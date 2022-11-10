Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Toni's Sushi Bar

1,050 Reviews

$$

1208 Washington Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Popular Items

Salmon
Tuna
NY Spicy Tuna Roll

Kitchen Appetizer

Edamame

$6.50

Shumai Shrimp

$8.50

Shrimp Dumplings

Gyoza

$8.50

Pork Dumplings

Shishito

$7.00

Creamy Shrimp

$17.00

Fried rock shrimp with spicy mayo

Miso Eggplant

$8.50

Grilled Japanese Eggplant ewith miso sesame sauce and bonito flakes

Fresh Summer Roll

$16.00

Beef Negimaki

$20.00

Scallion wrapped in thinly sliced sirloin and broiled with teriyaki sauce

Wagyu Beef Gyoza

$12.00

Homemade panfried beef wagyu dumplings

Ohitashi

$7.00

Cold Boiled Spinach with Tentsuyu

Age Tofu

$7.50

Fried Tofu served with tempura sauce

Shiitake and Tofu

$8.50

Shiitake mushrooms, snow peas and tofu in Tentsuyu Butter sauce

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$17.00

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$12.00

Vegetable Tempura

Soft Shell Crab

$20.00

Crispy friend whole soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce

Hamachi Kama

$22.00

Sushi Bar Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$23.00

Today's fresh catch

Hamachi Jalapeno

$25.00

Thinly sliced Hamachi with Jalapeno and ponzu sauce

Salmon Carpaccio

$20.00

with mayo, scallion, masago and sesame dressing

Crunchy Sushi

$9.00

Crispy fried sushi rice topped with our spicy tuna

Toro Tartar

$30.00

Caviar, gold flakes, spicy rice paper cracker, tomato, arugula with dry garlic, fresh shallots, chive and yuzu/soy dressing

Naruto

$14.00

Kanikama, eel, avocado, nori wrapped in paper thin cucumber

Naruto Salmon

$16.00

Salmon, avocado and mas ago wrapped in Thinly peeled cucumber

Naruto Tuna

$18.00

Tuna, avocado and masago wrapped in thinly peeled cucumber

Spicy Tuna Tartar

$18.50

Chopped tuna mixed with Japanese mayo, hot sesame oil, scallions and masago

Spicy Salmon Tartar

$18.50

Choped salmon mixed with Japanese mayo, hot sesame oil, scallions and masago

Truffle Salmon

$25.00

Salmon Sashimi honey truffle sauce topped with shaved fresh truffles

Truffle Scallop

$25.00

Scallop Carpaccio with truffle dressing and shaved truffles.

Tuna Tataki

$20.00

Seared Fillet of tuna served with ponzu sauce

Usuzukuri

$24.00

thinly sliced sashimi served with ponzu sauce

Sunomono Conch

$12.00

with seaweed, cucumber and sweet vinegar sauce

Sunomono Octopus

$12.00

with seaweed, cucumber and sweet vinegar sauce

Sunomono Snow Crab

$19.00

with seaweed, cucumber and sweet vinegar sauce

Sushi/Sashimi A la Carte

Tuna

$6.00

Salmon

$5.00

Torched Truffle Salmon Belly

$7.50

Hamachi

$6.50

O-Toro

$13.00

Aburi Toro with Caviar

$13.00

Blue Fin Toro torched rare and topped with caviar

Chu-Toro

$11.00

Blue Fin Tuna

$8.00

Uni-Domestic

$11.00

Japanese Uni -Sea Urchin

$18.00

Ikura-salmon roe

$7.00

Eel-Unagi

$7.00

Ebi-Shrimp

$5.00

Japanese Snapper/Seabreem

$7.00

Tamago

$4.00

Scallop

$6.00

Ika-Squid

$5.00

Tako-Octopus

$5.00

Saba-Mackerel

$7.00

Conch

$5.00

Snow Crab

$11.00

Masago

$5.00

Amaebi-Sweet Shrimp

$7.00

served with crispy fried head of shrimp

Anago-Sea Eel

$10.00

Conch

$5.00

Kanikama

$4.00

Kanpachi

$7.00

Sushi Plates

Sashimi Deluxe

$49.00

20 sashimi slices fo todays freshest catch

Sashimi Chef

$80.00

18 slices of our highest quality of today's catch. To include Toro and Uni based on availability

Chef's Choice Moriawase

$62.00

Our Chef's Premium selection of today's freshest fish (9 pieces)and a Negi-Toro Roll.

Moriawase for 1

$36.00

California Roll plus 9 pieces of Nigiri

Moriawase for 2

$58.00

California Roll plus 18 pieces of Nigiri

Tonis Choice for 1

$46.00

8 Nigiri, 9 Sashimi and California Roll

Tonis Choice for 2

$71.50

16 Nigiri, 12 Sashimi, California Roll

Tonis Choice for 3

$99.50

24 Nigiri, 15 Sashimi, California Roll and Bagel Roll

Chirashi

$36.00

Sushi Rice Decorated with today's fresh catch of Sashimi

Tekka Don

$38.00

Sushi Rice Decorated with Fresh sliced Tuna Sashimi

Salmon Don

$34.00

Sushi Rice Decorated with Fresh sliced Salmon Sashimi

Hand Rolls

Handroll California

$7.00

Kanikama, Cucumber and Avocado

Handroll Eel

$9.50

Eel and Cucumber

Handroll Hamachi

$10.00

Hamachi and scallions

Handroll Hot Tuna

$8.00

Tuna, scallions and kimchi sauce

Handroll Norwegian

$11.00

Salmon, Ikura, Scallions, cucumber, kanikama and mayo

Handroll NY Spicy Salmon

$8.50

Handroll NY Spicy Tuna

$8.50

Tuna, masago, hot sesame oil, mayo and scallions

Handroll Salmon

$8.50

Salmon

Handroll Scallop

$10.00

Handroll Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

Handroll Tuna

$8.50

Tuna

Handroll Vegetable

$8.00

assorted vegetables

Handroll Prep Scallop

$11.00

Rolls

Bagel Roll

$10.00

Seaweed out Salmon, Cream cheese and scallions

Caliente Roll

$15.00

Rice out roll with white fish tempura, lettuce, scallions, kimchi sauce, sesame seeds and mayo

California Eel Roll

$18.00

California Roll Topped with eel sashimi

California Rainbow Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with Salmon, white fish and tuna sashimi

California Roll

$9.00

Rice outside roll with sesame, kanikama, avocado and cucumber

California Salmon Roll

$16.00

California Roll topped with salmon sashimi

Chicken Katsu Roll

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Katsu, lettuce and curry mayonnaise

Chirashi Roll

$18.00

Tuna,Salmon,Hamachi,Kaiware,Tempura Flaks, avocado,chopped wasabi and yuzu koso

Dragon Roll

$17.00

Rice outside roll with sesame, eel, scallions, cucumber, mayo and topped with sliced avocado

Dreaming Shrimp Roll

$16.00

Rice outside roll with masago, shrimp tempura, lettuce and curry mayo

Eel Avocado Roll

$15.00

Inside out with sesame seeds

Hamachi Roll

$13.00

Seaweed out roll with hamachi and scallions

Hot Tuna Roll

$11.00

Seaweed out roll with tuna, scallions and kimchi sauce

Snow Crab Roll

$23.00

Rice out roll with king crab, lettuce, asparagus, sesame seeds and mayo

Lobster Tempura Roll

$26.00

NY Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Seaweed out roll with tuna, mayo, scallion and hot sesame oil

Salmon Roll

$10.00

Seaweed Out Salmon

Samurai Roll

$17.00

Rice out roll with Tuna, Hamachi, Avocado, scallions and asparagus

South Beach Roll

$17.00

Rice out roll with eel, salmon skin, avocado, scallions, cucumber and masago

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$17.00

Hamachi, scallion, avocado, kizami wasabi, wasabi mayo and serrano pepper

Spider Roll

$18.00

Rice outside roll with masago, fried soft shell crab, avocado and scallions

Tekka Roll

$10.00

Seaweed out roll with tuna

Tenmaki Roll

$16.00

Rice out roll with shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallions and masago

Vegetables Roll

$10.00

Entree

Fire NOW

Teriyaki Chicken

$26.00

Served with steamed vegetables

Chicken Katsu

$26.00

Breaded chicken deep fried served with Katsu and curry mayonaise sauce

Teriyaki Salmon

$27.50

Served with steamed vegetables

Toni's Grilled Salmon

$27.50

Tomato, garlic-butter sauce with steamed vegetables

Chilean Seabass Dinner

$38.00

Miso/Sake marinated broiled and served with steamed vegetables

Steak Teriyaki

$30.00

Tonis Garlic Steak

$36.00

NY Steak Grilled topped with onion, mushroom and garlic sauce

Hot Udon or Soba Soup

$16.50

Hot soup with shiitake, snowpeas nd scallions

Yaki Udon

$18.50

Sauteed with vegetables

Vegetable Tempura Dinner

$22.00

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura Dinner

$27.00

Vegetables Fried Rice

$16.00

Organic Chicken Fried Rice

$18.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$20.00

Wagyu Fried Rice

$22.00

Kimchi Ramen

$17.00

Spicy Kimchi broth and topping with sliced pork belly scallions and bean sprouts

Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.00

Creamy pork bone broth ramen from the south of Japan. Sliced Pork Belly, bean sprouts and scallions

Miso Butter Ramen

$17.00

This ramen is from northern Japan. Miso broth with buttered corn, pork belly, bean sprouts and scallions

Soup & Salads

Miso Soup

$3.50

House Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, carrots, cherry tomato with miso ginger dressing

Small Side Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, carrots with miso dressing

Tuna Avocado Salad

$18.50

Cubed raw tuna and avocado tossed in house sesame dressing

Hiyashi Wakame

$6.50

Seasoned seaweed salad

Mixed Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Spicy Seafood Soup

$9.00

Hot and spicy mixed seafood soup

Clam Miso Soup

$8.00

little neck clams

Nameko Miso Soup

$7.00

miso soup with nameko mushrooms and tofu

Sides

White Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Pickled Ginger

$1.50

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Curry mayo

$1.00

Jalapeno

$1.00

Tempura Flake

$2.00

Alcohol

Jizake Tenzan, Japan GENSHU

$38.00Out of stock

This Junmai Genshu Sake explemplifies delicuousness of Sake. 300ML

Kan San Sui, Japan DAIGINJO

$79.00

720mL This Sake is made from finest Yamadanishiki and yume ikkon rice. Mild clean taste with fruity ginjo aroma

MU, Japan DAIGINJO

$58.00

720mL Flavors of pear, this sake has low acidity which allows concentrated richness and complexity

Sho-Chiku_Bai, California NIGORI

$19.00

375mL Coarsely unfiltiered, this sweet sake is milk like

Shirakawago, Japan NIGORI GINJO

$31.00

This milky sake has mellow taste and earthy aroma

Sawanoi "Dai-Karakuchi", Japan JUNMAI

$124.00

1800mL Magnum Extra Dry Sake with fruit and flower aromas finish with savory flavors

Otokoyama, Japan JUNMAI

$124.00

1800mL Magnum Refreshingly smooth with a full body and a very dry finish

Onikoroshi, Japan GINJO

$153.00

1800mL Magnum Delicate and smooth with a balance taste

Shochikubai, California GINJO

$19.00

300mL bottle Traditional sake, silky smooth and full bodies.

Kiri Lychee Sake

$34.00

500mL Sake infused with natural essence of lychee

Kirin Light 12oz

$6.00

Kirin Ichiban 12oz

$6.00

Asahi

$6.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1208 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

