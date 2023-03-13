Tony C's Somerville 699 Assembly Row Somerville Tony's

  • Home
Popular Items

Side Mac & Cheese
Side Basmati Rice
Chicken Tenders


Starters

Chicken Tenders

$14.50

Loaded Nachos

$15.75

Philly Wontons

$14.50

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Guacamole

$13.00

Totchos

$14.00

Pork Potstickers

$12.00

Fresh Potato Chips

$7.00

Truffle Potato Chips

$10.00

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Warm Pretzels

$10.00

Brie & Fig Fondue

$14.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

Home Run Chili

$8.00

Salads

Strawberry Arugula Salad

$14.50

Kale Salad

$15.00

Shrimp & Watermelon Salad

$18.50

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$12.00

Burgers

#25 Burger

$19.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.00

Chili Cheeseburger

$16.00

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$16.00

Buffalo Chickpea Burger

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Sandwiches

Roast Beef French Dip

$16.00

Grilled Chix Bruschetta

$15.50

Turkey Club

$15.25

Fish Sandwich

$16.50

Classic Reuben

$16.00

Chix Caesar Wrap

$14.25

Buff Chix Caesar Wrap

$14.25

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Brie Chix Panini

$16.00

Entrees

Grilled New York Strip

$32.00

Grilled Steak Tips

$23.50

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Cedar Plank Salmon

$24.00

Orecchiette

$17.50

Pork Chop Milanese

$24.00

Chicken Conigliaro

$18.00

Fresh Fish Tacos

$17.75

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$17.75

Tony's Lobster Roll

$26.00

Mac & Cheese

$15.50

Sides

Side French Fries

$7.25

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.25

Side Broccoli w/Garlic

$7.25

Side Garlic Mashed Potato

$7.25

Side Basmati Rice

$7.25

Side Sautéed Spinach

$7.25

Side Mac & Cheese

$7.25

Side Tater Tots

$7.25

Side Caesar

$7.25

Side House

$7.25

Kids

Kid's Hot Dog

$9.00

Kid's Hamburger

$9.00

Kid's Pasta

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kid's Fish & Chips

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Breast

$9.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Flatbread Pizza

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Massive sports bar with multiple TVs that features classic pub grub & a wide variety of brews on tap.

Location

699 Assembly Row, Somerville, MA 02145

Directions

