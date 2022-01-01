Tony M's Restaurant & Banquet Center imageView gallery

N/A Beverages

Water

Cherry Coke

$2.65

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.65

Coffee

$1.85

Coke

$2.65

Coke Zero

$2.65

Decaf Coffee

$1.85

Diet Coke

$2.65

Gingerale

$2.65

Hot Chocolate

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.85

Ice Tea

$2.65

Lemonade

$2.65

Mello Yellow

$2.65

Milk

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.65

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.65

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.65

Sprite

$2.65

Sugar-Free Red Bull

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.65

Tomato Juice

$2.65

Child Fountain Drink

$1.50

22 oz Bottle Bud

$4.75

Tonic Water

$2.65

Bottle Beer

16 oz Aluminum Bud Light

$3.75

16 oz Aluminum Coors Light

$3.75

16 oz Aluminum Miller Lite

$3.75

22 oz Bottle Bud

$4.75

22 oz Bottle Bud Light

$4.75

24 oz Bottle Miller Lite

$4.75

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$4.00

Bells Two Heart

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.25

16 oz. Bud Can

$2.00

16 oz Bud Light Can

$2.00

Bud

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Bud Light Orange

$3.50

Bud Light Platinum

$3.75

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.25

Busch Light

$3.50

Can of Perrin Blackberry

$3.50

Can of Perrin Grapefruit

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.25

Corona Premier

$4.25

Guinness Stout

$4.25

Heineken

$4.25

Killians

$4.00

Labatt

$4.00

Labatt Light

$4.00

Michelob Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

00 Heinenken

$4.25

Michelob Ultra Prickly Pear

$3.75

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Miller Highlife

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

Modelo

$4.25

O'Douls N/A

$3.50

Oberon

$4.00

PBR Can

$3.00

Peroni

$4.00

Pure Gold Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Redds Apple Ale

$4.00

Sam Adams

$4.50

Sierra Nevada

$3.50

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

Soft Parade Shandy

$4.00

Space Dust IPA

$3.00

Stella

$3.50

Strawberry Lemon Natty

$2.50

Strohs

$3.25

Strohs Bohemian

$3.25

Summer Shandy

$4.00

Truly Hard Seltrzer

$3.00

Vanilla Java Porter

$4.00

Whiskey Mule Can

$6.00

Nutrl Lemonade

$4.75

Peach Marq Can

$6.00

Vodka Mule Can

$6.00

White Wine

Bottle 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

$24.50

Bottle Grand Traverse Select Riesling

$19.50

Bottle Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$29.50

Bottle Michigan Awesome White Blend

$23.50

Bottle Rapido Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.50+

Bottle Champ

$35.00

Red Wine

Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.50+

Little Black Dress Merlot

Menage a Trois Red Blend

Middle Sister Pinot Noir

Roscato Rosso Dlolce

Lambrusco

$5.50+

TEMPTERS

3 Chicken Tender Fry Basket

$8.75

Breaded Chicken Strips

$7.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Breaded Portabella Mushrooms

$12.99

Tony M's Wings

$9.99

Munchie Basket

$15.99

Breaksticks

$7.99+

Potato Skins

$10.99

Nachos

$13.99

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Quesadilla

$7.99

Chili Fries

$8.99

Loaded Tots

$6.99

Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Wing Special

$0.95Out of stock

Gouda Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Button Mushrooms

$9.99

SOUPS

Bread Boule Soup

$11.49

Homemade Chili

$4.99+

Soup Du Jour

$5.99+

MEAL OF GREENS

Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Hot Chicken Salad

$13.99

Chefs Salad

$12.99

Greek Salad

$11.99

Italian Spinach Salad

$11.99+

House Toss

$3.99

SINK A SUB

Italian Sub

$13.99

American Sub

$12.99

Turkey Sub

$11.99

Ham Sub

$11.99

Meatball Sub

$12.99

Veggie Sub

$11.99

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$13.99

Pizza Sub

$11.99

HEARTY STACKS

Tony M's Burrito

$13.99

Hamcini

$10.49

BLT

$10.49

Fishwich

$12.99

Breast of Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Tender Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Reuben

$11.99

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey Rueben

$11.99

Hot Dog Chips

$5.00

Hot Chili Dog & Chips

$6.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

ITALIAN FAVORITES

Tony M's Sampler

$19.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Italian Combo

$10.99

Manicotti

$11.99

Cannelloni

$11.99

Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Baked Lasagna

$14.49

Chicken Parm

$12.99

Baked Pasta

$10.49

Pasta Primavera

$13.99

Baked Mostaccioli

$10.49

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.99

ENTICING ENTRÉES

Sizzler Steak

$16.99

Baked Atlantic Cod

$18.99

Deep Fried Atlantic Cod

$15.99

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

Smothered Chicken

$14.99

BEEFY BURGERS

Consenza Special

$14.99

Roma

$10.49

Gemini

$14.99

Bambino

$10.49

Bacon Supreme

$12.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.49

Paesano

$12.49

Patty Melt

$10.49

Olive Burger

$10.49

Cheese Burger

$9.99

5 oz. Burger

$8.99

SIDES

Baked Potato

$3.99

Spicy Waffle Fries

$4.99

Side Spaghetti

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$0.75

Onion Rings

$5.99

Popcorn

$2.49

Peanuts

$0.99

French Fries

$2.99

Anchovies

$1.75

Dipping Sauce

$0.75

Green Beans

$3.99

1 Meatball

$1.00

Tater Tots

$2.99

Mixed Veggies

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

PIZZA

Supreme 10"

$13.99

Meat Lover 10"

$13.99

BLT Pizza 10"

$12.99

Spinach Pizza 10"

$17.99

Garden Pizza 10"

$11.99

Tonys Special Pizza 10"

$14.00

BYO 10"

$7.50

Supreme 12"

$18.99

Meat Lover 12"

$18.99

BLT Pizza 12"

$17.99

Spinach Pizza 12"

$19.99

Garden Pizza 12"

$15.99

Tonys Special Pizza 12"

$17.00

BYO 12"

$11.00

Supreme 16"

$24.99

Meat Lover 16"

$24.99

Spinach Pizza 16"

$27.99

BLT Pizza 16"

$21.99

Garden Pizza 16"

$21.99

Tonys Special Pizza 16"

$22.00

BYO 16"

$14.00

Calzone

$10.99

Seniors

Senior Spaghetti & Meatballs

$3.99

Senior Chicken tenders

$3.99

1/2 Sandwich and Salad

$3.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese with cup of soup

$4.99

Salad and Cup of soup

$4.99

Senior Alfredo & Garlic Bread

$5.99

6" Pizza

$5.99

Kids

Kids Mac N Cheese

$3.49

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$3.99

Kids Chicken Tender & Fries

$4.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$4.99

6" Pizza

$5.99

6" Breadsticks

$4.99

Dessert

Cannoli

$5.50

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.50

Fudge Lava Divine

$5.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.50

Strawberry Symphony Cheesecake

$5.50

Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake

$5.50

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.50

T's Fruit Rolls

$1.80

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.99

Italian Cocoa

$8.00

Toddy Bear

$8.00

Venetian Coffee

$8.00

Cafe Cappuccino

$8.00

Cafe Carmelita

$8.00

Keoke Coffee

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Gluten Free

Homemade Chili - GF

$3.99+

Hot Chicken Salad - GF

$9.99+

Chefs Salad - GF

$9.99+

Greek Salad - GF

$9.99+

Italian Spinach Salad - GF

$9.99+

Sizzler Steak - GF

$13.99

Shrimp Scampi - GF

$14.99

Smothered Chicken - GF

$12.99

Baked Atlantic Cod - GF

$13.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3420 S Creyts Rd, Lansing, MI 48917

Directions

Gallery
Tony M's Restaurant & Banquet Center image

