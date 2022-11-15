Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toni Patisserie & Cafe - Hinsdale

1,031 Reviews

$$

51 S Washington St

Hinsdale, IL 60521

Order Again

Popular Items

Le Breton
Le Boeuf
Pomme et Brie

Thanksgiving Specialties

Small Pumpkin Mascarpone Roulade Cake

$39.95

**48-Hour Notice Needed** Rich mascarpone cream is rolled into a light and moist pumpkin genoise, drizzled with cinnamon glaze, and garnished with sugared pumpkin seeds (serves 6)

Large Pumpkin Mascarpone Roulade Cake

$59.95

**48-Hour Notice Needed** Rich mascarpone cream is rolled into a light and moist pumpkin genoise, drizzled with cinnamon glaze, and garnished with sugared pumpkin seeds (serves 12)

Caramel-Apple Bundt Cake

$24.95

**48-Hours Notice Needed** A classic bundt cake made with housemade caramel and apples, topped with pecans. Pairs well with our housemade Bourbon Sauce

Rum Raisin Bread Pudding

$26.95

**48-Hour Notice Needed** Our famous house made Rum Raisin Bread Pudding. Best with Bourbon Sauce. Serves 8 to 10

Pumpkin Pie

$23.95

**Limited Daily Availability, Please Provide 48-Hours Notice**

Double Crust Apple Pie

$26.95

**48-Hours Notice Needed**

Pecan Pie

$27.95

**Limited Daily Availability, Please Provide 48-Hours Notice**

Cherry Almond Streusel Pie

$27.95

**48-Hour Notice Needed**

Large Apple Raspberry Galette

$21.95

**48-Hour Notice Needed**

Small Apple Raspberry Galette

$8.25

**48-Hour Notice Needed**

Slice Pumpkin Mascarpone Roulade

$6.95

**Limited Daily Availability, Please Pre-Order** Rich mascarpone cream is rolled into a light and moist pumpkin genoise, drizzled with cinnamon glaze.

Ind Caramel-Apple Bundt Cake

$6.50

**Limited Daily Availability, Please Pre-Order** A classic bundt cake made with housemade caramel and apples, topped with pecans, served with housemade Bourbon Sauce

Bread Pudding - Individual

$6.50

**Limited Daily Availability, Please Pre-Order** Our famous housemade Rum Raisin Bread Pudding with a side of Bourbon Sauce

French Silk Tart - Individual

$6.95

**Limited Daily Availability, Please Pre-Order** Decadent French Silk filling in a sweet tart dough shell, topped with whipped cream

Fudge Brownie

$5.00

Thanksgiving Sugar Cookies

$2.25
Thanksgiving Iced Cookies

$3.50

Brioche Dinner Rolls

$1.05+

**Pre-Order Only**

Sandwiches

Le Breton

$11.95

Parisian-style Ham, Gruyere Cheese, Cornichons, Salted Butter, served on a Baguette

Le Boeuf

$11.95

Roast Beef, Horseradish Mayo, Tomato, Red Onion, Seasonal Greens, served on a Baguette

La Dinde

$12.25

Roast Turkey, Avocado, Seasonal Greens, Tomato, Onions

Le Vegetarian

$11.25

Chickpea Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato, Arugula, served on a Baguette

Pomme et Brie

$11.25

Green Apple, Brie Cheese, Arugula, served on a Baguette **add bacon $2.50**

Croque Monsieur

$13.25

Parisian-style Ham, Creamy Bechamel, Gruyere & Swiss, served on Pain de Mie **served hot**

Croque Madame

$14.95

Parisian-style Ham, Creamy Bechamel, Gruyere & Swiss, served on Pain de Mie **served hot**

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Roast Chicken, Green Apple, Celery, Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Brioche Roll

Perfect Egg Sandwich

$10.95

Baked Eggs, Gruyere & Swiss Cheese, Red Pepper Compote on a Brioche Bun **add Bacon for $2.50**

Salades et Soupes

Cream Of Broccoli

$6.00+
French Onion

$6.75+

Butternut Squash

$6.00+Out of stock
Salade Mediterranean

$12.50

Romaine, Tomato, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Feta Vinaigrette

Toni Savories

Toast a' l'Avocat

$9.25

La Fournette Sourdough, Avocado, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula **add bacon $1.50**add poached egg $2.00**

Quiche Lorraine - Slice

$8.25

Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Gruyere & Swiss

Quiche Florentine - Slice

$8.25

Spinach, Tomato, Gruyere & Swiss

Ratatouille Galette

$10.25

Roasted Eggplant, Tomatoes, Onions, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Bell Peppers, Feta, Pesto

Beet & Butternut Squash Galette

$10.25Out of stock

Roasted Beets, Butternut Squash, Brussels Sprouts, Goat Cheese, Dill

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.75

Roasted Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Mushrooms and Bechamel Sauce topped with a Flakey Puff Pastry

Beef Bourguignon

$13.25Out of stock
Half Quiche Lorraine

$31.00

**Pre-Order Only, 48-Hours Noticed Needed** Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Gruyere & Swiss

Whole Quiche Lorraine

$59.00

**Pre-Order Only, 48-Hours Notice Needed** Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Gruyere & Swiss

Half Quiche Florentine

$31.00

**Pre-Order Only, 48-Hours Noticed Needed** Spinach, Tomato, Gruyere & Swiss

Whole Quiche Florentine

$59.00

**Pre-Order Only, 48-Hours Noticed Needed** Spinach, Tomato, Gruyere & Swiss

Kid's Menu

Ham & Cheese Pinwheels

$10.25

Ham, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, & mayo; served with red grapes, baby-carrots, and sliced cucumbers **sub gluten-free wrap for $0.50**

Turkey Pinwheels

$10.25

Roasted Turkey, avocado, tomato, & lettuce; served with red grapes, baby-carrots, and sliced cucumbers **sub gluten-free wrap for $0.50**

Grilled Cheese Dippers

$10.25

Classic grilled cheese dippers with a side of tomato sauce; served with red grapes, baby-carrots, and sliced cucumbers

Hummus Dippers

$10.25

Creamy hummus served with broccoli, cherry tomatoes, baby-carrots, celery sticks, red grapes, and rice crackers **gluten-free**

Baked Goods

Apple Cheese Chausson

$4.15Out of stock
Cherry Chausson

$4.15

Cheese Chausson

$3.50
Cinnamon Roll

$3.75
Cranberry Oat Scone

$3.75
Small Irish Soda Bread

$3.40

**Limited daily availability, please order ahead**

Large Irish Soda Bread

$10.50Out of stock

**Limited daily availability, please order ahead**

Almond Croissant

$4.50
Butter Croissant

$3.75

Ham And Swiss

$4.75
Pan Aux Chocolate

$4.15

Morning Glory Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Bread

Full Baguette

$3.95

The French baguette is baked from a natural starter. The chewy creamy crumb, accented by a crispy crust, makes it perfect for sandwiches and to serve with any meal

Demi Baguette

$2.00

The French baguette is baked from a natural starter. The chewy creamy crumb, accented by a crispy crust, makes it perfect for sandwiches and to serve with any meal

Sourdough Miche

$9.50

**Available Friday & Saturday only. Pre-orders strongly encouraged** The favorite of La Fournette redefines the meaning of sourdough bread: the dense, spongy crumb packs a flavor that doesn’t need to be dressed up to be enjoyed.

Half-Sourdough

$4.75

**Available Friday & Saturday only. Pre-orders strongly encouraged** The favorite of La Fournette redefines the meaning of sourdough bread: the dense, spongy crumb packs a flavor that doesn’t need to be dressed up to be enjoyed.

Country Bread

$4.95

**Available Friday & Saturday only. Pre-orders strongly encouraged** Traditional country bread is more hearty and rustic than a baguette. Made with both wheat and rye flour, it has a tangy taste.

Cheese Bread

$8.25

**Available Friday & Saturday only. Pre-orders strongly encouraged** This bread is made out of three different cheeses that complement each other. The asiago and parmesan are in the loaf and the Comte cheese adds its flavor on the top.

Beer Bread

$6.00

**Available Friday & Saturday by pre-order only** One of Chef Pierre’s specialties made with rye and wheat flour, mashed potatoes with a crackly beer crust. The spongy crumb is great for serving with stews or as a base for a delicious sandwich

Rustic Pave

$7.00

**Available Friday & Saturday by Pre-Order Only** A traditional french bread, similar to a baguette but in a square loaf. Made with long fermentation and liquid sourdough

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00+

Proudly pouring Paris' iconic Cafes Richard

Hot Tea

$2.75

Proudly serving a selection from Republic of Tea

Paris Fog

$4.45+

Black tea, steamed milk, French vanilla

Honey-Lavender Latte

$5.50+

Apple-Chai Latte

$5.50+

Hot Apple Cider

$4.50+
Espresso

$2.50+
Cappuccino

$4.50+
Latte

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.45+

Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Chai Tea blended with milk and spiked with espresso

Mocha

$5.50+
Americano

$3.50+
Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

Macchiato

$3.50
Hot Chocolate

$3.95+
Iced Tea

$3.00+

5 iced tea flavors to choose from

Sparkling Matcha Lemonade

$4.50+

Green Matcha blended with lemonade, topped with sparkling water

Arnold Palmer

$3.75+
Pink Lemonade

$4.00+
Iced Coffee

$3.00+