Burgers
American

Tonyburgers - Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

613 E 400 S

Salt Lake City 84102, UT 84102

Popular Items

Large Fries

Build Your Burger

Build your burger from scratch! Only add what you like.

Beef Burgers

$6.25+

Build your burger here! Select a size and the toppings to build the ultimate “YOU” burger!

Grilled Chicken

$7.50+

5 oz Chicken Breast seasoned to perfection!

Impossible Veggie

$7.25+

Our Beyond Veggie Patties taste like real beef! It’s Vegan as well!

Managers' Favorites

Here's some we've built for you! These come already topped to make it easy!
$7.25+

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Fresh Onions, Tony Sauce

$7.25+

White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Chipotle Sauce

$8.25+

Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Strings, Jalapeños, Ranch Dressing, BBQ Sauce

$8.25+

White Cheddar Cheese, Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli

$8.25+

Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli

$8.50+

Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ranch Sauce

Fries & Onion Strings

$4.29

1 Fry Sauce is included with a Regular Fry.

$5.49

2 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry.

$4.99

1 Fry Sauce is included with an Onion Ring.

Cheese Curds

$4.99

Extra Fry Sauce

$0.35

1 Fry Sauce is included with a Small Fry. 2 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry. 1 Fry Sauce is included with an Onion Ring.

Hickory Sauce

$0.35

Mixture of Mayo and our AWESOME BBQ Sauce. 2oz cup.

Ketchup Cup

Kids' Meals

$6.99

Kid's Hot Dog Meal

$6.99
$6.99
$6.99

Soft Drinks

Small Fountain Drink

$2.59

Large Fountain Drink

$2.89

Bottled Soda (20 oz)

$2.69

20 oz. Bottle

Bottled Water

$2.39

Milkshakes

Milk Shake

$5.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

613 E 400 S, Salt Lake City 84102, UT 84102

Directions

