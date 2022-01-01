Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen

1,238 Reviews

$$

7850 Mentor Ave

Suite 390

Mentor, OH 44060

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
COAL OVEN PIZZA. All of our coal fired cooking is done in our own custom-built, 1000 degree anthracite coal-burning ovens. It’s a taste unlike anything you have ever experienced. All of our pizza sauce is made from scratch. We use Italian plum tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic for a genuine old-world fresh tomato taste. Only the best mozzarella available is used in our pizzas. We’re also so picky about taste that we filter all of the water used for our sandwich bread, pizza dough and beverages. Try our new oven baked sandwiches, gluten free wraps, pizza creations and delicious appetizers. Tony Sacco’s… it just tastes better!

