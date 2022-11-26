Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tonic at Quigley's Pharmacy

$$

2036 G St NW

Washington, DC 20052

Cans

Austin Blackberry Cider Can TX

$8.00

Bell's Official Hazy IPA Can

$8.00

Bell's Two Hearted IPA

$8.00

intense hop flavor, malt balance 7% Made by Bell's Brewing in MI

Bud Light 16oz Btl

$7.00

Devil's Backbone Smash

$10.00

Kronenbourg Blanc 1664

$8.00

Michelob Ultra 16oz Btl

$7.00

Pacifico Can Mexico

$7.50

Port City Optimal Wit Can

$8.00

Wine Bottles

BTL House Red

$20.00

BTL House White

$20.00

BTL Chateau Grand Jean Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL Karaoke Warrior Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Cote Du Danube Pinot Noir B

$40.00

BTL Equation X Merlot

$40.00

BTL Chateau Famaey Malbec

$40.00

BTL House Sparkling White

$25.00

BTL Baby Prosecco

$35.00

BTL Bebe Sparkling Rosé

$35.00

BTL The Palm Rosé

$40.00

Cocktails

Frozen Lime Margarita 16oz

$20.00

Seasonal Flavors

FROZE 16OZ

$18.00

Seasonally Flavored frozen drink made with Tati Rose, Dolin Blanc, demerara syrup, and fruit puree

Bloody Mary 16oz

$15.00

The Mix

$18.00Out of stock

a full pint with half froze and half frozen margarita. Ask your server for the current flavors!

Margarita on the Rocks

$16.00

Frozen Rum Pina Colada

$20.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markTV
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Featuring American comfort food with a twist, Tonic’s menu is reminiscent of your mother’s recipes – homemade mac n’ cheese, delicious hamburgers that are perfectly seasoned and topped with tasty fixings, specialty pizzas that satisfy every craving, and, of course, our signature tater tots fried to a golden perfection.

2036 G St NW, Washington, DC 20052

