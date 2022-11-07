  • Home
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza - 806-TC Anderson Lane
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza 806-TC Anderson Lane

review star

No reviews yet

2900 W. Anderson Lane

Bldg B

Austin, TX 78757

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza
12" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza
Caesar

APPETIZERS

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.99+

Lemon Aioli, Marinara

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99+

Peroni Beer Batter, Truffle Aioli

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$7.99+

Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Garlic Aioli

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$5.99+

Garlic Butter, Marinara

Meatballs

Meatballs

$12.99+

Grandma Ciola's Recipe

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99+

Buffalo Mozzarella, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara

Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$10.99+

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Marinara

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$10.99+

Cheese Ravioli, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara

Wings Fra Diavolo

Wings Fra Diavolo

$13.99+

Chicken Wings, Calabrian Chile Butter, Ranch Dressing

Zucchini Sticks

Zucchini Sticks

$8.99+Out of stock

Italian Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Lemon Aioli

PIZZA OF THE MONTH

Pizza of the Month

Pizza of the Month

Out of stock

Oktoberfest Pizza : Bratwurst--Olive Oil--Sauerkraut--Roasted Garlic--Bermuda Onion--Tillamook Cheddar

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

Bianco

Bianco

Cream, Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Roasted Garlic, Basil

Carnivore

Carnivore

Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Calabrian Peppers

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan, Marinara, Pizza Cheese, Basil

Eggplant

Eggplant

Parmesan Crusted Eggplant, Pizza Sauce, Basil, Ricotta

Mama Mia

Mama Mia

Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Extra Cheese

Margherita

Margherita

Tomatoes, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil

Primo

Primo

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Pizza Sauce, Roasted Red Peppers, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Black Olives

Proscuitto & Goat Cheese

Proscuitto & Goat Cheese

Roasted Garlic, Prosciutto, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Olive Oil

The Donato

The Donato

Italian Sausage, Pizza Sauce, Coal Fired Peppers, Black Olives, Fresh Mozzarella

Truffle Shuffle

Truffle Shuffle

Out of stock

Fresh Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Fontina, Parmesan, Mushrooms, Truffle Oil

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

Pizza Sauce, Pizza Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Pesto

CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA

12" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza

12" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.

16" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza

16" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.

LUNCH | SPECIALS

Two Slices

Two Slices

$10.99

Choose from Cheese, Pepperoni or Slice of the Day. Each Special Includes a Soft Drink or Iced Tea.

Salad and a Slice

Salad and a Slice

$10.99

SIDE HOUSE OR CAESAR SALAD Choose from Cheese, Pepperoni or Slice of the Day. Each Special Includes a Soft Drink or Iced Tea.

One Slice

One Slice

$4.99

Choose from Cheese, Pepperoni or Slice of the Day.

SALADS

Caesar

Caesar

Homemade Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan

Greek

Greek

Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Wine Vinaigrette

House

House

Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Cucumbers, Garbanzo Beans, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Pepperoncini, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Italian Chopped

Italian Chopped

Out of stock

Cured Italian Meats, Garbanzo Beans, Egg, Cheese, Roasted Peppers, Pepperoncini, Red Onions, Artichokes, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Spinach & Goat Cheese

Spinach & Goat Cheese

Pancetta Crisp, Croutons, Goat Cheese, Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

SANDWICHES

Served with Garlic Fries. Substitute 1/2 Side Salad or 1/2 Caesar for $2.99
Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$13.99

Marinara, Mozzarella. Served with Garlic Fries or Substitute 1/2 Salad for $2.99.

Italian Beef Sub

Italian Beef Sub

$13.99

Shaved Beef, Au Jus, Provolone, Giardiniera or Sweet Peppers. Served with Garlic Fries or Substitute 1/2 Salad for $2.99.

PASTA

Homemade Lasagna

Homemade Lasagna

$15.99+

Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Marinara, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan

White Lasagna

$16.99+

Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Alfredo, Ricotta, Pesto, Mozzarella, Parmesan

KID'S MENU

Buttered Noodles

$6.99

Includes Gelato and a Kid Drink

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.99

Includes Gelato and a Kid Drink

Cheese Slice

$6.99

Includes Gelato and a Kid Drink

Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$6.99

Includes Gelato and a Kid Drink

Chicken Parmesan Sticks

$6.99

Includes Gelato and a Kid Drink

GELATO

Kids

$2.99

Choose from Butterfinger, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Lemon Ice, Nutella, Pistachio, Stracciatella, Vanilla

Regular

Regular

$4.99

Choose from Butterfinger, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Lemon Ice, Nutella, Pistachio, Stracciatella, Vanilla

Pint

$12.99

Choose from Butterfinger, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Lemon Ice, Nutella, Pistachio, Stracciatella, Vanilla

A LA CARTE

Garlic Fries-a la carte

$4.99

Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Garlic Aioli

Regular Fries-a la carte

$3.99

Knot (1)-a la carte

$1.00

Garlic Butter, Marinara

Pepperoni Roll-a la carte

$2.49

Meatball (1)-a la carte

$2.99

Grandma Ciola’s Recipe

Parmesan Chicken- a la carte

$5.99

Roast Chicken-a la carte

$5.99

Sausage & Peppers-a la carte

$6.99

Garlic Aioli-a la carte

$0.50

Garlic Butter-a la carte

$0.50

Lemon Aioli-a la carte

$0.50

Marinara-a la carte

$0.50

Truffle Aioli-a la carte

$0.50

12" Dough Ball To-Go-a la carte

$6.00

16" Dough Ball To-Go-a la carte

$8.00

GF 12" Crust To-Go-a la carte

$8.00

GF 16" Dough Ball To-Go-a la carte

$12.00

Caesar Dressing-a la carte

$0.50

Honey Mustard Vinaigrette-a la carte

$0.50

Ranch-a la carte

$0.50

Red Wine Vinaigrette-a la carte

$0.50

Pint Salad Dressing-a la carte

$5.00

Quart Salad Dressing-a la carte

$10.00

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Kid's Drink

$1.49

Bottled Water

$1.00

COFFEE

Americano

$2.49

Cappuccino

$3.49

Latte

$3.49

Espresso

$2.49

WINE GROWLER

Wine Growler

$6.00

Refill Growler

PITCHERS OF BEER

Beer Growler

$8.00

Refill Growler

MICRO BOTTLED BEER

90 minute IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Abita Amber

$5.00

Crackberry

$6.00

Crawford Bock

$5.00

Lawnmower

$5.00

Omission Gluten Free IPA

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

CANNED BEER

Austin East Cider

$6.00

Blind Lemon

$6.00Out of stock

Crackberry

$6.00

Lone Star Tall Boy

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Open Items

Service Charge

$30.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2900 W. Anderson Lane, Bldg B, Austin, TX 78757

Directions

Gallery
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza image
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza image
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zen Japanese Food Fast
orange starNo Reviews
2900 west anderson lane austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Shorties Pizza & Grinders
orange starNo Reviews
7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. Bldg C Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Eldorado Cafe
orange star4.8 • 1,720
3300 W. Anderson Lane Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Jack Allen's Kitchen- Anderson Lane
orange star4.6 • 522
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
District Kitchen + Cocktails Shoal Creek
orange starNo Reviews
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Cabo Bob's Burritos - Shoal Creek
orange starNo Reviews
7849 Shoal Creek Boulevard Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston