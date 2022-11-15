Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tonyburgers - Herriman

review star

No reviews yet

11976 S Carlsbad Way Suite 500

Herriman, UT 84096

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Burgers
Large Fries
Regular Fries

Build Your Burger

Build your burger from scratch! Only add what you like.

Beef Burgers

$6.25+

Build your burger here! Select a size and the toppings to build the ultimate “YOU” burger!

Grilled Chicken

$7.50+

5 oz Chicken Breast seasoned to perfection!

Impossible Veggie

$7.25+

Our Beyond Veggie Patties taste like real beef! It’s Vegan as well!

Managers' Favorites

Here's some we've built for you! These come already topped to make it easy!
Ol' Reliable

Ol' Reliable

$7.25+

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Fresh Onions, Tony Sauce

Jonny Chipotle

Jonny Chipotle

$7.25+

White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Chipotle Sauce

Tony's Southern

Tony's Southern

$8.25+

Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Strings, Jalapeños, Ranch Dressing, BBQ Sauce

Smoove Garlic

Smoove Garlic

$8.25+

White Cheddar Cheese, Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli

I’m So Bleu

I’m So Bleu

$8.45+

Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli

Grilly Chick

Grilly Chick

$8.50+

Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ranch Sauce

Fries & Onion Strings

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$4.29

1 Fry Sauce is included with a Regular Fry.

Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.49

2 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry.

Onion Strings

Onion Strings

$4.99

1 Fry Sauce is included with an Onion Ring.

Cheese Curds

$4.99

Extra Fry Sauce

$0.35

1 Fry Sauce is included with a Small Fry. 2 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry. 1 Fry Sauce is included with an Onion Ring.

Hickory Sauce

$0.35

Mixture of Mayo and our AWESOME BBQ Sauce. 2oz cup.

Ketchup Cup

Kids' Meals

Tiny Tonyburger Meal

Tiny Tonyburger Meal

$6.99

Kid's Hot Dog Meal

$6.99
Grilled Cheese Meal

Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.99
Chicken Nuggets Meal

Chicken Nuggets Meal

$6.99

Soft Drinks

Small Fountain Drink

$2.59

Large Fountain Drink

$2.89

Bottled Soda (20 oz)

$2.19

20 oz. Bottle

Bottled Water

$2.19

Milkshakes

Milk Shake

$5.99

Chowly Open Item -- DO NOT DELETE

Chowly Open Item-- DO NOT DELETE

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Best Burgers, Fries, and Shakes in Utah! Locally created and locally owned!

Location

11976 S Carlsbad Way Suite 500, Herriman, UT 84096

Directions

Gallery
Tonyburgers - Herriman image
Tonyburgers - Herriman image
Tonyburgers - Herriman image
Tonyburgers - Herriman image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Salty Pineapple
orange star4.4 • 990
13262 S 5600 W Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Dirty Bird - Riverton - Riverton
orange starNo Reviews
13299 S Teal Ridge Way Suite PD-K1 Riverton, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Herriman
orange starNo Reviews
5502 13400 S Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Mr Fries Man - Herriman, UT
orange starNo Reviews
13338 Rosecrest Rd. Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Iceberg Drive Inn - Riverton - 5049 West 13400 South
orange starNo Reviews
5049 13400 South Riverton, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
SAFFRON CIRCLE - RIVERTON
orange starNo Reviews
4594 W PARTRIDGEHILL LN Riverton, UT 84096
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Herriman

The Salty Pineapple
orange star4.4 • 990
13262 S 5600 W Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Herriman
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston