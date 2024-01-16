Tony Ba'Lony's Submarines 13976 Merriman Rd
13976 Merriman Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
FULL MENU
8" Submarines - 2 Square
- No. 1. 8" TB Super$10.49
Salami, ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, creamy Italian
- No. 2. 8" Italian$9.49
Salami, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, Italian dressing
- No. 3. 8" Turkey$9.99
Turkey breast, cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian
- No. 4. 8" Ham$9.49
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian
- No. 5. 8" Club$10.49
Turkey breast, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian
- No. 6. 8" Steak$10.49
Steak, Swiss cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian
- No. 7. 8" Chicken$10.49
Chicken breast, cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian
- No. 8. 8" Super Italian$10.49
Salami, ham, mortadella, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & Italian dressing
- No. 9. 8" Corned Beef$10.49
Corn beef, Swiss cheese & mustard
- No. 10. 8" Meat Lovers$10.99
Ham, salami, steak, turkey, bacon, tomato, cheese, lettuce, onion, creamy Italian
- No. 11. 8" Vegetarian$9.49
Cucumber, green pepper, sliced black olives, red onion, broccoli, lettuce, tomato, cheese, Italian dressing, feta
- No.12. 8" Pizza$8.99
Cheese, pepperoni, pizza sauce
- No. 14. 8" BBQ Chicken$10.49
Chicken, cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato
- No. 15. 8" Chicken Club$10.49
Chicken, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise
- No. 16. 8" BLT$9.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise
- No. 17. 8" Chicken Parmesan$10.49
Chicken breast, Parmesan cheese marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
- No. 18. 8" Beef Brisket$11.49
Beef brisket, brick cheese, onion, pickle, BBQ sauce, coleslaw
- No. 19. 8" Tuna$10.49
Tuna, American cheese, red onion, pickle, pepper rings, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise
- No. 20. 8" Cuban Sandwich$10.49
Salami, ham, turkey, cheese, pickle, mustard & mayonnaise
- No. 21. 8" Reuben$10.49
Corn beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut or coleslaw, Thousand Island
- No. 22. 8" Pastrami$11.49
Pastrami, brick cheese, homemade mild horsey sauce, coleslaw
- No. 23. 8" Chicken Philly$10.49
Chicken, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions & green peppers, creamy dressing
- No. 24. 8" Traditional Philly$10.99
Steak, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions & green peppers, creamy dressing
- No. 25. 8" Spicy Italian$12.49
Salami, ham, mortadella, pepperoni, capicola, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, creamy Italian dressing, pepper rings
- No. 26. 8" Meatballs$10.49
Meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
- No. 27. 8" Famous Italian Sausage$10.99
Italian sausage, sautéed peppers, onions, marina sauce, mozzarella, pepper rings
- No. 28. 8" TB Muffaletta$11.99
Salami, ham, pepperoni, mortadella, mozzarella cheese, onion, olive spread
- No. 29. 8" Big Balony$11.99
Sautéed thick-cut balogna, onions, pickles, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise
- No. 31 8" Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.49
- No. 33. 8" Ham & Turkey$10.49
Ham, turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian dressing
- No. 35. 8" Pizza Steak$10.49
Steak, sautéed pepper and onion, mozzarella, marinara sauce, pepper rings
- No. 37. 8" Deluxe Pizza Sub$11.99
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, mozzarella, pizza sauce
16" Submarines - 4 Square
- No. 1. 16" TB Super$18.99
Salami, ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, creamy Italian
- No. 2. 16" Italian$16.99
Salami, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, Italian dressing
- No. 3. 16" Turkey$18.99
Turkey breast, cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian
- No. 4. 16" Ham$16.99
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian
- No. 5. 16" Club$19.99
Turkey breast, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian
- No. 6. 16" Steak$19.99
Steak, Swiss cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian
- No. 7. 16" Chicken$18.99
Chicken breast, cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian
- No. 8. 16" Super Italian$18.99
Salami, ham, mortadella, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & Italian dressing
- No. 9. 16" Corned Beef$18.99
Corn beef, Swiss cheese & mustard
- No. 10. 16" Meat Lovers$19.99
Ham, salami, steak, turkey, bacon, tomato, cheese, lettuce, onion, creamy Italian
- No. 11. 16" Vegetarian$16.99
Cucumber, green pepper, sliced black olives, red onion, broccoli, lettuce, tomato, cheese, Italian dressing, feta
- No.12. 16" Pizza$15.99
Cheese, pepperoni, pizza sauce
- No. 14. 16" BBQ Chicken$19.99
Chicken, cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato
- No. 15. 16" Chicken Club$19.99
Chicken, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise
- No. 16. 16" BLT$17.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise
- No. 17. 16" Chicken Parmesan$18.99
Chicken breast, Parmesan cheese marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
- No. 18. 16" Beef Brisket$21.99
Beef brisket, brick cheese, onion, pickle, BBQ sauce, coleslaw
- No. 19. 16" Tuna$19.99
Tuna, American cheese, red onion, pickle, pepper rings, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise
- No. 20. 16" Cuban Sandwich$18.99
Salami, ham, turkey, cheese, pickle, mustard & mayonnaise
- No. 21. 16" Reuben$19.99
Corn beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut or coleslaw, Thousand Island
- No. 22. 16" Pastrami$20.99
Pastrami, brick cheese, homemade mild horsey sauce, coleslaw
- No. 23. 16" Chicken Philly$19.99
Chicken, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions & green peppers, creamy dressing
- No. 24. 16" Traditional Philly$19.99
Steak, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions & green peppers, creamy dressing
- No. 25. 16" Spicy Italian$23.99
Salami, ham, mortadella, pepperoni, capicola, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, creamy Italian dressing, pepper rings
- No. 26. 16" Meatballs$19.99
Meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
- No. 27. 16" Famous Italian Sausage$19.99
Italian sausage, sautéed peppers, onions, marina sauce, mozzarella, pepper rings
- No. 28. 16" TB Muffaletta$19.99
Salami, ham, pepperoni, mortadella, mozzarella cheese, onion, olive spread
- No. 29. 16" Big Balony$19.99
Sautéed thick-cut balogna, onions, pickles, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise
- No. 31 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$19.99
- No. 33. 16" Ham & Turkey$19.99
Ham, turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian dressing
- No. 35. 16" Pizza Steak$19.99
Steak, sautéed pepper and onion, mozzarella, marinara sauce, pepper rings
- No. 37. 16" Deluxe Pizza Sub$19.99
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, mozzarella, pizza sauce
Party Subs
- No. 1. TB Super Party Sub$44.99
Salami, ham, turkey, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onions, & creamy Italian dressing
- No. 2. Italian Party Sub$34.99
Salami, ham, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onions, Italian dressing
- No. 3 . Turkey Party Sub$39.99
Turkey breast, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, & creamy Italian dressing
- No. 4. Ham Party Sub$34.99
Ham, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, & creamy Italian dressing
- No. 5. Club Party Sub$44.99
Turkey breast, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & creamy Italian
- No. 6. Steak Party Sub$44.99
Steak, Swiss cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato & creamy Italian dressing
- No. 7. Chicken Party Sub$39.99
Chicken breast, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & creamy Italian dressing
- No. 8. Super Italian Party Sub$44.99
Salami, ham, mortadella, mozarella, lettuce, tomato, onions & Italian dressing
- No. 9. Corned Beef Party Sub$44.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing
- No. 10. Meat Lovers Party Sub$49.99
Ham, salami, steak, turkey, bacon, tomato, mozzarella, lettuce, onion & creamy Italian dressing
- No. 11. Vegetarian Party Sub$34.99
Cucumber, green pepper, sliced black olives, red onion, broccoli, lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, Italian dressing
- No. 15. Chicken Club Party Sub$44.99
Chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & creamy Italian
- No. 18. Beef Brisket Party Sub$49.99
Beef brisket, brick cheese, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, coleslaw
- No. 19. Tuna & Swiss Party Sub$44.99
Albacore tuna, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, pickle, red onion, pepper rings, American cheese
- No. 20. Cuban Party Sub$44.99
Salami, ham, turkey, pork, mozzarella, pickle, mustard & mayonnaise
- No. 21. Reuben Party Sub$44.99
Corn beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut or coleslaw, Thousand Island on the side
- No. 22. Pastrami Party Sub$49.99
Pastrami, brick cheese, homemade mild horsey sauce, coleslaw
- No. 23. Chicken Philly Party Sub$44.99
Chicken, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions & green peppers, creamy dressing
- No. 24. Steak Philly Party Sub$44.99
Steak, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions & green peppers, creamy dressing
- No. 25. Spicy Italian Party Sub$54.99
Salami, ham, mortadella, pepperoni, capicola, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, creamy Italian dressing, pepper rings
- No. 28 . Muffaletta Party Sub$49.99
Salami, ham, pepperoni, mortadella, mozzarella cheese, onion, olives, creamy Italian
- No. 31. Chicken Bacon Ranch Party Sub$44.99
Chicken bacon, mozzarella, ranch dressing
- No. 33. Ham & Turkey Party Sub$44.99
Ham, turkey, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian dressing
BREADS
- Small - 10 Pieces Tony Ba'lony's Cheese Bread$11.99
Our own special blend of cheeses tossed with garlic herb butter and topped with Parmesan cheese
- Large - 16 Pieces Tony Ba'lony's Cheese Bread$19.99
Our own special blend of cheeses tossed with garlic herb butter and topped with Parmesan cheese
- 10 Pieces Garlic Bread$4.99
- 16 Pieces Garlic Bread$9.99
- 10 Pieces Mozzarella Bread$10.99
- 16 Pieces Mozzarella Bread$17.99
WINGS
Hot Wing Dings
Chicken Strips
Pasta Salads
- Small Famous Pasta Noodle Salad-Serves 1-2$7.99
Mostacciolli noodles with green pepper, onion, broccoli, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, mixed with our special blend dressing
- Medium Famous Pasta Noodle Salad-Serves 3-4$14.99
Mostacciolli noodles with green pepper, onion, broccoli, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, mixed with our special blend dressing
- Large Famous Pasta Noodle Salad-Serves 5-7$24.99
Mostacciolli noodles with green pepper, onion, broccoli, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, mixed with our special blend dressing
- 1/2 XL Famous Pasta Noodle Salad-Serves 10-12$29.99
Mostacciolli noodles with green pepper, onion, broccoli, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, mixed with our special blend dressing
Salads
- Small Greek - Serves 1-2$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, beets, feta cheese, red onion served with house dressing
- Medium Greek - Serves 3-4$14.99
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, beets, feta cheese, red onion served with house dressing
- Large Greek - Serves 5-7$24.99
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, beets, feta cheese, red onion served with house dressing
- Small Antipasto- Serves 1-2$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, salami, ham, mozzarella, cucumber served with house dressing
- Medium Antipasto- Serves 3-4$14.99
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, salami, ham, mozzarella, cucumber served with house dressing
- Large Antipasto- Serves 5-7$24.99
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, salami, ham, mozzarella, cucumber served with house dressing
- Small Tossed Salad$4.99
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, served with choice of dressing
- Medium Tossed Salad$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, served with choice of dressing
- Large Tossed Salad$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, served with choice of dressing
Cheesecake
Side Orders
Dressings
PIZZA
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone$9.99
- Deluxe Calzone$14.99
Cheese, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper
- Meat Lovers Calzone$14.99
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, hamburger
- BBQ Chicken Calzone$14.99
Cheese chicken BBQ sauce bacon, sautéed onions
- Hawaiian Calzone$14.99
Cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple, black olives
- Vegetarian Calzone$14.99
Cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives
Round 10" Small (6 Pieces)
- 10" - Small (6 Pieces) Cheese - Round$7.99
- 10" - Small (6 Pieces) Deluxe - Round$12.99
Cheese, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper
- 10" - Small (6 Pieces) Meat Lover - Round$12.99
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, hamburger
- 10" - Small (6 Pieces) BBQ Chicken - Round$12.99
Cheese chicken BBQ sauce bacon, sautéed onions
- 10" - Small (6 Pieces) Hawaiian - Round$12.99
Cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple, black olives
- 10" - Small (6 Pieces) Vegetarian - Round$12.99
Cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives
Round 14" Large (10 Pieces)
- 14" - Large (10 Pieces) Cheese - Round$11.99
- 14" - Large (10 Pieces) Deluxe - Round$17.99
Cheese, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper
- 14" - Large (10 Pieces) Meat Lover - Round$17.99
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, hamburger
- 14" - Large (10 Pieces) BBQ Chicken - Round$17.99
Cheese chicken BBQ sauce bacon, sautéed onions
- 14" - Large (10 Pieces) Hawaiian - Round$17.99
Cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple, black olives
- 14" - Large (10 Pieces) Vegetarian - Round$17.99
Cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives
Small Detroit Style (6 Pieces)
- Small - 6 Pieces Cheese - Detroit Style Square$8.99
- Small - 6 Pieces Deluxe - Detroit Style Square$13.99
Cheese, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper
- Small - 6 Pieces Meat Lovers - Detroit Style Square$13.99
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, hamburger
- Small - 6 Pieces BBQ Chicken - Detroit Style Square$13.99
Cheese chicken BBQ sauce bacon, sautéed onions
- Small - 6 Pieces Hawaiian - Detroit Style Square$13.99
Cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple, black olives
- Small - 6 Pieces Vegetarian - Detroit Style Square$13.99
Cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives
Large Detroit Style (10 Piece)
- Large - 10 Pieces Cheese - Detroit Style Square$12.99
- Large - 10 Pieces Deluxe - Detroit Style Square$18.99
Cheese, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper
- Large - 10 Pieces Meat Lovers - Detroit Style Square$18.99
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, hamburger
- Large - 10 Pieces BBQ Chicken - Detroit Style Square$18.99
Cheese chicken BBQ sauce bacon, sautéed onions
- Large - 10 Pieces Hawaiian - Detroit Style Square$18.99
Cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple, black olives
- Large - 10 Pieces Vegetarian - Detroit Style Square$18.99
Cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives
Small Chicago Style Stuffed (6 Pieces)
- Small - 6 Pieces Cheese - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed$19.99
- Small - 6 Pieces Deluxe - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed$24.99
Cheese, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper
- Small - 6 Pieces Meat Lovers - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed$24.99
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, hamburger
- Small - 6 Pieces BBQ Chicken - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed$24.99
Cheese chicken bbq sauce bacon, sautéed onions
- Small - 6 Pieces Hawaiian - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed$24.99
Cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple, black olives
- Small - 6 Pieces Vegetarian - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed$24.99
Cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives
Large Chicago Style Stuffed (10 Pieces)
- Large - 10 Pieces Cheese - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed$24.99
- Large - 10 Pieces Deluxe - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed$34.99
Cheese, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper
- Large - 10 Pieces Meat Lovers - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed$34.99
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, hamburger
- Large - 10 Pieces BBQ Chicken - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed$34.99
Cheese chicken bbq sauce bacon, sautéed onions
- Large - 10 Pieces Hawaiian - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed$34.99
Cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple, black olives
- Large - 10 Pieces Vegetarian - Tony Ba'lony's Chicago Style Stuffed$34.99
Cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives
SUBMARINES
CATERING
Entrees
Salads
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
13976 Merriman Rd, Livonia, MI 48154