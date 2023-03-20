Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tonito's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

3085 RICHLANDS HWY

Suite 1

Jacksonville, NC 28540

Popular Items

Large Hand Tossed
Medium Hand Tossed
Chicken Wings (8)

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Small

$11.00
Medium Hand Tossed

Medium Hand Tossed

$13.00

Medium Thin Crust

$13.00

Large Hand Tossed

$15.00

Large Thin Crust

$15.00

Deep Dish

$16.00
New Yorker

New Yorker

$17.00

Slices

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.25
1 Topping Slice

1 Topping Slice

$2.75
2 Topping Slice

2 Topping Slice

$3.25
Specialty Slice

Specialty Slice

$4.00

Pizza Pot Pie

A cheesy single serving portion of your favorite sauce and up to three toppings.
BYO Pizza Pot Pie

BYO Pizza Pot Pie

$6.49

A cheesy single serving portion of your favorite sauce and up to three toppings.

Strombolis & Calzones

Stromboli

Stromboli

$8.99

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Fresh Mozzarella

Philly Cheesesteak Stromboli

Philly Cheesesteak Stromboli

$8.99

Steak, Onion, Green Pepper, Shredded Provolone

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$8.99

Chicken, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Buffalo Sauce

Calzone

Calzone

$8.99

Ham, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Specialty Pizza

Supreme

Supreme

$14.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Extra Cheese

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$14.00+

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Beef, Bacon, Extra Cheese

Veggie Lovers

Veggie Lovers

$14.00+

Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Black Olive, Shredded Parmesan

Hawaiian

$14.00+

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Shredded Provolone

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00+

Ranch Dressing, Steak, Onion, Green Pepper, Shredded Provolone

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00+

Ranch Dressing, Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Onion

BBQ Chicken

$14.00+

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion

Pepperoni Lovers

$14.00+

Double Pepperoni, Shredded Provolone, Shredded Parmesan

MVP Pizza

MVP Pizza

$14.00+

Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Vodka Sauce, Pesto Sauce

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00+

Marinara Sauce, Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Spices

White Pizza

$14.00+

Ricotta Cheese, Ham, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Side Items

Appetizers

3-Piece Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll

3-Piece Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll

$9.49

Steak, Onion, Cheese

4-Piece Meatball Sliders

4-Piece Meatball Sliders

$8.49

Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella

Salads

Small House Salad

$3.99

Small Ceasar Salad

$3.99

Bread Sides

All Bread Sides Comes w/ One Complimentary Dipping Cup
8-Piece Bread Sticks

8-Piece Bread Sticks

$3.99

8 Sticks, Garlic Butter, Seasoning

8-Piece Garlic Knots

8-Piece Garlic Knots

$3.99

8 Knots, Minced Garlic, Butter, Seasoning, Parmesan Cheese

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

8 Sticks, Garlic Butter, Seasoning, Mixed Cheese

Bacon Cheese Sticks

Bacon Cheese Sticks

$6.99

8 Sticks, Garlic Butter, Seasoning, Bacon, Mixed Cheese

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings (8)

Chicken Wings (8)

$9.99

Mild, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Citrus Chipotle, Teriyaki, Plain

Chicken Wings (16)

Chicken Wings (16)

$18.99

Mild, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Citrus Chipotle, Teriyaki, Plain

Chicken Wings (24)

$27.99

Mild, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Citrus Chipotle, Teriyaki, Plain

Chicken Wings (32)

$36.99

Mild, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Citrus Chipotle, Teriyaki, Plain

Boneless Wings (8)

Boneless Wings (8)

$9.99

Mild, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Citrus Chipotle, Teriyaki, Plain

Boneless Wings (16)

$18.99

Mild, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Citrus Chipotle, Teriyaki, Plain

Boneless Wings (24)

$27.99

Mild, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Citrus Chipotle, Teriyaki, Plain

Boneless Wings (32)

$36.99

Mild, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Citrus Chipotle, Teriyaki, Plain

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$8.99

Marinara Sauce, Chicken (Grilled or Breaded), Shredded Parmesan, Fresh Mozzarella

Meatball Marinara

Meatball Marinara

$8.99

Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Parmesan

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken (Grilled or Breaded)

Chicken Carbonara

Chicken Carbonara

$8.99

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken (Grilled or Breaded), Bacon, Mushroom, Onion

Veggie Primavera

$8.99

Alfredo Sauce, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato

Cold Subs

Club Sub

$6.99+

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$6.99+

Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Bacon, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Italian Sub

$6.99+

Ham, Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Oil & Vinegar, Provolone, Spices, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Ham & Cheese Sub

$6.99+

Ham, American, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Turkey Sub

$6.99+

Turkey, American Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Veggie Sub

$6.99+

Spinach, Mushroom, Banana Pepper, Roasted Red Pepper, Provolone Cheese, Oil & Vinegar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Hot Subs

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$6.99+

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$6.99+

Marinara Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Shredded Parmesan, Fresh Mozzarella

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$6.99+

Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Shredded Parmesan, Fresh Mozzarella, Spices

Buffalo Chicken Sub

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$6.99+

Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Grilled Chicken, Onion, Provolone Cheese

BBQ Chicken Sub

$6.99+

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onion, Monterey Jack Cheese

Pizza Sub

$6.99+

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Mozzarella Cheese

Chips

Multigrain Original

Multigrain Original

$1.49
Garden Salsa

Garden Salsa

$1.49
Harvest Cheddar

Harvest Cheddar

$1.49

Desserts

8-Piece Cinnamon Sticks

8-Piece Cinnamon Sticks

$3.99

8 Sticks, Butter, Cinnamon Sugar

Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$4.99

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Beverage

2 Ltr

2ltr Pepsi

2ltr Pepsi

$3.49
2ltr Diet Pepsi

2ltr Diet Pepsi

$3.49
2ltr Mountain Dew

2ltr Mountain Dew

$3.49
2ltr Starry

2ltr Starry

$3.49
2ltr Sunkist Orange

2ltr Sunkist Orange

$3.49
2ltr Root Beer

2ltr Root Beer

$3.49

20 Oz

20oz Pepsi

20oz Pepsi

$1.99
20oz Cherry Pepsi

20oz Cherry Pepsi

$1.99
20oz Diet Pepsi

20oz Diet Pepsi

$1.99
20oz Mountain Dew

20oz Mountain Dew

$1.99
20oz Starry

20oz Starry

$1.99
20oz Sunkist Orange

20oz Sunkist Orange

$1.99
20oz Root Beer

20oz Root Beer

$1.99
20oz Water

20oz Water

$1.99
20oz Sweet Tea

20oz Sweet Tea

$2.39
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
**FREE DELIVERY**

3085 RICHLANDS HWY, Suite 1, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

