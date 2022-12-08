Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Chanhassen)

No reviews yet

190 Lake Drive East, Ste 110

Chanhassen, MN 55317

Order Again

Cheesesteaks

South Philly

South Philly

$14.00

choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.

South Jersey

South Jersey

$15.00

choice of protein, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar, salt, pepper. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.

Supreme

Supreme

$15.00

choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, green pepper, jalapeño, mushroom. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.

Sunny Side of Philadelphia

Sunny Side of Philadelphia

$15.00

choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, two over-easy eggs, two strips of bacon. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.

Pretty Boy

$15.00

choice of protein, fresh jalapeno, habanero jam, two strips of bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato, Tono bbq aioli

Phat Tony

Phat Tony

$15.00

choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, habanero jam, jalapeño, two strips of bacon, Tono garlic aioli. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.

Fresh Prince

Fresh Prince

$15.00

choice of protein, choice of cheese, caramelized tomato, lettuce, extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar, salt, pepper, Tono garlic aioli. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.

Mushroom American

Mushroom American

$15.00

choice of protein, grilled onion, mushroom, white american cheese, Tono red chili oil, Tono garlic aioli. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.

Pizzas

all pizzas contain a base blend of mozzarella and/or parmesan cheese
Classico

Classico

$11.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, grana padano

Primo

Primo

$16.00

red sauce, basil, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion

Margherita

Margherita

$11.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil

Tono

Tono

$17.00

red sauce, basil, sausage, pepperoni, caramelized tomato, caramelized onion, Tono red chili oil

Don Pepe

Don Pepe

$16.00

red sauce, basil, sausage, pepperoni

Spicy Tono

Spicy Tono

$16.00

red sauce, basil, pepperoni, Tono hot honey, Tono red chili oil

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express

$17.00

cream cheese base, pineapple, ham, sweet chili sauce

Fungo

Fungo

$16.00

extra virgin olive oil base, basil, mushroom, truffle oil, garlic

El Paco

El Paco

$17.00

pulled pork, tomato, pickled onion, cilantro, queso fresco, lime juice, red chili oil, salsa verde

Bianco

Bianco

$16.00

extra virgin olive oil base, basil, caramelized onion, ricotta cheese

Pepperoni Bianco

Pepperoni Bianco

$17.00

extra virgin olive oil base, basil, pepperoni, ricotta cheese, Tono hot honey, Tono red chili oil

Fig and the Pig

Fig and the Pig

$18.00

brie cheese base, fig, proscuitto, crushed walnut, arugala, balsamic glaze

Pizza Ragazoo

Pizza Ragazoo

$8.00

8" Kid's Pizza

Le Pizze Fritta

Le Pizze Fritta

$10.00

3" Deep-Fried Pizza (4 per order)

Crafted By You

$14.00

Sides

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$5.00
Truffle Parmesan Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$6.00
Focaccia Bread

Focaccia Bread

$5.00

garlic rosemary sauce, sea salt, grana padano

Salads

Mountain Salad

Mountain Salad

$7.00+

arugula, prosciutto, tomato, parmesan, pine nuts, olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette

Italia Salad

Italia Salad

$6.00+

arugula, cherry tomato, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette, parmesan

Caprese

Caprese

$12.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, olive oil, balsamic glaze, parmesan, basil

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

romaine lettuce, parmesan, tomato, creamy Caesar

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$7.00+

romaine, grilled bbq chicken, peppadew, pickled onion, cherry tomato, tortilla strips, cheddar jack cheese, honey ranch

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$7.00+

romaine, grilled bbq chicken, beans, roasted sweet corn, cherry tomato, tortilla strips, cheddar jack cheese, queso fresco, chipotle sauce

Panzanella

Panzanella

$15.00

strawberry, cherry tomato, red onion, burrata cheese, house-toasted bread, fresh basil , honey vinaigrette

Burrata Pesto Salad

Burrata Pesto Salad

$15.00

arugula, cherry tomato, burrata cheese, olive oil, parmesan, house-toasted bread, honey, balsamic glaze, pesto

Walnut Salad

Walnut Salad

$6.00+

mixed greens, candied walnuts, peppadew, parmesan, house vinaigrette

Appleberry Salad

Appleberry Salad

$6.00+

mixed greens, candied walnuts, strawberry, apple, parmesan, maple vinaigrette

Desserts

The Dutchess

The Dutchess

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie filled with Biscoff in the center, 100% plant-based

Black Magic

Black Magic

$5.00

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie, 100% plant-based

The Wookie

The Wookie

$5.00

Sugar Cookie filled with waffles & frosting, 100% plant-based

S'more Love

S'more Love

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie filled with marshmallow, 100% plant-based

Cookies & Cream Ice Cream

$5.00+

Heath Bar Ice Cream

$5.00+

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00+

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.00
Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
With recipes going back decades, Tono offers authentic cheesesteaks and brick-oven pizza in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere.

190 Lake Drive East, Ste 110, Chanhassen, MN 55317

