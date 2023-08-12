Tono's Bar and Grill
1202 E DEL MAR BLVD Suite 106
Laredo, TX 78041
Toños Food Menu
Appetizers
Nachos
Monterrey Jack & jalapeños
Panchos
Monterrey Jack, beans, chorizo, avocado, & jalapeños
Quesadillas
Flour or corn tortillas, filled with Monterrey Jack
Gorditas
Filled with guisado de puerco, chicharron en salsa Verde or refried beans and cheese
Portabella Mushrooms
Marinated, sautéed with poblano and veggies
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served with toasted baguette slices
Choriqueso
Monterrey Jack and spicy Mexican chorizo
Queso Frito
Fried cheese smothered in cilantro or chipotle sauce
Toño's Melted Cheese
Sautéed onions, poblanos, tomato, corn, mushrooms, and cheese
Quail Drumsticks
Served with buffalo sauce
Buffalo Shrimp
Fried shrimp in buffalo sauce - served with bleu cheese dressing
Guacamole
Served with crispy tortilla chips
Salpicon
Onions,tomatoes,cheese and lettuce
Botana platter
Guacamole small
Soup
Cup Lala's Poblano Soup
The original cream of roasted poblano peppers, topped with cheese and crispy tostaditas "Sometimes hot...sometimes not"
Bowl Lala's Poblano Soup
The original cream of roasted poblano peppers, topped with cheese and crispy tostaditas "Sometimes hot...sometimes not"
Cup Caldo Loco
Spicy vegetable and chicken soup, topped with cheese, crispy tostadas, and avocado
Bowl Caldo Loco
Spicy vegetable and chicken soup, topped with cheese, crispy tostadas, and avocado
Cup Creamy ck Artichoke
Bowl Creamy ck Artichoke
Cup Chicken wild rice
Bowl Chicken wild rice
Cup roasted jalapeño
Bowl roasted jalapeño
Cup fideo
Bowl fideo
Salads
House Salad
Toño's Salad
Mixed greens, onions, and mushrooms
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, topped with chicken and your choice of dressing
Fried Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, topped with chicken and your choice of dressing
The Stack
Layered tomato, onion, beets, avocado, heart of palm, and panela cheese
Cesar salad
Entrées
Flautas
Beef or chicken with avocado sauce, served with fries & refried beans
Flautitas
(Beef or chicken) with guacamole, Mexican salsa, and fries
Enchiladas Suizas
(Chicken or cheese) topped with creamy tomatillo sauce and cheese, served with poblano rice & refried beans
Enchiladas Rojas
Filled with white cheese, topped with diced carrots and potatoes, served with poblano rice & refried beans
Torta
Your choice of chicken sabana, beef or chicken milanesa, or Mexican chorizo served with fries
Tostadas
Fried or al comal, choice of chicken or Mexican chorizo
Chicken Milanesa
"The Mexican fried steak" served with fries and refried beans
Beef Milanesa
"The Mexican fried steak" served with fries & refried beans
Milanesa Al Chipotle
Chicken or beef milanesa topped with chipotle sauce & cheese, served with poblano rice & refried beans
Grilled Chicken Sabana
Topped with green onions and serranos, served with borracho beans & poblano rice
Sabana Al Chipotle
Grilled chicken topped with chipotle sauce and cheese, served with refried beans & poblano rice
Sabana Lorena
Topped with veggies and cheese, served with poblano rice & refried beans
Albondigas Al Chipotle
Spicy meatballs sautéed in a chipotle tomato sauce served with poblano rice & refried beans
Guisado De Puerco
Sauteed in spicy cascabel sauce, served with poblano rice & refried beans
Mole
Shredded chicken in mole sauce, served with white rice and refried beans
Tacos Al Carbon
(Beef or chicken) flour or corn tortillas, served with borracho beans
Tacos Poblanos
(Beef or chicken) sauteed with poblano peppers & cheese, served with borracho beans
Enmoladas
Chicken cilantro
Chicken lemon pepper
Chicken florentine
Meat
Medalliones
Lemon butter, chipotle, or house served with poblano rice & veggies
Beef Tenderloin
8 oz. served with baked potato & veggies
Filete De La Casa
4 oz. tenderloin served on a fried corn tortilla, refried beans, chipotle sauce, and Jack cheese. Served with poblano rice & veggies
Ribeye
Prime 12 oz. served with baked potato & veggies
Lamb Chops
Served with poblano rice & veggies
Quail
Grilled. Served with poblano rice & veggies
Alambre tenderloin
Chicken alambre
Filete/casa choice
Tenderloin choice
Alambre tacos
Milanesa tenderloin
Guisado tenderloin
Medalliones choice
Extra Lamb chop
Extra medallion prime
Extra medalion choice
Seafood
Sides
Poblano Rice
French Fries
Baked Potato
Borracho Beans
Refried Beans
Side Spinach Au Gratin
Vegetable of the Day
Order Corn Tortillas
Order of Flour Tortillas
Basket of Chips
Change x Corn
Change x Veg grill
Change x spinach
Change x veg mix
Change x ff
Change x poblano rice
Change x white rice
Extra sauce
Calabaza rellena
Extra tostada
Extra flauta
Extra taco
Extra shrimp
Corn side
Extra enchilada
Asparagus side
Onion rings side
Pasta poblana side
White rice
Add chicken
Kids Menu
Dessert
Specials
NA Beverage (Copy)
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr Pepper
Orange Fanta
Fresca
Squirt
Topo Chico
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Coffee
Cappucino
Espresso
Half & Half
Evian
Fiji
Panna
Dasani
Mineral W Lemonade
Juice
Pina Colada Virgin
Clamato Virgin
Hot Tea
Topo Chico Sm
Breakfasts
Toños Bar Menu
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Ketel One
Chopin
Stolichnaya
Sky
Grey Goose
Tito's
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Empress
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Rum
Zacapa
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Well Tequila
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Rep
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Rep
Patron Anejo
Patron Rep
Patron Blanco
Herradura Rep
Herradura Blanco
Herradura Anejo
1800 Rep
Tradicional Rep
Maestro Dobel Rep
Maestro Dobel Anejo
Maestro Dobel Diamante
400 Conejos
Estacion Ipinal
Lajita
Well Whiskey
Black Label
Blue Label
Bulliet Rye
Bulliet
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
McAllan 12
McAllan 15
McAllan 17
Makers Mark
Glenlivet 12
Glenlivet 14
Glenlivet 15
Glenlivet 18
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 14
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Crown Royal
Dewars
J & B
Amaretto Di Saronno
Carajillo
Campari
Courvasier
Brandy Magno
Drambuie
Frangelico
Brandy Cardenal M
Grand Marnier
Martell
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Don Pedro
Licor 43
Presidente
Duque de Alba
Bailey's
Cocktails
House Margarita
Double Margarita
1/2 Top Shelf
Margarita Top Shelf
Cucumber Margarita
Tamarindo Margarita
Spicy Margarita
Cosmopolitan
House Martini
Doble Martini
Cucumber Martini
Dirty Martini
Mimosa
Mimosa Mini Bottle
Long Island Tea
Pina Colada
Vodka Clamato
Vampiro
Banderita House
Sangria
Vodka Ricky
Carajillo
Whiskey Sour
Negroni
Michelada
Bottled Beer
Indio
Pacifico
Corona Premier
Corona Extra
Negra Modelo
Modelo Especial
Bohemia
2X
Tecate
Tecate Light
Estella
Heineken
Peroni
Miller Lite
Miller 64
Coors
Michelob
Michelob Gold
Budweiser
Budweiser Light
Guiness
Pony Beer
Wine Glass
Wine Bottles
Jordan BTL
Decoy BTL
Franciscan BTL
Smith & Hook BTL
Ghost Pines BTL
Los Vazcos BTL
Casa Madero Cab BTL
Casa Madero 3V BTL
Casa Madero Merlot BTL
Simi Cab BTL
Duckhorn Cab BTL
Faust BTL
Prisoner Cab BTL
Pri soner Red BTL
Mezzacorona BTL
Santa Margherita BTL
Butter BTL
Darkhorse Rose BTL
La Marca Prosecco BTL
Cinzano BTL
Rose Champagne BTL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
