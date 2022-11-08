- Home
- /
- Gloucester
- /
- Italian
- /
- Tonno - Gloucester
Tonno Gloucester
No reviews yet
2 Main St
Gloucester, MA 01930
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Raw Bar
Primi
Caesar Salad
Gem lettuce, house croutons, anchovy based dressing with olive oil, Parmesan cheese, Dijon mustard, garlic, and egg yolks.
Arugula Salad
Arugula, shaved parmigiano, balsamic.
Gem Salad
Gem lettuce, salami, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, radish, red onion, and grated provolone cheese, with a mustard vinaigrette (which contains anchovy, capers, and white wine vinegar.)
Calamari
Squid soaked in buttermilk, tossed in semolina and flour, deep fried, then tossed with a pickled pepper and garlic sauce.
Crab Cake
Lump Crab meat cake served with peperonata and remoulade.
Mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, olive oil, aged balsamic vinegar, and fresh basil.
Shrimp Scampi Bruschetta
Sauteed shrimp in lemon, white wine and butter sauce, served with roasted garlic grilled bread.
Spicy Octopus
Seared octopus with fregula (semolina based pasta), spicy tomato sauce, oregano, and olive oil.
Mussels
Prince Edward Island Mussels, stewed in tomato sauce, fennel, and shellfish stock. Finished with butter and herbs.
Stew Clams
Clams stewed in a tomato broth with white beans and pancetta.
Mushroom Risotto
Mushroom Risotto, oyster mushroom, shiitake mushroom, fontina, parmigiano
Arancini
Arborio rice cooked with onions, white wine, and Fontina cheese, formed into a ball, breaded and deep fried. Served with plumb tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese.
Meatballs
A blend of veal, pork, and beef, blended with Parmesan cheese, milk, garlic, oregano, onion, and Panko breadcrumbs.
Secondi
Cioppino
Seafood stew made with clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari, cod, and swordfish. Served in a roasted fennel, tomato, and shrimp broth and served with grilled bread with lemon aioli.
Grilled Tuna Steak
Grilled or seared 8oz tuna steak, cooked to order, served over white beans with pancetta and tomato. and sauteed escarole
Salmon
Fregola, succotash, fennel puree, frisee
Grilled Swordfish
Grilled 8oz Swordfish steak served over stewed chickpeas with pancetta and tomato and sauteed spinach.
Cod Oreganata
8oz Cod loin cooked in white wine, butter, and chicken stock. Topped with toasted oregano bread crumbs and served on a bed of creamed leeks and potatoes.
Boneless Half Chicken
Boneless half chicken, brined and marinated in olive oil and herbs, pan seared and finished in the oven. Served with a garlic pan jus, Yukon potatoes, and roasted red onions.
Grilled Filet
8oz Beef Filet, grilled to order, served with sauteed rabe and roasted potatoes.
Grilled Pork Chop
Brined, Bone-in pork chop, cooked to order, served with vinegar peppers and roasted Yukon potatoes, with a lemon and garlic pan jus.
Veal Saltimbocca
Floured and seared veal cutlet in a lemon sage sauce, topped with grilled prosciutto. Served with roasted potato and asparagus.
Veal Milanese
Thinly pounded veal cutlet, lightly breaded and fried, served with a fresh arugula, cucumber, and tomato salad dressed simply with olive oil and lemon juice. Finished with parmesan cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded and fried chicken cutlet finished with plum tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of housemade rigatoni pasta and plum tomato sauce.
Chicken Milanese
Thinly pounded chicken cutlet, lightly breaded and fried, served with a fresh arugula, cucumber, and tomato salad dressed simply with olive oil and lemon juice. Finished with parmesan cheese.
Ribeye
Pasta
Sunday Sauce
Homemade Tagliatelle Pasta with homemade meatballs, sausage, and plum tomato sauce.
Tagliatelle Bolognese
House made tagliatelle pasta with home made bolognese sauce which contains veal, pork, beef, onion, carrot, fennel, cooked in red wine and tomato paste, fennel cream and Parmesan cheese.
Spaghetti Fra Diavlo
Sauteed shrimp cooked with spicy tomato sauce, shellfish stock, and chives. Tossed in home made pasta.
Orecchiette w/ Sausage
House made pasta cooked with house made fennel pork sausage, roasted garlic, and red pepper flakes, tossed with broccoli rabe and finished with Parmesan cheese and plum tomato sauce.
Cacio Pepe
Home made pasta cooked with pecorino cheese and black pepper.
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Sides
Dessert
Kid's Menu
Plastic Utensils
Nonna's Family Dinner
Nonna's Chicken Parm for Four
Chicken Parmigiana, Meatballs, Rigatoni and Plum Tomato Sauce, Caesar Salad & Garlic Bread
Nonna's Chicken Parm for Six
Chicken Parmigiana, Meatballs, Rigatoni and Plum Tomato Sauce, Caesar Salad & Garlic Bread
Nonna's Spag Meatballs for Four
Spaghetti & Meatballs with Plum Tomato Sauce, Arancinis, Antipasto Board, Arugula Salad & Garlic Bread
Nonna's Spag Meatballs for Six
Spaghetti & Meatballs with Plum Tomato Sauce, Arancinis, Antipasto Board, Arugula Salad & Garlic Bread
Mercato/More
Half Tray (Must be Ordered 24 hours in Advance) (Feeds 6-10 people)
Gem Lettuce Salad
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Caesar Salad, Parmigiano, Croutons
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Garlic Bread
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
16pcs Arancini with Tomato
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
16pcs Meatballs
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Spicy Octopus, Tomato, Fregola & Grilled bread
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Fried Calamari with Cherry Peppers
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Mussels, Tomato, Fennel & Grilled Bread
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Rigatoni Pasta Plum Tomato Sauce
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Rigatoni Pasta Bolognese
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Orecchiette Pasta, Sausage and Rabe
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Chicken Parmigiano
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Chicken Milanese
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Chicken Piccata
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Boneless Half Chicken with Potatoes and Garlic Gravy
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Grilled Pork Chop with Potatoes and Vinegar Peppers
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Veal Parmigiano
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Veal Milanese
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Veal Saltimbocca
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Sunday Sauce
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Full Tray (Must be Ordered 24 hours in Advance) (Feeds up 10-20 people)
Gem Lettuce Salad
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Caesar Salad, Parmigiano, Croutons
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Garlic Bread
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
32pcs Arancini with Tomato Sauce
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
32pcs Meatballs
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Spicy Octopus, Tomato, Fregola & Grilled Bread
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Fried Calamari with Cherry Peppers
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Mussels, Tomato, Fennel & Grilled Bread
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Rigatoni Pasta with Plum Tomato Sauce
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Rigatoni Pasta Bolognese
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Orecchiette Pasta with Sausage and Rabe
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Chicken Parmigiano
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Chicken Milanese
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Chicken Piccata
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Boneless Half Chicken with Potatoes & Garlic Gravy
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Grilled Pork Chop with Potatoes and Vinegar Peppers
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Veal Parmigiano
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Veal Milanese
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Veal Saltimbocca
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Sunday Sauce
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Sides & More
Half Tray Grilled Asparagus
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Half Tray Roasted Potatoes
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Sautéed Broccoli Rabe
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Seasonal Risotto with Fontina
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Pint of Olives
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Quart of Olives
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Quart of Tuna Tartar w/ Crostini
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Dessert
Bottled Cocktails
Espresso Martini 1L
Ryan & Wood Vodka, Kahlúa, Crème de Cacao, Espresso
Pistachio Martini 1L
Vanilla Vodka, Pistachio Crème Liqueur, Baileys
Limoncello Martini 1L
Beauport Vodka, Limoncello Crema Liqueur
Barrel Aged Negroni 1L
Right Gin, Campari, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Barrel-Aged In-House
Barrel Aged Manhattan 1L
Bully Boy Whiskey, Bully Boy Amaro, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Black Walnut Bitters, Barrel-Aged In-House
Single Espresso Btl
Single Pistachio Btl
Single Limoncello Btl
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2 Main St, Gloucester, MA 01930