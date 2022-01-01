Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen

201 Florence Avenue

Granger, IN 46530

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
COAL OVEN PIZZA. All of our coal fired cooking is done in our own custom-built, 1000 degree anthracite coal-burning ovens. It’s a taste unlike anything you have ever experienced. All of our pizza sauce is made from scratch. We use Italian plum tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic for a genuine old-world fresh tomato taste. Only the best mozzarella available is used in our pizzas. We’re also so picky about taste that we filter all of the water used for our sandwich bread, pizza dough and beverages. Try our new oven baked sandwiches, gluten free wraps, pizza creations and delicious appetizers. Tony Sacco’s… it just tastes better!

201 Florence Avenue, Granger, IN 46530

