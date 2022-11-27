Tonti's Hand ALGIERS POINT

Restaurant info

Established by long-time Algiers’ Point residents Totni’s Hand serves traditional French fare from breakfast through supper Wednesday through Monday, with brunch served on weekends. Part restaurant, part cocktail bar, part café, Tonti’s combines the elegance of an old world Parisian bistro with the casual nature of a neighborhood eatery. The dining room is a light-filled space perfect for a long lunch of shared dishes, a spirited ‘L'heure de l'apéro' before dinner, a nice sit down dinner, or even a last stop for an after dinner digestif. Part restaurant, part cocktail bar, part café, Tonti’s combines the elegance of an old world café with the casual nature of a neighborhood eatery. It is a light-filled space for a late morning coffee, a long lunch of shared dishes, a spirited ‘L'heure de l'apéro' before dinner, a nice sit down dinner, or even a spot for a late night digestif.