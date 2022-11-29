Restaurant header imageView gallery

TonyBurgers - Holladay

review star

No reviews yet

4675 S 2300 E

Holladay, UT 84117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Burgers
Large Fries
Regular Fries

Build Your Burger

Build your burger from scratch! Only add what you like.

Beef Burgers

$6.25+

Build your burger here! Select a size and the toppings to build the ultimate “YOU” burger!

Grilled Chicken

$7.50+

5 oz Chicken Breast seasoned to perfection!

Impossible Veggie

$7.25+

Our Beyond Veggie Patties taste like real beef! It’s Vegan as well!

Managers' Favorites

Here's some we've built for you! These come already topped to make it easy!
Ol' Reliable

Ol' Reliable

$7.25+

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Fresh Onions, Tony Sauce

Jonny Chipotle

Jonny Chipotle

$7.25+

White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Chipotle Sauce

Tony's Southern

Tony's Southern

$8.25+

Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Strings, Jalapeños, Ranch Dressing, BBQ Sauce

Smoove Garlic

Smoove Garlic

$8.25+

White Cheddar Cheese, Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli

I’m So Bleu

I’m So Bleu

$8.25+

Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli

Grilly Chick

Grilly Chick

$8.50+

Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ranch Sauce

Fries & Onion Strings

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$4.29

1 Fry Sauce is included with a Regular Fry.

Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.49

2 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry.

Onion Strings

Onion Strings

$4.99

1 Fry Sauce is included with an Onion Ring.

Cheese Curds

$4.99

Extra Fry Sauce

$0.35

1 Fry Sauce is included with a Small Fry. 2 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry. 1 Fry Sauce is included with an Onion Ring.

Hickory Sauce

$0.35

Mixture of Mayo and our AWESOME BBQ Sauce. 2oz cup.

Ketchup Cup

Kids' Meals

Tiny Tonyburger Meal

Tiny Tonyburger Meal

$6.99

Kid's Hot Dog Meal

$6.99
Grilled Cheese Meal

Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.99
Chicken Nuggets Meal

Chicken Nuggets Meal

$6.99

Soft Drinks

Small Fountain Drink

$2.59

Large Fountain Drink

$2.89

Bottled Soda (20 oz)

$2.69

20 oz. Bottle

Bottled Water

$2.39

Milkshakes

Milk Shake

$5.99

Chowly Open Item -- DO NOT DELETE

Chowly Open Item-- DO NOT DELETE

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4675 S 2300 E, Holladay, UT 84117

Directions

Gallery
TonyBurgers image
TonyBurgers image
TonyBurgers image

Similar restaurants in your area

My Pie Pizza - Holladay
orange star4.6 • 744
4655 S. 2300 E. Holladay, UT 84117
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 27 Holladay
orange star4.0 • 86
4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108 Holladay, UT 84117
View restaurantnext
Pig Kitchen Venue / WB's Coffee, Cocktails & Non-Alcoholic Bottle Shop / Senpai - Holladay
orange starNo Reviews
1968 E Murray Holladay Holladay, UT 84117
View restaurantnext
Over the Cole's BBQ - 4044 S 2700 E
orange starNo Reviews
4044 S 2700 E Holladay, UT 84124
View restaurantnext
Santo Taco- Holladay - 4044 S 2700 E
orange starNo Reviews
4044 S 2700 E Holladay, UT 84124
View restaurantnext
Tandoor Indian Grill - Holladay
orange star4.6 • 990
4828 S Highland Dr Holladay, UT 84129
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Holladay

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Holladay
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston