Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant

1,841 Reviews

$$

1201 S Church St

Georgetown, TX 78626

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
Lasagna Al Forno
Fettuccine Alfredo

Appetizers

Crab Cakes

$16.25

Served with chipotle aioli and spring mix garnish

Calamari

$14.75

Fried calamari served with marinara and roasted red pepper ranch

Meatballs Appetizer

$10.49

Four meatballs baked with marinara and mozzarella

Tomato & Basil Bruschetta

$11.50

Pesto, tomatoes, basil, feta cheese, and mozzarella served on ciabatta bread

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.95

Stuffed with mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, roasted red peppers, and bread crumbs

Artichoke & Pepper Dip

$10.95

Artichoke hearts, bell peppers, spinach, and cheeses served with pita bread

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Served with marinara and roasted red pepper ranch

Bread Rolls

Bread Rolls

$0.25

Additional rolls $0.25 per roll / Additional dill cheese $0.50

Dill Cheese

$0.50

Soups & Salads

Soup Du Jour (Cup)

$4.95

Soup Du Jour (Bowl)

$7.45

Side Garden Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Large Garden Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, field greens, tomatoes, onions, and croutons

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Spinach Salad

$12.95

Spinach, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, walnuts, and gorgonzola cheese served with gorgonzola cream dressing

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.95

Green leaf lettuce, field greens, tomatoes, oranges, red onions, and grilled salmon topped with vinegar and served with Italian dressing

Greek Salad

$13.95

Romaine lettuce, field greens, artichoke hearts, capers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese served with Kalamata-feta dressing

Small Greek Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, field greens, artichoke hearts, capers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese served with Kalamata-feta dressing

Caprese Salad

$11.95

Sliced tomatoes topped with fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and basil served with roasted red bell peppers

Lemon Herb Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$16.75

Sautéed chicken marinated in our citrus vinaigrette atop romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, olives, and avocado served with citrus vinaigrette

Pasta

Luigi's Spicy Chicken Pasta

$17.95

Penne pasta with sliced chicken breast, onions, peas, garlic, mixed bell peppers, parmesan, lemon, butter, and chipotle

Creamy Fettuccine With Basil Pesto

$16.95

Fettuccine pasta with cream and walnut basil pesto

Pasta Primavera

$17.75

Penne pasta with sautéed seasonal vegetables, chicken, and roasted bell pepper alfredo sauce

Gnocchi Casanova

$17.75

Potato gnocchi with spinach, tomatoes, garlic, walnut basil pesto, and cream

Luigi's Penne Pasta

$17.75

Penne pasta with bell peppers, spinach, Italian sausage, parmesan, feta cheese in tomato sauce

Al Fresca Cavatelli

$16.95

Cavatelli pasta, eggplant, broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil

Four Cheese Penne

$15.95

Penne pasta in a cream sauce with gorgonzola, cheddar, mozzarella, and parmesan

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.50

Fettuccine pasta with mushrooms and peas in an alfredo sauce

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.45

Spaghetti pasta in our tomato marinara sauce

Spaghetti Bolognese

$15.95

Spaghetti pasta in our ground beef bolognese sauce

Chicken Carbonara

$17.75

Spaghetti pasta with organic chicken, heavy cream, parmesan, and egg yolk

Gnocchi Luigi

$15.95

Potato gnocchi with your choice of marinara, alfredo, tomato alfredo, red bell pepper alfredo, or bolognese (+$1), topped with mozzarella

Tortellini Alla Verde

$16.99

Cheese tortellini, prosciutto, peas, spinach, sun dried tomatoes with roasted bell pepper alfredo sauce

Penne Alla Vodka

$15.95

Penne pasta in a creamy tomato vodka sauce with red pepper flakes and parmesan

Spinach and Chicken Fettuccine

$17.75

Fettuccine pasta with chicken, applewood smoked bacon, spinach, and parmesan in alfredo sauce

Baked Pasta

Lasagna Al Forno

Lasagna Al Forno

$16.95

Meat ragu, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, feta, and parmesan, topped with your choice of marinara or bolognese (+$1) sauce

Ravioli Luigi

$15.95

Choose from cheese tortellini or meat, cheese, or spinach ravioli served with your choice of marinara, alfredo, tomato alfredo, red bell pepper alfredo, or bolognese (+$1) topped with mozzarella

Stuffed Manicotti

$14.95

Three manicotti shells stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with your choice of marinara, bolognese (+$1), or alfredo sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.95

Breaded, fried, and baked eggplant slices topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese served with marinara or alfredo fettuccine pasta

Pizza

10" Tony's Texan

$12.95

Pepperoni, jalapeño, mozzarella, and pizza sauce

10" Pepperoni Pizza

$11.95

10" Cheese Pizza

$9.95

10" The Chairman Of The Board

$11.95

Mushrooms, roasted bell peppers, mozzarella, grated parmesan, and pizza sauce

10" Classic Italian Margherita

$10.95

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and olive oil or pizza sauce

10" Luigi's

$13.95

Spicy ground beef, jalapeños, onions, mozzarella, and pizza sauce

10" Meat Lovers

$14.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, prosciutto, mozzarella, and pizza sauce

10" Perfect Meal

$14.95

Prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, and pizza sauce

10" Tony's Summer

$13.95

Tomatoes, fresh avocados, basil, applewood smoked bacon, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, and pizza sauce

16" Tony's Texan

$19.95

Pepperoni, jalapeño, mozzarella, and pizza sauce

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$18.95

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.95

16" Chairman Of The Board

$19.95

Mushrooms, roasted bell peppers, mozzarella, grated parmesan, and pizza sauce

16" Classic Italian Margherita

$18.95

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and olive oil or pizza sauce

16" Luigi's

$21.95

Spicy ground beef, jalapeños, onions, mozzarella, and pizza sauce

16" Meat Lovers

$22.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, prosciutto, mozzarella, and pizza sauce

16" Perfect Meal

$22.95

Prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, and pizza sauce

16" Tony's Summer

$22.95

Tomatoes, fresh avocados, basil, applewood smoked bacon, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, and pizza sauce

Chicken

Tuscan Butter Chicken

$18.95

Sautéed chicken breast, tomatoes, spinach, parsley, basil, garlic, parmesan, reduced heavy cream, lemon juice, and penne pasta

Chicken Piccata

$18.99

Chicken breast, creamy lemon caper sauce, and spaghetti pasta

Chicken Alla Marsala

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast and mushrooms served with sweet Sicilian marsala and spaghetti pasta

Chicken Alla Madrid

$16.95

Fried chicken breast, mushrooms, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, peas, and alfredo sauce with fettuccine pasta

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$17.95

Breaded, fried, and baked chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella and served with fettuccine with alfredo or marinara sauce

Chicken Rollatini

$18.95

Chicken breast stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella, and bread crumbs, topped with sweet Sicilian marsala and served with your choice of two sides

Chicken Francese

$18.95

Seasoned egg battered chicken deglazed with white wine and lemon juice served with your choice of two sides

Seafood

Lobster Ravioli

$20.95

Minced lobster stuffed ravioli with a lemon butter sauce, tomato paste, and topped with avocado cream

Grilled Salmon

$20.95

8 oz. salmon fillet grilled to your liking and topped with lemon, capers, olive oil, garlic, and a parmesan blend. Includes two sides.

Tuscan Butter Salmon

$20.95

Sautéed salmon fillet with cherry tomatoes, spinach, basil, parsley, garlic, parmesan, lemon juice, reduced heavy cream, and penne pasta

Trout Alla Mandore

$18.95

Grilled boneless butterflied trout topped with artichoke hearts, capers, tomatoes, onions, olive, and a lemon butter sauce. Includes two sides.

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$28.95

Shrimp, scallops, spinach, capers, parsley, oregano, red pepper flakes, garlic, lemon juice, and cream tossed in fettuccine pasta

Scampi Fra Diavlo

$20.95

Sautéed shrimp, tomatoes, fresh herbs, and mixed bell peppers in a spicy lemon cream caper sauce served with spaghetti

Veal

Veal Scallopini Piccata

$18.95

Veal cutlets and mushrooms served in a creamy lemon caper sauce with spaghetti

Veal Parmesan

$18.95

Breaded, fried, and baked veal topped with marinara and mozzarella and served with fettuccine with Alfredo or marinara sauce

Veal Scallopini Piccata

$18.95

Veal cutlets and mushrooms served in a creamy lemon caper sauce with spaghetti

Veal Marsala

$18.95

Sautéed veal served with mushrooms, sweet Sicilian marsala, and spaghetti

Veal Francese

$19.95

Seasoned egg battered veal deglazed with white wine and lemon juice and served with your choice of two sides

Lamb

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$22.95

Braised lamb shank served with vegetable risotto and red pepper flakes

Rack Of Lamb

$25.95

Rack of six lamb chops grilled to your liking topped with mint gelée and served with your choice of two sides

Grill Of the Day

Ribeye with Shrimp and Habenero Bacon Gravy

$32.95

12 oz Ribeye grilled to your preference, topped with 3 shrimp and a Habenero-Bacon gravy. Your Choice of two sides.

Snapper Granchio

$24.95Out of stock

a fillet of red snapper, grilled and topped with our famous crab cakes and chipotle, lemon,-caper sauce. Two sides.

Mahi con Chimmichuri

$18.95Out of stock

Grilled Mahi topped with chimichurri sauce. Served with 2 sides

Beef tenderloin with spicy scampi shrimp

$29.99Out of stock

Risotto

Spicy Sausage Risotto

$18.95

Spicy sausage, saffron, red pepper flakes, cherry tomatoes, and spinach

Shrimp & Scallop Risotto

$27.95

Shrimp, scallops, mushrooms, peas, tomatoes, and red and green bell peppers

Chicken Risotto

$18.95

Organic chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, peas, mixed bell peppers, basil, and saffron

Risotto Piemontose

$16.95

Mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, seasonal vegetables, and red pepper flakes

Add On

Chicken Side

$6.95

Fried Chicken Side

$6.95

Meatballs Side

$4.00

Diced Italian Sausage Side

$4.00

Grilled Salmon Side

$11.95

Shrimp Side

$9.45

Crab Cake

$9.25

Gluten Free Pizza Bread

$3.00

Scallops Side

$13.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.95

Wilted Spinach

$4.95

Rosemary Potatoes

$4.95

Sauteed Green Beans

$4.95

Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables

$4.95

Basmati Rice

$4.95

Garlic & Onion Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Side Of Pasta

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$5.95

Kids Spaghetti Bolognese

$6.95

Kids Spaghetti W/ Meatballs

$7.95

Kids Baked Mac'n' Cheese

$5.95

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$5.95

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo w/Chicken

$7.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.45

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Cheese Ravioli with Marinara

$5.95

Kids Cheese Ravioli with Alfredo

$6.95

Dessert

Tuscan Cream Cake

$8.45

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.45

Luis' Special Cream Cake

$8.45

Tiramisu

$8.45

Crem Brulé

$8.45

Cannoli

$8.45

Cheesecake

$8.45

Caking Fee

$1.50

Sauces and Dressings

2 oz Sauce

$1.00

2 oz Dressing

$0.50

6 oz Sauce

$4.00

6 oz Dressings

$4.00

Butter

Bread Dip

$0.50

Daily Specials

20 oz beef shank braised in chicken stock, marinara and vegetables for hours. Served on a bed of creamy risotto made to order with our home-made chicken stock, mushrooms, butter, cheese and saffron. topped with cheese and parsley.

Pasta Lamar

$22.95Out of stock

Sauteed, seasonal vegetables (zucchini, peppers, onions, mushrooms, carrots, and broccoli), and chicken tossed with penne in a rich sauce made from lamb bones. Topped with parsley and parmesan cheese.

Meat Lovers Pasta

$22.95Out of stock

Sauteed sausage, pancetta, and veal, in a creamy sauce with bruschetta mix, onions, penne, and a touch of red pepper flakes.

Beef Ragu with Pesto Risotto

$24.95Out of stock

Our rich and meaty beef cheek ragu on a bed of risotto, made to order with our house-made pesto and chicken stock.

Snapper Granchio

$24.95

Penne con Tuna Bolognese

$17.95Out of stock

Penne tossed in a light tomato sauce with anchovy, garlic, crushed red pepper, yellowfin tuna and fresh basil. Topped with parmesan cheese and parsley.

Cavatelli Pesto Cremoso

$18.95Out of stock

Sauteed portobello mushrooms, pancetta and onions tossed with sundried tomatoes and fresh cavatelli in our alfredo, pesto sauce.

Cod cakes with lemon basil Aoli

$18.99Out of stock

Beef Cheek Ragu w/ Penne

$18.99Out of stock

Osso Bucco with mushroom risotto

$32.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1201 S Church St, Georgetown, TX 78626

Directions

