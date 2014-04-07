- Home
Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant
1,841 Reviews
$$
1201 S Church St
Georgetown, TX 78626
Popular Items
Appetizers
Crab Cakes
Served with chipotle aioli and spring mix garnish
Calamari
Fried calamari served with marinara and roasted red pepper ranch
Meatballs Appetizer
Four meatballs baked with marinara and mozzarella
Tomato & Basil Bruschetta
Pesto, tomatoes, basil, feta cheese, and mozzarella served on ciabatta bread
Stuffed Mushrooms
Stuffed with mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, roasted red peppers, and bread crumbs
Artichoke & Pepper Dip
Artichoke hearts, bell peppers, spinach, and cheeses served with pita bread
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara and roasted red pepper ranch
Bread Rolls
Additional rolls $0.25 per roll / Additional dill cheese $0.50
Dill Cheese
Soups & Salads
Soup Du Jour (Cup)
Soup Du Jour (Bowl)
Side Garden Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Large Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, field greens, tomatoes, onions, and croutons
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Spinach Salad
Spinach, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, walnuts, and gorgonzola cheese served with gorgonzola cream dressing
Grilled Salmon Salad
Green leaf lettuce, field greens, tomatoes, oranges, red onions, and grilled salmon topped with vinegar and served with Italian dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, field greens, artichoke hearts, capers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese served with Kalamata-feta dressing
Small Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, field greens, artichoke hearts, capers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese served with Kalamata-feta dressing
Caprese Salad
Sliced tomatoes topped with fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and basil served with roasted red bell peppers
Lemon Herb Mediterranean Chicken Salad
Sautéed chicken marinated in our citrus vinaigrette atop romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, olives, and avocado served with citrus vinaigrette
Pasta
Luigi's Spicy Chicken Pasta
Penne pasta with sliced chicken breast, onions, peas, garlic, mixed bell peppers, parmesan, lemon, butter, and chipotle
Creamy Fettuccine With Basil Pesto
Fettuccine pasta with cream and walnut basil pesto
Pasta Primavera
Penne pasta with sautéed seasonal vegetables, chicken, and roasted bell pepper alfredo sauce
Gnocchi Casanova
Potato gnocchi with spinach, tomatoes, garlic, walnut basil pesto, and cream
Luigi's Penne Pasta
Penne pasta with bell peppers, spinach, Italian sausage, parmesan, feta cheese in tomato sauce
Al Fresca Cavatelli
Cavatelli pasta, eggplant, broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil
Four Cheese Penne
Penne pasta in a cream sauce with gorgonzola, cheddar, mozzarella, and parmesan
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta with mushrooms and peas in an alfredo sauce
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti pasta in our tomato marinara sauce
Spaghetti Bolognese
Spaghetti pasta in our ground beef bolognese sauce
Chicken Carbonara
Spaghetti pasta with organic chicken, heavy cream, parmesan, and egg yolk
Gnocchi Luigi
Potato gnocchi with your choice of marinara, alfredo, tomato alfredo, red bell pepper alfredo, or bolognese (+$1), topped with mozzarella
Tortellini Alla Verde
Cheese tortellini, prosciutto, peas, spinach, sun dried tomatoes with roasted bell pepper alfredo sauce
Penne Alla Vodka
Penne pasta in a creamy tomato vodka sauce with red pepper flakes and parmesan
Spinach and Chicken Fettuccine
Fettuccine pasta with chicken, applewood smoked bacon, spinach, and parmesan in alfredo sauce
Baked Pasta
Lasagna Al Forno
Meat ragu, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, feta, and parmesan, topped with your choice of marinara or bolognese (+$1) sauce
Ravioli Luigi
Choose from cheese tortellini or meat, cheese, or spinach ravioli served with your choice of marinara, alfredo, tomato alfredo, red bell pepper alfredo, or bolognese (+$1) topped with mozzarella
Stuffed Manicotti
Three manicotti shells stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with your choice of marinara, bolognese (+$1), or alfredo sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded, fried, and baked eggplant slices topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese served with marinara or alfredo fettuccine pasta
Pizza
10" Tony's Texan
Pepperoni, jalapeño, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
10" Pepperoni Pizza
10" Cheese Pizza
10" The Chairman Of The Board
Mushrooms, roasted bell peppers, mozzarella, grated parmesan, and pizza sauce
10" Classic Italian Margherita
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and olive oil or pizza sauce
10" Luigi's
Spicy ground beef, jalapeños, onions, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
10" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, prosciutto, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
10" Perfect Meal
Prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
10" Tony's Summer
Tomatoes, fresh avocados, basil, applewood smoked bacon, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, and pizza sauce
16" Tony's Texan
Pepperoni, jalapeño, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
16" Pepperoni Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
16" Chairman Of The Board
Mushrooms, roasted bell peppers, mozzarella, grated parmesan, and pizza sauce
16" Classic Italian Margherita
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and olive oil or pizza sauce
16" Luigi's
Spicy ground beef, jalapeños, onions, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
16" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, prosciutto, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
16" Perfect Meal
Prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
16" Tony's Summer
Tomatoes, fresh avocados, basil, applewood smoked bacon, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, and pizza sauce
Chicken
Tuscan Butter Chicken
Sautéed chicken breast, tomatoes, spinach, parsley, basil, garlic, parmesan, reduced heavy cream, lemon juice, and penne pasta
Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast, creamy lemon caper sauce, and spaghetti pasta
Chicken Alla Marsala
Grilled chicken breast and mushrooms served with sweet Sicilian marsala and spaghetti pasta
Chicken Alla Madrid
Fried chicken breast, mushrooms, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, peas, and alfredo sauce with fettuccine pasta
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded, fried, and baked chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella and served with fettuccine with alfredo or marinara sauce
Chicken Rollatini
Chicken breast stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella, and bread crumbs, topped with sweet Sicilian marsala and served with your choice of two sides
Chicken Francese
Seasoned egg battered chicken deglazed with white wine and lemon juice served with your choice of two sides
Seafood
Lobster Ravioli
Minced lobster stuffed ravioli with a lemon butter sauce, tomato paste, and topped with avocado cream
Grilled Salmon
8 oz. salmon fillet grilled to your liking and topped with lemon, capers, olive oil, garlic, and a parmesan blend. Includes two sides.
Tuscan Butter Salmon
Sautéed salmon fillet with cherry tomatoes, spinach, basil, parsley, garlic, parmesan, lemon juice, reduced heavy cream, and penne pasta
Trout Alla Mandore
Grilled boneless butterflied trout topped with artichoke hearts, capers, tomatoes, onions, olive, and a lemon butter sauce. Includes two sides.
Seafood Pasta
Shrimp, scallops, spinach, capers, parsley, oregano, red pepper flakes, garlic, lemon juice, and cream tossed in fettuccine pasta
Scampi Fra Diavlo
Sautéed shrimp, tomatoes, fresh herbs, and mixed bell peppers in a spicy lemon cream caper sauce served with spaghetti
Veal
Veal Parmesan
Breaded, fried, and baked veal topped with marinara and mozzarella and served with fettuccine with Alfredo or marinara sauce
Veal Scallopini Piccata
Veal cutlets and mushrooms served in a creamy lemon caper sauce with spaghetti
Veal Marsala
Sautéed veal served with mushrooms, sweet Sicilian marsala, and spaghetti
Veal Francese
Seasoned egg battered veal deglazed with white wine and lemon juice and served with your choice of two sides
Lamb
Grill Of the Day
Ribeye with Shrimp and Habenero Bacon Gravy
12 oz Ribeye grilled to your preference, topped with 3 shrimp and a Habenero-Bacon gravy. Your Choice of two sides.
Snapper Granchio
a fillet of red snapper, grilled and topped with our famous crab cakes and chipotle, lemon,-caper sauce. Two sides.
Mahi con Chimmichuri
Grilled Mahi topped with chimichurri sauce. Served with 2 sides
Beef tenderloin with spicy scampi shrimp
Risotto
Spicy Sausage Risotto
Spicy sausage, saffron, red pepper flakes, cherry tomatoes, and spinach
Shrimp & Scallop Risotto
Shrimp, scallops, mushrooms, peas, tomatoes, and red and green bell peppers
Chicken Risotto
Organic chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, peas, mixed bell peppers, basil, and saffron
Risotto Piemontose
Mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, seasonal vegetables, and red pepper flakes
Add On
Sides
Kids Menu
Kids Spaghetti
Kids Spaghetti Bolognese
Kids Spaghetti W/ Meatballs
Kids Baked Mac'n' Cheese
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo w/Chicken
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Cheese Ravioli with Marinara
Kids Cheese Ravioli with Alfredo
Dessert
Sauces and Dressings
Daily Specials
Pasta Lamar
Sauteed, seasonal vegetables (zucchini, peppers, onions, mushrooms, carrots, and broccoli), and chicken tossed with penne in a rich sauce made from lamb bones. Topped with parsley and parmesan cheese.
Meat Lovers Pasta
Sauteed sausage, pancetta, and veal, in a creamy sauce with bruschetta mix, onions, penne, and a touch of red pepper flakes.
Beef Ragu with Pesto Risotto
Our rich and meaty beef cheek ragu on a bed of risotto, made to order with our house-made pesto and chicken stock.
Snapper Granchio
Penne con Tuna Bolognese
Penne tossed in a light tomato sauce with anchovy, garlic, crushed red pepper, yellowfin tuna and fresh basil. Topped with parmesan cheese and parsley.
Cavatelli Pesto Cremoso
Sauteed portobello mushrooms, pancetta and onions tossed with sundried tomatoes and fresh cavatelli in our alfredo, pesto sauce.
Cod cakes with lemon basil Aoli
Beef Cheek Ragu w/ Penne
Osso Bucco with mushroom risotto
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1201 S Church St, Georgetown, TX 78626