Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (St Paul)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
With recipes going back decades, Tono offers authentic cheesesteaks and brick-oven pizza in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere.
Location
1580 Saint Clair Ave, St. Paul, MN 55105
Gallery