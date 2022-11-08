Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Tonno Gloucester

No reviews yet

2 Main St

Gloucester, MA 01930

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Tagliatelle Bolognese
Caesar Salad

Raw Bar

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Diced raw tuna tossed in a citrus vinaigrette served with chive oil and house crostini.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$4.00

Poached shrimp, served with house cocktail sauce and lemon. $4.00 per piece please select how many.

Cherrystones

$3.00

Roasted Oyster

$5.50

Sfizi

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.00
Olives

Olives

$6.00

Assorted olives marinated in olive oil, rosemary, and lemon

Primi

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Gem lettuce, house croutons, anchovy based dressing with olive oil, Parmesan cheese, Dijon mustard, garlic, and egg yolks.

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$9.00+

Arugula, shaved parmigiano, balsamic.

Gem Salad

Gem Salad

$9.00+

Gem lettuce, salami, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, radish, red onion, and grated provolone cheese, with a mustard vinaigrette (which contains anchovy, capers, and white wine vinegar.)

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

Squid soaked in buttermilk, tossed in semolina and flour, deep fried, then tossed with a pickled pepper and garlic sauce.

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$17.00

Lump Crab meat cake served with peperonata and remoulade.

Mozzarella

Mozzarella

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, olive oil, aged balsamic vinegar, and fresh basil.

Shrimp Scampi Bruschetta

Shrimp Scampi Bruschetta

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp in lemon, white wine and butter sauce, served with roasted garlic grilled bread.

Spicy Octopus

Spicy Octopus

$18.00

Seared octopus with fregula (semolina based pasta), spicy tomato sauce, oregano, and olive oil.

Mussels

Mussels

$16.00

Prince Edward Island Mussels, stewed in tomato sauce, fennel, and shellfish stock. Finished with butter and herbs.

Stew Clams

Stew Clams

$17.00

Clams stewed in a tomato broth with white beans and pancetta.

Mushroom Risotto

$18.00

Mushroom Risotto, oyster mushroom, shiitake mushroom, fontina, parmigiano

Arancini

Arancini

$14.00

Arborio rice cooked with onions, white wine, and Fontina cheese, formed into a ball, breaded and deep fried. Served with plumb tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$15.00

A blend of veal, pork, and beef, blended with Parmesan cheese, milk, garlic, oregano, onion, and Panko breadcrumbs.

Secondi

Cioppino

Cioppino

$34.00

Seafood stew made with clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari, cod, and swordfish. Served in a roasted fennel, tomato, and shrimp broth and served with grilled bread with lemon aioli.

Grilled Tuna Steak

Grilled Tuna Steak

$33.00

Grilled or seared 8oz tuna steak, cooked to order, served over white beans with pancetta and tomato. and sauteed escarole

Salmon

Salmon

$31.00

Fregola, succotash, fennel puree, frisee

Grilled Swordfish

Grilled Swordfish

$32.00

Grilled 8oz Swordfish steak served over stewed chickpeas with pancetta and tomato and sauteed spinach.

Cod Oreganata

Cod Oreganata

$33.00

8oz Cod loin cooked in white wine, butter, and chicken stock. Topped with toasted oregano bread crumbs and served on a bed of creamed leeks and potatoes.

Boneless Half Chicken

Boneless Half Chicken

$28.00

Boneless half chicken, brined and marinated in olive oil and herbs, pan seared and finished in the oven. Served with a garlic pan jus, Yukon potatoes, and roasted red onions.

Grilled Filet

Grilled Filet

$48.00

8oz Beef Filet, grilled to order, served with sauteed rabe and roasted potatoes.

Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled Pork Chop

$31.00

Brined, Bone-in pork chop, cooked to order, served with vinegar peppers and roasted Yukon potatoes, with a lemon and garlic pan jus.

Veal Saltimbocca

Veal Saltimbocca

$28.00

Floured and seared veal cutlet in a lemon sage sauce, topped with grilled prosciutto. Served with roasted potato and asparagus.

Veal Milanese

Veal Milanese

$28.00

Thinly pounded veal cutlet, lightly breaded and fried, served with a fresh arugula, cucumber, and tomato salad dressed simply with olive oil and lemon juice. Finished with parmesan cheese.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.00

Breaded and fried chicken cutlet finished with plum tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of housemade rigatoni pasta and plum tomato sauce.

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Thinly pounded chicken cutlet, lightly breaded and fried, served with a fresh arugula, cucumber, and tomato salad dressed simply with olive oil and lemon juice. Finished with parmesan cheese.

Ribeye

$44.00

Pasta

Sunday Sauce

Sunday Sauce

$29.00

Homemade Tagliatelle Pasta with homemade meatballs, sausage, and plum tomato sauce.

Tagliatelle Bolognese

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$29.00

House made tagliatelle pasta with home made bolognese sauce which contains veal, pork, beef, onion, carrot, fennel, cooked in red wine and tomato paste, fennel cream and Parmesan cheese.

Spaghetti Fra Diavlo

$30.00

Sauteed shrimp cooked with spicy tomato sauce, shellfish stock, and chives. Tossed in home made pasta.

Orecchiette w/ Sausage

Orecchiette w/ Sausage

$26.00

House made pasta cooked with house made fennel pork sausage, roasted garlic, and red pepper flakes, tossed with broccoli rabe and finished with Parmesan cheese and plum tomato sauce.

Cacio Pepe

Cacio Pepe

$18.00

Home made pasta cooked with pecorino cheese and black pepper.

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$20.00

Sides

Asparagus

$10.00

Grilled asparagus.

Potatoes

$9.00

Oven-roasted potatoes.

White Beans

$8.00

Cooked in pancetta and tomato.

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Sauteed broccoli rabe

Side Fries

$8.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.00

Espresso soaked lady fingers layered and topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.

Cannoli

$8.00

Three mini cannoli shells stuffed with a sweetened citrus ricotta filling.

Cheesecake

$12.00

Biscotti

$8.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Tender Parm

$12.00

Kids Fish Sticks

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti & Tomato

$8.00

Kids Rigatoni & Butter

$9.00

Plastic Utensils

Plastic Utensils

Nonna's Family Dinner

Nonna's Chicken Parm for Four

$75.00

Chicken Parmigiana, Meatballs, Rigatoni and Plum Tomato Sauce, Caesar Salad & Garlic Bread

Nonna's Chicken Parm for Six

$110.00

Chicken Parmigiana, Meatballs, Rigatoni and Plum Tomato Sauce, Caesar Salad & Garlic Bread

Nonna's Spag Meatballs for Four

$70.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs with Plum Tomato Sauce, Arancinis, Antipasto Board, Arugula Salad & Garlic Bread

Nonna's Spag Meatballs for Six

$100.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs with Plum Tomato Sauce, Arancinis, Antipasto Board, Arugula Salad & Garlic Bread

Mercato/More

Home Made Rigatoni (1lb)

Home Made Rigatoni (1lb)

$8.00
Quart Of Plum Tomato Sauce

Quart Of Plum Tomato Sauce

$10.00
Quart Of Bolognese

Quart Of Bolognese

$22.00
Quart of Tuna Tartar w/ Crostini

Quart of Tuna Tartar w/ Crostini

$75.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Half Tray (Must be Ordered 24 hours in Advance) (Feeds 6-10 people)

MUST BE ORDERED 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Gem Lettuce Salad

$30.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Caesar Salad, Parmigiano, Croutons

$28.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Garlic Bread

$18.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

16pcs Arancini with Tomato

$32.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

16pcs Meatballs

$40.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Spicy Octopus, Tomato, Fregola & Grilled bread

$60.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Fried Calamari with Cherry Peppers

$70.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Mussels, Tomato, Fennel & Grilled Bread

$45.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Rigatoni Pasta Plum Tomato Sauce

$35.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Rigatoni Pasta Bolognese

$60.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Orecchiette Pasta, Sausage and Rabe

$50.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Chicken Parmigiano

$60.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Chicken Milanese

$60.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Chicken Piccata

$60.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Boneless Half Chicken with Potatoes and Garlic Gravy

$65.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Grilled Pork Chop with Potatoes and Vinegar Peppers

$75.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Veal Parmigiano

$65.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Veal Milanese

$65.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Veal Saltimbocca

$70.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Sunday Sauce

$95.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Full Tray (Must be Ordered 24 hours in Advance) (Feeds up 10-20 people)

MUST BE ORDERED 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Gem Lettuce Salad

$52.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Caesar Salad, Parmigiano, Croutons

$50.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Garlic Bread

$32.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

32pcs Arancini with Tomato Sauce

$60.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

32pcs Meatballs

$80.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Spicy Octopus, Tomato, Fregola & Grilled Bread

$110.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Fried Calamari with Cherry Peppers

$120.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Mussels, Tomato, Fennel & Grilled Bread

$75.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Rigatoni Pasta with Plum Tomato Sauce

$70.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Rigatoni Pasta Bolognese

$110.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Orecchiette Pasta with Sausage and Rabe

$100.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Chicken Parmigiano

$110.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Chicken Milanese

$110.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Chicken Piccata

$110.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Boneless Half Chicken with Potatoes & Garlic Gravy

$100.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Grilled Pork Chop with Potatoes and Vinegar Peppers

$125.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Veal Parmigiano

$120.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Veal Milanese

$120.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Veal Saltimbocca

$125.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Sunday Sauce

$175.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Sides & More

Half Tray Grilled Asparagus

$60.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Half Tray Roasted Potatoes

$32.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$40.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Seasonal Risotto with Fontina

$44.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Pint of Olives

$12.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Quart of Olives

$24.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Quart of Tuna Tartar w/ Crostini

Quart of Tuna Tartar w/ Crostini

$75.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Dessert

Tiramisu - Serves 12

$45.00

MUST BE ORDERED 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Seasonal Cheesecake

$45.00

MUST BE ORDERED 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Cannoli Each

$2.50

MUST BE ORDERED 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Bottled Cocktails

We've bottled up our signature cocktails for you to enjoy at home.
Espresso Martini 1L

Espresso Martini 1L

$52.00

Ryan & Wood Vodka, Kahlúa, Crème de Cacao, Espresso

Pistachio Martini 1L

Pistachio Martini 1L

$52.00

Vanilla Vodka, Pistachio Crème Liqueur, Baileys

Limoncello Martini 1L

$52.00

Beauport Vodka, Limoncello Crema Liqueur

Barrel Aged Negroni 1L

$60.00Out of stock

Right Gin, Campari, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Barrel-Aged In-House

Barrel Aged Manhattan 1L

$75.00

Bully Boy Whiskey, Bully Boy Amaro, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Black Walnut Bitters, Barrel-Aged In-House

Single Espresso Btl

$15.00

Single Pistachio Btl

$15.00

Single Limoncello Btl

$15.00

Merchandise

Rocks Glass (10.5 oz)

$10.00

Wine Glass (12 oz)

$12.00

High Ball Glass (12 oz)

$10.00

Tonno Unisex T-Shirt

$24.00+

Black T-shirts

Tonno Hat

$25.00

1/4 Zip Sweatshirt

$46.00

Throw Blankets

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
2 Main St, Gloucester, MA 01930

