Tony’s Brazilian Grill 5159 International Drive

No reviews yet

5159 International Drive

Orlando, FL 32819

Order Again

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.00
Guaraná Antarctica

Guaraná Antarctica

$4.00
Guaraná Antarctica Diet

Guaraná Antarctica Diet

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Tonic Water

Tonic Water

$3.00
Guaraná Antarctica 2 Litros

Guaraná Antarctica 2 Litros

$6.00

Alcoholic Drinks

Budweiser

Budweiser

$5.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.00
Corona

Corona

$6.00
Heinekein

Heinekein

$6.00
Modelo

Modelo

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5159 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

Directions

