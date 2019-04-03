Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toni T's Cobbler's & More

review star

No reviews yet

4510 Charlestown Road Suite 300

New Albany, IN 47150

Order Again

DONUTS

Single Donuts

$1.75

Single Donut Hole

$0.20

1 Dozen Donut Hole

$2.40

Half Dozen

$10.50

1 Dozen Donuts

$21.00

Specialty Donut

$2.25

Specialty Donut Dozen

$27.00

Cake Donut

$2.00

COBBLERS

Serving of Cobbler

$6.00

Whole Cobbler

$70.00

1/2 Cobbler

$40.00

10"

$25.00

BREAD PUDDINGS

Serving of Bread Pudding

$6.00

Whole Bread Pudding

$70.00

1/2 Bread Pudding

$40.00

COOKIES

Shortbread

$4.00

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Oatmeal Scotchies

$4.00

Snickerdoodle

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Overload

$5.00

Ultimate Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Ginger Spice

$4.00

Macaroon

$4.00

Overload Shortbread

$5.00

BROWNIES/CUPCAKES/MUFFINS

Brownies

$5.00

Muffin

$4.00

Cupcake

$4.00

CAKES/PIES

Slice of Pie

$6.00

Whole Pie

$25.00

Slice of Cheesecake

$7.00

Whole Cheesecake

$70.00

Slice of Cake

$5.00

3 Layer Cake

$45.00

2 Layer Cake

$35.00

DRINKS

Soft Drinks

$2.00

Milk

$2.50+

Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$1.00

Latte

$3.00

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse Cup

Chocolate Mousse Cups

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our bakery that is full of decadent desserts!htt

Location

4510 Charlestown Road Suite 300, New Albany, IN 47150

Directions

