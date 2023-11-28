Tonya's Cookies
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
400 South Elliott Road Ste C, Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
BaseCamp - 105 E Franklin St
No Reviews
105 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurant
Osteria Georgi - 201 South Elliott Rd Suite 100
No Reviews
201 South Elliott Rd Suite 100 Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurant
Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen - Chapel Hill
No Reviews
1305 E Franklin St. Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chapel Hill
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Chapel Hill
4.6 • 4,316
1490 Fordham Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurant
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
4.3 • 2,418
100 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurant