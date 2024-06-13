- Home
Tony's tacos 114 N Bent Avenue Las Animas .Colorado
114 Bent Avenue
Las Animas, CO 81054
Chili Cheese Fries
- Asada chili Cheese Fries$10.95
- Carnitas Chili Cheese Fries$10.95
- Adovada Chili Cheese Fries$10.95
- Shredded Beef Fries$10.95
- Chicken Chili Cheese Fries$10.95
- Chili Cheese fries no meat$8.95
- No green chili
- Add Gucamole$1.00
- Add sour$0.75
- Add lettuce$0.50
- Add jalapeno$0.50
- Don't make
- 1/2 chili cheese freis$4.50
- poquito green chili
- no cheese
Burrito Loco
- Loco Burrito Asada$12.95
- Loco Burrito Carnitas$12.95
- Loco Burrito Adovada$12.95
- Loco Burrito Chicken$12.95
- Loco Burrito Ground Beef$11.95
- Chicken fajita Burrito with guacamole,sour cream,pico,cheese$12.95
- Steak fajita Burrito with,guacamole,sour cream,pico,cheese$12.95
- Burrito loco Birria$12.95
- no guacamole
- no sour cream
- no cheese
- no green chili
- no beans
- no raice
- Don't make
- no sour cream
- shredded beef burrito loco$12.95
- Chicken fajita burrito loco$12.95
- steak fajita loco$12.95
- Burrito bowl chicken$10.95
- Burrito bowl asada$10.95
- Burrito bowl Adovada$10.95
- Burrito bowl Carnitas$10.95
- Burrito bowl Ground beef$10.95
- burrito bowl shredded beef$10.95
- burrito loco ground beef$10.95
Tostada
- Bean tostada lettuce,cheese,pico$2.95
- Carnitas and bean tostada lettuce,cheese,pico$3.00
- Chicken and bean Tostada lettuce,cheese,pico$3.00
- Guacamole tostada lettuce,cheese,pico$3.25
- Shredded Beef beans,tostada,lettuce,cheese,pico,$3.00
- Ground Beef and bean tostada lettuce,cheese,pico$3.00
- no pico$3.00
- no cheese$3.00
- no beans$3.00
- no lettuce$3.00
- Don't make$3.00
Crispy taco
Combo
- Crispy Ground Beef Taco /Bean and cheese tostada$10.95
- Crispy Relleno Plate$8.95
- Ground Beef Enchiladas plate Rice and Beans$11.95
- Cheese enchiladas plate rice and beans$10.95
- # 3 Crispy ground beef tacos w lettuce,cheese,tomatoes rice and beans$11.95
- no tom
- no lettuce
- no cheese
- add sour cream$0.75
- add guacamole$0.75
- Don't make
- soft taco plate
- 3 Ground beef soft taco plate w rice and beans$11.95
- plain
- 2 tostadas side rice and beans$10.95
Tony's Burrito Special
- Tony's Burrito Special Asada with pico and fries$8.95
- Tony's Burrito Special Carnitas with pico and fries$8.95
- Tony's Burrito Special Chicken with pico and fries$8.95
- Tony's Burrito Special Adovada with pico and fries$8.95
- no pico
- Don't make
- tonys burrito special birria with pico and freis$8.95
- Tony's burrito special ground beef pico and freis$8.95
Taco plate
- Taco plate,Asda,Carnitas,Adovada w rice and beans$13.95
- Taco plate,Carnitas,Chicken,Adovada w rice and beans$13.95
- Taco plate,Chicken,Carnitas,Shredded beef w rice and beans$13.95
- Asada taco plate w rice and beans$13.95
- Carnitas Taco plate w rice and beans$13.95
- Shredded Beef taco plate w rice and beans$13.95
- Chicken taco plate w rice and beans$13.95
- Adovada taco plate w rice and beans$13.95
- Birria taco plate w rice and beans$13.95
- Quesa Birria taco plate w rice and beans$13.95
- no pico
- Red salsa
- green salsa
- Add cheese$0.75
- onion and cilantro
- add guacamole$1.50
- extra pico$0.75
- add lettuce and cilantro
- red and green salsa
- pico
- no onions
- no cilantro
- Shirmp taco plate with rice and beans$14.95
- extra salsa 2oz green salsa$0.50
- extra salsa 4oz green salsa$1.50
- extra red salsa 2 oz$0.50
- extra red salsa 4oz$1.50
- doble rice
- double beans
- no veggies
- crispy ground beef taco plate with rice and beans$11.95
- soft ground beef taco plate with rice and beans$11.95
- Crispy chicken taco plate with rice and beans$11.95
- soft Chicken taco plate with rice and beans$11.95
- Quesa birria tacos with consome$13.95
- same plate
#1 Street taco
Kids menu
- Kids Hamburger and fries$6.50
- Kids Cheese Burger and Fries$6.50
- Kids Quesadilla Cheese and fries$5.50
- Kids Ground beef crispy taco side of rice and beans$5.50
- Kids Street taco asada w/rice /beans$6.50
- No rice
- No beans
- With fries
- no tomatoes
- no lettuce
- no cheese
- with rice
- with beans
- rice and beans
- Don't make
- Plain kids cheese quesadilla and freis$6.65
- kids taco asada rice and beans$6.50
- kids taco adovada rice and beans$6.50
- kids taco chicken rice and beans$6.50
- kids taco ground beef rice and bens$6.50
Quesadillas
Sides
- Side of sour cream 2oz$1.00
- Side of sour cream 4oz$2.00
- Side of guacamole 2oz$1.75
- side of guacamole 4oz$3.50
- Chips and salsa$5.50
- Side fries$3.75
- Crispy relleno$3.00
- Chips and Guacamole$6.95
- Jalapeno Fried$0.75
- side rice$2.75
- side beans$2.75
- side pico$1.00
- side of green chili 4oz$2.00
- side of green chili 8oz$4.00
- Don't make
- side of green chili$3.25
- 1 crispy relleno smothered$3.00
- 1 ground beef enchilada$1.75
- 2 ground beef enchiladas$3.50
- 3 ground beef enchiladas$5.00
- side chili cheese freis$5.25
- side of salsa chips 4oz$3.25
- side of salsa chips 8oz$6.50
- side of red salsa 2oz$0.50
- side of red salsa 4oz$1.50
- tomatillo Salsa 2oz$0.50
- side cheese 4oz$0.75
Add Extra
Sodas
Super Nachos
Cheese Burgers
- Cheese Burger And Fries$9.85
- Hambuerger and Fries$9.85
- Double Bacon Cheese Burger$13.95
- Chili Cheese Burger$10.95
- Becan Cheese Burger and fries$10.95
- extra beef patty$2.00
- No tomatoes
- No onion
- No lettuce
- Mexican Hamburger$11.95
- Add jalapeno$0.75
- Don't make
- no onions
- Guacamole bacon burger and freis$11.95
- add chili in the freis$2.00
- med well
- well done
- Cheese burger and potatoes chips$8.95
- Hamburger and potatoes chips$8.85
- Double becan cheese Burger and potatoes$12.95
- Becan cheese burger and potatoes$9.95
Burrito Colorado
- Burrito Colorado Asada rice and beans W,guaca,sour cream,pico,cheese,$9.95
- Burrito Colorado Carnitas Rice and beans w,guaca,sour cream,pico,cheese,$9.95
- Burrito Colorado Adovada Rice and beans w guaca,sour cream,pico,cheese.$9.95
- Burrito Colorado Chicken Rice and beans w guaca,sour cream,pico,cheese,$9.95
- Add Green chilli$2.00
- no pico
- no cheese
- no guaca
- no sour cream
- no rice
- no beans
- Don't make
- red salsa$0.75
- green salsa$0.75
- shredded beef burrito colorado$9.95
- ground beef burrito colorado$9.95
Burritos
- Breakfast Burrito$5.50
- Bean and cheese burrito no green chili$4.50
- Bean and cheese burrito smothered green chili and cheese$7.00
- Ground Beef Burrito smothered green chili and cheese$8.95
- Ground Beef Burrito and Beans smothered green chili and cheese$8.95
- Asada burrito smothered green chili ,cheese luttuce and pico$9.95
- Carnitas Burrito smothered green chili , Cheese lettuce and pico$9.95
- Asada burrito smothered green chili,cheese,lettuce,and pico$9.95
- Ground Beef Burrito Smothered green chili lettuce and cheese ,pico$9.95
- Chicken Burrito smothered green Lettuce,cheese and pico$9.95
- Ground Beef Burrito and bean and cheese$8.95
- Chicken burrito$7.50
- add green chili$2.00
- Adovada burrito smothered green chili cheese and lettuce$9.85
- Adovada burrito with beans and rice guacamole and sour cream pico$8.95
- asada beans burrito smothered green chili chesee pico lettuce$9.85
- breakfast burrito smothered$7.50
- ground beef burrito$7.50
- break fast burrito bacon egg and cheese$5.50
- Shredded beef burrito smotherd with green chili and cheese$8.95
- shredded beef and and bean burrito Smothered with cheese and lettuce$9.85
Tostada plate
- 2 Ground beef and beans tostadas lettuce cheese pico side of rice and beans$10.95
- 3 guacamole tostadas with lettuce pico and cheese$11.95
- 3 shredded beef and beans tostada with lettuce cheese and pico$10.95
- 3 carnitas tostadas with beans lettuce cheese and pico$10.95
- red salsa
- green salsa
- no pico
- no lettuce
- no cheese
Burrito bowl
Menudo bowl
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mexican food
Location
114 Bent Avenue, Las Animas, CO 81054
