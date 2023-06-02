Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tonys Roma 52 W Main Ave

review star

No reviews yet

52 W Main Ave

Myerstown, PA 17067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Crispy Wings

$14.99

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Crispy Onion Rings

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Tony's Sampler

$13.99

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$6.99

Fried Brisket Raviolis

$8.99

Corn nuggets

$5.99

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Steak Salad

$9.99

Chef's Salad

$8.99

Tossed Salad

$7.99

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Sandwiches

Cheese Steak

$9.99

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$10.99

Cheeseburger Sub

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.99

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$10.99

Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Italian

$8.99

Meatball Parmesan

$10.99

Pizza sub

$9.99

Special Cheese Steak

$10.99

Special Italian

$9.99

Turkey

$8.99

Vegetables

$9.99

Burger

$4.99

Stromboli

Cheese Steak Stromboli

$19.99

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$20.99

Regular Stromboli

$16.99

Romas Special Stromboli

$21.99

Vegetable Stromboli

$19.99

Slice of Pizza

Slice of Pizza

$2.50

Personal Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Personal White Garlic

$9.99

Personal Romas Special

$10.49

Personal Cheese Steak

$10.49

Personal Chicken and Bacon Ranch

$10.49

Personal Vegetable Pizza

$10.49

Personal Meat Lovers

$10.49

MD Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Medium White Garlic

$13.99

Medium Romas Special

$16.99

Medium Cheese Steak

$18.99

Medium Chicken & Bacon Ranch

$19.99

Medium Vegetable Pizza

$17.99

Medium Meat Lovers

$18.99

LG Pizza

Large Cheese

$12.99

Large White Garlic

$14.99

Large Romas Special

$18.99

Large Cheese Steak

$20.99

Large Chicken & Bacon Ranch

$21.99

Large Vegetable

$19.99

Large Meat Lovers

$20.99

Lg Sicilian

Large Cheese (Copy)

$15.99

Large White Garlic (Copy)

$18.99

Large Romas Special (Copy)

$23.99

Large Cheese Steak (Copy)

$24.99

Large Chicken & Bacon Ranch (Copy)

$25.99

Large Vegetable (Copy)

$23.99

Large Meat Lovers (Copy)

$24.99

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$1.99

Soda Bottles

$2.49

2 lit

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

52 W Main Ave, Myerstown, PA 17067

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

City Watch Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
1501 East Cumberland Street North Lebanon Township, PA 17042
View restaurantnext
Red Headed League Public House
orange starNo Reviews
33 S 8th Street Lebanon, PA 17042
View restaurantnext
Snitz Creek Brewery
orange star4.5 • 986
7 N 9th St Lebanon, PA 17046
View restaurantnext
A M Pizza - 626 Quentin Road
orange starNo Reviews
626 Quentin Road Lebanon, PA 17042
View restaurantnext
Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
101 E Main St Fredericksburg, PA 17026
View restaurantnext
Quentin Tavern
orange star4.0 • 237
81 W Main St Lebanon, PA 17042
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Myerstown
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.6 (10 restaurants)
Reading
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Pottsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston