Tonic Bar and Grille - Recreational Events

No reviews yet

6 Shea Way

Newark, DE 19713

Food

Chicken Caesar Wrap & Chips

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Nachos

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$8.00

Quesadilla

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Hot Dog

$2.00

Slice Cheese

$3.00

2 Slices Cheese

$5.00

Slice Pepperoni

$4.00

2 Slices Pepperoni

$7.00

Chips

$1.00

Smoked BBQ Chicken

$8.00

N/A Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Soda

$1.00

Beer

Miller Lite 12oz

$3.00

Yuengling 12oz

$3.00

Yuengling 24oz

$5.00

Mich Ultra 12oz

$4.00

Mich Ultra 25 oz

$6.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Founders Pounders

$6.00

Delco Lager

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Mich Ultra 16oz

$5.00

Coors Light 24oz

$5.00

Liquor

Rocktown Special

$5.00

Jamestown Special

$5.00

Captain Morgan Mx

$6.00

Jack Mx

$6.00

Bacardi Mx

$6.00

Titos Mx

$6.00

Beefeater Mx

$6.00

Jim Beam Mx

$6.00

Snack Boxes

Snack Box 1

$15.00

Snack Box 2

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6 Shea Way, Newark, DE 19713

Directions

