Tonti's Hand ALGIERS POINT

323 Verret St

New Orleans, LA 70114

SOUPS / SALADS / STARTERS

Soup du Jour

$8.00

red and yellow onions, butter, beef stock, dry sherry, baguette, Gruyère

Onion Soup

$7.50

red and yellow onions, butter, beef stock, dry sherry, baguette, Gruyère

Lentil Salad

$8.00

arugula, black lentils, Parmesan, red onion, brewer’s yeast, lemon-Champagne vinaigrette

Salad “Bruxelles”

$8.00

shaved Brussels sprouts, dried currants, almonds, lemon-Champagne vinaigrette

Salad Niçoise

$7.50+

shaved Brussels sprouts, dried currants, almonds, lemon-Champagne vinaigrette

Beans Provençale

$7.50

navy beans, herbs de Provence, onion, celery, carrots

Escargot

$9.00

snails, butter, parsley, shallots, garlic, white wine

"Sailor's" Mussels

$16.00+Out of stock

PEI mussels, white wine, parsley, garlic, leeks, shallots, butter, grilled bread

Charcuterie & Cheese

$18.00Out of stock

cured meats, hard & soft cheese, pâté, cornichons, mustard, grilled bread

OYSTERS

Gulf Oysters

$12.00+Out of stock

Captain johnny - area 3, la

Select Oysters

$9.00+Out of stock

Rotatiing selection

MAINS

Croque Madamme

$26.00

country bread, ham, Gruyère, Dijon mustard, bechamel, fried egg, shoestring potatoes

Croque Monsieur

$23.00

country bread, ham, Gruyère, Dijon mustard, bechamel, shoestring potatoes

Jambon Beurre

$16.00

baguette, ham, butter, radishes, Dijon mustard, shoestring potatoes

L'smash Burger

$16.00

Omelette

$15.00

three eggs, butter, Gruyère, arugula salad (add ham)

Pasta Pistou

$15.00Out of stock

Roasted Chicken

$20.00

half chicken, butter, rosemary, lemon, garlic, shoestring potatoes, green beans

Trout Almondine

$24.00

pompano, thyme, garlic, lemon, almonds, shoestring potatoes, green beans

Steak Frites

$35.00Out of stock

Denver steak, garlic-herb compound butter, shoestring potatoes, green beans

Pain Perdu

$15.00

Mushroom Bourguignon

$18.00

SIDES

Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.00

Herb Roasted Carrots

$6.00

Haricot Verts

$6.00

Shoestrin Fried Potatoes

$6.00

Toasted Baguette

$6.00

DESSERTS

Crème Brûlée

$8.00

Sorbet du Jour

$8.00Out of stock

Wine BTG

House White

$6.50+

House Red

$6.50+

House Rosé

$6.50+

House Brut

$6.50+

House Sparkling Rosé

$6.50+

Wine BTB

Picpoul

$27.00

CDR Blanc

$28.00

Muscadet

$32.00

Saint Bris

$33.00

Bourgogne Blanc

$34.00

Vouvray

$35.00

CDP Rose

$35.00

Beaujolais

$35.00

Bordeaux Rouge

$27.00

Ventoux

$33.00

Cahors

$34.00

Bourgueil

$35.00Out of stock

Monmousseau Brut

$33.00

Beer

1664

$4.00

Paradise Park

$4.00

Ghost in the Machine

$7.00

Micro Giant

$6.50

Aval

$5.00

Cocktail Menu

Kir

$10.00

Kir Royal

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

French 75

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

3 oz Prosecco 2 oz Aperol Splash Club Soda Fill White Wine Glass with crushed ice. Add spirits and top with soda. Garnish with Orange Slice

Maple Vanilla Old Fashioned

$10.00

Tonti's Gin Rickey

$10.00

Boulevardier

$11.00

Between the Sheets

$10.00

Monkey Gland

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

20th Century

$8.00

1 ½ oz London Dry Gin ¾ oz Creme de Cacao ¾ oz Cocchi Americano ¾ oz Lemon Juice Shake and double strain into a Coupe. Garnish with Lemon Twist

21st Century

$8.00

2 oz Blanco Tequila ¾ oz Creme de Cacao ¾ oz Cocchi Americano Absinthe Rinse Shake and double strain into a Coupe rinsed with absinthe. Garnish with Lemon Twist

Absinthe Frappe

$8.00

1 ½ oz Herbsaint or Pernod ½ oz Simple Syrup Fill a Collins glass with crushed ice. Pour the Herbsaint or Pernod and Simple Syrup over the ice vigorously with a bar spoon until the glass begin to frost. Garnish with None

Absinthe Suissesse

$8.00

1 oz Absinthe (or Herbsaint) ¼ oz Anisette ½ oz Green Crème de Menthe 1 Egg White 1 dash of Orange Flower Water Dry Shake Egg White. Add remaining ingredients. Shake and strain into a Coupe. Garnish with None

Adonis Cocktail

$8.00

1½ oz. Fino or Manzanilla Sherry 1½ oz. Sweet Vermouth 2 dashes Orange Bitters Stir and strain into a chilled Coupe. Garnish with Orange Twist

Americano

$8.00

1 oz Sweet Vermouth 1 oz Campari Club Soda to Top Build in a Collins. Add ice and stir to chill. Garnish with Orange Twist

Appletini

$8.00

1 ½ oz Vodka ½ oz Apple Puckers ½ oz Simple Syrup ½ oz Lemon Juice Shake and double strain into a Coupe. Garnish with Lemon Twist

Arkadonis Cocktail

$8.00

1½ oz Post Familie Sherry 1½ oz Dolin Dry Vermouth 1 Dash of Orange Bitters Stir and strain into a chilled Coupe. Garnish with Lemon Twist

Avenue Cocktail

$8.00

1 oz Bourbon 1 oz Calvados ¾ oz Passionfruit Syrup 1 barspoon Lemon Juice 1 dash Orange Flower Water Shake and double strain into a Coupe. Garnish with Lime Wheel

Aviation

$8.00

2 oz Gin ½ oz Luxardo Maraschino ½ oz Lemon Juice 1 barspoon Crème Yvette (or Violette) Shake and double strain into a Coupe. Garnish with None

Bacardi Cocktail

$8.00

1 ½ oz Bacardi Light Rum ¾ oz Lime Juice ¾ oz Simple Syrup ¼ oz Grenadine Shake and strain into a Coupe. Garnish with Lime Wheel

Bahama Mama

$8.00

¾ oz Light Rum ¾ oz Coruba Dark Rum ½ oz Coconut Rum 2 oz Fresh Orange Juice 3 oz Pineapple Juice 3 dashes of Angostura Bitters Shake and dirty pour into a Collins. Garnish with Pineapple & Luxardo Cherry Flag

Barbados Rum Punch

$8.00

2 oz Bajan Rum 4 Lime Wedges 2 barspoons Sugar in the Raw 3 dashes Angostura Bitters to Top Thoroughly muddle Lime and Sugar in a Rocks Glass. Add Rum and Ice to fill the glass. Transfer contents to a shaker tin. Shake and dirty pour into a Rocks Glass. Garnish with Angostura Bitters & Grated Nutmeg

Bee's Knees

$8.00

1 ½ oz Gin ¾ oz Honey Syrup ¾ oz Lemon Juice Shake and double strain into a Coupe. Garnish with Lemon Twist

Bellini

$8.00

Bengel Lancer's Punch

$8.00

¼ cup orange juice ¼ cup pineapple juice ¼ cup lime juice ½ cup aged rum (such as Mount Gay Eclipse) 1 bottle dry red wine (a Beaujolais Nouveau would do well) ¼ cup Cointreau ¼ cup simple syrup (plus additional if necessary) 1 bottle sparkling wine 1 cup sparkling water 3 limes, thinly sliced Combine juices, rum, red wine, Cointreau, and simple syrup in a bowl and refrigerate for 3 hours. When ready to serve, pour the mixture into a chilled punch bowl over a block of ice, and slowly add the sparkling wine and sparkling water. Taste the punch, and add more simple syrup if necessary. Garnish the bowl with thin slices of lime.

Bernice

$8.00

1 ⅔ oz Vodka ¼ oz Galliano ½ oz Lime Juice ½ oz Simple Syrup 1 dash Absinthe Shake and double strain into a Coupe. Garnish with Mint Leaf

Between The Sheets

$8.00

1 ½ oz Brandy ½ oz Benedictine ½ oz Triple Sec ½ oz Lemon Juice Shake and strain into a Coupe. Garnish with Lemon Twist

Bewitched

$8.00

1 oz Remy Martin VSOP cognac ½ oz Old New Orleans Amber Rum ½ oz Cointreau ½ oz Simple Syrup 1 drop Orange Flower Water Build in a Rocks Glass. Add ice and stir to chill. Garnish with Orange Twist

Bijou

$8.00

1 oz Old Tom Gin 1 oz Green Chartreuse 1 oz Cocchi di Torino 1 dash Orange Bitters Stir and strain into a Coupe. Garnish with Lemon Twist

Blinker Cocktail

$8.00

2 oz Sazerac Rye 1 oz Grapefruit Juice 1 barspoon Raspberry Syrup Shake and strain into a Coupe. Garnish with Lemon Twist

Blood & Sand

$8.00

1 ½ oz Blended Scotch ½ oz Luxardo Sangue Morlacco ½ oz Cocchi di Torino ¾ oz Orange Juice Shake and double strain into a Coupe. Garnish with Orange Twist

Bloody Mary

$8.00

2 oz Vodka 4 oz House Bloody Mary Mix Build in a Collins. Fill to the top with ice. Garnish with Olives, Spicy Green Beans, Lemon Wedge, & Lime Wedge

Bohemian

$8.00

1 ½ oz Gin 1 oz Elderflower Liqueur ¾ oz Grapefruit Juice 2 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters Shake and strain into a Coupe. Garnish with Lemon Twist

Boulevardier

$8.00

1 oz Bourbon 1 oz Campari 1 oz Sweet Vermouth Build in a Rocks Glass. Add ice and stir to chill. Garnish with Orange Twist

Brake Tag

$8.00

1 oz Southern Comfort 1 oz Amaretto 1 oz Orange Juice 1 oz Cranberry Juice Shake and dirty pour into a Collins. Garnish with Orange & Cherry Flag

Bramble

$8.00

1 ½ oz London Dry Gin ¾ oz Lemon Juice ¾ oz Simple Syrup ¾ oz Crème de Mure Shake and strain over fresh ice into a Rocks Glass. Garnish with Lemon Wedge

Brandy Alexander

$8.00

1 ½ oz Brandy ½ oz Creme de Cacao Dark 1 ½ oz Heavy Cream Shake and strain into a Coupe. Garnish with Grated Nutmeg

Brandy Crusta

$8.00

1 ½ oz Brandy ½ oz Lemon Juice ½ oz Triple Sec ¼ oz Luxardo Maraschino 2 dashes Angostura Bitters Shake and double strain into a sugar rimmed Champagne Flute. Garnish with Half Lemon Peel

Breakfast Martini

$8.00

1 spoonful Orange Marmalade ½ oz Lemon Juice 1 ⅔ oz Gin ½ oz Curaçao or Cointreau Shake and double strain into a Coupe. Garnish with Grated Orange

Brooklyn

$8.00

2 oz Rye Whiskey 1 oz Dry Vermouth ¼ oz Luxardo Maraschino 1 barspoon Amer Picon Stir and strain into a Coupe. Garnish with None

Brown Derby

$8.00

2 oz Blended Whiskey ½ oz Honey Syrup 1 oz Grapefruit Shake and double strain into a Coupe. Garnish with Lemon Twist

Cable Car

$8.00

Caipirinha

$8.00

Cameron's Kick

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Champs-Elysees

$8.00

Chartreuse Swizzle

$8.00

Clover Club

$8.00

Cocktail a la Louisiane

$8.00

Cocktail Atchafalaya

$8.00

Corpse Revivor #2

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Creole Cocktail

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Death Flip

$8.00

Death in the Afternoon

$8.00

Eeyore’s Requiem

$8.00

El Diablo

$8.00

Fair Harvard

$8.00

Fata Morgana

$8.00

Feel The Earth Move

$8.00

Fitzgerald

$8.00

Fourth Regiment

$8.00

French 75

$10.00

French Martini

$8.00

French Pearl

$8.00

Friends & Neighbors

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Gin Blossom

$8.00

Gin Mezcal Sour

$8.00

Gold Rush

$8.00

Grasshopper

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Gulf Western

$8.00

Hanky Panky

$8.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Ichor & Glass

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Jack Rose

$8.00

Japanese Cocktail

$8.00

Judy In Disguise

$8.00

Kingston Negroni

$8.00

Kir Royal

$10.00

Lambada

$8.00

Last Word

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island

$8.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Mamie Taylor

$8.00

Man O' War

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Martini (1:1)

$8.00

Mary Pickford

$8.00

Medicina Latina

$8.00

Mexican 55

$8.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$8.00

Midnight Stinger

$8.00

Milk Punch

$8.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Missionary's Downfall

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moonwalk

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Naked & Famous

$8.00

Negroni

$8.00

New York Sour

$8.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$8.00

Old Cuban

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Painkiller

$8.00

Palmetto

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Pancho Villa

$8.00

Pegu Club

$8.00

Penicillin

$8.00

Picayune Crown

$8.00

Pimm's Cup

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Pisco Sour

$8.00

Planter's Punch

$8.00

Polynesian Remedy

$8.00

Pond Hopper

$8.00

Pornstar Martini

$8.00

Queen's Knees

$8.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$8.00

Red Hook

$8.00

Revolver

$8.00

Ritz Cocktail

$8.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Roffignac

$8.00

Rum Daisy

$8.00

Russian Spring Punch

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Sbagliato

$8.00

Scofflaw

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Seelbach

$8.00

Shady Grove

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Singapore Sling

$8.00

Sombrero

$8.00

Southside

$8.00

Space Cowboy

$8.00

Start Me Up

$8.00

Tantris Sidecar No.1

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

The Astor

$8.00

The Braveheart

$8.00

The Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

The Ford Cocktail

$8.00

The Hudson

$8.00

The Martinez Cocktail

$8.00

The Tuxedo Cocktail #2

$8.00

The Waterfront

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Toronto

$8.00

Tough Pony

$8.00

Trident Cocktail

$8.00

Trinidad Sour

$8.00

Turf Cocktail

$8.00

Vesper

$8.00

Vieux Carre

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Negroni

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Wibble

$8.00

NA Beverages

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

CLUB SODA

$2.00

FRENCH PRESS

$8.00

COKE

$3.00

COLD BREW

$5.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

FRESH LEMONADE

$5.00

FRESH LIMEADE

$5.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

MILK

$4.00

MOCKTAIL

$6.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

SHRUB & SODA

$5.00

SPRITE

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

PERRIER

$3.00+

EVIAN

$6.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Tito's

$9.00

Taste Like Chicken

$8.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Citadelle

$8.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Botanist

$12.00

Monkey 47

$15.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Denizen Reserve 3 Year

$8.00

Plantation Dark Rum

$8.00

Smith and Cross Navy Strength

$10.00

Ron Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$12.00

Coruba Dark Jamaican Rum

$8.00

Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum

$9.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$9.00

Cimmaron Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$15.00

Banhez Mezcal Joven

$9.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Michters Rye

$12.00

Willet Rye

$15.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Jack Daniels Old No.7

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Whiskey/Brandy

Well Scotch

$9.00

Dewar's Minzanura Cask

$9.00

Laphroaig 10

$12.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Glennfiddich 12

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Hibiki Harmony

$15.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Delord Bas-Amargnac Napoleon

$10.00

Vallein Tercinier Cognac VS

$8.00

Dudognon 5 Year Old Selection Grande Champagne Cognac

$10.00

Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$9.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Bentley's Triple Sec

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Pimm's No.1

$8.00

Vieux Pontarlier Absinthe

$14.00

Cocchi di Torino

$8.00

Cocchi Americano

$8.00

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Amaro Nonino

$8.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$8.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$8.00

Creme Yvette

$8.00

Bigallet China China

$8.00

Benedictine

$8.00

Averna Amaro

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Jacoulot Crème de Cassis de Dijon

$8.00

Giffard Crème de Cacao Clear

$8.00

Chartreuse Green

$8.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Pierre Ferrand Orange Curacao

$8.00

Chartreuse VEP Green

$8.00

Pineau de Charendes

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Pomm

$8.00

St. Germain

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Established by long-time Algiers’ Point residents Totni’s Hand serves traditional French fare from breakfast through supper Wednesday through Monday, with brunch served on weekends. Part restaurant, part cocktail bar, part café, Tonti’s combines the elegance of an old world Parisian bistro with the casual nature of a neighborhood eatery. The dining room is a light-filled space perfect for a long lunch of shared dishes, a spirited ‘L'heure de l'apéro' before dinner, a nice sit down dinner, or even a last stop for an after dinner digestif. Part restaurant, part cocktail bar, part café, Tonti’s combines the elegance of an old world café with the casual nature of a neighborhood eatery. It is a light-filled space for a late morning coffee, a long lunch of shared dishes, a spirited ‘L'heure de l'apéro' before dinner, a nice sit down dinner, or even a spot for a late night digestif.

323 Verret St, New Orleans, LA 70114

