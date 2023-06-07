Tony Boloney's - Margate 9702 Ventnor Ave
No reviews yet
9702 Ventnor Ave
Margate, NJ 07030
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
Slices
Classic Cheese - Slice
classic jersey pie. marinara sauce, dry aged mutz & evoo. toppings extra
Pepe Le Pizza- Slice
house white pie...cacio pepe style. cracked black pepper, fresh, smoked & dry aged mutz, stracciatella burrata, pecorino, evoo
Moonshiner - Slice
Burrata - Slice
a whole f%cking burrata on every slice. pink vodka sauce, dry aged mozzarella, fresh basil, shaved parmegano regiano, calabrian & long hot chili oil
Tikka- Slice
sesame crust, tikka masala, dry aged mozzarella & paneer, jalapeno, green chutney, cilantro
Ay Dios Mio- Slice
chipotle mac-n-cheese, mexican string cheese, cilantro. Also available vegan.
Mex-Corn Husker- Slice
roasted corn, mexican string cheese, pickled jalapeno crema, oaxacan chilis, cilantro, queso cotija
Magic Mushroom- Slice
truffle cream, cremini 'shrooms, fresh mozzarella, salted ricotta, parsley
Shogun Shadowboxer
black sesame, shaolin garlic & chili fried chicken, dry aged & smoked mozzarella, szechuan ranch, nori, scallion
Supreme Tang
Sesame crust, thai satay fried chicken, dry aged mozzarella, cilantro, peanut, siracha thai ranch
Winger - Slice
buffalo fried chicken, coolest ranch, blue cheese, fresh & dry aged mozzarella, celery
Grumpy Gramps- Slice
sesame crust, sicilian chili spicy marinara, fresh, smoked & dry aged mozzarella, pecorino, basil choose: pepperoni, chicken cutlet, eggplant meatball, fennel sausage or short-rib meatball
S#itfaced® Chicken - Slice
beer battered fried chicken, honey stout bbq, dry aged mozzarella & sharp cheddar
Heart Attack - Slice
buffalo chicken mac-n-cheese, smoked bacon, fresh & dry aged mozzarella, coolest ranch