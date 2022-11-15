Toni Patisserie & Cafe - Hinsdale
1,031 Reviews
$$
51 S Washington St
Hinsdale, IL 60521
Popular Items
Thanksgiving Specialties
Small Pumpkin Mascarpone Roulade Cake
**48-Hour Notice Needed** Rich mascarpone cream is rolled into a light and moist pumpkin genoise, drizzled with cinnamon glaze, and garnished with sugared pumpkin seeds (serves 6)
Large Pumpkin Mascarpone Roulade Cake
**48-Hour Notice Needed** Rich mascarpone cream is rolled into a light and moist pumpkin genoise, drizzled with cinnamon glaze, and garnished with sugared pumpkin seeds (serves 12)
Caramel-Apple Bundt Cake
**48-Hours Notice Needed** A classic bundt cake made with housemade caramel and apples, topped with pecans. Pairs well with our housemade Bourbon Sauce
Rum Raisin Bread Pudding
**48-Hour Notice Needed** Our famous house made Rum Raisin Bread Pudding. Best with Bourbon Sauce. Serves 8 to 10
Pumpkin Pie
**Limited Daily Availability, Please Provide 48-Hours Notice**
Double Crust Apple Pie
**48-Hours Notice Needed**
Pecan Pie
**Limited Daily Availability, Please Provide 48-Hours Notice**
Cherry Almond Streusel Pie
**48-Hour Notice Needed**
Large Apple Raspberry Galette
**48-Hour Notice Needed**
Small Apple Raspberry Galette
**48-Hour Notice Needed**
Slice Pumpkin Mascarpone Roulade
**Limited Daily Availability, Please Pre-Order** Rich mascarpone cream is rolled into a light and moist pumpkin genoise, drizzled with cinnamon glaze.
Ind Caramel-Apple Bundt Cake
**Limited Daily Availability, Please Pre-Order** A classic bundt cake made with housemade caramel and apples, topped with pecans, served with housemade Bourbon Sauce
Bread Pudding - Individual
**Limited Daily Availability, Please Pre-Order** Our famous housemade Rum Raisin Bread Pudding with a side of Bourbon Sauce
French Silk Tart - Individual
**Limited Daily Availability, Please Pre-Order** Decadent French Silk filling in a sweet tart dough shell, topped with whipped cream
Fudge Brownie
Thanksgiving Sugar Cookies
Thanksgiving Iced Cookies
Brioche Dinner Rolls
**Pre-Order Only**
Sandwiches
Le Breton
Parisian-style Ham, Gruyere Cheese, Cornichons, Salted Butter, served on a Baguette
Le Boeuf
Roast Beef, Horseradish Mayo, Tomato, Red Onion, Seasonal Greens, served on a Baguette
La Dinde
Roast Turkey, Avocado, Seasonal Greens, Tomato, Onions
Le Vegetarian
Chickpea Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato, Arugula, served on a Baguette
Pomme et Brie
Green Apple, Brie Cheese, Arugula, served on a Baguette **add bacon $2.50**
Croque Monsieur
Parisian-style Ham, Creamy Bechamel, Gruyere & Swiss, served on Pain de Mie **served hot**
Croque Madame
Parisian-style Ham, Creamy Bechamel, Gruyere & Swiss, served on Pain de Mie **served hot**
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Roast Chicken, Green Apple, Celery, Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Brioche Roll
Perfect Egg Sandwich
Baked Eggs, Gruyere & Swiss Cheese, Red Pepper Compote on a Brioche Bun **add Bacon for $2.50**
Salades et Soupes
Toni Savories
Toast a' l'Avocat
La Fournette Sourdough, Avocado, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula **add bacon $1.50**add poached egg $2.00**
Quiche Lorraine - Slice
Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Gruyere & Swiss
Quiche Florentine - Slice
Spinach, Tomato, Gruyere & Swiss
Ratatouille Galette
Roasted Eggplant, Tomatoes, Onions, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Bell Peppers, Feta, Pesto
Beet & Butternut Squash Galette
Roasted Beets, Butternut Squash, Brussels Sprouts, Goat Cheese, Dill
Chicken Pot Pie
Roasted Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Mushrooms and Bechamel Sauce topped with a Flakey Puff Pastry
Beef Bourguignon
Half Quiche Lorraine
**Pre-Order Only, 48-Hours Noticed Needed** Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Gruyere & Swiss
Whole Quiche Lorraine
**Pre-Order Only, 48-Hours Notice Needed** Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Gruyere & Swiss
Half Quiche Florentine
**Pre-Order Only, 48-Hours Noticed Needed** Spinach, Tomato, Gruyere & Swiss
Whole Quiche Florentine
**Pre-Order Only, 48-Hours Noticed Needed** Spinach, Tomato, Gruyere & Swiss
Kid's Menu
Ham & Cheese Pinwheels
Ham, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, & mayo; served with red grapes, baby-carrots, and sliced cucumbers **sub gluten-free wrap for $0.50**
Turkey Pinwheels
Roasted Turkey, avocado, tomato, & lettuce; served with red grapes, baby-carrots, and sliced cucumbers **sub gluten-free wrap for $0.50**
Grilled Cheese Dippers
Classic grilled cheese dippers with a side of tomato sauce; served with red grapes, baby-carrots, and sliced cucumbers
Hummus Dippers
Creamy hummus served with broccoli, cherry tomatoes, baby-carrots, celery sticks, red grapes, and rice crackers **gluten-free**
Baked Goods
Apple Cheese Chausson
Cherry Chausson
Cheese Chausson
Cinnamon Roll
Cranberry Oat Scone
Small Irish Soda Bread
**Limited daily availability, please order ahead**
Large Irish Soda Bread
**Limited daily availability, please order ahead**
Almond Croissant
Butter Croissant
Ham And Swiss
Pan Aux Chocolate
Morning Glory Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
Bread
Full Baguette
The French baguette is baked from a natural starter. The chewy creamy crumb, accented by a crispy crust, makes it perfect for sandwiches and to serve with any meal
Demi Baguette
The French baguette is baked from a natural starter. The chewy creamy crumb, accented by a crispy crust, makes it perfect for sandwiches and to serve with any meal
Sourdough Miche
**Available Friday & Saturday only. Pre-orders strongly encouraged** The favorite of La Fournette redefines the meaning of sourdough bread: the dense, spongy crumb packs a flavor that doesn’t need to be dressed up to be enjoyed.
Half-Sourdough
**Available Friday & Saturday only. Pre-orders strongly encouraged** The favorite of La Fournette redefines the meaning of sourdough bread: the dense, spongy crumb packs a flavor that doesn’t need to be dressed up to be enjoyed.
Country Bread
**Available Friday & Saturday only. Pre-orders strongly encouraged** Traditional country bread is more hearty and rustic than a baguette. Made with both wheat and rye flour, it has a tangy taste.
Cheese Bread
**Available Friday & Saturday only. Pre-orders strongly encouraged** This bread is made out of three different cheeses that complement each other. The asiago and parmesan are in the loaf and the Comte cheese adds its flavor on the top.
Beer Bread
**Available Friday & Saturday by pre-order only** One of Chef Pierre’s specialties made with rye and wheat flour, mashed potatoes with a crackly beer crust. The spongy crumb is great for serving with stews or as a base for a delicious sandwich
Rustic Pave
**Available Friday & Saturday by Pre-Order Only** A traditional french bread, similar to a baguette but in a square loaf. Made with long fermentation and liquid sourdough
Beverages
Coffee
Proudly pouring Paris' iconic Cafes Richard
Hot Tea
Proudly serving a selection from Republic of Tea
Paris Fog
Black tea, steamed milk, French vanilla
Honey-Lavender Latte
Apple-Chai Latte
Hot Apple Cider
Espresso
Cappuccino
Latte
Chai Latte
Dirty Chai
Chai Tea blended with milk and spiked with espresso
Mocha
Americano
Cafe Au Lait
Macchiato
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
5 iced tea flavors to choose from
Sparkling Matcha Lemonade
Green Matcha blended with lemonade, topped with sparkling water