Tony Boys Sandwich House

review star

No reviews yet

18E Mt. Pleasant Ave

Livingston, NJ 07039

Popular Items

#10
#1
Drunk

Berg's Secret menu

The Angry Bird

The Angry Bird

$13.99

Choice of cutlet.. Vodka Sauce, melted provolone, pepperoni, hot pepper spread with a honey drizzle

The Dan Marino

The Dan Marino

$13.99

Sliced ribeye, sweet and spicy secret slaw, provolone, fried red onion, potato chips, garlic aioli

MILKSHAKES!!!

Vanilla

Vanilla

$6.00
Chocolate

Chocolate

$6.00
Strawberry

Strawberry

$6.00
Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$6.75
Cannoli

Cannoli

$7.99

Potato chip & caramel

$7.50

Pumpkin

$6.99

Shake of the month. Apple Caramel Crunch

$7.99

CUTLET SANDWICHES!!!

The Big Berg

The Big Berg

$12.99

Choice of cutlet sauteed in alfredo sace and bacon!!

#10

#10

$11.99

Fresh Mozz , Roasted Peppers, Balsamic

Lancer

Lancer

$12.50

STUDENT FAVORITE Melted Cheddar , Bacon , Ranch

Lumpy

Lumpy

$12.50

Melted Mozz , Bacon , Coleslaw , 1k Dressing

Murph

Murph

$12.50

Sauteed Peppers and Onion in Balsamic sauce

Parm

Parm

$12.50
Drunk

Drunk

$12.50

Often imitated but never duplicated!!! Our famous vodka sauce and fresh mozz

Chop Chop (chopped salad on a sub)

Chop Chop (chopped salad on a sub)

$12.50

Why choose between a salad and a sub when you can have both!! Chopped Romaine , Onion ,Tomato , Olives Balsamic dressing

American

American

$11.99

American cheese , tomato , lettuce , Hellmans mayo

West coast

West coast

$12.50

Smashed Avocado , Bacon , Swiss , Mayo

Chipolte

Chipolte

$12.50

Make sure you buy a drink!! Chipolte Mayo , Jalepenos , Provolone

Cordon Blue

Cordon Blue

$12.50

Tonyboy's personal favorite!! Boars Head Ham , Melted Swiss and the absolute best Honey Mustard Sauce on the planet!!

Nutty Pig

Nutty Pig

$12.50

You think I'm nuts??? Try it!! Warm Peanut Butter Sauce , Bacon , Cool Jelly

Stallone

Stallone

$12.50

Pepperoni , Melted Fresh Mozz , Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Calzone

Calzone

$12.50

Boars Head Ham , Ricotta Cheese , Melted Fresh Mozz with a side of Marinara

COLD SUBS!!!

#1

#1

$10.99

Turkey Provolone

#2

#2

$10.99

Ham Provolone

#3

#3

$11.99

Sous Vide Rare Roast Beef and Cheese

#4

#4

$11.99

Homemade Solid White Meat Tuna.. The best!!!

#7

#7

$11.99

Turkey , Ham Swiss

#15

#15

$11.99

Turkey , Sous Vide Homemade Roast Beef , Swiss

#23

#23

$11.99

Ham , Salami Provolone

#33

#33

$11.99

Cappicolla,Salami,Pepperoni,Provolone

HOT SUBS!!!

Humpty

Humpty

$9.99

Peppers, Eggs

Dumpty

Dumpty

$9.99

Pepperoni,Eggs

Dip

Dip

$11.99

Roast Beef , Melted Mozz Au Jus Sauce

Melt

Melt

$11.99

Solid White Tuna , Melted American , Fresh Tomato

Tony Boloney

$10.99

Old School!!! Fried Boars Head Beef Bologna. ,Melted American , Lettuce, Tomato , Hellmans Mayo

RIBEYE CHEESESTEAKS!!

Boardwalk

Boardwalk

$13.50

Peppers , Onions , American Cheese and Heinz Ketchup

Mac

Mac

$13.50

American Cheese , Lettuce , Tomato , Pickle and 1k Dressing

California

California

$13.50

American Cheese , Lettuce , Tomato Hellmans Mayo

Doozer

Doozer

$13.99

Fresh Mozz , Cherry Peppers EVOO

Hangover

Hangover

$13.99

Vodka Sauce and Fresh mozz

Mr. Goodbyte

Mr. Goodbyte

$13.99

Cheddar , Jalepeno , Sauteed Onion , Smashed Avocado , Bacon and Chipolte Mayo

CHOPPED SALADS!!

Simple

Simple

$8.99

Tomato , Onion , Cucumber , Olives Italian Dressing

Ceasar

Ceasar

$9.99

Shaved Parm , House Made Croutons

Fruity Pebble

Fruity Pebble

$11.99

Romaine,apple,strawberry,feta,candied almonds tomato,onion balsamic

Santorini

Santorini

$11.99

Romaine,feta,cucumber,kalamata,tomato onion house dressing

Marra

Marra

$11.99

Romaine fresh mozz roasted peppers tomato onion olives balsamic

Cobb

Cobb

$13.99

Romaine grilled chicken,blue cheese,bacon avocado tomato onion house dressing

Buffalo

Buffalo

$13.99

Romaine ,chicken,blue cheese tomato onion ranch dressing

Chef

Chef

$13.99

Romaine,turkey,ham,swiss tomato,onion,olives,cucumber house dressing

TonyBoy

TonyBoy

$13.99

Romaine,pepperoni,salami,provolone,tomato,onion,cucumber,olives house dressing

Salon

Salon

$13.99

Romaine,turkey,avocado,tomato,onion,cucmber honey mustard

NOT JUST SUBS!!

Ham Swiss Sloppy Joe

Ham Swiss Sloppy Joe

$12.99
Turkey Swiss Sloppy Joe

Turkey Swiss Sloppy Joe

$12.99
Roast Beef Swiss Sloppy Joe

Roast Beef Swiss Sloppy Joe

$12.99
Jersey Club

Jersey Club

$12.99

Turkey tripple decker , Swiss , Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce Tomato Hellmans Mayo Multi Grain

Shrek Wrap

Shrek Wrap

$10.99

Vegetarians!!! Smashed Avocado , Fresh Mozz , Roasted Peppers , Lettuce , Tomato , Onion Italian Dressing in a Whole wheat wrap

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Toasted multi grain, Marinated Tomato, Smashed Avocado Chilli Flakes

SIDES!!

Potato Salad

$3.99

Macaroni Salad

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Italian Potato Salad

$3.99

cherry peppers,garlic extra virgin olive oil

Pickle

$1.99
Sweet & Spicy Coleslaw

Sweet & Spicy Coleslaw

$3.99

Homemade spicy and sweet mix Contains Honey!!

CHIPS!!

Sea Salt

$2.50

Salt and Vineger

$2.50

BBQ

$2.50

Jalepeno chips

$2.50

Sour cream onion chips

$2.50

Dorritos classic

$2.50

Cool Ranch Doritos

$2.50

Cheetos

$2.50Out of stock

Cracker Jacks

$2.50Out of stock

SWEET STUFF!!

Cannoli

$6.99

Juniors cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Fresh baked jumbo chocolate chip cookie

$2.99

Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.99Out of stock

Tony-which

$6.99

cannoli cream between 2 chocolate chip cookies

DRINKS

Water

$1.99

Choose

$2.99

Small Bites

Homemade meatballs with ricotta (3)

Homemade meatballs with ricotta (3)

$10.99
Burrata, fresh tomato, sicilian sea salt evoo

Burrata, fresh tomato, sicilian sea salt evoo

$13.99
Hotsty Totsty Shrimp

Hotsty Totsty Shrimp

$13.99
Longhots with fried potato

Longhots with fried potato

$10.99

Macaroni

Macaroni

$17.99

Entrees

chicken parm over penne

chicken parm over penne

$19.99
drunk chicken over penne

drunk chicken over penne

$19.99
eggplant parm over penne

eggplant parm over penne

$19.99
drunk eggplant over penne

drunk eggplant over penne

$19.99

shrimp parm over penne

$24.99

drunk shrimp over penne

$24.99
chicken savoy

chicken savoy

$19.99
chicken giambotta

chicken giambotta

$20.99

Hotsty totsty shrimp over spaghetti

$24.99

Grilled salmon over mixed vegetables

$24.99

Family Meal Special

Family Special

$55.00

Half Trays (Serve 5-7)

Penne Vodka Tray

$40.00

Rigatoni Bolgnese Tray

$55.00

Cheese Ravioli Tray

$40.00

Cavatelli Pot Cheese Tray

$55.00

Rigatoni Tomato Basil TRAY

$40.00

Chicken Parm TRAY

$50.00

Drunk Chicken TRAY

$50.00

Eggplant Parm TRAY

$50.00

Shrimp Parm TRAY

$75.00

Drunk Shrimp TRAY

$75.00

Meatballs TRAY

$50.00

Chicken Giambotta TRAY

$55.00

Chicken Savoy TRAY

$50.00

Simple Salad TRAY

$30.00

Ceasar Salad TRAY

$35.00

Marra Salad TRAY

$40.00

Fruity Pebble Salad TRAY

$40.00

Santorini Salad TRAY

$40.00

Friday Special

Special

$12.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Dining with freshly prepared Chicken Cutlet Sandwiches Boars Head Cold Cuts Ribeye Cheesesteaks Chopped Salads

Website

Location

18E Mt. Pleasant Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039

Directions

Gallery
Tony Boys Sandwich House image
Tony Boys Sandwich House image
Tony Boys Sandwich House image

