Toni's Pizza 4320 Holland Road
No reviews yet
4320 Holland Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
African Restaurant Menu
Food
Puff Puff
$2.50
Chin Chin
$3.50
Brownie
$2.50
Cookie
$2.50
Plantain Chips
$3.99
Potato Chips
$2.50
Abacha
$16.99
Nkuobi
$16.50
Pepper Soup
$12.99
Ukwa
$15.99
Chicken Suya
$12.99
Beef Suya
$12.99
Grilled Fiah
$19.99
Ofe Nsala
$17.99
Egusi Soup
$15.99
Okro Soup
$15.99
Ofe Onugbu
$17.99
Oha Soup
$17.99
Poundo Yam
$1.99
Garri
$1.99
Wheat / Oat
$2.99
Plantain
$2.50
White Rice
$1.99
Jollof Rice
$15.99
White Rice Stew
$15.99
Ofada Stew
$15.99
Vegetable Sauce
$15.99
Tilapia
$19.99
Cat fish
$45.00
Cat fish
$35.00
Tilapia
$25.00
Tilapia
$35.00
Side of Jollof
$4.50
Food
Toni's Grinder
6" - Small Salami & Cheese
$6.99
6" - Small Ham & Cheese
$6.99
6" - Small Meatball & Cheese
$6.99
6" - Small Sausage & Cheese
$6.99
6" - Small Turkey & Cheese
$6.99
6" - Small Steak & Cheese
$6.99
6" - Small Vegetarian & Cheese
$6.99
6" - Small Italian
$6.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese
6" - Small Yankee
$6.99
Turkey, ham, cheese
6" - Small Grilled Chicken Philly
$6.99
6" - Small Chicken Fillet & Cheese
$6.99
6" - Small Tuna & Cheese
$6.99
12" - Large Salami & Cheese
$10.99
12" - Large Ham & Cheese
$10.99
12" - Large Meatball & Cheese
$10.99
12" - Large Sausage & Cheese
$10.99
12" - Large Turkey & Cheese
$10.99
12" - Large Steak & Cheese
$10.99
12" - Large Vegetarian & Cheese
$10.99
12" - Large Italian
$10.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese
12" - Large Yankee
$10.99
Turkey, ham, cheese
12" - Large Grilled Chicken Philly
$10.99
12" - Large Chicken Fillet & Cheese
$10.99
12" - Large Tuna & Cheese
$10.99