Toños Food Menu

Appetizers

Nachos

$6.95

Monterrey Jack & jalapeños

Panchos

$8.95

Monterrey Jack, beans, chorizo, avocado, & jalapeños

Quesadillas

$6.95

Flour or corn tortillas, filled with Monterrey Jack

Gorditas

$9.95

Filled with guisado de puerco, chicharron en salsa Verde or refried beans and cheese

Portabella Mushrooms

$13.95

Marinated, sautéed with poblano and veggies

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.95

Served with toasted baguette slices

Choriqueso

$9.95

Monterrey Jack and spicy Mexican chorizo

Queso Frito

$13.95

Fried cheese smothered in cilantro or chipotle sauce

Toño's Melted Cheese

$13.95

Sautéed onions, poblanos, tomato, corn, mushrooms, and cheese

Quail Drumsticks

$19.95

Served with buffalo sauce

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.95

Fried shrimp in buffalo sauce - served with bleu cheese dressing

Guacamole

$7.00

Served with crispy tortilla chips

Salpicon

$9.95

Onions,tomatoes,cheese and lettuce

Botana platter

$29.95

Guacamole small

$5.95

Soup

Cup Lala's Poblano Soup

$4.95

The original cream of roasted poblano peppers, topped with cheese and crispy tostaditas "Sometimes hot...sometimes not"

Bowl Lala's Poblano Soup

$6.95

The original cream of roasted poblano peppers, topped with cheese and crispy tostaditas "Sometimes hot...sometimes not"

Cup Caldo Loco

$4.95

Spicy vegetable and chicken soup, topped with cheese, crispy tostadas, and avocado

Bowl Caldo Loco

$6.95

Spicy vegetable and chicken soup, topped with cheese, crispy tostadas, and avocado

Cup Creamy ck Artichoke

$4.95

Bowl Creamy ck Artichoke

$6.95

Cup Chicken wild rice

$4.95

Bowl Chicken wild rice

$6.95

Cup roasted jalapeño

$4.95

Bowl roasted jalapeño

$6.95

Cup fideo

$4.95

Bowl fideo

$6.95

Salads

House Salad

$5.95

Toño's Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, onions, and mushrooms

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens, topped with chicken and your choice of dressing

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens, topped with chicken and your choice of dressing

The Stack

$10.95

Layered tomato, onion, beets, avocado, heart of palm, and panela cheese

Cesar salad

$5.95

Entrées

Flautas

$9.95

Beef or chicken with avocado sauce, served with fries & refried beans

Flautitas

$9.95

(Beef or chicken) with guacamole, Mexican salsa, and fries

Enchiladas Suizas

$10.95

(Chicken or cheese) topped with creamy tomatillo sauce and cheese, served with poblano rice & refried beans

Enchiladas Rojas

$10.95

Filled with white cheese, topped with diced carrots and potatoes, served with poblano rice & refried beans

Torta

$9.95

Your choice of chicken sabana, beef or chicken milanesa, or Mexican chorizo served with fries

Tostadas

$9.95

Fried or al comal, choice of chicken or Mexican chorizo

Chicken Milanesa

$12.95

"The Mexican fried steak" served with fries and refried beans

Beef Milanesa

$12.95

"The Mexican fried steak" served with fries & refried beans

Milanesa Al Chipotle

$14.95

Chicken or beef milanesa topped with chipotle sauce & cheese, served with poblano rice & refried beans

Grilled Chicken Sabana

$12.95

Topped with green onions and serranos, served with borracho beans & poblano rice

Sabana Al Chipotle

$14.95

Grilled chicken topped with chipotle sauce and cheese, served with refried beans & poblano rice

Sabana Lorena

$14.95

Topped with veggies and cheese, served with poblano rice & refried beans

Albondigas Al Chipotle

$11.95

Spicy meatballs sautéed in a chipotle tomato sauce served with poblano rice & refried beans

Guisado De Puerco

$11.95

Sauteed in spicy cascabel sauce, served with poblano rice & refried beans

Mole

$11.95

Shredded chicken in mole sauce, served with white rice and refried beans

Tacos Al Carbon

$12.95

(Beef or chicken) flour or corn tortillas, served with borracho beans

Tacos Poblanos

$12.95

(Beef or chicken) sauteed with poblano peppers & cheese, served with borracho beans

Enmoladas

$10.95

Chicken cilantro

$12.95

Chicken lemon pepper

$12.95

Chicken florentine

$12.95

Meat

Medalliones

$45.00

Lemon butter, chipotle, or house served with poblano rice & veggies

Beef Tenderloin

$60.95

8 oz. served with baked potato & veggies

Filete De La Casa

$30.95

4 oz. tenderloin served on a fried corn tortilla, refried beans, chipotle sauce, and Jack cheese. Served with poblano rice & veggies

Ribeye

$49.95

Prime 12 oz. served with baked potato & veggies

Lamb Chops

$26.95

Served with poblano rice & veggies

Quail

$23.95

Grilled. Served with poblano rice & veggies

Alambre tenderloin

$31.68

Chicken alambre

$16.95

Filete/casa choice

$16.95

Tenderloin choice

$31.60

Alambre tacos

$24.95

Milanesa tenderloin

$22.95

Guisado tenderloin

$26.95

Medalliones choice

$24.95

Extra Lamb chop

$9.95

Extra medallion prime

$14.95

Extra medalion choice

$8.95

Seafood

Shrimp

$23.95

Florentine, cilantro, fried, ajillo, or house served with poblano rice & veggies

Shrimp Tacos Chipotle

$14.95

Served with poblano rice & refried beans

Salmon

$19.95

Grilled, lemon butter, or capers served with poblano rice & veggies

Tilapia

$16.95

Served with poblano rice & veggies

Sides

Poblano Rice

$4.95

French Fries

$3.95

Baked Potato

$4.95

Borracho Beans

$2.95

Refried Beans

$2.95

Side Spinach Au Gratin

$4.95

Vegetable of the Day

$4.95

Order Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Order of Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Basket of Chips

$1.50

Change x Corn

$2.00

Change x Veg grill

$2.50

Change x spinach

$2.50

Change x veg mix

$2.50

Change x ff

$2.00

Change x poblano rice

$2.50

Change x white rice

$2.00

Extra sauce

$1.50

Calabaza rellena

$3.50

Extra tostada

$3.95

Extra flauta

$2.50

Extra taco

$3.50

Extra shrimp

$5.95

Corn side

$3.50

Extra enchilada

$2.95

Asparagus side

$4.00

Onion rings side

$3.50

Pasta poblana side

$3.95

White rice

$2.00

Add chicken

$6.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Chicken Strips

$8.95

Served with french fries

Fried Chicken Strips

$8.95

Served with french fries

Chicken Quesadillas

$8.95

Served with rice & beans

Child Chicken Flautitas

$8.95

Served with french fries

Child Beef Flautitas

$8.95

Served with french fries

Dessert

Flan

$5.95

Vanilla, coconut, almond, or pecan

Toño's Orange Surprise

$6.95

Caramelized orange peel served over au gratin cheese

Banana Cheesecake

$7.95

Guayaba Cheesecake

$7.95

Mango Cheesecake

$7.95

Brownie a La Mode

$6.95

Brownie plain

$5.95

Ice cream

$2.50

Tono`s ice creame

$8.95

Specials

Ternera envueltos

$9.95

Tacos/papa

$9.95

Pasta w/lemon pepper ck

$10.95

Tono`s burger

$10.95

Picadillo crispy tacos

$10.95

Chile relleno

$10.95

Chile relleno no egg

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken sabana cilantro

$10.95

Pasta mexicana W/ ck milanesa

$10.95

NA Beverage (Copy)

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Fresca

$2.50

Squirt

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cappucino

$4.00

Espresso

$4.50

Half & Half

$2.50

Evian

$3.00

Fiji

$3.00

Panna

$3.75

Dasani

$2.00

Mineral W Lemonade

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Pina Colada Virgin

$5.00

Clamato Virgin

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Topo Chico Sm

$2.00

Breakfasts

Machacado huevo

$9.95

Machacado mex

$9.95

Chorizo huevo

$9.95

Tocino huevo

$9.95

Huevos fritos

$9.95

Huevos rancheros

$9.95

Huevos revueltos

$9.95

1 pz Taco

Chilaquiles verdes

$9.95

1 pz huevo extra

$2.50

Toños Bar Menu

Liquor

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolut

$9.50

Ketel One

$9.50

Chopin

$9.00

Stolichnaya

$9.50

Sky

$9.50

Grey Goose

$9.50

Tito's

$9.50

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$9.50

Bombay Saphire

$9.50

Empress

$9.50

Hendricks

$9.50

Tanqueray

$9.50

Well Rum

$8.00

Zacapa

$9.50

Bacardi

$9.50

Captain Morgan

$9.50

Well Tequila

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.50

Don Julio Rep

$9.50

Don Julio 70

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$9.50

Patron Rep

$9.50

Patron Anejo

$9.50

Patron Rep

$9.50

Patron Blanco

$9.50

Herradura Rep

$9.50

Herradura Blanco

$9.50

Herradura Anejo

$9.50

1800 Rep

$9.50

Tradicional Rep

$9.50

Maestro Dobel Rep

$9.50

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$9.50

400 Conejos

$9.50

Estacion Ipinal

$9.50

Lajita

$9.50

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Black Label

$9.50

Blue Label

$30.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.50

Bulliet

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jim Beam

$9.50

McAllan 12

$9.50

McAllan 15

$25.00

McAllan 17

$28.00

Makers Mark

$9.50

Glenlivet 12

$9.50

Glenlivet 14

$16.00

Glenlivet 15

$19.50

Glenlivet 18

$28.00

Glenfiddich 12

$9.50

Glenfiddich 14

$15.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$9.50

Crown Royal

$9.50

Dewars

$9.50

J & B

$9.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.50

Carajillo

$9.50

Campari

$9.50

Courvasier

$9.50

Brandy Magno

$9.50

Drambuie

$9.50

Frangelico

$9.50

Brandy Cardenal M

$9.50

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Martell

$9.50

Jagermeister

$9.50

Kahlua

$9.50

Don Pedro

$9.50

Licor 43

$9.50

Presidente

$9.50

Duque de Alba

$9.50

Bailey's

$9.50

Cocktails

House Margarita

$9.00

Double Margarita

$18.00

1/2 Top Shelf

$10.50

Margarita Top Shelf

$14.00

Cucumber Margarita

$10.00

Tamarindo Margarita

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.50

House Martini

$9.00

Doble Martini

$14.00

Cucumber Martini

$10.00

Dirty Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa Mini Bottle

$12.50

Long Island Tea

$9.50

Pina Colada

$8.00

Vodka Clamato

$9.00

Vampiro

$9.50

Banderita House

$10.50

Sangria

$9.50

Vodka Ricky

$9.50

Carajillo

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.50

Negroni

$9.50

Michelada

$5.50

Bottled Beer

Indio

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Bohemia

$4.50

2X

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Tecate Light

$4.50

Estella

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Peroni

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.95

Miller 64

$3.95

Coors

$3.95

Michelob

$3.95

Michelob Gold

$3.95

Budweiser

$3.95

Budweiser Light

$3.95

Guiness

$4.50

Pony Beer

$2.50

Wine Glass

Chardonnay GLS

$9.00

Pinot Grigio GLS

$9.00

White Zinfandel GLS

$9.00

House Cab GLS

$9.00

House Merlot GLS

$9.00

House Pino Noir GLS

$9.00

House Blend GLS

$9.00

Wine Bottles

Jordan BTL

$110.00

Decoy BTL

$60.00

Franciscan BTL

$55.00

Smith & Hook BTL

$38.00

Ghost Pines BTL

$40.00

Los Vazcos BTL

$50.00

Casa Madero Cab BTL

$55.00

Casa Madero 3V BTL

$45.00

Casa Madero Merlot BTL

$45.00

Simi Cab BTL

$60.00

Duckhorn Cab BTL

$125.00

Faust BTL

$115.00

Prisoner Cab BTL

$100.00

Pri soner Red BTL

$100.00

Mezzacorona BTL

$29.00

Santa Margherita BTL

$45.00

Butter BTL

$40.00

Darkhorse Rose BTL

$25.00

La Marca Prosecco BTL

$35.00

Cinzano BTL

$25.00

Rose Champagne BTL

$30.00

