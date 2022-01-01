Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tonic Seafood & Steak

1,052 Reviews

$$

111 W 11th Street

Wilmington, DE 19801

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
12oz NY Strip
Brussel Sprouts

Appetizers

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

tahini roasted, pickled ciopollini onions

Calamari

Calamari

$15.00

calabrian chili aioli, red onion, parsley

Fried Goat Cheese

Fried Goat Cheese

$14.00

truffle honey, baby rocket arugula

Cheese Board

$18.00

house accouterments

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

house accoutrements

Master Board

Master Board

$36.00

charcuterie & cheese, house accoutrements

Hummus

$12.00

house made hummus, garlic naan, olive-artichoke tapenade relish

Oysters on the Half Shell

$18.00

(6) mignotte, cocktail sauce

Seafood Tower

$67.00

tuna tartare, jumbo lump crab cocktail, 6 oysters on the half shell, 6 jumbo shrimp cocktail

Short Rib Egg Rolls

Short Rib Egg Rolls

$16.00

caramelized onions, provolone cheese, horseradish cream, demi-glace

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

4 shrimp, cocktail sauce, shaved horseradish, lemon

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

sesame-soy, avocado, lime crème fraîche, fried wontons

Soups

Bowl Clam Chowder

Bowl Clam Chowder

$11.00

extra virgin olive oil & chives, contains bacon

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine hearts, focaccia croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

mixed greens,red onions, mint, chèvre cheese, candied pistachios, orange supreme, tahini-citrus vinaigrette

Plum & Apricot

Plum & Apricot

$14.00

whipped feta, avocado, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, baby arugula, plum vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

chopped iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon lardons, cherry tomatoes, buttermilk ranch

Dinner Entrées

ONLY AVAILABLE MONDAY-SATURDAY STARTING AT 4PM
8oz Filet

8oz Filet

$42.00

served with mashed potatoes and your choice of demi-glace or compound butter

10oz Filet

$48.00

served with mashed potatoes and your choice of demi-glace or compound butter

12oz NY Strip

12oz NY Strip

$38.00

served with mashed potatoes and your choice of demi-glace or compound butter

Kansas City Strip

Kansas City Strip

$50.00

45 day dry-aged, served with mashed potatoes and your choice of demi-glace or compound butter

14oz Ribeye

14oz Ribeye

$45.00

served with mashed potatoes and your choice of demi-glace or compound butter

16oz Dry Aged Bone in Ribeye

16oz Dry Aged Bone in Ribeye

$58.00

28 day dry-aged, served with mashed potatoes and your choice of demi-glace or compound butter

New Zealand Lamb Rack

$46.00

served with mashed potatoes and your choice of demi-glace or compound butter

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$26.00

spring mix, roasted red peppers, crispy onions, jumbo lump crab meat, steamed shrimp. fried calamari, saffron vinaigrette

Dragon Tea Salmon

Dragon Tea Salmon

$32.00

gai-lan broccoli, green tea dashi, kabocha squash, chili crisp, scallions, cilantro

Pan Roasted Crab Cakes

Pan Roasted Crab Cakes

$38.00

grilled mexican street corn, purple radish, cilantro, guajillo sauce

Braised Bison Short Ribs

Braised Bison Short Ribs

$38.00

korean bbq sauce, watermelon radish & apple slaw, tempura sweet potatoes

Curry Coconut Chickpea Cakes

Curry Coconut Chickpea Cakes

$24.00

haricot verts, quinoa, charred tomato vinaigrette

Five Spice Duck Breast & Confit

Five Spice Duck Breast & Confit

$35.00

braised leak, radicchio, stone fruit, szechuan sauce

Pan Seared Scallops

Pan Seared Scallops

$36.00

heirloom tomatoes, fresh herbs, truffle tremor, grilled sourdough, stone-fruit vinaigrette

Bar Snacks

Crispy Wings

$13.00

(6) choice of buffalo, thai chili, hickory BBQ, or oldbay

Poutine

$12.00

cheese sauce, demi-glace, parmesan crisps

Fried Potato Skins

$10.00

cheddar jack cheese, horseradish cream Add Short Rib $3

Bacon-Short Rib Mac & Cheese

$14.00

braised short rib, bacon, cheddar cheese sauce

Fried Sea Bass Sandwich

$15.00

jalapeno caper aioli, lettuce, tomato, fries

Tonic Burger

$15.00

protein: beef, turkey or beyond beef patty cheese: cheddar, american, swiss, or bleu toppings: lettuce, tomato, raw, sautéed or fried onions, roasted red peppers, add: avocado, bacon, mushrooms for $1 each served with fries and pickles

Turkey Burger

$14.00

chili rubbed turkey breast, cheddar, pico, lettuce, avocado, parsley aioli, served with fries and pickles

Sides

Side Creamed Spinach

$9.00

Side Mashed Pots

$8.00

Side Baked Potato

$7.00

Side Asparagus

$9.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

Side Haricot Verts

$8.00

Side Mushrooms

$9.00

Desserts

Almond Spiced Cake

$10.00

morello cherry & pomegranate reduction, candied hazelnuts, cinnamon semifreddo

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00

butter pecan semifreddo, candied pecans, salted caramel sauce

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$10.00

cinnamon semifreddo, bourbon creme anglaise toffee sauce

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

16oz with ice

Cherry Coke

$3.00

16oz with ice

Club Soda

$2.00

16oz with ice

Coke

$2.75

16oz with ice

Cranberry

$3.00

16oz with ice

Diet Coke

$2.75

16oz with ice

Iced Shangri-La Tea

$3.00

16oz with ice & lemon, please specify if you would like any sweeteners (sugar, equal, splenda, sugar in the raw, or sweet & low)

Lemonade

$2.75

16oz with ice

Panna 500ml

$3.50

Glass Bottle

Panna 1L

$6.00

Glass Bottle

Pellegrino 500ml

$3.50

Glass Bottle

Pellegrino 1L

$6.00

Glass Bottle

Shirley Temple

$3.00

16oz with ice

Sprite

$2.75

16oz with ice

Tonic

$2.00

16oz with ice

check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
TON-IC /TÄNIK/ ADJECTIVE 1. Providing a feeling of vigor or well-being; invigorating. Tonic Seafood & Steak is downtown Wilmington’s hottest destination! Newly renovated, our contemporary design now takes over the entire block. Executive Chef, Patrick Bradley’s menu includes more seafood and lighter fare options, while continuing to offer the high-quality steaks we are so known for. Guests will immediately sense a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere surrounded by beautiful light fixtures, metallic gold seating, and a glass enclosed room. We look forward to welcoming you into our restaurant and sharing our experience with you!

111 W 11th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801

