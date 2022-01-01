Pizza
Sandwiches
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Coon Rapids)
13 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
With recipes going back decades, Tono offers authentic cheesesteaks and brick-oven pizza in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere.
3500 124th Ave NW Suite 120, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
