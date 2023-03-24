Tony C's Peabody North Shore Mall Peabody Tony's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Massive sports bar with multiple TVs that features classic pub grub & a wide variety of brews on tap.
Location
210 Andover Street, Peabody, MA 01960
Gallery