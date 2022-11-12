Tongue in Cheek imageView gallery
American

Tongue in Cheek

review star

No reviews yet

989 Payne Ave

Saint Paul, MN 55130

Popular Items

Steamed Pork Buns (2)
Chicken & Waffle
Classic Ramen

Let There Be Brunch - SERVED UNTIL 3PM!

Weekend at Bennie's

$16.50

AVAILABLE UNTIL 3PM (Can be Gluten Free) - Cold-smoked salmon eggs benedict, poached eggs, hollandaise, avocado

Heeeere's Johnny

$16.50

AVAILABLE UNTIL 3PM (Can be Gluten Free) - Braised Pork eggs benedict, poached eggs, hollandaise

The Classic

$14.50

AVAILABLE UNTIL 3PM (Can be Gluten Free) - Two eggs any style, bacon, crispy potatoes, toast & jam

Farmer's Omelette

$16.50

AVAILABLE UNTIL 3PM (Gluten Free, Can be Vegetarian) - Ingredients change daily, served with hollandaise, feta, and roasted potatoes

Belgian Waffle

$11.50

Side Bacon

$4.50

AVAILABLE UNTIL 3PM

Side Toast & Jam

$3.50

AVAILABLE UNTIL 3PM

Side Potatoes

$5.50

AVAILABLE UNTIL 3PM

To Share or Not

Teaser Flight

$16.50

Four mini appetizers (amuse bouche) East Fried Pride - pork belly, stone fruit, peanut; Bacon & Egg - avocado, hot jam; Surf's Up - cod & shrimp fritter, fresno; The Blues - blueberry sphere, blue cheese

Grilled Bread

$7.50

with house butter

Steamed Pork Buns (2)

$15.50

Sweet pickle, stonefruit salsa, peanut, sesame

Fried Chicken Steam Buns (2)

$15.50

Hot jam, horseradish, dill pickle

Zucchini Pad Thai Salad

$11.50

(Gluten Free, Vegan) Mango, cashew, pickles, cilantro

Chicken & Waffle

$16.50

Spicy honey, scallions, cilantro, peanut

Roasted Cauliflower

$13.50

(Gluten Free, Can be Vegan) - Feta, spicy aioli, jerk sauce, fresno

Fries & Fixins

$13.50

(Can be Gluten Free; Can be Vegan) Fried egg, feta, spicy aioli

Fried Smashed Potatoes

$10.50

(Can be Vegan) Horseradish, dill, furikake

Mixed Greens Salad

$10.50

Belgian Waffle

$11.50

Seared Scallops

$17.50

(Gluten Free) Granny Smith apple, wasabi, daikon, cilantro, Nuoc Cham

Soup du Jour

$11.50

It's the soup of the day.

Entrees

Six Ounces to Freedom - Single

$15.50

(Can be Gluten Free, Can be Vegan) Cheeseburger & Fries

Six Ounces to Freedom - DOUBLE

$18.50

(Can be Gluten Free, Can be Vegan) - Double Cheeseburger & Fries

Classic Ramen

$22.50

(Can be Gluten Free, Can be Vegan) Bacon dashi broth, egg, pickle, kimchi, cilantro, nori

Pan Roasted Pork Belly

$26.50

(Gluten Free) Mashed potato, carrot, endive, green goddess, mushroom, olive

The Vegasm

$17.50

(Vegan) - Creative vegan dish that changes OFTEN

22oz Grilled Ribeye

$56.50

(Gluten Free) Garnished with a shiitake-truffle salad

Sweet Things

Ode to the Dome

$9.50

(Gluten Free) - Dark chocolate, toasted meringue, peanut, buttermilk, sea salt

Chocolate Truffle

$4.50

(Gluten Free, Vegan) - Walnut brittle, sea salt

Take & Bake Dinner

Take & Bake Combo (serves 4ish)

$125.00

**Available for pickup Thursday - Sunday, must be ordered *******48 Hours IN ADVANCE********* * Bo Ssam (Korean roasted pork with butter lettuce wraps, kimchi, pickled ginger, sesame aioli, spicy aioli, spicy chili sauce, soy caramel, rice) * Romaine Salad (feta, parmesan, goddess dressing, pickled shallots) * Roasted Cauliflower (spicy aioli, jerk sauce, fesno chili, togarashi, feta) * Choice of dessert (Ode to the Dome x4 or Chocolate Truffle x8

Sauces

Avocado Purée

$0.50

Hollandaise (AVAILABLE UNTIL 3PM)

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Hot Jam

$0.50

Jerk!

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Pickled Aioli

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Aioli

$0.50
Restaurant info

A contemporary American eatery, dedicated to serving animal products raised in a humane and sustainable manner. We believe living a good life tastes better.

Website

Location

989 Payne Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55130

Directions

Gallery
Tongue in Cheek image

