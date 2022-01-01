Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American

Tony's La Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

407 MainSt

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Popular Items

16" BYO Pizza
Breadsticks
12" BYO Pizza

Appetizers

Boneless Chicken Bites

$9.75

A basket of hand cut and battered chicken bites smothered in our own house made sauce: BBQ, Mild, or Hot. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Breadsticks

$6.00

Served with your choice of Ranch, Marinara, or Creamy Garlic

Formaggi Fritti

$9.00Out of stock

House-made mozzarella, fried in panko, and served with marinara

Garlic Bread

$5.50

Served with your choice of Ranch, Marinara, or Creamy Garlic

Hot Wings

$13.00Out of stock

A basket of hot wings smothered in our own house made sauce: BBQ, Mild, or Hot. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Hummus

$7.00

A delicious blend of chick peas, sesame tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil. Served with homemade pita. Add Fresh Veggies $2

Italian Nachos

$14.00

Crispy corn tortilla chips and melted mozzarella topped with house-made fennel sausage, pepperoni, peppadews, caramelized onions, sour cream, and roasted red pepper coulis.

Side Salad

$4.50

Spring Greens topped with tomatoes, onions, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

Truffle Fries

$7.00

French Fries drizzled with truffle oil and dusted with parmesan cheese

Warm Goat Cheese

$14.00

French Montechevre goat cheese wrapped in filo dough and served on a bed of greens. Dressed with olive oil and balsamic glaze. Served with breadsticks.

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Calamari

$14.00

Fresh Artisan Burrata

Burrata Caprese

$11.00

Fresh burrata, grape tomatoes, red onion, fresh basil, kalamata olives, arugula, olive oil and balsamic glaze. Gluten Free. Add Crustinis for $1.00

Burrata Bruschetta

$11.00

Burrata, house made bruschetta, olive oil, and balsamic glaze. Served with Crustinis.

Burrata Artichoke

$11.00

Burrata, grape tomatoes, artichokes, kalamata olives, olive oil, and balsamic glaze. Gluten Free. Add Crustinis for $1.00

Burrata Prosciutto

$15.00

Burrata, prosciutto, bruschetta, and balsamic glaze. Served with Crustinis.

Extra Crustinis

$1.00

Salads

Side Salad

$4.50

Spring Greens topped with tomatoes, onions, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Crisp romaine, parmesan, and croutons, tossed in our house-made creamy Caesar dressing. Anchovies optional. Small$6.5/Large$9.5. Add Rotisserie Chicken $3.

Cafe Spinach

$9.00

Baby spinach topped with apple slices, walnuts, and imported gorgonzola bleu cheese. Served with house-made dijon vinaigrette. Add Rotisserie Chicken $3

Tony's Classic Wedge

$8.50

A wedge of crisp iceburg lettuce, bacon, and tomatoes. Served with house-made bleu cheese or ranch and cracked black pepper.

Sandwiches

Sausage Sandwich

$9.50

Home-made sausage, pizza sauce, mozzerella.

Tony's Super Sub

$9.50

Cotto Salami, ham, pizza sauce, mozzerella, lettuce, mayonaise.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Shredded Chicken, BBQ sauce, and red onion.

Steak Gorgonzola

$11.00

Roast beef, caramelized onions, gorgonzola bleu cheese, mozzarella.

La Pizzeria Hot Italian Beef

$11.00

Tender roast beef, mozzarella, and au jus.

Toasted Ham & Cheese

$9.50

Ham, pizza sauce, mozzarella, lettuce, and mayonaise.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Shredded Chicken, buffalo sauce, pepperoni, carmelized onion, mozzarella.

Desserts

Homemade Brownie

$5.50

Served with ice cream.

Cheesecake

$7.50

Tiramisu

$7.50Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kid Pizza

$5.95

For our friends 10 years and younger. Fresh and Healthy Choices!

Junior Salad Creation

$5.95

For our friends 10 years and younger. Fresh and Healthy choices!

Sides and Extras

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Creamy Garlic

$0.50

Salad Dressings

$0.50

Wing Sauces

$0.50

Side of French Fries

$1.50

Side Vegetable Cup

$1.50

Side Fruit Cup

$1.50

Salad Breadstick

$0.50

Side of Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Side of Mayonaise

$0.50

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Taco Sauce

$0.50

Side of Truffle Oil

$1.00

Side of Truffle Ranch

$0.75

12" Dough Ball

$1.50

9" Dough Ball

$1.00

16" Dough Ball

$2.00

9" Pizzas

9" BYO Pizza

$7.25

Create your own pizza masterpiece

9" All Meat Special

$13.75

Pizza Sauce, House-made sausage, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon

9" Amy's Special

$13.75

Pizza Sauce, Fresh grape tomatoes, basil, garlic, goat cheese, spinach

9" BBQ Chicken

$12.75

Shredded chicken, BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, onion

9" Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.75

Pizza Sauce, yellow mustard, Beef, pickles, shredded cheddar. Try adding bacon!

9" Chicken Alfredo

$13.75

Alfredo Chicken, garlic, alfredo sauce, onion

9" Fungi

$12.75

Alfredo sauce, portabella mushrooms, garlic, truffle oil

9" Goat Cheese Special

$13.75

Pizza Sauce, Goat cheese, sundried tomatoes, garlic,spinach, shaved parmesan

9" Gorgonzola Steak

$13.75

Steak, caramelized onions, Gorgonzola bleu cheese, alfredo sauce, shaved parmesan, truffle oil

9" House Special

$13.75

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, ham, onion, canned mushroom, house-made sausage, green pepper

9" Italian Tradition

$13.75

Pizza Sauce, Prosciutto, arugula, shaved parmesan

9" Roasted Pepper & Chicken

$12.75

Roasted Red Pepper, alfredo chicken, alfredo sauce, mozzarella

9" Taco Special

$13.75

Pizza Sauce, Beef, taco seasoning, cheddar, romaine, ripe tomatoes, nacho chips, black olives

9" Tomato Basil

$12.25

Pizza Sauce, Tomato, basil, garlic

9" Tony's Special

$11.75

Pizza Sauce, House made sausage, green pepper, onion

9" Vegetable House

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Onion, canned mushrooms, green pepper, green olives, black olives

9" Vodka Rose Shrimp

$14.75Out of stock

9" Thai Chicken

$12.75Out of stock

10" Gluten Free

Gluten Free BYO Pizza (10")

$10.25

Create your own pizza masterpiece

10" Gluten Free All Meat Special

$18.75

House-made sausage, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon

10" Gluten Free Amy's Special

$18.75

Fresh grape tomatoes, basil, garlic, goat cheese, spinach

10" Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$18.75

Shredded chicken, BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, onion

10" Gluten Free Cheeseburger Pizza

$18.75

Beef, pickles, yellow mustard, shredded cheddar. Try adding bacon!

10" Gluten Free Chicken Alfredo

$18.75

Alfredo Chicken, garlic, alfredo sauce, onion

10" Gluten Free Fungi

$17.75

Alfredo sauce, portabella mushrooms, garlic, truffle oil

10" Gluten Free Goat Cheese Special

$18.75

Goat cheese, sundried tomatoes, garlic,spinach, shaved parmesan

10" Gluten Free Gorgonzola Steak

$19.75

Steak, caramelized onions, Gorgonzola bleu cheese, alfredo sauce, shaved parmesan, truffle oil

10" Gluten Free House Special

$18.75

Pepperoni, ham, onion, canned mushroom, house-made sausage, green pepper

10" Gluten Free Italian Tradition

$18.75

Prosciutto, arugula, shaved parmesan

10" GLuten Free Roasted Pepper & Chicken

$18.75

Roasted Red Pepper, alfredo chicken, alfredo sauce, mozzarella

10" Gluten Free Taco Special

$18.75

Beef, taco seasoning, cheddar, romaine, ripe tomatoes, nacho chips, black olives

10" Gluten Free Thai Chicken

$17.75

Alfredo sauce, shredded chicken, Thai curry sauce, coconut cilantro sauce, ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic chili sauce, Thai peanut sauce

10" Gluten Free Tomato Basil

$16.25

Tomato, basil, garlic

10" Gluten Free Tony's Special

$15.75

House made sausage, green pepper, onion

10" Gluten Free Vegetable House

$17.25

Onion, canned mushrooms, green pepper, green olives, black olives

10" Gluten Vodka Rose Shrimp

$19.75Out of stock

12" Pizzas

12" BYO Pizza

$10.25

Create your own pizza masterpiece

12" All Meat Special

$18.75

House-made sausage, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon

12" Amy's Special

$18.75

Fresh grape tomatoes, basil, garlic, goat cheese, spinach

12" BBQ Chicken

$18.75

Shredded chicken, BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, onion

12" Cheeseburger Pizza

$18.75

Beef, pickles, yellow mustard, shredded cheddar. Try adding bacon!

12" Chicken Alfredo

$18.75

Alfredo Chicken, garlic, alfredo sauce, onion

12" Fungi

$17.75

Alfredo sauce, portabella mushrooms, garlic, truffle oil

12" Goat Cheese Special

$18.75

Goat cheese, sundried tomatoes, garlic,spinach, shaved parmesan

12" Gorgonzola Steak

$19.75

Steak, caramelized onions, Gorgonzola bleu cheese, alfredo sauce, shaved parmesan, truffle oil

12" House Special

$18.75

Pepperoni, ham, onion, canned mushroom, house-made sausage, green pepper

12" Italian Tradition

$18.75

Prosciutto, arugula, shaved parmesan

12" Roasted Pepper & Chicken

$18.75

Roasted Red Pepper, alfredo chicken, alfredo sauce, mozzarella

12" Taco Special

$18.75

Beef, taco seasoning, cheddar, romaine, ripe tomatoes, nacho chips, black olives

12" Thai Chicken

$17.75Out of stock

Alfredo sauce, shredded chicken, Thai curry sauce, coconut cilantro sauce, ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic chili sauce, Thai peanut sauce

12" Tomato Basil

$16.25

Tomato, basil, garlic

12" Tony's Special

$15.75

House made sausage, green pepper, onion

12" Vegetable House

$17.75

Onion, canned mushrooms, green pepper, green olives, black olives

12" Vodka Rose Shrimp

$19.75Out of stock

16" Pizzas

16" BYO Pizza

$13.25

Create your own pizza masterpiece

16" All Meat Special

$23.25

House-made sausage, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon

16" Amy's Special

$22.75

Fresh grape tomatoes, basil, garlic, goat cheese, spinach

16" BBQ Chicken

$23.75

Shredded chicken, BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, onion

16" Cheeseburger Pizza

$22.25

Beef, pickles, yellow mustard, shredded cheddar. Try adding bacon!

16" Chicken Alfredo

$22.75

Alfredo Chicken, garlic, alfredo sauce, onion

16" Fungi

$20.75

Alfredo sauce, portabella mushrooms, garlic, truffle oil

16" Goat Cheese Special

$22.75

Goat cheese, sundried tomatoes, garlic,spinach, shaved parmesan

16" Gorgonzola Steak

$25.25

Steak, caramelized onions, Gorgonzola bleu cheese, alfredo sauce, shaved parmesan, truffle oil

16" House Special

$23.25

Pepperoni, ham, onion, canned mushroom, house-made sausage, green pepper

16" Italian Tradition

$22.75

Prosciutto, arugula, shaved parmesan

16" Roasted Pepper & Chicken

$22.25

Roasted Red Pepper, alfredo chicken, alfredo sauce, mozzarella

16" Taco Special

$22.75

Beef, taco seasoning, cheddar, romaine, ripe tomatoes, nacho chips, black olives

16" Thai Chicken

$22.75Out of stock

Alfredo sauce, shredded chicken, Thai curry sauce, coconut cilantro sauce, ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic chili sauce, Thai peanut sauce

16" Tomato Basil

$20.25

Tomato, basil, garlic

16" Tony's Special

$20.25

House made sausage, green pepper, onion

16" Vegetable House

$21.25

Onion, canned mushrooms, green pepper, green olives, black olives

16" Vodka Rose Shrimp

$23.75Out of stock

18" New York Style

18" NY BYO Pizza

$16.50

Create your own pizza masterpiece

18" NY All Meat Special

$27.25

House-made sausage, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon

18" NY Amy's Special

$25.75

Fresh grape tomatoes, basil, garlic, goat cheese, spinach

18" NY BBQ Chicken

$24.25

Shredded chicken, BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, onion

18" NY Cheeseburger Pizza

$24.25

Beef, pickles, yellow mustard, shredded cheddar. Try adding bacon!

18" NY Chicken Alfredo

$25.75

Alfredo Chicken, garlic, alfredo sauce, onion

18" NY Fungi

$24.25

Alfredo sauce, portabella mushrooms, garlic, truffle oil

18" NY Goat Cheese Special

$25.75

Goat cheese, sundried tomatoes, garlic,spinach, shaved parmesan

18" NY Gorgonzola Steak

$28.25

Steak, caramelized onions, Gorgonzola bleu cheese, alfredo sauce, shaved parmesan, truffle oil

18" NY House Special

$28.75

Pepperoni, ham, onion, canned mushroom, house-made sausage, green pepper

18" NY Italian Tradition

$25.75

Prosciutto, arugula, shaved parmesan

18" NY Roasted Pepper & Chicken

$24.25

Roasted Red Pepper, alfredo chicken, alfredo sauce, mozzarella

18" NY Taco Special

$25.75

Beef, taco seasoning, cheddar, romaine, ripe tomatoes, nacho chips, black olives

18" NY Thai Chicken

$25.75Out of stock

Alfredo sauce, shredded chicken, Thai curry sauce, coconut cilantro sauce, ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic chili sauce, Thai peanut sauce

18" NY Tomato Basil

$23.25

Tomato, basil, garlic

18" NY Tony's Special

$23.25

House made sausage, green pepper, onion

18" NY Vegetable House

$24.25

Onion, canned mushrooms, green pepper, green olives, black olives

18" NY Vodka Rose Shrimp

$26.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

407 MainSt, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Directions

Gallery
Tony’s La Pizzeria image
Tony’s La Pizzeria image

