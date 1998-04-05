Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Toni's Pizza Lakewood OH

79 Reviews

$$

13619 Detroit Ave

Lakewood, OH 44107

Popular Items

1lb Jumbo Wings
14" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
Cheesy Bread

PIZZA

10" CHEESE PIZZA

$7.00

10" PEPPERONI PIZZA

$8.00

10" SAUSAGE PIZZA

$8.00

10' VEGGIES PIZZA

$13.00

10" SUPREME PIZZA

$14.00

14" CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

14" PEPPERONI PIZZA

$13.00

14" SAUSAGE PIZZA

$13.00

14' VEGGIES PIZZA

$17.00

14" SUPREME PIZZA

$18.00

18" CHEESE PIZZA

$17.00

18" PEPPERONI PIZZA

$18.00

18" SAUSAGE PIZZA

$18.00

18" VEGGIES PIZZA

$21.00

18" SUPREME PIZZA

$22.00

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

10" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$7.00

14" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$12.00

18" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$17.00

SPECIALS

10" Toni's Signature

$17.00

10" Meat Supreme

$17.00

10" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$17.00

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

10" Mordadella

$17.00

10" Gyro Pizza

$17.00

14" Toni's Signature

$20.00

14" Meat Supreme

$20.00

14" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$20.00

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00

14" Mordadella

$20.00

14" Gyro Pizza

$20.00

14" Calzone

$11.00

18" Toni's Signature

$26.00

18" Meat Supreme

$26.00

18" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$26.00

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.00

18" Mordadella

$26.00

18" Gyro Pizza

$26.00

JUMBO WINGS

1lb Jumbo Wings

$9.49

2lb Jumbo Wings

$17.99

3lb Jumbo Wings

$26.99

SUBS

12" Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$14.00

12" Chicken Philly Sub

$14.00

12" Meatball Sub

$15.00

12" Italian Sub

$12.00

12" Veggie Sub

$12.00

SIDES

Cheesy Bread

$7.00

Mozzarella Stick (6pcs)

$8.00

Onion Rings (8pcs)

$8.00

Lg Fries

$6.00

Ranch

$1.25

Marinara Sauce

$1.25

Garlic Butter Cup

$1.25

Honey Mustard

$1.25

Blue Cheese

$1.25

Chipotle Ranch

$1.25

Cucumber Wasabi

$1.25

Tzatziki Sauce

$1.25

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.25

Hot Sauce

$1.25

Mild Sauce

$1.25

BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Mango Habanero

$1.25

Garlic Parmesan

$1.25

Bourbon Molasses

$1.25

Greek Dressing

$1.25

Italian Dressing

$1.25

Cesaer Dressing

Cesar Dressing

$1.25

Red Pepper Flakes On Side

$0.25

Banana Pep Side

$1.00

SALADS

House Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

DESSERT

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Giant Triple Chocolate Brownie

$6.00

Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

Specialty Cake Slices

$7.00

DRINKS

2 liter

$4.00

20oz Bottle

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

20oz Smartwater

$2.50

12oz Can

$1.50

Monster

$3.00

6pk Carry Out ONLY

$12.99

Coores Lt Carry Out Only

$8.25

12 Pk Carry Out Only

$18.99

Tecate 12 Pk (Takeout Only)

$12.99

Tecate 12pk Carry Out Only

$12.99

Tall Can Beer (Takeout Only)

$3.00

#1 Trouilla Trouillard Brut 3l

$300.00

#2 Grand Ve Grandveneur Cdp Lesorigines

$75.00

#3 Rubus Shiraz Sp Editon 18 Rub

$100.00

#4 Collemat Collemattoni brunello riserva 120 Spain

$130.00

#5 Bavencoff Mmorey St Denis 16 Ba 65 Chile

$90.00

#6 Buoncertiani Core Cab 2015 Bu 50 Argentina

$180.00

#7 Jax Vine block 3 Cabernet Sauvignon 19

$130.00

#8 Clos mog Priorat Mogador Manyetes 2018 Splitc 15 Btl

$120.00

#9 Lismore Chardonnay Res 2017

$60.00

#10 Alain De vouvray Alaintreille 2020 Ala

$18.00

#11 Roland C 2016 Roland Grand Cru Spec

$90.00

#12 Pannier champagne Brut Rose nv pannier 90 Italy

$42.00

#13 Pernot B Puligny Mont Champ Gain 19 Per

$160.00

#14 Modoree Cdr Rose 2021 Mordoree

$23.00

#15 Buoncristiani rosato 19 Buoncr

$25.00

#16 Siegel Ketran Red Blend 2013 S 70 France

$80.00

Jax Vine Jax Dutton ranch chardonnay 19

$35.00

Mordoree Tavel Rose Dame rousse 2020 Mo

$35.00

BURGERS

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Vegan Burger

$14.00

Gyro Sandwich

$12.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

New York Style Pizza! Come in and enjoy!

Location

13619 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

Directions

Gallery
Toni's Pizza image
Toni's Pizza image

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lakewood

Search popular restaurants
Map
