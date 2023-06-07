  • Home
Tony Boloney's - Margate 9702 Ventnor Ave

Tony Boloney's - Margate 9702 Ventnor Ave

No reviews yet

9702 Ventnor Ave

Margate, NJ 07030

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Slices

Classic Cheese - Slice

Classic Cheese - Slice

$4.00

classic jersey pie. marinara sauce, dry aged mutz & evoo. toppings extra

Pepe Le Pizza- Slice

Pepe Le Pizza- Slice

$4.69Out of stock

house white pie...cacio pepe style. cracked black pepper, fresh, smoked & dry aged mutz, stracciatella burrata, pecorino, evoo

Moonshiner - Slice

$5.50Out of stock
Burrata - Slice

Burrata - Slice

$9.00Out of stock

a whole f%cking burrata on every slice. pink vodka sauce, dry aged mozzarella, fresh basil, shaved parmegano regiano, calabrian & long hot chili oil

Tikka- Slice

Tikka- Slice

$6.00Out of stock

sesame crust, tikka masala, dry aged mozzarella & paneer, jalapeno, green chutney, cilantro

Ay Dios Mio- Slice

Ay Dios Mio- Slice

$7.00

chipotle mac-n-cheese, mexican string cheese, cilantro. Also available vegan.

Mex-Corn Husker- Slice

Mex-Corn Husker- Slice

$6.00

roasted corn, mexican string cheese, pickled jalapeno crema, oaxacan chilis, cilantro, queso cotija

Magic Mushroom- Slice

$6.00Out of stock

truffle cream, cremini 'shrooms, fresh mozzarella, salted ricotta, parsley

Shogun Shadowboxer

$6.00Out of stock

black sesame, shaolin garlic & chili fried chicken, dry aged & smoked mozzarella, szechuan ranch, nori, scallion

Supreme Tang

$6.00Out of stock

Sesame crust, thai satay fried chicken, dry aged mozzarella, cilantro, peanut, siracha thai ranch

Winger - Slice

Winger - Slice

$6.00Out of stock

buffalo fried chicken, coolest ranch, blue cheese, fresh & dry aged mozzarella, celery

Grumpy Gramps- Slice

Grumpy Gramps- Slice

$6.00Out of stock

sesame crust, sicilian chili spicy marinara, fresh, smoked & dry aged mozzarella, pecorino, basil choose: pepperoni, chicken cutlet, eggplant meatball, fennel sausage or short-rib meatball

S#itfaced® Chicken - Slice

S#itfaced® Chicken - Slice

$6.00

beer battered fried chicken, honey stout bbq, dry aged mozzarella & sharp cheddar

Heart Attack - Slice

Heart Attack - Slice

$7.00

buffalo chicken mac-n-cheese, smoked bacon, fresh & dry aged mozzarella, coolest ranch