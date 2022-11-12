American
Tongue in Cheek
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A contemporary American eatery, dedicated to serving animal products raised in a humane and sustainable manner. We believe living a good life tastes better.
Location
989 Payne Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
A-Side Public House - 754 Randolph Ave
No Reviews
754 Randolph Ave Saint Paul, MN 55102
View restaurant
yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul
No Reviews
164 Snelling Avenue North St. Paul, MN 55104
View restaurant