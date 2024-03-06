Tony and Tina's Deli 8133 S. Cass Ave Darien, IL 60561
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
We are a family friendly deli looking to provide delicious soups and sandwiches.
Location
8133 Cass Avenue, Darien, IL 60561
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Darien - Darien
4.5 • 820
8025 S Cass Ave Darien, IL 60561
View restaurant
Miskatonic Brewing Company - Darien
No Reviews
1000 N. Frontage Road, Unit C Darien, IL 60561
View restaurant
Taktuka Moroccan Kitchen - 801 Plainfield Rd
No Reviews
801 Plainfield Rd Darien, IL 60561
View restaurant