beef Fried Rice
Wok tossed Jasmine rice, eggs, beef, white onions, tumeric curry powder, garlic, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side.
Chinese Sausage & Shrimp Fried Rice
Wok tossed Jasmine rice, Chinese sausage, shrimp, garlic, eggs, white onions, beansprouts, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side.
Noodles Specialties
Basil Bowl
Wide rice noodles stir fried in basil sauce with broccoli, zucchini, bamboo shoots, carrots, snowpeas, cabbage, red bell pepper, green bell peppers. This dish comes spicy.
Pad Thai Dinner
Thin rice noodles stir fried with chicken, shrimp, tofu, bean sprouts, green onions, in tamarind sauce. With ground peanuts on the side. This dish is slightly sweet and tangy.
Pad Khi Mao (Drunken Noodles,Spicy)
Extra wide rice noodles stir fried in a spicy basil sauce with, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, bamboo shoots, basil leaves, white onions.
Pad Se-Ew
Wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, Chinese broccoli, sweet soy sauce, and your choice of protein.
Combination Lo Mein
Egg noodle stir fried with chicken, shrimp, beef, pork, celery, cabbage, white onions, green onions, broccoli, and snow peas.
Pad Wun Sen
Glass noodle stir fried with celery, white onions, green onions, carrots, beansprouts, snow peas, your choice of protein served with rice on the side.
TongsThai Bowl
Grilled meat of your choice marinated in sweet soy sauce and coconut milk. Served with vermicelli noodles on the bottom with carrots, cilantro, cucumbers, beansprouts, and lettuce on the side. Sprinkled with sesame seeds on top.
Singapore Noodles
Vermicelli noodles stir fried with cabbage, white onions, green onions, celery, broccoli, beansprouts, snow peas with yellow tumeric powder. This dish comes medium spicy.
Chiang Mai Noodles (Khao Soy)
Thick gravy, skinny egg noodles stir fried with a curry paste that come from Burma, India, and Northern part of Thailand in Chaing Mai. Served with red onion, green cabbage, purple cabbage, cilantro, and lime wedge on the side. Topped with crispy egg noodles.
Lahd-Na
Wide rice noodle stir fried with garlic, sweet soy sauce, and Chinese broccoli, topped with a thick brown gravy that's sweet and tangy.
Desserts
Sticky rice with Mango
Sticky rice soaked in coconut milk and sugar to make it sweet. Sliced mango on top with coconut milk drizzled over the sweet rice and mangoes. Garnished with mint.
Sticky rice with taro,banana, Wrapped on Banana leaf
Sticky rice soaked in coconut milk and sugar to make it sweet wrapped in banana leaves, then steamed with your choice of banana or taro.
Homemade Coconut Ice Cream
Fried Banana
Bananas deep fried. Drizzled with caramel, crushed peanuts, and sweet coconut flakes on top
Sweet Sticky Rice
Sticky rice soaked in coconut milk and sugar.
Chef’s special and Street food
Spicy Chicken Wings & Fried Rice. (Spec go with a Soda.)
Spicy Chicken Wings (8). Serve with Eggs Fried Rice. & Soda Included.
Pork Belly (Basil Sauce)
Crispy pork belly stir fry with vegetables in Basil sauce (Spicy ) served with Jasmine Rice.
Salmon & Shrimp Curry
Thai Sausages
Kai Yang SomTom
Red Snapper
Thai Spaghetti ( Nam Ngiao)
Introduce our Home Town Style Noodles. Kha Nom Jean -Nam Ngiao! Rice Vermicelli Noodles with Northern Thai Chicken Curry.
Palo.
Clams In Basil
Fried Fish & Peppers.
Crispy Duck
Basil Duck
Chef's Selections
Ariel Special
Shrimp tempura on the inside. With avocado, kani-kama (crab sticks) on the outside. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce. Topped with sesame seeds. Served with wasabi and ginger on the side.
Sho Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber on the inside. Fresh scallop and shrimp. Topped with masago, served with ginger and wasabi on the side.
The Hot Link
Spicy tuna and cucumber on the inside. Spicy crab salad, diced jalapeños, sriracha sauce on top. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.
Kelly
Fresh salmon, asparagus, cream cheese, tempura flakes on the inside. Garnished with smoke salmon, and julienne kani-kama (crab sticks). Served with ginger and wasabi.
Dan Dan
Shrimp tempura and avocado on the inside. Crab salad and spicy tuna on the outside. Topped with eel sauce and green tobiko (caviar) served with ginger and wasabi on the side.
Thai King
Shrimp tempura and cucumber on the inside. With Salmon, white tuna, red tuna on the outside. Topped with jalapeño slices with spicy mayo and sirarcha sauce dabbed on top. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.
Lobster
Shrimp tempura and cream cheese on the inside. Lobster meat and avocado on the outside. Spicy mayo drizzled on top with masago (salmon eggs)
Mango Roll
Salmon and cucumber on the inside. White tuna, red tuna, fresh mango slices, avocado on the outside. Spicy mayo and sirarcha sauce dabbed on top. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.
Louisiana
Crab salad and cucumber on the inside. Smoked salmon and spicy crawfish on the outside. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce. Sprinkled sesame seeds on top.
Green Dragon
Cucumber,eel,and crab salad on the inside. Avocado on the outside,and topped with masago.
Rainbow
Kani-kama( crab stick) and cucumber on the inside. With 4 kinds of fish on the outside. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.
Crunchy
Avocado, cucumber, Kani kama(crabstick) and tempura flakes on the inside. Red tuna,white tuna, salmon on the outside. Topped with tempura flakes, sesame seeds, and masago. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.
Tong Kan
Shrimp tempura, smoked salmon, cream cheese, and jalapeños on the inside. Then we deep fry the roll in tempura batter until golden brown. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce on top. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.
Acapulco
Spicy crab, red tuna ,avocado on the inside. Deep fried in tempura batter until golden brown. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo sauce. Served with wasabi and ginger on the side.
Sushi Summer Roll
Kani-kama (crabstick) spring mix, red tuna, white, salmon, carrots, asparagus, mango wrapped in tapioca rice paper. Drizzled with pansu sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.
Dragon Roll
(SoftShell Crab ,Cucumber) Eel, Avocado , Eel sauce and Sesame Seeds
Sushi-Maki (Roll)
California Roll
Kani-kama (crabstick), avocado, and cucumber. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.
Philadelphia Roll
Fresh Salmon ,Cream Cheese ,Avocado .
Bagel Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna and cucumber. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.
Negi-Hama Roll
Yellow tail, scallions, sesame seeds. Served with ginger and wasabi.
Caterpillar Roll
Kani-kama (crabstick), cucumber, eel, and avocado. Eel sauce on top. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.
Sunrise Roll
Kani-kama (crabstick) cucumber on the inside. Fresh salmon and avocado on the outside. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.
Unagi Roll
Cooked Eel,Avocado, and cucumber. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.
Tuna Roll
Red tuna, rice, and seaweed. Served with ginger and wasabi.
Cucumber Roll
Crab Salad Roll
Crab Salad, rice, and seaweed. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.
Avocado Roll
Avocado , rice, and seaweed. Served with ginger and wasabi on the side.
Vegetable Roll
Spicy Salmon
Spicy salmon,Avocado, rice ,seaweed.
Salmon Roll
Spider Roll
Sushi-Nigiri
Sake (Salmon )
Niro Maguro (Red Tuna)
Shiro Maguro (White Tuna)
Ebi (Shrimp)
Kani-Kama (Crab Stick)
Ika (Squid)
Tako (Octopus)
Hotategai (Scallop)
Hamachi (Yellow Tail)
Ikura (Salmon Egg)
Unagi (Eel)
Kemuri Sake (Smoked Salmon)
Tamago (Egg Omelet)
Chef's College
Zensai (Appetizer)
Sarada (Salad)
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber ,carrots ,Ginger Dressing
Seaweed Salad
Squid Salad
Mixed Green Salad
Crab Salad
Crab,Cucumber ,Ginger Dressing
Shrimp Salad
Shrimp ,Cucumber ,Ginger Dressing
Octopus Salad
Octopus ,Cucumber ,Ginger Dressing
Combo Salad (Squid &Seaweed)
Tuna Salad
Tuna, Seaweed
Seafood Salad
Mixed Green and Mixed seafood
Tea & Sodas
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Pepsi -
Pepsi zeros
Dr.peppers
Sierra Mist
Mountain Dew Bt.
Lemonade
Diet Pepsi
Pineapple Cream Soda
Big Red
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Jasmine Iced Tea
Ginger Limeade Tea
Jasmine tea, lime, fresh ginger, mint. Over ice
Milk Tea Bubble Tea
Black tea with cream over ice
Jasmine Bubble Tea
House blend of jasmine tea with a hint of lemon flavor over ice
Thai Coffee Bubble Tea
Thai coffee with cream over ice
Thai Tea Bubble Tea
Traditional Thai tea with cream over ice (Cha Thai ) bright orange color
Sparkling water
Bottle of water 16oz
Soda
Whole young coconut
Ice Green Tea
Beer
Singha Beer,Thai
Imported
Chang Beer,Thai
Imported
Sapporo Premium ,Japanese
Imported
Sapporo Light,Japanese
Imported
Kirin Ichiban,Japanese
Imported
Ashahi Super dry,Japanese
Imported
DosXX ,Mexico
Imported
Bud light
Domestic
Buswieser
Domestic
Ashahi Super Dry 12oz
Shiner
Red Wine
Josh -Cabernet Sauvignon,Ca
Cabernet Sauvignon
Meiomi ,Cabernet - Sonoma-
Cabernet Sauvignon
Serial -Paso Robles , Cab
Simi Cabernet ,-Alexander Valley. Bt.
Rodney Strong ,Sonoma- Ca. Merlot
Merlot
Hahn , Monterey ,California ( Pinot Noir)
Acrobat , Pinot Noir, Oregon.
Cabernet Sauvignon
Flowers , Sonoma . Ca.( Pinot Noir)
Pinot Noir-
Etude. Carneros (Pinot Noir)
Pinot Noir
Alamos Malbec - Mendoza
Barossa Valley Estate Shiraz-Australia
Locations E -Spain
Michael David "Inkblot" Cab Franc.
The Prisoner - Ca.
Charles Krug Generations - Napa, Ca.
White Wine
Jordan -Sonama,Ca
J. Lohr Bay Mist
Mionetto Prosecco Rose.
Louis Latour Chardonnay -Bt.
Prosecco -Sparkling Wine- Bt
Chardonnay, -Chalk Hill -Sonoma , Ca. BT
Chardonnay- Annabella -Napa , Ca. BT
Pinot Grigio. -Delle Venezie . Italy. Bt
Sauvignon Blanc , Oyster Bay. New Zealand. Bt.
Mia Dolcea - Sparkling Moscato , Italy. Bt.
Sake
MiO Sparkling Sake
Moscow mule.
Sake infused with premium Vodka and Natural Flavors. Sweet&Spicy Ginger with Hints of tart lime and tiny,Refreshing Bubbles.
Mojito
Sake Infused with Premium Rum,Vodka and Natural Flavors. Mints, hints of lime. Refreshing bubbles.
Grapefruit Paloma
Margarita
Yuki Nigori Lychee Flavor.
Yuki Nigori White Peach
Takara Sierra Cold
Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo
Sho Chiku Bai Organic Nama
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Silky Mild
Unfiltered
Shirakabe Gura Junmai
Tyku Sake Coconut Nigori
Tyku Sake Cucumber
Hana Fuji Lychee
Sho Chiku Bai Creme ( Nigori)
Bubble Tea
Combo flavors
2-3 Mix Flavors
Avocado Bubble Tea
Smoothie Avocado with bubbles
Banana Bubble Tea
Smoothie
Blueberry Bubble Tea
Smoothie
Coconut Bubble Tea
Smoothie
Cucumber Bubble Tea
Blended
Honeydew Bubble Tea
Smoothie
Kiwi Bubble Tea
Blended
Lychee Bubble Tea
Smoothie
Mango Bubble Tea
Blended
Papaya Bubble Tea
Smoothie
Peach Bubble Tea
Blended
Strawberry Bubble Tea
Blended
Taro Root Bubble Tea (Blended)
smoothie, blended with ice
Taro Root not blended over ice
Not blended and poured over ice
Watermelon Bubble Tea
Blended
Cappuccino Bubble Tea
Coffee, hazelnut, cream, blended and topped with whipped cream
Matcha Green Bubble Tea
Matcha powder, cream, blended and topped with whipped cream (smoothie)
Milk Tea Bubble Tea
Black tea with cream over ice
Mocha Bubble Tea
Mocha, cream, blended with chocolate swirl and topped with whipped cream.
Thai Tea Bubble Tea
Traditional Thai tea with cream over ice (Cha Thai ) bright orange color
Banana Split Bubble Tea
Banana, strawberry, pineapple blended
American Dream Bubble Tea
Peach, watermelon, strawberry blended
Thai Coffee Bubble Tea
Thai coffee with cream over ice
Cookies-N-Cream Bubble Tea
Oreo cookies, dairy blended together,chocolate syrup around cup, and topped with whipped cream,
Blue Hawaiian Bubble Tea
Blueberries, pineapple, coconut milk, and blended
Strawberry Shortcake Bubble Tea
Taro, almond powder, strawberries, and topped with whipped cream
Saturday Morning Bubble Tea
Taro, strawberries, banana blended
Jack Fruit Bubble Tea
Smoothie
Thaigrrr Bubble Tea
Mango, coconut milk, papaya blended and topped with crushed peanuts.
Red Dragon Bubble Tea
Dragon fruit and cream blended
Pineapple Bubble Tea
Smoothie
Pina Colada Bubble Tea
Smoothie
Raspberry Bubble Tea
Blended
Honolulu Bubble Tea
Watermelon, pineapple, mango blended
Tsunami Bubble Tea
Jasmine tea, orange, raspberry over ice
Caramel Coffee Smoothie
Mocha, cream hazel nut, caramel, topped with whipped cream, coffee jelly at the bottom no boba in this drink.
Friday Night Bubble Tea
Half lychee and half strawberry
Coffee Crunch Bubble Tea
Coffee, cookies n cream cookies, caramel, hazel nut, cream, mocha, blended.
Almond Bubble Tea
Smoothie
Ginger Limeade Tea
Jasmine tea, lime, fresh ginger, mint. Over ice
Jasmine Bubble Tea
House blend of jasmine tea with a hint of lemon flavor over ice
Salty Plum Tea
Salty plum, lemon, jasmine tea over ice
Summer Splash
(Lime juice, Ginger ,Pineapple) Blended
Green Tea-Milk Tea
Sides / Add On Spec
$2 White Rice
Sticky Rice
$2 Steamed Broccoli
$2 Steamed Mixed Vegetables
$2 Roti/1
$2 Glass Noodles
$2 Lomain Noodles
$2 Vermicelli Noodles
$2 Pad Thai Noodles
$2 Wide-Rice Noodles
No Fish Sauce
Thai Hot Sauce $1
Soy Sauce .50/pack
Red Chili Paste .50
Sweet & Sour Sauce .75
Lemon Sauce .75
Peanut Sauce .75
Satay Sauce 1.00
Ginger Salad Dressing(16oz)
No Utensil
Chopsticks 1.00
Utensil 1.00
Gluten Free
Tongs T-Shrit
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78209