Pizza
Sandwiches

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Coon Rapids)

13 Reviews

$$

3500 124th Ave NW Suite 120

Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Popular Items

No.1 South Philly
No.11 Margherita
No.9 Classico

Cheesesteaks

No.1 South Philly

No.1 South Philly

$13.00

choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.

No.2 South Jersey

No.2 South Jersey

$14.00

choice of protein, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar, salt, pepper. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.

No.3 Supreme

No.3 Supreme

$14.00

choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, green pepper, jalapeño, mushroom. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.

No.4 Sunny Side of Philadelphia

No.4 Sunny Side of Philadelphia

$14.00

choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, two over-easy eggs, two strips of bacon. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.

No.5 Speziato

No.5 Speziato

$14.00

choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, habanero jam, prosciutto, peppadew. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.

No.6 Phat Tony

No.6 Phat Tony

$14.00

choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, habanero jam, jalapeño, two strips of bacon, Tono garlic aioli. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.

No.7 Fresh Prince

No.7 Fresh Prince

$14.00

choice of protein, choice of cheese, caramelized tomato, lettuce, extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar, salt, pepper, Tono garlic aioli. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.

No.8 Mushroom American

No.8 Mushroom American

$14.00

choice of protein, grilled onion, mushroom, white american cheese, Tono red chili oil, Tono garlic aioli. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.

Seasonal Pies

El Paco

El Paco

$16.00

pulled pork, tomato, pickled onion, cilantro, queso fresco, lime juice, red chili oil, salsa verde

Pizzas

all pizzas contain a base blend of mozzarella and/or parmesan cheese
No.9 Classico

No.9 Classico

$13.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, basil, grana padano

No.10 Primo

No.10 Primo

$15.00

red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion

No.11 Margherita

No.11 Margherita

$13.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil

No.12 Tono

No.12 Tono

$16.00

red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, caramelized tomato, caramelized onion, Tono red chili oil

No.13 Don Pepe

No.13 Don Pepe

$14.00

red sauce, sausage, pepperoni

No.14 Spicy Tono

No.14 Spicy Tono

$14.00

red sauce, pepperoni, Tono hot honey, Tono red chili oil

No.15 Sicilia

No.15 Sicilia

$15.00

white sauce, caramelized tomato, garlic

No.16 Fungo

No.16 Fungo

$15.00

white sauce, mushroom, truffle oil, garlic

No.17 Chili Infusion

No.17 Chili Infusion

$15.00

white sauce, Tono red chili oil, bacon, red onion, cherry tomato, peppadew

No.18 Bianco

No.18 Bianco

$15.00

white sauce, caramelized onion, ricotta cheese

No.19 Pepperoni Bianco

No.19 Pepperoni Bianco

$15.00

white sauce, pepperoni, ricotta cheese, Tono hot honey, Tono red chili oil

No.20 Napoleno

No.20 Napoleno

$15.00

white sauce, arugula, tomato, garlic

Pizza Ragazoo

Pizza Ragazoo

$8.00

8" Kid's Pizza

Le Pizze Fritta

Le Pizze Fritta

$10.00

3" Deep-Fried Pizza (4 per order)

Crafted By You

$13.00

Sides

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$5.00
Truffle Parmesan Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$6.00
Focaccia Bread

Focaccia Bread

$5.00

garlic rosemary sauce, sea salt, grana padano

Seasonal Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$8.00+

romaine, grilled bbq chicken, peppadew, pickled onion, cherry tomato, tortilla strips, cheddar jack cheese, honey ranch

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$8.00+

romaine, grilled bbq chicken, beans, roasted sweet corn, cherry tomato, tortilla strips, cheddar jack cheese, queso fresco, chipotle sauce

Panzanella

Panzanella

$14.00

strawberry, cherry tomato, red onion, burrata cheese, house-toasted bread, fresh basil , honey vinaigrette

Burrata Pesto Salad

Burrata Pesto Salad

$14.00

arugula, cherry tomato, burrata cheese, olive oil, parmesan, house-toasted bread, honey, balsamic glaze, pesto

Walnut Salad

Walnut Salad

$7.00+

mixed greens, candied walnuts, peppadew, parmesan, house vinaigrette

Appleberry Salad

Appleberry Salad

$7.00+

mixed greens, candied walnuts, strawberry, apple, parmesan, maple vinaigrette

Salads

Mountain Salad

Mountain Salad

$7.00+

arugula, prosciutto, tomato, parmesan, pine nuts, olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette

Italia Salad

Italia Salad

$6.00+

arugula, cherry tomato, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette, parmesan

Caprese

Caprese

$10.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, olive oil, balsamic glaze, parmesan, basil

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

romaine lettuce, parmesan, tomato, creamy Caesar

Desserts

Chocolate Hazelnut Pizza

Chocolate Hazelnut Pizza

$7.00
Cookie Butter Pizza

Cookie Butter Pizza

$7.00
The Dutchess

The Dutchess

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie filled with Biscoff in the center, 100% plant-based

Black Magic

Black Magic

$5.00

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie, 100% plant-based

The Wookie

The Wookie

$5.00

Sugar Cookie filled with waffles & frosting, 100% plant-based

S'more Love

S'more Love

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie filled with marshmallow, 100% plant-based

Peanut Butter Cookie & Cream Ice Cream

Peanut Butter Cookie & Cream Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream with peanut butter & Oreos

Orchard Season Ice Cream

Orchard Season Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Vanilla base with Minnesota heirloom apple butter and brown butter cinnamon oat crumble

Rice Krispie Treat Ice Cream

Rice Krispie Treat Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Malted vanilla base with caramelized Rice Krispies and housemade marshmallow fluff

The Sugar Shack Ice Cream

The Sugar Shack Ice Cream

$6.00

Brown butter miso and maple base with a candied walnut brittle. Made with local maple syrup.

Cookies & Cream Ice Cream

Cookies & Cream Ice Cream

$6.00

sweet cream base with crushed Oreos

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.00
Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

With recipes going back decades, Tono offers authentic cheesesteaks and brick-oven pizza in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere.

Website

Location

3500 124th Ave NW Suite 120, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Directions

