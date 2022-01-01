- Home
Tony's La Pizzeria
407 MainSt
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Popular Items
Appetizers
Boneless Chicken Bites
A basket of hand cut and battered chicken bites smothered in our own house made sauce: BBQ, Mild, or Hot. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Breadsticks
Served with your choice of Ranch, Marinara, or Creamy Garlic
Formaggi Fritti
House-made mozzarella, fried in panko, and served with marinara
Garlic Bread
Served with your choice of Ranch, Marinara, or Creamy Garlic
Hot Wings
A basket of hot wings smothered in our own house made sauce: BBQ, Mild, or Hot. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Hummus
A delicious blend of chick peas, sesame tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil. Served with homemade pita. Add Fresh Veggies $2
Italian Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips and melted mozzarella topped with house-made fennel sausage, pepperoni, peppadews, caramelized onions, sour cream, and roasted red pepper coulis.
Side Salad
Spring Greens topped with tomatoes, onions, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
Truffle Fries
French Fries drizzled with truffle oil and dusted with parmesan cheese
Warm Goat Cheese
French Montechevre goat cheese wrapped in filo dough and served on a bed of greens. Dressed with olive oil and balsamic glaze. Served with breadsticks.
Extra Sauce
Calamari
Fresh Artisan Burrata
Burrata Caprese
Fresh burrata, grape tomatoes, red onion, fresh basil, kalamata olives, arugula, olive oil and balsamic glaze. Gluten Free. Add Crustinis for $1.00
Burrata Bruschetta
Burrata, house made bruschetta, olive oil, and balsamic glaze. Served with Crustinis.
Burrata Artichoke
Burrata, grape tomatoes, artichokes, kalamata olives, olive oil, and balsamic glaze. Gluten Free. Add Crustinis for $1.00
Burrata Prosciutto
Burrata, prosciutto, bruschetta, and balsamic glaze. Served with Crustinis.
Extra Crustinis
Salads
Side Salad
Spring Greens topped with tomatoes, onions, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, parmesan, and croutons, tossed in our house-made creamy Caesar dressing. Anchovies optional. Small$6.5/Large$9.5. Add Rotisserie Chicken $3.
Cafe Spinach
Baby spinach topped with apple slices, walnuts, and imported gorgonzola bleu cheese. Served with house-made dijon vinaigrette. Add Rotisserie Chicken $3
Tony's Classic Wedge
A wedge of crisp iceburg lettuce, bacon, and tomatoes. Served with house-made bleu cheese or ranch and cracked black pepper.
Sandwiches
Sausage Sandwich
Home-made sausage, pizza sauce, mozzerella.
Tony's Super Sub
Cotto Salami, ham, pizza sauce, mozzerella, lettuce, mayonaise.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Shredded Chicken, BBQ sauce, and red onion.
Steak Gorgonzola
Roast beef, caramelized onions, gorgonzola bleu cheese, mozzarella.
La Pizzeria Hot Italian Beef
Tender roast beef, mozzarella, and au jus.
Toasted Ham & Cheese
Ham, pizza sauce, mozzarella, lettuce, and mayonaise.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Shredded Chicken, buffalo sauce, pepperoni, carmelized onion, mozzarella.
Kid's Menu
Sides and Extras
Side of Ranch
Side of Marinara
Side of Creamy Garlic
Salad Dressings
Wing Sauces
Side of French Fries
Side Vegetable Cup
Side Fruit Cup
Salad Breadstick
Side of Balsamic Glaze
Side of Mayonaise
Side of Pizza Sauce
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Taco Sauce
Side of Truffle Oil
Side of Truffle Ranch
12" Dough Ball
9" Dough Ball
16" Dough Ball
9" Pizzas
9" BYO Pizza
Create your own pizza masterpiece
9" All Meat Special
Pizza Sauce, House-made sausage, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon
9" Amy's Special
Pizza Sauce, Fresh grape tomatoes, basil, garlic, goat cheese, spinach
9" BBQ Chicken
Shredded chicken, BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, onion
9" Cheeseburger Pizza
Pizza Sauce, yellow mustard, Beef, pickles, shredded cheddar. Try adding bacon!
9" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Chicken, garlic, alfredo sauce, onion
9" Fungi
Alfredo sauce, portabella mushrooms, garlic, truffle oil
9" Goat Cheese Special
Pizza Sauce, Goat cheese, sundried tomatoes, garlic,spinach, shaved parmesan
9" Gorgonzola Steak
Steak, caramelized onions, Gorgonzola bleu cheese, alfredo sauce, shaved parmesan, truffle oil
9" House Special
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, ham, onion, canned mushroom, house-made sausage, green pepper
9" Italian Tradition
Pizza Sauce, Prosciutto, arugula, shaved parmesan
9" Roasted Pepper & Chicken
Roasted Red Pepper, alfredo chicken, alfredo sauce, mozzarella
9" Taco Special
Pizza Sauce, Beef, taco seasoning, cheddar, romaine, ripe tomatoes, nacho chips, black olives
9" Tomato Basil
Pizza Sauce, Tomato, basil, garlic
9" Tony's Special
Pizza Sauce, House made sausage, green pepper, onion
9" Vegetable House
Pizza Sauce, Onion, canned mushrooms, green pepper, green olives, black olives
9" Vodka Rose Shrimp
9" Thai Chicken
10" Gluten Free
Gluten Free BYO Pizza (10")
Create your own pizza masterpiece
10" Gluten Free All Meat Special
House-made sausage, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon
10" Gluten Free Amy's Special
Fresh grape tomatoes, basil, garlic, goat cheese, spinach
10" Gluten Free BBQ Chicken
Shredded chicken, BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, onion
10" Gluten Free Cheeseburger Pizza
Beef, pickles, yellow mustard, shredded cheddar. Try adding bacon!
10" Gluten Free Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Chicken, garlic, alfredo sauce, onion
10" Gluten Free Fungi
Alfredo sauce, portabella mushrooms, garlic, truffle oil
10" Gluten Free Goat Cheese Special
Goat cheese, sundried tomatoes, garlic,spinach, shaved parmesan
10" Gluten Free Gorgonzola Steak
Steak, caramelized onions, Gorgonzola bleu cheese, alfredo sauce, shaved parmesan, truffle oil
10" Gluten Free House Special
Pepperoni, ham, onion, canned mushroom, house-made sausage, green pepper
10" Gluten Free Italian Tradition
Prosciutto, arugula, shaved parmesan
10" GLuten Free Roasted Pepper & Chicken
Roasted Red Pepper, alfredo chicken, alfredo sauce, mozzarella
10" Gluten Free Taco Special
Beef, taco seasoning, cheddar, romaine, ripe tomatoes, nacho chips, black olives
10" Gluten Free Thai Chicken
Alfredo sauce, shredded chicken, Thai curry sauce, coconut cilantro sauce, ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic chili sauce, Thai peanut sauce
10" Gluten Free Tomato Basil
Tomato, basil, garlic
10" Gluten Free Tony's Special
House made sausage, green pepper, onion
10" Gluten Free Vegetable House
Onion, canned mushrooms, green pepper, green olives, black olives
10" Gluten Vodka Rose Shrimp
12" Pizzas
12" BYO Pizza
Create your own pizza masterpiece
12" All Meat Special
House-made sausage, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon
12" Amy's Special
Fresh grape tomatoes, basil, garlic, goat cheese, spinach
12" BBQ Chicken
Shredded chicken, BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, onion
12" Cheeseburger Pizza
Beef, pickles, yellow mustard, shredded cheddar. Try adding bacon!
12" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Chicken, garlic, alfredo sauce, onion
12" Fungi
Alfredo sauce, portabella mushrooms, garlic, truffle oil
12" Goat Cheese Special
Goat cheese, sundried tomatoes, garlic,spinach, shaved parmesan
12" Gorgonzola Steak
Steak, caramelized onions, Gorgonzola bleu cheese, alfredo sauce, shaved parmesan, truffle oil
12" House Special
Pepperoni, ham, onion, canned mushroom, house-made sausage, green pepper
12" Italian Tradition
Prosciutto, arugula, shaved parmesan
12" Roasted Pepper & Chicken
Roasted Red Pepper, alfredo chicken, alfredo sauce, mozzarella
12" Taco Special
Beef, taco seasoning, cheddar, romaine, ripe tomatoes, nacho chips, black olives
12" Thai Chicken
Alfredo sauce, shredded chicken, Thai curry sauce, coconut cilantro sauce, ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic chili sauce, Thai peanut sauce
12" Tomato Basil
Tomato, basil, garlic
12" Tony's Special
House made sausage, green pepper, onion
12" Vegetable House
Onion, canned mushrooms, green pepper, green olives, black olives
12" Vodka Rose Shrimp
16" Pizzas
16" BYO Pizza
Create your own pizza masterpiece
16" All Meat Special
House-made sausage, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon
16" Amy's Special
Fresh grape tomatoes, basil, garlic, goat cheese, spinach
16" BBQ Chicken
Shredded chicken, BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, onion
16" Cheeseburger Pizza
Beef, pickles, yellow mustard, shredded cheddar. Try adding bacon!
16" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Chicken, garlic, alfredo sauce, onion
16" Fungi
Alfredo sauce, portabella mushrooms, garlic, truffle oil
16" Goat Cheese Special
Goat cheese, sundried tomatoes, garlic,spinach, shaved parmesan
16" Gorgonzola Steak
Steak, caramelized onions, Gorgonzola bleu cheese, alfredo sauce, shaved parmesan, truffle oil
16" House Special
Pepperoni, ham, onion, canned mushroom, house-made sausage, green pepper
16" Italian Tradition
Prosciutto, arugula, shaved parmesan
16" Roasted Pepper & Chicken
Roasted Red Pepper, alfredo chicken, alfredo sauce, mozzarella
16" Taco Special
Beef, taco seasoning, cheddar, romaine, ripe tomatoes, nacho chips, black olives
16" Thai Chicken
Alfredo sauce, shredded chicken, Thai curry sauce, coconut cilantro sauce, ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic chili sauce, Thai peanut sauce
16" Tomato Basil
Tomato, basil, garlic
16" Tony's Special
House made sausage, green pepper, onion
16" Vegetable House
Onion, canned mushrooms, green pepper, green olives, black olives
16" Vodka Rose Shrimp
18" New York Style
18" NY BYO Pizza
Create your own pizza masterpiece
18" NY All Meat Special
House-made sausage, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon
18" NY Amy's Special
Fresh grape tomatoes, basil, garlic, goat cheese, spinach
18" NY BBQ Chicken
Shredded chicken, BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, onion
18" NY Cheeseburger Pizza
Beef, pickles, yellow mustard, shredded cheddar. Try adding bacon!
18" NY Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Chicken, garlic, alfredo sauce, onion
18" NY Fungi
Alfredo sauce, portabella mushrooms, garlic, truffle oil
18" NY Goat Cheese Special
Goat cheese, sundried tomatoes, garlic,spinach, shaved parmesan
18" NY Gorgonzola Steak
Steak, caramelized onions, Gorgonzola bleu cheese, alfredo sauce, shaved parmesan, truffle oil
18" NY House Special
Pepperoni, ham, onion, canned mushroom, house-made sausage, green pepper
18" NY Italian Tradition
Prosciutto, arugula, shaved parmesan
18" NY Roasted Pepper & Chicken
Roasted Red Pepper, alfredo chicken, alfredo sauce, mozzarella
18" NY Taco Special
Beef, taco seasoning, cheddar, romaine, ripe tomatoes, nacho chips, black olives
18" NY Thai Chicken
Alfredo sauce, shredded chicken, Thai curry sauce, coconut cilantro sauce, ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic chili sauce, Thai peanut sauce
18" NY Tomato Basil
Tomato, basil, garlic
18" NY Tony's Special
House made sausage, green pepper, onion
18" NY Vegetable House
Onion, canned mushrooms, green pepper, green olives, black olives
18" NY Vodka Rose Shrimp
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
407 MainSt, Cedar Falls, IA 50613