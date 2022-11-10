Sushi & Japanese
Toni's Sushi Bar
1,050 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1208 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Moshi Moshi South Beach - 1448 Washigton ave
4.0 • 883
1448 Washigton ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurant
Sushi Garage - Sushi Garage Miami Beach
4.3 • 2,034
1784 West Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami Beach
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 South Beach
5.0 • 6,765
1245 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurant